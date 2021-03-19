Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Biden expects to hit his goal of 100M vaccinations today

Good morning I'm Diane Maceda thanks for streaming with us in today's update we are learning new details about the shooting spree. At Atlanta area spot that left eight people dead six of them Asian women. Newly obtained surveillance video shows a alleged gunman entering one of the spies. As the Asian American community demands action president Biden as vice president Harris are heading to Atlanta today to meet with Asian American leaders we have the latest. Also ahead the US is set to hit president Biden's vaccine goal today six weeks ahead of schedule as he urges Americans to stay vigilant. We need millions more to be back soon. And as parents wait for the possible game changing guidance from the CDC about schools today here the new warning from doctor fast she about a possible fourth wave. And the wheel of fortune winner paying its followers. Here why he's not keeping a penny of that prize and movies pledging to give the cash to. Instead. But we begin with the latest on that deadly. Shooting spree at Atlanta area spas authorities now say hate crime charges are not off the table. And as ABC news has obtained surveillance video from one of the sides. The afternoon of the shooting we're learning more about that investigation. Steve -- and Sami is in Atlanta this morning with the latest. Police are sharing these new surveillance images from outside the first shooting location in the Atlanta suburbs the man police have charged with murdering eight people six of them Asian women is seen getting in and out of his car. At this same crime scene people came to mourn the dead Thursday night. Well sheriff hero whose office is taken complaints are for their handling of the case came to meet with mourners. We are committed. Nobody can save you. Community. Hitting a solid convictions. I got my palms. 21 year old Robert Aaron long is being held by police in the North Atlanta suburbs investigators agreed that long had a sex addiction. And targeted the 24 hours spas where he was a regular it's not clear if he was a client of any of the women he's accused of killing. The heartbreak is deep and painful and leaked hand was the owner of young's Asian massage parlor north of the city she was one of the first to die. It was her fiftieth birthday on Thursday and she did not live to see it. I can't let any meeting behind them. Why somebody would want to do some consumer I think news such nice people. Police in the suburbs are having to explain the words of one of their home. Cherokee counties captain Jay Bakker is no longer allowed to leave briefings on this case after he said this about the accused murderers. He understood. The gravity of it and he was. Pretty much fed up that have been cut in of his broken. I think if things are really bad day for him and this is what he did you work. He was trying to explain. Use gunmen told police were holding him in a statement the sheriff of the county apologized saying that these words were not intended. To disrespect any of the victims. But it wasn't long before the captain's new critics found this old FaceBook post that swims with the same racist strokes. Tied to the increase and attacks against Asian Americans. It reads place your order while they last above a picture of T shirts that say coping ninety imported virus from China. And the same captain has a brother who was adopted from Asia. Judge Anthony baker who was born in Vietnam works in the same county. The president. And the vice president are coming to Georgia they're meeting with the State's growing delegation of Asian American lawmakers at the state house. They're also going to hear from civic leaders and other residents who have a lot to say about these killings. And about the growing number of attacks in this country against Asian Americans Diane. Thanks Steve Olson Sonny forests and land thanks Steve. And joining me now from more on this is former US attorney for the district court for the northern district of Georgia BJ pac. BJ thanks for being here we trichet your time today in a police haven't ruled out. Hate crime charges in this case so what are you looking for they're what might they find that would result in hate crime charges. And both daughters each defendant's own statements and reasons why he did it it is. Long course and generally go back and looked at all evident that it ion. Two indicate a motive for example. We'll show media researcher urged him to do this is due to lived. Sees fit any expressed. Certain Hydro. Biases or or expressive racism. And reverence usually know about later on the Asian. And then when all investigations done best when prosecutors could evaluate and suspicion evidence bring it. After the death for the lottery last year in Georgia passing new hate crime Lyle what is in that lot and how do you think it might play a role in this case. If you hate crime law it was a sentencing else in America are minimal provisions on it and Barack could be don't crew. That he'd get the muscle or industry murderer. Well it's a couple minutes hours seed Andre proceeded kind of now what did the CB more natural world and we'll be all sex. That they requirements to be triggered. It is diverted the prosecution who grew. Well good outlaw it and so in this case it is new new law yet he's been but the IPO will reshape should be that. If the fact there now that is being was. Motivated partly by. Rich. And we know there's been a spike in violence against Asian Americans across the country this year what needs to be done. To stop these crimes on a broader scale. You don't build the new law for decades ending just in recent phenomenon that is due senator. You know he's very very discerning if one event that we can do is we have. Relying on traditional sir I conference served in the one I figured I'm really understand that chronicle her. And when you have. I'm unaware. You know and then it cannot stress and eat or look into. All blame Warren get angry they misread. Com. You know please do. I can't figure seen right now he beat right into violence beat incidents against Asian Americans. Com these perpetual ordinance that are associated orderly if people think when you look at some idea a bear in. It certainly perpetuating a competent in the debate. I'm a Korean American what are your concerns about this rise in discrimination. And violence and how do you hope to see the justice system handle it. Yeah experience serving. Driven kind of been general nervousness. Diplomat communities deal. Because he's so random. These violence but you'll feel safe sometimes. Who normal thing that you do. Well he should this isn't great bull Borough in any. Thorough investigation. Do all the facts surrounding this student I don't know whether or not there is and that's included irritating and there is. We demanded they try to consider that. And then just bring justice in Britain. Also reached an artist upended in the days and one big and I'm very concerned about it is. Be the commission and in terms no digging into news or whoever would be victim we're doing pretty good businesses but it's a distraction. Instead continue to focus on because the motivation in the bottom line he's been happening and why he's there were senselessly killed. A former US attorney BJ pack we appreciate your time today thank you. You. And president Biden says he expects to hit his goal of one hunt it 100 million shops in arms today well look for his initial goal of his 100 day in office. I didn't says that while this is time for optimism it is not a time for relaxation. And that Americans need to keep wearing masks and taking precautions to stop the spread of the virus. That is all comes as a CDC is expected to change its guidance for reopening schools. Reducing the recommended social distance from six feet down to three ABC's when Johnson has details. This morning the CDC's new recommendations on schools could come as soon as today. Expected to drop the social distance from six feet to three for students sitting inside the classroom as long as masks are worn. As CBC expected to cite new research suggesting the shorter distance did not impact infection rates with other protection measures in place. It will just be additional guidance which a lot of schools are looking for from health and medical experts on. On how to safely reopen schools be updated guidance could allow schools with limited space to reopen sooner. But will likely spark renewed debate on classroom safety this as president Biden announced his goal of 100 million vaccine doses in the first 100 days. We'll be accomplished today. 42 days early. But he warns everyone must stay vigilant in the last. We appreciate increases in the number of cases several states on millions of people are vaccinated we need millions more to be vaccinated the president pointed to reinstated lock downs in Europe. Please. Please. Don't know is happy you see happening in Europe. Or in the US fifteen states are seeing at least a 10% case average increase over the last week. Eighteen other states have plateaued. Doctor Anthony found chief warning of a possible fourth way if we pull back prematurely. We may trigger another surge in that would really set us back the race to backs and a growing more critical. Fifteen states now planning to expand eligibility to anyone sixteen and older. And back to the issue of reopening schools it's been a top priority for the Biden administration. But that six feet of social distance has been a real barrier for many districts keeping kids in either virtual or hybrid learning. Diane. I can make a big difference when Johnson New York thanks for that an ABC news medical contributor an epidemiologist doctor John Brownstein joins me now for more on is doctor Brownstein. This game changer in terms of getting children back to school what data is a CDC looking at. To not change this recommendation from sixty to three T. Good morning Diane I think the CDC guidance. We'll have a huge impact on reopening range this six feet are armed and it's a lot of schools closed mixed community transmission and so my colleagues Edmonds April rob what you did it change these are trying to bring it down appreciate this it. Sixty I didn't actually came from his stroke researchers aren't actually super clear where all talking from but finally there's a natural experiment which looked at 242 school districts Massachusetts. And it makes a schools and entry fee for sixty would ultimately found was there's really no big difference in Keyes is among students and staff. The study really reaffirms what we've been saying which is you know whether it 63 feet will open safely and not releasing any major outbreaks in those and are so what do you say to parents are so concerned about sending their kids Siskel and to teachers are concerned about returning to the classroom. Yeah I recognize that there's still some concerns but it's all a boat only -- action right this is just about three or sixty. This is mode ventilation. Windows being opened masking. Testing. Seeking outdoor activities outdoors and of course are testing teachers for the and it's all about their strategy but also we know that kids trans midwest air group we. Less risk of complications from Kobe itself it's about balancing risk and they beat your objectives are opening up schools should also mention the American academy of pediatrics has been recommending 360 already reached. And World Health Organization listening one meter which is three point treaty this is not a lenient I'm but again it's a small increased risk are really outraged you know this idea that we can see schools are open are. And president Biden is set to hit his goal of 100 million vaccine doses administered today but I did statues also warning. Not to let our guard down early critic Nancy of Fort Wayne chair how far do we still have to go to reach herd immunity. I mean we're doing an incredible job Brad. You know hundred million out doses administered way ahead of schedule 2.4 million de arm but we still not perfect coverage right I mean. Yes over 12% of the US population has only been vaccinated and about two thirds of the nation's elderly population as it but still have a there're still those are vulnerable to the arts and had yet to be immunized. We had a huge amount of some light coming. And an expectation that you recapture old Benny sees it or vaccines into may but he told time we have concerns we have a mix mobility we have the knicks are these Darien and re openings that are taking place and that's a really challenging mix we're seeing. And that's why we're seeing this rise in about fifteen state and that's a concern even in Michigan receiver rides past Asians which we know every single art needs to increase and so. Yes this is probably just a small moment in hard and we're end of this kind. I think we assumed. But there's no reason to search challenge this would have been necessary stations at ducks. Right Ezra and our moment so it's all about vaccine rollout in just waiting you know a few more weeks to get that old are complete protection in the population. Jack to John Brownstein we all have changers cries thank you. Shea June. And now to the immigration crisis at the southern border record numbers of children are crossing into the US without a parent or guardian we're also learning the rate of search and rescue missions conducted by Border Patrol ash. Has nearly doubled in the past year and resources are being overwhelmed ABC's Marcus Moore is live for us outside a convention center in downtown Dallas it has now been turned into a temporary shelter for migrants. A market so we know the journey across the work can be so dangerous so what are you hearing from Border Patrol and from the people who do make it across. Well what Diane we yell or just outside the the Dallas convention center aren't a convention sir that has been turning to that shelter. And a long before the migrants reached up a place like says of they have gone through a long and an. An arduous journey and a one that is is clearly a life threatening in many cases. And that has not changed has been the case is you know four for decades now and what we've heard from. Customs and Border Protection agency's. He's a here in the US is that they have seen this influx of migrants in particular. In particular a number of young people. Who have been caught trying to cross the border overall. The number of apprehensions that have occurred. Are on track. Diane used to be the most they have seen in twenty years here in this country so there is there are a real issue along the border and in central a Central America. 21 that is driving people. Not only for because of the violence that that that number of people it's based in their native countries in Central America but also oh natural disasters and keep in mind there were two hurricanes. That hit Central America recently in that displaced are a lot of people and then the umbrella over all of this. Is the pandemic. That has left people susceptible to two health dangers. And also of new. Fewer jobs and so that's one of the reasons why officials believe they've been seeing this on the surge of people who have been trying to reach it. At into a crisis along the border Diane. Now when you think of the treacherous conditions these people learned during try to come into the US you have to imagine their level of desperation. Is pretty high and market so many of these migrants the action comes through Mexico from other Central American countries I know that you're heading down. To the border between Mexico and Guatemala this week what do you expect to see there. Yet won't you know I anticipate. That we will all like we've always seen in that part of the world people who are as you mentioned desperate scrambling some men and women. And children. People are waiting for their next steps as based seek plan to seek asylum either in Mexico or here in in the US I anticipate. Or what in particular we hope to see a Diane is what the the Mexican officials are going to be doing to stop the flow as you know. The by the administration has been in contact with the would Mexican authorities. To see what more they can do. To stop the flow of people in particular along the southern Mexico border I'll win Guatemala so I hope that will be able to see what those efforts look like. I anticipate Diane around that we will still see this flow of humanity as he tries to make its way to the north. Yeah Marcus Moore. Morrison Dallas thanks Marcus. And the FBI has released new video from the capital scenes showing some of the most violent assaults on police officers. When we come back a plea from investigators for the public's help in tracking down those suspects. Welcome back the FBI is releasing new graphic video of the capitol right and as for the public's help in identifying ten suspects seen attacking police officers. Authorities comb to more than 151000. Hours of video and they say the video you are about to see. Shows some of the quote most egregious attacks congressional correspondent Rachel Scott has more. This morning the FBI is ramping up the search for the suspects that carried out some of the most brutal attacks on police officers. Leasing disturbing and graphic video from the capital riot. Suspects armed with six pulled. Even handles one writer seen beating an officer over the head and another spring of fire extinguisher on at ground below. This suspect ticking what authorities describe as an electric prod used to herd cattle through the cap police. You can hear the crackling good source of electricity. This video was suspect tearing off officer Daniel Hodges gas snacks. Because he's crushed by rioters told ABC news he didn't think she would make it out alive but was. IBM and Oracle nine I get out of this the completely intact. The FBI is still searching for at least 100 more people involved of the capital insurrection. But they CB's head. Or some of the most violent suspects still at large. And they need the public's help to bring them to justice. And the FBI says they know it can be difficult to turn in a family or friend or even a coworker at their message. It's the right thing to do in fact thinks it's it's the public baby all the charged more than 300 people so far dying and Rachel Scott and Washington forest has videos. Hard to watch thank you and the first woman to accuse New York governor Andrew Cuomo sexual harassment is speaking out. In her first extensive interview Lindsay Boylan offers new details to the new Yorker's Ryan Barrow describing what she calls a toxic workplace. And the campaign she says was aimed at discrediting her. In the pilgrim has more. Overnight Governor Cuomo accuses Lindsay boy when speaking out in her first interview with the New Yorkers Ronan Farrow the former aide DT hailing a new claim of harassment against the governor that she says happened in 2018. Boylan says she was walking with Cuomo after a meeting at the governor's mansion what is dog jumped on her Cuomo didn't quote. Joked that if he were jog he would try to mount her as well. Boylan adding I remember being grossed out but also adding what a dumb third grade thing to say. A spokesperson for Cuomo declined to cut it to the magazine on his claim but reiterated Cuomo's denial that he behaved inappropriately would boy who lit. The article also details newly reported plans by global advisors to dis credit toilet reportedly leaking boilers personnel records and releasing a letter attacking her credibility. Allegedly planning to use of pressed to turn the tables on her and accuse her of bullying female colleagues including black Rivet. Boylan say it my wife was for a period destroyed. I never harassed anyone pregnant were abused any wounds never sold did any one. Now and I noble would write. The governor has repeatedly denied allegations of inappropriate behavior from seven women. But admits he may have made people feel uncomfortable. I acted in no way that may need people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional. And I truly and deeply apologize for. But overnight one of those accusers former policy it operations aid on a list speaking out it and you interview. The average person near eight. Like to know that their governor. Is an absolute. Monster he's also facing two investigations from lawmakers and the State's attorney general. With president Biden telling George earlier this week if the investigation show bra and doing the governor should step aside. So I think captains and by the way may very well be. There could be a criminal prosecutions. Attached to a. There have been repeated calls for Governor Cuomo to resign at this point he says he has no plans to do so instead saying. He plans to let the investigation take its course. Diane time even pilgrim thanks for that an early this morning Ronan Farrow spoke exclusively with GMA about his interview let's listen. This is Lindsey's first detailed interviews since these allegations emerged for why is she speaking out now. Good morning Sicilian always a pleasure to be years. Lindsay Rawlins claim has been so central to how this story has unfolded. Other accusers. That the Governor Cuomo said that she capitalize them to come forward. Lindsay Boylan herself is still a major focus of these multiple probes that are now ongoing. But she hadn't previously talked in details you are journalists these claims haven't been scrutinized. I think that this has been an emotional. And trying experience for her whole lot of ways she talks very openly about it being traumatic to talk about the stuff. But I think in the end she was persuaded that journalistic scrutiny. Would add something of substance the conversation and I think that's the case I think that there is additional evidence here that's being reported. That helps to provide context for what is being claimed at about governor. Cuomo glossary some very important questions and about what sound it sounds like there was an organized campaign to discredit. Lindsey's claims and it and reputation frankly by aids that are very high level and close to the governor. What did they do. I think this is one of the most significant revelations here. This Nash's more emerging data and multiple stories that shows pat. Pattern of the governor weapon eyes seeing any available information through his aides and through intermediaries in your politics. And then getting those claims into the press England Z Orleans case for personal files had various unflattering claims about her. We addressed those head on in this story there were charges that she believed colleagues. Charges that there may have been a racial dimensions that. I'm she acknowledges. That there was a period. Confrontational encounters none office. A lot of people in an office said that that was born on a broader culture in wish there was a lot of bullying flying back and forth. There's another analysis and that. But we also grew inside the room in this reporting when Cuomo aides were planning how exactly to discredit Lindsay Boylan starting from the moment that she needed. And it would ending up with that very day multiple stories appealing appearing in that covered not just her allegations Cecilia. But also and a very prominent Wheaties claims that she had allegations of her own in this office so it really tilted the story early on. And we report multiple incidents that suggest they were safe pattern. That kind of planting and stories in the press as well as a lot of question nobody Yeager with reporters here we talk about him directly bullying report first you. As always very unfair or we appreciate your reporting so much thank you. And I thanks to Cecilia for that interview. When we come back the new warning from pellets on after a child died in an accident involving one of the company's treadmills. When Palestine is saying this morning. Welcome back a few more things should know before you go Pallet time has issued an urgent safety warning after child died in an accident involving the company's trend plus machine counts on CEO John Foley is urging customers keep children and pets away from equipment at all times. And to ensure the area is completely clear before work out. In a statement police said quote while we are aware only a small handful of incidents involving the trench plus where children have been hurt. Each one is devastating all of us and pellets on the Consumer Product Safety Commission is investigating. On a much lighter note we have some big news for New York baseball fans the New York Yankees and Mets are getting ready to kick up their seasons next month. Wind fans in the stands Yankee Stadium in Citi Field will start this season with a maximum 20% capacity. I mean about 101000 fans for the Yankees on opening day on April 1 and about 8000 for the Mets opener on April 8. Fans will have to provide proof that they're fully vaccinated or prove the negative cope in 1910. And last night's whilom fortune winners got Paul Brenner is pledging to donate 100%. Of his prize money. Cherry. Glowing white gallon gas. 45000. Dollars Scott scored that rare 100000 dollar prize in the bonus round bringing his prize. It's a 145000. Dollars I talked about why he's saying that bower on GMA this morning. It is dark tie and friends when I went on the show are suing her for the final. And I said to my wires I went on. It's a good fight you okay hear anything that again let's give us Jerry we're very fortunate see we can't support Somalis one's fortunes. What a great move the big congratulations it's got into the charities he gives them money to it will no doubt go along way. And that doesn't finish ABC news lie well. Update I'm that mosquitoes thanks for joining us and remember ABC news I was here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis we'll see right back at 11 AM eastern. With the new. Stacy.

