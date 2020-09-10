Transcript for ABC News Live Update: 13 men face charges for plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Good morning I'm Diane Maceda thanks for streaming with us in today's update the latest on the plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitner. Thirteen men are facing terrorism and conspiracy charges accused of planning to storm the capitol building. And start a civil war before the election. Q why the FBI says they may have been angry about coded restrictions. And let governor Widmer is saying about the plot this morning. Also ahead president trump insists he's well enough to be back on the campaign trail the president says he'll hold a rally as early as tomorrow but he won't confirm. If he's tested negative for covad nineteen. Where he now says he may have been infected and the new plan in place of the second presidential debate just 25 days to Election Day. And a little girl of the whole lot of power to meet the fourth grader making a big change in her city. After riding to officials about signs near construction zones. But we begin with that major hurricane taking aim at the Gulf Coast right now after chairing through Mexico hurricane delta. Is set to make landfall in Louisiana in just a few. You hours are rob Marciano has the latest from Lake Charles. Overnight heavy rains lashing the Louisiana coast time running out for Gulf Coast families to hunker down or get out. Highways packed with a evacuees ahead of hurricane delta. Part to Louisiana now preparing for dangerous storm surge. It is very clear this southwestern Louisiana's gonna get more of a punch from this. Then we would like to see. Over a hundred dogs evacuated from Louisiana to a shelter in San Diego. Delta on track to make landfall south of Lake Charles later today and nearly the same spot hurricane Laura struck just six weeks ago. When the most powerful hurricanes in US history decimating communities the late Charles skyline still a sea of blue tarps. I drive around a see all this debris and it's pretty rough after tonight tomorrow. A soften the blow all over the place again and sit to have this here right now is is really tough on our citizens it's tough on our. Structures. The streets across a city still littered with mounds of debris. And some just finishing up repairs on their homes only to face another storm. We met Victoria Huber right after hurricane Lora hit. Her bridal shop is still a mess inside its nearly a total loss she selflessly worries another storm might break this town's back. That the people were coming shell shocked. And normalcy was just coming back a little bed and here we go again. Another hurricane here Diana's. The last thing obviously that they need them out of recovery here has been slow but actually for as much destruction as they have they have made. Some progress most of which are these massive piles of debris that we see on every street this is all just crushed buildings. In the form of brick and mortar and sheet metal. And lumber all shapes and sizes. From a lot of them have males to on lot of more light enough to be picked up. Certainly in hurricane force winds which will get later on today and be thrown around. Like dangerous missiles and this is a not a good situation that is shaping up for the bureau of Lake Charles and for that reason. The mayor's. Asked everybody get out yesterday most of them did I mean we at traffic. Jammed for hours and four miles people trying to get out of here. For fear of their savior buildings and our compromise certainly because of Laura we've got blue tarps on nearly every home because of Laura it's not a good scenario shaping up the storm itself. Looks like it does want to go east of us that's typically good but the expanding wind field. Is gonna be such that we will still get. Significant. Wind here. Hurricane force at least which will be enough to take up a lot of this stuff up and order on you even more damage to a town that. It's still reeling from that hurricane to six weeks ago Diane. The Arab feeling that area just can't catch a break right now rob Marciano in Lake Charles, Louisiana thanks rob. And ginger Xie joins us now live from the storm zone in Delco Louisiana ginger was the latest on the track. Right so we're going to be on the right side of the storm that northeast quadrant where you usually see more storms surge and I want to bring you right to the satellite image because. It's about a 150 miles south of Cameron Louisiana which is just south of Lake Charles where you saw rob there Cameron was where. Hurricane Laura actually made landfall it is moving north at twelve miles per hour and what I want you to see here easy a top of that satellite image starts to shear off there is some wind shear is starting to. To just come at the storm a little bit what that means is you could see a decline in intensity. As it nears. Delay act so we look for landfall later this afternoon and evening. And it looks like he could make landfall as a category two hurricane there's also some cool water which were hoping we'll also take down the intensity either way though she could be a hurricane all the way up to Alexandria resell those warnings Port Arthur isn't it this tropical storm warnings from Galveston to even New Orleans because of that Broadwind. Feel that rob was mentioning and here you can actually see we put on one of our computer models that takes some of the tie with the wind gusts up to ninety in Lake Charles Port Arthur almost 908 camera and seventy to ninety in -- Fayette so really want to make sure they understand it's moving fast but it's gonna come like a brush aside push a lot of water and look at Alexandria still hurricane force gusts late tonight around 9 PM here so the worst of it's gonna happen from noon until about 9 PM and look at seven to eleven feet that includes vermilion bay. But some of the two to four feet even extends over a close to New Orleans and back to Galveston we've got a one to three foot surge possible I want to leave you with. That surge and a look at other camera I have because I'm along what's called the telkom canal and this is just one I think never bends in this part Louisiana there's so much water I mean we are right and that swampy area but people haven't lived here for a long time the folks that let us use their back deck. This house took on water during Laura and now this storm is going to be. Even closer and the water could be even higher so we can add up with 6109 feet of any indication that would go over my head Diane incredible ginger and it and delta will be that ten named storm to make landfall in the US this hurricane season. That's a record so what has made this season so active. There's actually quite a few things that have to me this season so active it will be also the fifth hurricane. Those ten landfall in storms the others were tropical storms. Five hurricanes making landfall in one season that's something we have not done since 2005 and you'll remember that was the Katrina and Rita a year. So what's responsible for a number one we've got higher sea surface temperatures that's the fuel for hurricanes. We also have had lower wind shear or the thing that knocks out when that is right now starting to not act. Delta's Stiller should we also have a enhanced West African monsoon that's what kind of started a lot of the action and got storm's going and remember we had a plume of dust for a week or two battle is kind of dampens it but that president and now we've just had this progressive season where we've had storm after storm were well into the Greek alphabet. Thankfully I don't think that we will get much further in the Greek alphabet then we did in 2005 or sell I think we could surpass that that was beta I believe was the last one. The bullet what is season and now we have land Nina developing 85% chance that legal into the winter. With a full on Lon Nina and that means even less wind shears so I can't say that it won't be back along the Gulf Coast but hurricane season does and November 30 Diane. And I changes in telkom Louisiana our hearts go out to people that thanks ginger. And out of Michigan where thirteen suspects are now facing charges in an alleged plot to stormed the Statehouse. Kidnapped governor Gretchen Whitmore. And start a civil war. The men are said to be members of a militia group Alex Perez in Lansing Michigan with the latest on that. Michigan governor Gretchen Widmer at the alleged target of a foiled kidnapping plot to militia groups were preparing to kidnap and possibly kill me. This morning these six men are facing federal charges another seven facing state charges the FBI and state police is seen here raiding the home of one of the suspects took action after they say the men part of a group called the Wolverine watchman met this week to exchange tactical gear and to pool their money. Two allegedly by explosives. The alleged mission attack Michigan governor Gretchen Widmer before Election Day the men were apparently angry because of governor when Evers restrictions during the corona virus pandemic tensions have been high in Michigan. The militia members as some of them armed at one point descending on the state house last spring at the time president trump tweeted there was a need to liberate Michigan. And at the last presidential debate instead of telling white supremacist groups like the cowboys to stand down give saying this sort of clarity can quite proud brought us Enron trial. Stand back and stand by this morning George speaking to governor Whitner. This was a very serious. Thought out. Plot to kill police officers. Two bomber capital killing breasts and Democrats and Republicans alike. Even to kidnap and ultimately. I'm a bit put me on trial and and cut kill me as well these are the types of things you hear from groups like Asus. This is not in militia it is he domestic terror organization. We need to call it out and people of goodwill on both sides file. These tasty and and do the right thing here because this should not stand in the United States Americans point one. And Diane the details of this a foiled plot just a disturbing authorities say the men. The suspects also planned to target police officers and wanted to incite the civil war. Authorities say they were able to foiled this plot with help from undercover agents and in informants on the inside Diane great work. By those agents Alex present Lansing Michigan thanks Alex. And president jump is hoping to hit the campaign trail this weekend but won't say if he has tested negative for covad nineteen yet. The president's doctor sent a letter last night that trump is doing well had no symptoms and should be able to hold public events as soon as tomorrow. ABC's Terry Moran has the latest on the president's health. Overnight president trump insisting he's ready and well enough to get back down on the campaign trail. We wanted to rally and so are probably in Florida on Saturday night might come back to do one of Pennsylvania. In the following night to and it's the incredible what's going on I feel so good. In a lengthy interview trump did pause a couple of times to clear his throat. Actions he is okay. Because absentee ballots. Peony. Overall declaring himself in great shape the president's doctor giving the go ahead to resume public engagements just a little over a week after his diagnosis. Declaring that the president is devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness. But despite that green light from his doctor next week's debate is still law president trump rejecting the debate commission's decision to make it a virtual debate citing corona virus concerns to protect the health and safety of all involved. I'm not gonna waste my time and a virtual debate that's not what debating is all about you sit behind a computer into a debates ridiculous. And then they catch up whenever they want. The drug campaigns says it will hold a rally instead and Biden will appear to town hall on ABC but with only one debate now left on the schedule Joseph Biden says he's ready whatever trump decides we don't know what the president. The president also claims he may have been infected by grieving families of fallen service members at this gold star family ceremony at the White House. That kind of story and his son whose job at a just died or daughter or husbands and I can't back librarians say. Give me room my courtroom give me twelve seat state twelve feet away when you cut. They come they come with an image of MySpace sometimes they want to hug me and they wanna kiss me. Then they do it's obviously dangerous. The head of the group that brought the gold star families too that event says they were all tested beforehand. And since then no one has exhibited any symptoms of Covert nineteen but with dozens of cases already linked to the White House and the administration still refusing to reveal when trump last tested negative prior to his diagnosis crucial information for contact tracing. It's unclear how many of the potentially thousands exposed have contracted the virus Republican leader Mitch McConnell revealed he's been avoiding the White House for months because of what he suggested were lax safety measures. Or. All are the president's doctors say he's been treated with steroids which can cause side effects like mood swings and cognitive deficits Democrats now want to establish a no commission. To determine whether a president is fit to perform the duties of the office under the 25 amendment. And Cameron joins me now with more renteria how it is commission on the president's health work and does this have a real chance of passing. Well this second question first no Nancy Pelosi knows congress is not even in legislative session. So there's not going to be any serious discussion or votes on this. And that has to the first question what the idea of the 25 amendment does provide. For congress to pass a law that would establish how one does this how one would in fact in fact remove a duly elected president. And congress could pass a law establishing this commission visit said it's a long what would the would this really is is a political stunt. A way of trolling the president. But that was one of the most serious parts of the constitution to heck of a thing to play around. Parents hammer and thanks and joined Terrie and me at 3 PM eastern for your voice your vote the breakdown as we dive into the big topics. With the election now just 25 days away. The CDC is out with a new warning projecting as many as 20000 Americans could die from cold mid nineteen before Election Day. Cases are rising and 28 states in 34 states are seeing a rise in hospitalizations. ABC's will Reeve is in West Allis Wisconsin with the latest. This morning Wisconsin among four states reporting record high numbers of corona virus cases as colder weather leads to fears of a new surge in the northeast. If your gathering together and doors. Assume someone in that group that's outside of your family household that could be positive. And where your mask and continue to physically distant. Doctor Anthony found T speaking Thursday saying it could be a year before we have a return to normal life boat people have to Wear masks ES likely I would imagine. If we get. Good day seeing that now that we could have some degree of normality. In that third coordinates of the fourth quarter of 20/20 one. But until that returned to normal many Americans in desperate need of financial relief. Over 30000. Furloughed airline workers like flight attendant quarry Ostrosky. Just hoping that within the next few days that we can get something they're going to keep us on payroll with Al pennant race. I mean or at least six more months. Father of six Anthony Simmons says he lost his American dream back in March when the effects of the pandemic wiped out his Rochester based cargo van transportation business. Seven months later he's still looking for a job. I looked every day. Have to do those trying to you know bath of bud so to speak. And it's it's always tough. In Chicago chef Beverly Kim says she's lost nearly 80000 dollars since March. When Kobe dining restrictions forced her to close the dining room at her restaurant. I have three kids. And this is our future we're very proud people and need we don't like it ask for help. And we're asking for help. The jobs fallout from the pandemic is widespread and appears sustained. Unemployment here in Wisconsin has doubled since March and according to a recent pew survey nationwide. Half of Americans who say they lost their jobs due to the corona virus outbreak are still unemployed. Diane. Hard to hear those stories will read in West Allis Wisconsin thanks well. And a few more things to know before you go the united nations World Food Program has won the Nobel Peace Prize. For its work fighting global hunger the organization has helped close to 100 million people in 88 countries in just this past year. Barbie is using her YouTube channel to raise awareness about racism. In a new video Barbie and her friend Nickie speak to kids about race isn't tackling the issue head on take a look. This stuff isn't easy to talk about which is exactly why we have to talk about it. It's a tough conversation but I'm glad we're having it. People might think that my leg looks fine but the truth is I and so many other black people have to that would racism. All the time. And a video was posted on Wednesday along with a tweet saying together let's keep listening keep learning and take action to inspire change. And speaking of inspiring change at ten year old in Tampa Florida inspire some change of her own after spotting a men working construction sign last year. Vivian Anderson wrote a letter to the city's mayor requesting more inclusive sign it. Publicity not only changed the sign the mayor also invited Vivian to meet with her at City Hall. Libyans mother says it all shows kids can make a difference. That's T Vivian. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Macedo thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. We'll see right back here at 11 AM eastern states it her best.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.