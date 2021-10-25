ABC News Live: Trial for Ahmaud Arbery’s death resumes for 5th day

ABC’s Alex Presha talks about the latest updates in the murder trial of Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan Jr.

