Good morning I'm Diana status thanks for streaming with us in today's update AstraZeneca is preparing to apply for exceeding FDA emergency use authorization. After reeling promising results from its phase three trial. The results show the vaccine is 79%. Effective against symptomatic of a nineteen and 100% effective. At preventing hospitalizations. The findings come after more than a dozen countries mostly in Europe temporarily suspended the vaccines as. Over concerns about possible side effects. Of the trial found no increased risk of blood clots in his 20000 test subjects have more on what this all means in a moment. Forcing new images from inside facilities holding my grandchildren in US custody. Congressman Helling to Henry Clay are provided these photos saying they were taken over the weekend. Unaccompanied minors have been crossing the border into the United States in record numbers overwhelming Border Patrol resources and holding facilities. More than 151000 children are now in federal custody of the number of them held for more than ten days and facilities not meant for kids. Has skyrocketed 85 fold increase in the last week. And jury selection is nearly complete in the trial of Jericho show when the car Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd. The judge says they will try to seek to larger in addition to the thirteen already seated three of those jurors. Would then be baldness ABC news live we'll have a gavel to gavel coverage of the show when trial once testimony begins that's scheduled to start next Monday march 29. Right here on ABC news last. Let's go back to that breaking news on the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine that new trial data not only shows high efficacy against symptomatic cold wind and civilizations. But also a lot of vaccine offers strong protection for older people so what this mean for global confidence in the vaccine and potential approval. Here in the US director of the Jenner institute at Oxford University professor Adrian hill. It's your to tell us more about a professor hill thanks so much for being here we appreciate your time. Q good morning. So good morning or good afternoon US does at this phase three data from Oxford ask and it is US trial. Chosen rid promising results can you gonna translate. Then for those of us who aren't scientists didn't numbers really mean from a practical standpoint. Thank you believe most important number there is under center seat of your own life and death that comes firms a European trial but was also are being done in Brazil. I understand efficacy against our most important end. The other number he's only 980%. To see is 02 against genital Linda and is he mentioned particularly in the older I don't Wear on how. We relying really on surveillance data only seen in deployments. Ready taxi looks very older adults but now we know his answer in. All. And so this is really know what I'm completed story. So how does the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine compared to see the other vaccines like the highs in the mid Daryn and the Johnson Johnson vaccine. You all the best way to comparator courses to do I have had been happening in the effectiveness studies ND UK. Where really U com people who are or lose well over 80% of it is. Even with a single. Notes so I mean we need to worry about sixty of these excellent seem. We're we're barrel on. The issues sixty. And so let's say because we did recently see some countries stop using me out Zanuck and vaccine because of concerns over side effects the main one being blood clots what's the latest on that and what do you call. Up comes of this new data now that you have. The latest is of course the European medicines agency representing eastern European countries Barry Elliott this last week. And things look confusion in the words no higher incidence all problems us. Into the Sunnis comparison to control amounts clearly. True how long he's been reviewed there is some residual questions being looked at. A very merry. Publication. Seen in May be 100 million people. Very difficult to tell that. Seem. Seat. But there are signs look. Ariel maximizing. The years alliance seemed costly. Outweighs any insurance. At all included with. I. C writes another big question is where and when Williams live for emergency use authorization here in the US and if granted how big of an impact do you think that can happen. On trying to get this country an accident as. You'll level and in the in the next few weeks early mornings or Seneca who are really needing only a sentence to the FDA. That they Lee gives people. Recently garnered some girl. Sitting around ready for use in the US aren't the number sixteen million would be available from day. Morning sixty million in the first week and then something in the first month and something sixteen million dollars. And moms from that now so it would be useful. To going on already. Particularly when you remember remember the vaccine this order regular and temporary. Turning easy all on Sunday are scenes. And it will make a big difference professor Adrian hill and Oxford University. Thanks so much for take your time to talk to us today we appreciate it. You and the NCAA is making some greens for the women's March Madness tournament after face a backlash over a viral tick tock video. That video posted by a female player shows the stark contrast between the men's weight room. And the women is waiting room or lack thereof. All not a whole thing is prompting a larger conversation about the different treatment given to men's teams vs women's teams in the pilgrim has more. This morning following a major backlash and calls a blatant inequality. Guy we've got to know ways. The NCAA upgrading the weight room for the student athletes at the women's March Madness turn of it. The weight room installed after university organ Fords don't imprints posted a tick tock video that went viral this is our weight room. I'm sure you are the men's lawyer room. That video now viewed more than seven million times igniting instant criticism. Stanford coach Tara vanderveer tweeting this can not continue to be business as usual. Going on to write women athletes and coaches are done waiting not just for upgrades at the weight room. But for equity in every facet of life South Carolina coach Don Staley says the disparities are glittery. Now we should be head he would jays getting a bare mineral Layden and got a tournament are in their role in the red carpet premiere. In. That's our expectations. The NCAA. Bristol on dates I care about it. Women's basketball. And women in store armed. We don't assure. This year but it's not just the weight room the covad test different for the men's tournament the more accurate PCR tests at the women's. Antigen test. The NCAA saying that both forms of testing were equally affected models and another major complaint. The food this video getting nearly four million views looks like a that some kind of movie here. The NCAA says it immediately address the issue with the hotels and spoke with teams about finding more flexible food options another complaint. A quick look at the official March Madness Twitter account the bio reads. The official NCAA March Madness destination for all things division one NCAA. Men's basketball. No mention of the women's turn and it. And just kind coach Don Staley tweeting his blistering statement how do you explain that to our players how can organization. That claims to care about all member institutions student athlete experiences. Have a copyrighted term that only represented Y name gender. And I want you to know I checked the official March Madness Twitter again this morning the bio is the same still no mention of the 64 women's team. Participating in this tournament Diane. Incredibly the pilgrim thanks for that let's pretty USA today's sports columnists and ABC news insured Christine Brennan. For more on miss Christina good morning you know so many of us seeing this video we're shocked at the difference and then men's weight room version of the woman's weight room. But using less surprising your latest column you write that March Madness might as well be called spring sexism why. Because this isn't going on for a long time and quality is about the way reminisces satellite era as he does that because of course that's the news right now usually isn't seated Diane. Is it business packages. And there is called final or not the men's final quarter. I see show respect cannot be correct there's a woman who are. I didn't do use the term brackets. Cingular of course they're your breath. And imagine Whitman's leaves are turning and even. Seminary teacher learns it it is so ingrained in our society I don't even know that you've all. Who who who are so supportive of women otherwise both women you know believe you're anything I think it can't just bring these really early indirect ways or is truly. Amazing to exit going on for decades. The good news is now struggles are always. Interesting because we're talking that very concrete things at these video in our highlighting it's not just you know. Paying more attention to one's humility and a runaway certain grazing is made but. They're looking at a weight room vs what is really not a way around the quality of food the types of colored nineteen tests now. I don't mind was created to ensure a more equal opportunities. For men and women in college sports so why isn't that making a dip. Friends here. Great question you regular writing I think Katie and I outlined guidelines. And they sure didn't and universities are suppose you in the universe grammar institutions. The NCAA. I just actually insurance and you're out there right now and there are furious he's in the NCAA and talk to the top airline labor lawyer our lawyer on this issue that I can't cynic might Paris and she told me you can't sue the NCAA and here's what I don't mind is all about. Federal on a the university gives federal funding it has in compliance to title monologue I don't know what you are women and girls our country is more. College or university in energy in the country gives federal funding best title and is based. The NCAA does not get our on. So as she's at a Nancy and make our and you cannot sue. The at a student yeah they couldn't sue B enzi K. They could city university and fashion sense. Over the last six months there have been dozens of these kinds of lawsuits are being kidnappings. I guess they're universities are inequities. But it's not intervention the end and you cannot make is a legal argument because liberals funding should. Got it now you said that one good thing coming and it's is that this conversation is now bubbling to the top senate do you think this time this conversation. Could lead to send change and help bring more people opportunity in sports. I certainly hope so hotel ranch you know this isn't so big that I ever been talking about writing about bird. Past thirty years yourself and you these last moments like a 99 whereas World Cup and ensure all of your viewers remember. Amy pan and senators you know that we thought that was it wasn't so many ways in terms combinations are a robber or recreating because I don't mind now on another generation Sony where 21 years ago twenty years ago -- and another generation now coming Iran. And we see this as just exit. That's why this president is essentially a rare. University presidents contained parent immediately they want there will be more pressure on university presidents to take care of their own university. We made it easy congress and Bob earrings or some kind of Rebell. Makes sense why wouldn't she want to take on something is popular and have. In the associated your member of congress or senators. And you know I think these students may see more there's power. In numbers and I think there's a critical mass ceiling here this is something. There isn't any bigger then there are bigger than our old couple Nobel and waste and now my question is will every action. This certainly there's going to be a bigger and women's lurks. I've been there is right now really T reason for men's and women's or an insurance and what do you think that action looks like what concrete things need to be done to help bring in now. The kind of change are talking about. The NCAA can do something like hiring are examining sharks you literal quality control equipment half of the women and acts that's your example internally in NCAA headquarters just make sure. They're doing the little things right. And the big things I'd also say suggest NCAA mile straight Omar. And no longer are trademarks final four Edward men's final four they should change their Twitter account that he was about an 88 men's and women's. Words you might seem small and the idea of adding we're Manzi has yet demands and I don't. Tournament or basketball IE needs a lot of shows the respect for women and frankly these organizations we only you better do a better job of saying we're Terrence. Carl should or brackets are all vs just own and I'm doing my bracket resources implied it. That is a man is like the role of women are some little child Ren and more parents as Asian BO numbers of the media all of our city needs your ta. The NCAA is certainly legal language does or excitement or did not happen is we do we cannot. A little more attention to all of these things Christine Brennan thanks so much noise they are UZ. They're going to be easy her. And many of us has spent a lot of the past year in the digital space whether it's on -- calls for school or work to catch up with loved ones all are occasionally to binge on our agreement shows during knock downs. But what is all this screen time doing to our brains especially for children and injuring her right. These days three times seems to be all the time. Nonstop stimulation in an infinite virtual playground. Saturday night. Everything has been how to transform its changing world our ratings on screen isn't. Fiction and most susceptible amongst us kids. Eleven year old eye on new clergy got his first computer when he began remote learning last spring let's just start from the beginning let's go back to April 22 when he went virtual learning began you got your very first laptop. What was that like. I mean in his very exciting of the tests. I usually he has denied scared to blaze is a listen people and my family and that he says in just a matter of days things were getting out of hand study wasn't all of that isn't a start watching more and more lots every free moment I have. And and yeah. And it turns out our brains are. Wire to keep watching. Aging activate a reward center Italian membrane where you don't mean this release to consent to our nucleus and come men's in the fatal gangly. It taps into the more survival and pleasure based centers of the brain are driving us to watch that next episode or just one more video from a creator we love I'm. You to the pre frontal cortex the brain more recently evolved in humans is more rational. And works to weigh the consequences of certain decisions like losing. In my seven to tell the brain that you need. So you should probably turn that video off. It's a constant battle between immediate pleasure and self control and making us pretty exhausted. Doctor Heather Berlin and hear a scientist and clinical psychologist. Says it's taking its whole particularly on kids. Studies show where children and the Chinese and on screens. The worse their social and emotional moment I ads mother a doctor prefix number G isn't near a psychologist yourself and tell us she noticed an immediate shift in his behavior saying he was extra Tyre into moody and irritable and as a mom during that assessed how did it feel to see your son kind of acting out in this way. Hi it was difficult because he's usually not this does regulated and he's a very even keel complicated between what questioning what would it didn't mean according to the Mayo Clinic excessive screen time in kids has been linked to loss of social skills behavioral problems less sleep more eat regular sleep and obesity and even violence. Lindsay radler a mother of two who has been working and parenting from home like millions of Americans for over a year now. When you're fully club and you lose a little bit of sense of boundaries really just a horse in this screen now. Image as and board. She has to balance her own screen time as a busy director at an investment bank with data for young children of learning from home. Went from two and iPad here's your oral and speaking that I had a away after that virtual session is over. T very typical. Especially as the Internet became the vital link to the outside world. They went from interacting with every day going to the playgrounds and their friends. You just pure right a lesion in. Our. Doctor Berlin says that in person and our brains subconsciously pick up on excuse my body language and high speed to help us respond appropriately and social settings but I'm platforms like zoomed these cues are missed and the brain adjusts. To a digital world of disrupting conversations. Exaggerated expressions and a lack of eye contact this is not how we were involved to communicate and causing what's now being dubbed zoomed to teen professor Jeremy Zealand and has been leading Stanford university's research on the subject to. -- fatigue is when you've been doing it for hours a day you get this kind of exhaustion you feel drainage and you feel exhausted and perhaps more than he would after meetings around people in the real world. All the kids I'm here. Time yeah. Wreck their captured our new reality in a parity children's book called good morning zoom a riff on goodnight noon. First and wrote the book we were trying to mix means you were children. Why they were not seeing their grandparents. Here all of these children. Are into warring this. Unbelievable lead terrifying experience together. Scientists say are intimacy with loved ones is really suffering. One surprisingly important thing our brains are missing out on you smell it's the only sense that goes straight from sensory over some jurors directly into the cortex. The primary sensory area of the brain making it especially powerful and informative and smell is also links to and the deep. I am so dangerous and fascinating is. Yeah sound and these are staying power of the waiter here are humans we're getting information. From people in terms of voters on the motion is that how they're feeling from dean and we're losing out on a lot of yeah. Yeah yeah let. How did in certain ways it did dizzying combination of effects on the human mind and the long term impact of all this do mean he's still a mystery. We don't know the answer but we are working pretty hard here. Churn out there are ways we can limit the impact. I am he has taken all devices out of his room and has created a set time limit when his parents and for when he can use them it was hard at first like an owner. You day's first lady's made as and when you lie and I some more early teens that I was spending as much time. Screen even writing an open and safe not just experience as a PSA for other kids what do you hoping that message is from your ass day. I'm hoping that. Helps kids and he relaxed exit since the spring but still we're likely to see an awkward transition post pandemic will be have to adapt. To the next normal. Chrysler hopes her children will be able to readjust. Beginning to teach my kids how to be a friend to its stand that its old hates you. Patchy miniature action and the good news is that the human brain especially when young is serious resilience. It's still chick they're fortunate in this sense that they'll probably come out of this and he will soon. Yeah dare I am eastern critical periods of development of social and emotional development. Got me an exciting about it would be very prevents. Sound would what they have blocked three narrowly ABC news New York. It's an interesting piece arena thanks trying to. And that's other Brothers ABC news live update I'm Diane Macedo thanks for joining us remember ABC news live as your free all day with the latest news context and analysis. I'll see you back at 3 PM eastern for the breakdown.

