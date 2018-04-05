ABC News Live: Trump says he 'would love to speak' with Mueller

More
ABC News updates on Trump, the midterm elections and the alleged "Golden State Killer."
18:55 | 05/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live: Trump says he 'would love to speak' with Mueller

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54937717,"title":"ABC News Live: Trump says he 'would love to speak' with Mueller","duration":"18:55","description":"ABC News updates on Trump, the midterm elections and the alleged \"Golden State Killer.\"","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-trump-love-speak-mueller-54937717","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.