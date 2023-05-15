ABC News Live: Ukrainian forces gaining ground near Bakhmut

Plus, the latest on President Joe Biden’s debt ceiling negotiations with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the growing concerns over the rise of white supremacy in America.

May 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live