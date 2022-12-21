ABC News Live: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy set to meet with President Biden

Plus, Former President Donald Trump’s tax returns will be released following a vote in Congress, and the latest on the FTX founder as he faces criminal charges for fraud.

December 21, 2022

