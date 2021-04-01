Transcript for ABC News Live Update: AstraZeneca vaccine begins to be administered in UK

Good morning I'm Diana stayed at thanks for treatment with us in today's update president stumps recorded phone call pressuring Georgia's top election official. To overturn his loss to Joseph Biden in the State's building. Well I wanna do resist. I just want to behind. 111007. I did any. Loves. The president demanding that the votes be recalculated and suggesting Georgia secretary of state could face criminal charges. Q what he is now saying about his call with president front this morning. Also ahead the UK has started administering the first shots of the Oxford vaccine. As a number of American lives lost to corona virus tops 350000. And experts warn of a holiday coat with nineteen surged police busted two huge New Year's celebrations here in New York ended Miami people gathered. At a massive mostly black mask list all parties. All this as the vaccine roll out of the US faces some serious speed bumps. And the rush to make gift returns could help us find some big discounts on hot ticket items. The auction and reselling sites changing the shopping games. But we begin with that audio recording of president trump on a phone call with Georgia secretary of state demanding he find enough votes to overturn the election. Senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega has the latest. Are much of the hour long phone call president trump is rambling incoherent and spreading a litany of conspiracy theories. But he makes one thing clear he wants Republican secretary of state Brad rapids burger to quote find enough votes to change the outcome in Georgia a race president elect Joseph Biden decisively won by 111779. Votes. Well I wanna do it says I didn't want to behind. 111780. Loves which is one more that we have. Because we won this day. The boats in Georgia have already been counted three times including an extensive recount by hand. But the president desperate and digging in at times pleading. I only need 111000 odd dollars. I need 111000 vote in here right. President trump said he wants the vote recalculated. Citing baseless claims to argue he actually won. The president even threatening rapids burger suggesting he could be criminally liable. You know what they did indeed not reporting it does today not criminal that it couldn't look. And as you know you can't let that happen next that they risked dealing with Iraq and yellow letters sent a big risks. But rapids Urquhart telling George he will not back down even find the rumor or malt. And look pretty obvious very early on. That we've been bumped while those sentinel here. But the president trump continued to believe what did you feel the pressure when he said find the votes to know what I did. We have to follow the process all the law. That president has lawyers and allies have lost more than fifty cases in courts around this country trying to prove widespread voter fraud but those. Massive losses have not stopped Republicans 140 of them it on Capitol Hill in the congress and house at least fifty Republican senators in the senate. From trying to challenge the result of the Electoral College when congress convenes in the joint session on Wednesday but Diane. That did they do not to be clear they do not have the votes to overturn Joseph Biden is decisive victory Diane man never done long. It Cecilia Vega in Washington thank you. And for more on this let's go to ABC news deputy political director Mary Alice parks. There else good morning what legal ramifications. Could there be over this phone call. Good morning Diana obviously it is hard you bring charges against a sitting president but in the coming days I do you are a lot more legal experts and members of congress about whether the present actions may have constituted a criminal abuse of power. Or yet another teachable. The second highest ranking Democrat in the senate senator Dick Durbin of Illinois USA ER president action so lately in humidity an election official aired a criminal. All of this race pressed again about whether president elect's Joseph Biden. Or any investigation. Trop. Ailing after neatly off hand whether president trial I still tried to grant him so hard in the four leading to generate. And Mary out as a president trump told rapids burger that quote because of what you've done to the president a lot of people aren't going out to vote. At tomorrow's runoff elections will decide control of the senate so how do you think this whole thing could affect those elections. Yeah epic seaquest and it went a major concern or Republicans in Georgia touched it you better Republican voters she did that they can't trust the system. Will they just not bother showing that vote. Obviously the president has been telling people still vote he'll be back ST today isn't that it was supposed to be idol give out. Our goal rally still be theory of exactly what that he needs those Republicans to turn out in big numbers tomorrow on Election Day it they're gonna shut at least two Republicans eight. Or is that actor remember you. That Republican officials have actually done a ton of work to help voters Il really call any election. The boat and Georgia were counted and recount and recount again it expects every time I machine and I can't just last week the secretary of state in a special audit civet you look at signatures. Absentee each ballot envelopes it was a special audit requested by the transit and BN president that last audit again found no fraudulent ballots in Georgia. It was interesting leading up to the presidential election with the president raising so many doubts about mail in voting you heard a lot of people raising the issue of is it really good idea to it essentially inspire your own electorate to not use this system of voting. Then after the election to cast doubt on the whole system in general with these run offs coming up a lot of people said. Is that a good idea if you're basically encouraging the people of your party to not go out and vote in these elections because. They will have doubt in the system. And so it's interesting to now hear the president launching essentially that same accusation. To this secretary of state there. Right he's telling people that that it might not be able to trust the system you know Stacey Abrams on the other idea. At the Democrat there. She says all the time that you aren't voter suppression is telling people their boat all pounds each and so not huge cash Democrats. And Republicans officials trying again to reassure voters say yes. Or their boat will count regardless of what the president. And what we expect to see from this challenge now to the Electoral College ratification does this. Phone call change anything there and we heard Cecilia say they don't have the votes but is there any way that this actually goes through. No there's no eyewitness so there are we are they just a massive divided Republican Party right now it's a hundred members of congress and nearly a dozen Republican senators saying that they are going to object to some state. Certification. To the certainty sums it results. But remember seeing I on the other hand some Republicans. Laughed. It their colleagues for taking acts you know there are Republicans eager to how. Paul Ryan issued a very rare ski over the weekend. He thought. Her in his own party or reject the votes that electoral college and sow doubt joke by tree to write the the foundation of our public. Didn't look it more anti democratic or anti concerted it. And having federal. Lawmakers. Albert center of ski. That's going to be important to our constitution. Calls for states to run their own election and right now basically half some Republican congress. They just don't like or just don't trust trustee. I those elections but they don't have any student concerns there each day it ever does it concern they went name. But there aren't ecstatic or really just seeing and not sit out loyalty. Ice. I'll push for limits each president trump. Shall reap partisan politics ready some Republicans are blank to state or just went to inject a house he ran and their own result. It's right and also worth mentioning that the charm campaign has tried to challenge some of these things in court. And not made any progress there Mary Alice parks thank you always grace talk to you. And to the corona virus now experts are warning that the holidays could fuel another surge in cases across the country as the US vaccine roll out. Hits a major snags the CDC reports that four point two million vaccines have been administered in the US so far that's. Far fewer than the goal of twenty million by the end of two point twenty Victor Kendall has the latest this. Mourning the TSE reporting nearly two million people took to the sky strutting Saturday displayed CDC warnings not to travel or gather in large groups. Daily Mail dot com releasing this video. Reportedly showing massive crowds of the plane flew forty end the beach on Saturday nearly everyone with Automask. Despite quarter reporting its highest feeling no group over Casey's ever just Thursday. This as the nation surpassed 350000. Deaths over the weekend. And hospitals buckle beings are really need our help your workers at cedars Sinai in Los Angeles still reeling from the Thanksgiving surge. No bracing for a second blow. I think treading water from a hundred feet below the surface. You're Ari drowning but you just have to keep trying because that's what you get. The vaccine providing a glimmer of hope. She EC reporting more than four million people have been vaccinated. But that's far fewer than the goal a twenty million by the end of 22 when he set by operation warp speed something Robin asked secretary of health and human services galaxies are. Outlook earlier this morning what are the reasons for the delay sir there's a lag between doses being available them being ordered by the providers and states. Shipping and then eventual vaccination especially at Christmas and New Year's in the middle our states are on it were working with the governors were providing them help. We're at a vaccination site Daytona Beach, Florida where before the first dose was even administered police had to start turning cars away let's take you right up. Towards roads you get a look of how long this line is here. This site operating on a first come first served basis 1000 doses that the majority are vaccine will be administered. Two Florida residents aged 65 and older for all of those who get turned away in it is a very long line they'll be doing this same thing. Thousand doses again on Tuesday Diane. I'm Victor Ken and Daytona Beach, Florida thanks Victor. Meanwhile there's a new hope that another vaccine could help speed up. This fight against the virus the UK administer the first doses of Oxford university and AstraZeneca is vaccine this morning at select hospitals. And plans to launch hundreds more vaccination sites this week. And the UKC more than 50000 new cases a day for the past six days in prime minister Boris Johnson says more locked down restrictions. Are likely in the coming weeks foreign correspondent Maggie really joins me now from London. With more on this Maggie good morning what's the latest on the new vaccine there and how are people reacting to. Hey Dan good morning and there is. So much hope hanging on this vaccine like you say we are seeing. New record numbers here in the UK not what we want to see going into 20/20 one but health officials are calling this new vaccine from Oxford AstraZeneca they're calling it a pivotal moment in the fight against rotavirus him into soft. The first people getting this vaccine outside of trials this morning it was a 82 you'll look but year old man who Sunday out of the city told reporters he says. Give this vaccine means everything to me is it way to get back to normal life and I think that's overall feeling right now and that that does that he received as one of about half a million doses we have today in the UK we are expecting more by the end of the week so get so much hope. But we also caution this is gonna happen slowly in the first few days are monitoring it closely to make sure there's no adverse reactions of the vaccine and we're also expecting there to be problems with more production and distribution so full we have these huge goals of tens of millions of doses being given out in the next couple of months. The experts here do cautioned I and it's gonna take time so there's so much hope but all that hope still cements feels a long way away. Yet does that no one of the big things that this vaccine vs some of the others is that it does not to be kept at such low temperatures. Overall had of these vaccines compare against one another. Yet they and that's the big bottoming this vaccine today it's being called just a game changer those other two want to talk about a lot fight him again either both can you straight now in the states. They require that ultra cold storage but this one from Oxford it doesn't need to be. Super cold like the other ones it's also less expensive. So many experts are saying not only will that help with math vaccinations in countries like here in the UK it's also going to help countries that don't have robust infrastructure in their medical systems and Oxford. Party promised hundreds of millions of doses to be delivered a cost of low and middle income countries so. Many people are helping hoping that this could be the war roles of vaccine this good really help. Bring down case numbers around the globe which again is what we need to battle the virus and then work if only. Rich countries are able to eradicate the virus needs to be eradicated all over the globe so experts really navy Marines and today's vaccine cannot be overstated. And prime minister Boris Johnson is warning of stricter lock downs. Because of rising cases is that because of this new war contagious. Variant of the virus or is something else driving the search. Today experts can't think for sure just yet I think it's a combination of both the new variants and also. But people and fatigue and you mentioned that to have some of those parties that were happening in Miami Ross is igniting Europe there's a huge rainbow of 4500. People in France that was cut down on New Year's Eve. Other than other forty hour raise in Spain that police broke up so we are seeing these huge party that could be fueling. Some of this outbreak. But we look at the numbers that are coming out and experts say it's more than just of people they do really blame these new variants here in the UK we're seeing record numbers hospitals are saying that they think more people with Kobe in their hospitals now than during the peak back in April of its worst right now. The only first encounter this virus also a lot of concerns about that new strain in South Africa as well they fear that it could be worsened even the one here in the UK so. People and experts are very very concerned about these new variants and it's not only here in the UK and South Africa and that they know that very thing you can as it picked up in multiple states in the US as well so. As we have this sort of hope at the end of the tunnel the vaccines are here and I am rejoicing but we also have this fear that you know we still have to battle against new variants and a still use things like social distancing amassed way that we're sort of keep a state. Until that vaccine roll out to be as full as of man we need patient's right now Maggie really in London thank you. And for more let's. Emergency physician in ABC news medical contributor doctor Darian sudden. A doctor Sutton good morning let's start with this new development out of the UK they've announced an update to their vaccine guidelines allowing vaccines to be mixed and matched. In cases where a second dose might not be available -- manufacture of the first shot isn't known. This contradicts CDC guidelines here in the states though so what's your take on this. Good morning Dan while I understand why this is being done in an effort to that's neat as many people as possible this is really venturing into uncharted scientific territories are. I would advise against it because it's based off from information we simply do not hat. And then. You guys also delaying second doses of the vaccine to instead give as many people as possible a single dose burst. Not California doctors suggesting the US consider doing the same but health and human services secretary out Cesar. Said on GMA this morning that the US would follow the data and due to doses so what do you make of that what does the data tell us here. So right now the data is very limited on right now Pfizer has a statement that state that they do not know what information AptarGroup information efficacy after the first terrorists and we have some little information from return are about a possible efficacy that is available after the first there was but it is nowhere near the efficacy that was reported. Around 95%. After both doses for both Pfizer and Darren I think right now are doing assembled there are shot is not only at risk leaving people are partially vaccinated but also the securities but it also can undermine the public trust and and and complicate the yeah. The availability excuse me be understanding of how this vaccine words we've been working so hard to get everyone understands. These civil benefit of getting both doses so it would make it a lot harder. And now that the holidays are over the fear is that mid January could bring went doctor thought she called a surge. Upon a surge and a really dark times is there anything that can be done. To prevent this at this point do we need more restrictions here like we're seeing in the UK for example. What I don't think that blanket restrictions or something that is effective I do think that targeted restrictions are important for example here in Los Angeles are reits are air surges are are complicating an and maximizing the capacity available hospitals. Making every being difficult so I do think that when rates become high end up in hospital capacity becomes high enough. That restrictions need to be put in place to help temper that but across the United States every state is a little bit different. I'm I think also that we need to augment testing right now according to Kobe tracking project the highest amount of testing every scene on a daily basis is around two million. And some scientists and N and analysts suspect that we need approximately nine million test available to Americans in order to help people understand their diagnosis or the possibility of him having coated nineteen. And we also need that testing to be efficient so that they could the results quickly. I'm a lot of these variables are embark need to be put in place steps to help the increasing amount of people coming into the hospital. My doctor Darian son always great to get your take thank you. And the judge in the UK has rejected a US request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The judge said Assange is mental health would deteriorate further under the conditions of quote. Near total isolation he would face in the US prison. And US prosecutors indicted a signed on seventeen espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse. After he allegedly published leaked military and diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks the charges carry a maximum sentence of 175. Years in prison. The US government says it will appeal the decision. The times his legal team says they are enormously gratified. And are planning to request Assange be released from prison. And from the holiday shopping season to the holiday returns rush after a record season for online shopping experts are not predicting. More than 100 billion dollars in re turns. But those want unwanted gifts could be a big win for bargain hunters Rebecca Jarvis has more. This morning the new year is in full swing and so were those holiday returns according to The National Retail Federation this year one in ten gifts are expected to be sent back but with some restocking fees costing stores more than they can make. You could still get your biggest holiday shopping deals yet. Here's how it works it distort things they can't turn a profit on a returned item will send them to a re commerce website like late or shore when liquidators slide by which were inspected photographed the items. And resell them at a fraction of the retail price. Retailers don't have the processing power to resell all the holiday returns that they oversee each and so they work with companies to figure out other ways to resell these I don't often times. These products then end up on third party discount shopping site which is a huge benefit to shoppers who can snag. Popular items at a deep discount. On slide by an auction site that works like eBay shoppers can placed bids on items for seal starting at just one dollar. We found everything from air mattresses to coffee makers in speakers. IRobot rumba vacuum cleaners and coveted home office items like desks and chairs. No items are returned to the retailer they go back to the recorders facilities that they get mad at us. NAFTA and listen figures put on trucks and trucks from us. Klink is another site where you can save more than 70% on returned an overstock merchandise for retailers like apple frigid air and Karen war. Even savings on makeup and designer handbags. We found this nest security camera system for 357. Dollars half off its 700 dollar retail value. This use Samsung galaxy S twenty selling for almost 60% off Andy's brand new skis 78%. Op. I'd keep in mind these are auction sites showed the products and the prices are always changing you'll have to hunt around pro tip. Leave yourself a little time once you fall down that rabbit hole it is hard to come out. Daiei and. Great tip Rebecca thank you. And a few more things to know before you go jeopardy fans will get to say their final farewell to longtime host Alex trip back. The last five episodes with your backers had to bear this week they would take in October just weeks before he died of pancreatic cancer. The shows will include a farewell message and an unscripted speech from trip back urging people to come together. Rectitude even ticked top musical has raised more than a million dollars for its debut. The show that originated on tick tock started streaming on New Year's Day selling tickets for five dollars each. It features original performances from the tick tock creators as well as celebrities like Titus Burgess Wayne Grady and actually park. Proceeds go to the actor's fund to help actors struggling during the pandemic tickets are available until 5 PM eastern today. And the Washington football team is headed to the playoffs after beating the Philadelphia Eagles last night. The game marked an incredible comeback for Washington quarterback Alex Smith who returned to the field. After a brutal leg injury and 2018 that required seventeen surgeries and nearly cost him his life. Before the game Smith's wife shared a photo of his leg brace fashioned into the Lombardi trophy writing. It's a symbol of hard times to a trophy of triumph we can proudly put on our shelves. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Zeta thanks for joining us. And remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context announces. I'll see you back here at 11 AM eastern happy new year her.

