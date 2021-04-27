ABC News Live: Thousands of flights canceled amid severe winter weather.

Plus, the first U.S. troops land in Eastern Europe as part of Biden’s deployment, and new details regarding the U.S. special forces mission that killed an ISIS leader.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live