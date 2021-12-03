Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Every adult will be eligible for vaccine by May 1, Biden says

Good morning I'm Dennis data thanks for streaming with us in today's update president fighting gave his first primetime address the nation last night. Announcing every adult in the United States will be eligible for a vaccine by may first. Biden also paid tribute to the more than 500000 Americans who have lost their lives throughout the pandemic and pointed to better days ahead. We all. I lost something. Collective suffered. Collective sacrifice. For a year thrilled with the loss of life we'll loss of living for all of us. But who lost. We saw how much steroids to gain. Appreciation its respect and gratitude. Finally laid in the darkness it's a very American thing to do. The president says if people continue to Wear masks and social distance we could go back to some kind of normalcy. Find the fourth of July but he warns conditions can change. Meanwhile roughly one in four US adults not received at least one dose of the color in nineteen vaccine. New data shows Pfizer's vaccine is 94% effective against asymptomatic transmission of Clovis nineteen. And equally effective against the more contagious you came variants. And as more Americans get vaccinated we are going to stealing hot whereas scenes. Like this at eleven year old girl in Oklahoma reuniting with her grandparents hugging them for the first time since. In a year. And pandemic released payments could be hitting someone. And bank accounts as soon as this weekend president Biden's son Dylan to light yesterday after congress passed him and at a single Republican vote. A pew research poll shows at 7% of Americans say they favor the plan including 41% of Republicans. In addition to direct payments to Americans federal unemployment benefits will extend to early September at 300 dollars a week. It also provides billions of dollars for vaccine distribution testing and small businesses. Now one item that did not make it into the Covert relief plan is an increase in the federal minimum wage to fifteen dollars. Despite that Democrats are still vowing to raise the minimum wage for the first time in over a decade. So what impact would a fifteen dollar minimum wage actually cap. Here's ABC's Elizabeth shelves. Well yeah I'll get ready head into this job and pledge this cloud. Breezing to a minimum wage is about more than money to brand Marion who are not writing for me. And so my kids don't have the struggle the way they watch him armed struggle. As a single mother of two Marion earns twelve dollars and fifty cents an hour as a shift manager at a McDonald's in Kansas City. My average bring home page is. 730 every week. Martin green is six figure alone there have been times so what are. I was frustrated are these customers are done my arm weren't part out of breast reminded his. Hello and feed my family. How big of an impact would hit a fifteen dollar minimum wage cap on your dated day life and. I will be able to not have to worry about how. Wins bill. I don't sacrifice. A modest sacrifice and he will end here mark child's stomach growling again and says will independence wouldn't struggle in some viable. This. Six years ago Mary enjoy the fight for fifteen a movement popularized by advocates like senator Bernie Sanders. To raise the minimum wage to fifteen dollars an hour. That's around 31000 dollars per year for a full time worker. At seven dollars and 25 cents an hour the federal minimum wage hasn't gone up since 20097. Dollars and 25 cents a dollop is a stalled nation. Wage that's what it is Sanders and many Democrats make the case for legislation that would gradually increase the minimum wage to fifteen dollars over five years but eight senate Democrats joined all Republicans last week in voting against an amendment to the Covert relief bill that would've done that hasn't instead some in both parties support and gradual wage hikes closer to ten or eleven dollars. 725 is sin fully low. We must raise at the poverty guidelines to be above that if you're going to work and working full time should be at eleven dollars and base. Proponents say now's the time to give a raise to low income workers who've been hit hardest on the front lines of the pandemic. We have built our attorney on shaky foundation won't orange. And data shows those workers are more likely to be black and Hispanic just. Flight school Saturday Shane and near and intimidation. Into occupational segregation and I'm really has been exposed. Earth of color are crowded in certain jobs intern industries. A rescue plan adding his voice in the fight president bind and you work. For less than fifteen dollars an hour work forty or sick you're living in poverty. He points to polls showing a majority of Americans support a fifteen dollar minimum waged. And that 29 states have state minimum wages above the federal level. Eight states plus DC have passed plans to raise their minimum wage to fifteen dollars an hour by the end of 20/20 one. Some forty cities and counties will meet or exceed that level. People tell me that's can be hard to pass Florida just tested is divided is that status they just passed. Chris the country's ready to move was well. I think gives the wrong time Kurt Thomas ward owns a barbecue restaurant in Orlando. The pandemic forced him to close his second restaurant and lay off more than thirty employees. How difficult was it for you to make that decision to close one of your restaurants. It was one of the toughest decisions that I have to do in my business career. Florida's new law will gradually raise the minimum wage to fifteen dollars an hour by 20/20 six. Ward says evenly incrementally increased to ten dollars this fall is a challenge at a time when his business is already struggling. It's a 12% increase which is pretty big. Dating give us enough time to get ready for an. As a small business now obviously we have stood kind of balance out what. We can do to increase our pricing. The cost to small business is a main argument against minimum wage hikes. As a result of the increasing cost of businesses. Some left their workers some of their Allison someone cut the benefits that workers enjoy. Opponents also argue a federal requirement for some industries and regions more than others in San areas of the country particularly or. I'm got rural areas missile Buckcherry all of indeed. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated an increase in the federal minimum wage to fifteen dollars per hour by 20/20 five. Would cost one point four million jobs and result in higher prices for goods and services. Though some critics say their analysis used overly conservative assumptions that same study also found 27 million workers would get a raise and 900000. Americans would be lifted out of poverty. That's being proactive and put our money where our mouths are and really create a change. Amanda Stephenson owns a fresh food store in Washington DC where a fifteen dollar minimum wage has been in effect since last July she acknowledges that cost I'm giving them at least the base. I would love to do more but I need more and come common in. But says a living wages and investment employer should be willing to make it to help address inequalities in the workforce. And named. As not for new or we can't really look at it just making sure that we are satisfied our customers are satisfied we need to make sure our employees are satisfied as well. Bill wants it show up for ours every day. School is initials the ABC news Washington. I thanks to Elizabeth Chelsea for that report and a one year ago today Broadway theaters went dark because of the Kobe pandemic according to the Broadway league nearly 100000. Workers rely on your industry. For their livelihoods. As some of those actors are pending from the stage to a side hustle to help pay the bills area RSS is your New York with more. Check out this feature it's incredible for John Darryl Rivera Schilling a home is a performance. I'm really a supporting player and the house is the start fungal play great windows. But a year ago he was putting on a differing kind of show. On Broadway as Iago in Aladdin yeah. Not yeah I. And the man while. He's one of 97000. Broadway professionals nearly all of them out of work. Many pitting as the eagerly await the lights on Broadway to shine again sneak awards his stage credits include if then. And with pipes like these it's no wonder she has two Grammy. Her new role. Running her own socially conscious street where line called the Reddy said. When there have always been attracted huge the fashion industry the excess area that I am most jazzed about is the I matter necklace it no matter who you are black YA. What ever I want boys and girls you feel. Like they matters. And for Tony nominee he will be fair child. He's moved from An American in Paris. Two KU successful flower business now and taking center stage I was shocked Jeanette how similar. Performing was due flower arranging. Something he discovered after delivering flowers to a group of health care workers. It's still my soul just like when the curtain comes down to comes back I'm reaching here you take your foul. There's that moment for you get to see the enjoyment. The recipient for the audience member had a high hadn't felt that joy. I'm so. I even made tolerance. But it's not just performers who have been impacting John Christiansen and Brian polite running costume shop in new York and founded that costume industry coalition. Raising funds to help support hundreds of fellow costume makers specialty vendors and other industry small businesses. Most people don't really see how much. There is that goes into what we do we know that the entertainment industry is going to return we just wanna ensure that we're still around when it dies. And all of those artists say this is temporary and they can't wait to get back on the stage where they belong. And a Broadway league says they hope that that theaters will be back open again. In the fall guy and. All right area arrests have thank you. And it was about a year ago that first Broadway ushered tested positive for Kobe in nineteen prompting all the gears to close their doors. Now he's sharing his story telling ABC news how it felt. Being one of the first diagnosed cases in of code in nineteen in New York City and how he feels one year later. I was one of the first people that was credited in New York City. To have the to. Disease and my whole life turned upside down he would have told me like you would be a part of it is. Disease corona virus this thing this and that this thing is pandemic you know this whole thing that's happening. I thought you were allowed because that was 100% healthy you know I was doing the right things taken vitamins and stuff like that. Why would I kept corona virus it affected though world of show business you know it every one every one. But especially show business because bushels are now closed. You know shows that people went to go see to make them happy to make them escape. You know those actors those speech and fills up the unit managers bought our shares you know. Everybody you know pretty much is out of work now I'm grateful. Tubes to you good year. And we did we get to the end of this tube helping one another. Joining us now reflect on this year without Broadway and share house he's helping performers she is Tony winner an actress and chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell stokes and so great to have you here this morning thanks for being here. Thank you for having me time to refute so its biggest back to one year ago what was your reaction when you heard that probably was closing. I was shocked actually bomb interestingly enough why forty's. And Shiller city center on orders utterance during their all what life and I just walked down to stage to try out this separate arts news finally banished. And are set down on that he's. A crew members not. In response just a word. And that was crucial role during our personal and and and it made me reflect on all of the other shows running red. Sixth it was their opening night. When me goes down. And in my talk about this what what is the most. Or everybody an artist it's all usually reactors. Not crewmembers musicians or writers and designers. All the good or somebody under a ball in each grower ratio. Her record buyer under codes and we never knew or law rarity year. And it's hard to believe there even now. That everything is still closed you know that's your point Bradley usually employs more than 97000. People so what I've been the biggest challenges for those who've been out of work for a year now. And as you mention not just actors everyone's front to the ushers in the aisle. Each. Yeah I think the biggest challenge is that have been a lot of people's jobs your computer is you know immersed people. Sugar is in your area heard it on so a lot of people particularly. Remorseful. And merge straw or murder or keep. All those jobs who disappeared shoe because our way sir Boortz show much. Do business this year. In New York City and particularly. How. And restaurant also all your shots well so that's that's been very urgent call people and jobs are all. Bomb. Wanted to things and I'm so happy about being involved actors are actors are really porch to help she all out in situations actors and actors and anybody who's your professional. And entertainment immunity. Oh win very big arms and certain. How does the fun work how are you helping these people. Oh I'll hold lauded where we have a number of programs most obvious example. Say these are emergency systems aren't in a normal year we'd get out of about two million dollars or use about 200. People that goes we're being most essential. Our needs. Are paying their rent buying mood getting Ruder urged Christians and deeper in their insurance. This year as as of march of last year meet cute in a wait and she million all. You more than 181000. People who are unsure. From from from all walks out the entertainment industry. And I have to say we've been able to comedy everybody as we are so many partners we generosity. From donors and Greek. There are. People like just check rejects chief prince answers series that you called stars and how it's raised over 700000. Dollars and all the people in order. Should create. Raised you to make money for the actors and so we can get it out to art or brokers signatures shouldn't. Now after the beginning of quarantine when New Yorkers would cheer for health care workers every night. You used to serenade your neighbors from your window how you and other Broadway actors kept her spirits up during those times and how you found new ways. Reform. That's really interesting question you know I think one of the things that's been most fascinating to me is still learn bit. No matter what you can't cheat an artist album even and Jenner you know we'd show. To create. 2222. To me seeing. And it's an amazing you know thanks to zoom thanks to achieve that. Day the reason we had you connect Reese differed cheek all in different ways we did. To talk. In. Partnership we are we did you who form ready chewy she music. Which is something they wondered been done or agree. She talk got to get her started writing their own numbers and no machines are already actuarial life and urgent. And and we ended Erin got a mall the other and raised her arms are all kinds are ways to lower. Or are burning tube to not only. Performed a check to help others. Whitaker performs as well singing out the window for me was interesting because when I realized his. People just need to be together. And any experiencing. A body perform one of my neighbors heard something this bird her moving to meet our son Martin street maybe two or three weeks. Cards are singing I didn't about two months. And he says are. You so much might. My wife's might choose and what week about every day due to clap and mentions you're used saying he's the one time. In my date should your show more. And I think sometimes is a former solution forget tactic we we we provide this essential nutrients. People. As well we reconnect and sugar owns staged their arms or arms or under Arab and you better interconnection 200 people are so and that continued in all kinds are myriad. Ways. On. And it's been needed this year. More than ever you know all that said as a performer myself I know there's nothing like eight when you finally have that live audience and. A news so what are you most looking forward to what fears finally reopen. I am most looking forward to sitting in an audience. Sharing arm rest we're strangers. And watching her hormones and laughing and cheering and doing all what year. All there's nothing like a light performance it's different and shooting at home watching television all I gotta say. Artists had been cheating saying through this you know a lot of people look at television and I don't think that's an old girls are artists working artist camera people and writers and directors and actors in August oh. And a bare dirt and people there she beat us. You from going crazy thing. Walt in Michigan is she netted two dimensions always say no matter who bore no. Matter where she. Here is something special because it only ends at one time specially Granada on form going to be her. And depending on where you're seeing in Peter G three dimensional. As you see you soon sitting there aren't right RB RB artist he's been very different and sitting in the row messaging. So it speaker. Content your performance may just for you right and that's why we mob we wanted to beat each other and should enter rooms are people who began experiencing the same thing like that. Re connects to short. And I share I share that with Eli can't wait myself be rubbing elbows strangers again and be happy about it. Brian Stokes Mitchell thank you for everything they are doing to not only keep people afloat during these dark times that also. Spread some joy drought we so appreciate your time today. Thank you so much teacher DC be well need to. And that doesn't for this ABC news live update and anissina thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live as your boy you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Cops evacuated 3 PM eastern with Terry Moran for the break down. This is not because met before many. He was.

