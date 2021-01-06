ABC News Live Update: 100 years since Tulsa race massacre

More
Plus, new video released in Miami banquet hall shooting, and LZ Granderson talks living “Life Out Loud” in new podcast.
20:07 | 06/01/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Update: 100 years since Tulsa race massacre

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"20:07","description":"Plus, new video released in Miami banquet hall shooting, and LZ Granderson talks living “Life Out Loud” in new podcast.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78020165","title":"ABC News Live Update: 100 years since Tulsa race massacre","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-update-100-years-tulsa-race-78020165"}