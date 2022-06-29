ABC News Live: Trump faces legal setback, new lawsuit

Plus, Hurricane Fiona strengthens as it moves toward Bermuda and more than 1,000 protesters were arrested in Russia after President Vladimir Putin called up more troops to fight in Ukraine.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live