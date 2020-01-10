Transcript for ABC News Live Update: 837,000 applied for unemployment last week

Good morning I'm Diana fado thanks for streaming with us in today's update the latest unemployment numbers are out. 837000. People applied for unemployment last week that's down from the week before but still historically high compared to before that pandemic. More than 26 and a half million people are currently receiving unemployment benefits under state or federal programs. This says the airline industry is laying off and for allowing tens of thousands of workers across the country. That's threatening millions more jobs worldwide. United and American Airlines have sent furlough notices to more than 32000. Employees as the airline industry continues to struggle amid the pandemic. Back in March airlines receives 25 billion dollars from the US government now they're asking congress for 25 billion warms. And the Commission on Presidential Debates is now promising new rules to quote maintain order after Tuesday night's chaotic debate. President trump also tried to walk back his stand back stand by comments from the debate when he was asked to denounce white supremacy in the crowd boys extremist groups. Here's what he said yesterday. I don't know what the frat boys are we got to give me definite she did thyroid ability. I can only say that does dad dad left law enforcement do their work. The president is facing criticism from his own party for his original comments 73 million people tuned in to that first presidential debate. At least thirty people have now lost their lives in the historic wildfires out west. Dangerous when conditions in the forecaster making it harder for firefighters in northern California. Nearly four million acres have burned this year alone in the states. And not a heart breaking news from Christie to begin and John Legend after being so open about complications during her third pregnancy. Cheek and it broke the devastating news on social media overnight that they lost their third baby Jack. The couple is now facing what she calls their darkest days here's aerial Russia. Overnight heartbreak for Hollywood it couple Christi T game and John Legend. The model and lips sink host revealing she and her husband suffered a miscarriage posting that devastating news on instant Graham writing we are shocked and in that kind of deep pain you only hear about the kind of pain we've never felt before the 34 year old revealing earlier this week she was hospitalized from serious complications. I had my furnace blood transfusion. Posting from her hospital that TV and sharing that baby was losing blood. Overnight she says the baby did not survive writing. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our Beatty the fluids he needed despite bags and bags of blood transfusions it just wasn't enough. Known for her anything goes relationship with her fans ti gate was open about the couple's surprise third pregnancy after successful IVF treatment for her first two children. Proudly revealing their growing family and begins growing bump in legend's latest music video. We'll. The parents now sharing their grief in real time fatigue and tweeting driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real. Don't miss carriage is actually are more common than we would think and that's an important statistic when we think of pregnancy because many women. Feel that when they go through miscarriage they are alone you know one of the beautiful parts of this entire journey is that Christie has allowed people into her space and sharing her journey throughout this pregnancies. So many women and couples and men are able to watch how she's gone through his. And seemed that there are people but Cano family members that may have seen a fetal loss or miscarriage. The emotional post also paying tribute to the baby they named Jack. To our Jack I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life for met with so many complications. That we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive we will always love field. And even in the wake of this news T in remaining strong writing every day can't be full of sunshine on this darkest of days we will grieve. We will cry our eyes out but we will hug and love each other harder and get through it. Diane that family clearly the leaning on each other as you can imagine there's been an outpouring of love and support for both Christie and John in their entire family on social media from celebrities and fans. And we want to extend our deepest condolences to them. As well Diane yeah. Some of the aerial wishing them love and strength right now they'll need it. And the cruise industry is on hold again after the CDC extended its no sale order. The order was set to expire today vote will now be in place until at least the end of the month. The CDC has links thousands of covic nineteen cases to cruise ships in the US. The news comes after the White House reportedly blocked an extension that would have kept crews is docked into February here's Viktor Canada. Overnight the months long no sale order for cruise ships which was set to expire Wednesday it extended until Halloween. The last second extension coming after ax US reported the administration. Rejected the CDC director's recommendation. To extend the order until February. Density. Of people in a confined space. Unclear. How optimal ventilation is there. Crew members. Mixing with the staff and passengers. And that's a recipe for cool in nineteen spread that no sale order. Closing political wings in Puerto. Crucial swing state. Depended knows tourism dollars. Republican leadership groups those ships sailing again cruises can now welcome back guest after October 31 a DP industry that its own panel of scientists. Including former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb had already agreed to and one that can't come soon enough. For the millions of passengers clinging to get back on board. Despite the pandemic. Whatever is required I won't I won't do to get back to share. Earlier this year to rotavirus converted dozens of ships into floating hot spots as they prepare to set sail again. The cruise lines international association. Sharing part of the restart plan yet to be finalized. Testing for all guessing crew prior to boarding mediatory mask wearing and social distancing and hints medical staffing facilities and equipment. Improve ventilation strategies to increase pressure on board and more rigorous screening for shore excursion providers well. They're already ceiling overseas ABC news with this exclusive look at the future of cruising. Off the coast of Italy. Dozens of passengers on board full and many of those new safety protocols. The CDC has linked about 3700 Covert nineteen cases to cruise ships in US waters and they call that a likely. Under estimate the White House did not respond for comment. Diane. I'm Victor Ken and Miami Forrest thanks Victor the Tokyo Stock Exchange was forced a halt trading due to a hardware issue. The Japan exchange group says in a statement it's currently planning to replace the hardware and taking steps to ensure normal trading from tomorrow on words. The last time trading was suspended in Tokyo was a 2006. Due to a surge in trading that overloaded the system's capacity. For more on science and technology here's ABC's Kenneth mountain. In today's advice and new laptop from Microsoft reports say the new surface laptop ago is being introduced today the device is said to have a twelve and a half inch screen. And a fingerprint reader in the Arab but it's expected to cost around 750 dollars. Google has announced the long awaited launch of its newest Smartphone the company says the pit pixel by features a six inch display with a stronger glass panel. And water resistance the pixel five we'll start at 699. Dollars a will be available on October 29. Hell is now listed on air being being held Michigan that is the tiny towns wedding chapel. Has been transformed into a spooky got the glare that sleeps too just in time for Halloween. Visitors can book a one night stay for around thirty bucks. Bill to protect bites Diane and the rate on Halloween night 31 dollars and get it also like Philip had been in hell what somebody here be be back stated. Shock to you. We'll have to get more on those stories for me Kenneth banks and that doesn't that is ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us. And remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. I'll see you back here at 8 PM eastern for your voice your vote breakdown. Until then have a break.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.