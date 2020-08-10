Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Biden on Trump’s refusal to participate in virtual debate

Good morning I'm Diane Macedo thanks for streaming with us in today's update president trapped now says he will not participate in the next presidential debate. After the debate commission said the event will be virtual. The format change comes as the president is still battling corona virus on Fox Business president trump called a virtual debate a waste of time. You're the very. Saying not so Mr. President you're not gonna do it because this CPC at me Commission on Presidential Debates announcing this morning. That the second presidential debate will be virtual you say you're not gonna participate. Now I'm not gonna waste my time in a virtual debate that's not what to dating fellow veterans. And Joseph Biden had said that he wouldn't participate virtually but now says he's not sure what will happen. I don't we don't know what the president. Why every second. Reading from an out feelers. I think are gonna follow the commission recommendation. He goes off and I have a rally. I don't know world. Doubt if there is no presidential debate that could make last night's vice presidential debate even more important. During that face off in Salt Lake City vice president Mike Pence touted the economic gains made before the pandemic. While senator Pamela Harris slammed the transit administration's response of the corona virus 34 people connected to the White House had not tested positive for -- nineteen. Nothing the memo obtained by ABC news shows that staffers may have exposed thousands of people. From Minnesota to Georgia at rallies fund raisers and other campaign events. This is president trump return to the Oval Office yesterday saying he feels great and plans to return to the campaign trail as soon as Monday. Meanwhile 32 states and territories across the US are seeing a rise in corona virus cases and 35 are seeing a rise in hospitalizations. Doctor Anthony thought she warns that US Kobe deaths could double if things don't improve. And hurricane delta now officially a category two storm is heading toward the US Gulf Coast. Where it should make landfall in about 36 hours. The storm is packing sustained winds of 100 miles per hour and is forecast to slam the coast with life threatening storm surge. Delta already made landfall in eastern Mexico leaving damage from strong winds and extreme flooding. And new demonstrations broke out in Milwaukee overnight after the district attorney declined to charge a police officer in the shooting death of a seventeen year old. ABC's outs Phares has a closer look at the decision and the clashes that followed. Breaking overnight the Milwaukee suburb of while the toes in chaos. Police firing tear gas at protesters throughout the night. After mostly peaceful evening marches turned violent with groups is smashing windows out of businesses and even homes. Unrest erupting after the Milwaukee Connie district attorney's office decision Wednesday not to file criminal charges against Wisconsin police officer Joseph Mensa. In the fatal shooting a seventeen year old Alvin Cole the administration of justice demands a legal and purposeful review of the facts. That was done in this case. Police officer Joseph Mendes has decision to use deadly force on February 2 justified or reasonable. Yeah. Yeah. Prosecutors releasing this edited video of the moment officer Joseph Mendes says Sha album cold February 2 doubts that a local mall when police responded to a disturbance call. I have. Yeah. Her home. Holds family and disbelief. Just a man's was the last Stiller Brad on the scene when he sat Alvin slice. Did pretty hard tries my you live life and Edgar and yeah her face and partner. Have back. Are you kidding act. Just outside that. Here's how area three death. We. Should each RI. We are to cheat you to fight. And Diane besides those protests in Wisconsin we also saw overnight new protests in Minneapolis after the officer charged with. George Floyd's of murder the former officer posted bail and was released from jail the National Guard was activated. There as well Diane. Brian Alex Perez forests in Wisconsin thanks Alex. And with world mental health day this Saturday Emmy winning actor Courtney B. Vance is opening up about his family's battle with mental health. And suicide mantis teaming up with Oprah's longtime resident therapist doctor Robin Smith to help raise awareness through his own story. In a GMA exclusive TJ Holmes sat down with Vance to hear more. When we got screen C. Terrorize us a powerhouse performer these big dozen feet. Courtney B. Vance has spent the past thirty years on our screens but never until now. Has he revealed from personal pain that he's carried with him all this time. Mark harder to turn his life back when I was thirty and I was rocked. A mother Carl me in his lyrics. But it's what his mother said after the funeral but he says change the course of his life. Telling the whole family to seek professional therapy. It saved to see Ichiro I used to doing that saved your life do you mean that quite. Literally and what you think what happened to you had you not done that. I could have been a statistic myself if the hero in my life my father. Did that to himself. That potentially could have been an option for me. His father suffered from depression but Vance says he was prompted to speak about it now. After his God's son took his own life just this summer. 23 years ago he was in crisis is mind it was attacked. And he Eaton couldn't take it anymore I think that's an. A June survey found one in four young people aged eighteen to Tony for had seriously considered suicide in the past month. The CDC pins that finding to the pandemic. Francis Porter now with doctor Robin on mental health awareness doctor Robin as a licensed psychologist best known as Oprah's a long time resident therapist. Part of being humans. If that we feel joining. And we feel despair. But we don't hear that TJ we don't hear our leaders. Talking about how they are rat slash. Afraid. Because you know they're supposed always have an answer that summer we are so ashamed to be human. What would you rural folks who still want to go there this is what's important what is there a it can be traditionally going to see a psychiatrist psychologist. A mental health expert as important if we can do it. Oh what they've been really it is. It is. Finding a safe person and place. Where you can. Express. What is going on wicca and and overhear. A conversation. You had been happening with your cell all of your light the more we high eighty. Our sickness. Or more are sickness. Rains some pretty. Vans found his safe place determined now to help erase the stigma of mental illness corporate Kurds were breaking it right now. Such an important message of thanks to TJ Holmes for that report. Then on a lighter note the countdown is on to the new Amazon prime day be annual summer sale is now happening next week after being postponed due to the pandemic. But M it'll have some competition this year Becky Worley has more on how to get the best deals. July violence in Amazon prime day he had these deals deals on every hearing him tightly and turned on its hands. Normally in summer the corona virus causing it to move ten next week over the two days of October 13 and fourteenth significant deals expected on electronics especially anything Amazon branded like Alexa Kendall's. Fire tablets and ring door bells not any specific details announced yet but discounts historically run the gamut from clothing to beauty supplies. To toys to kitchen items and it's not just Amazon. The Wal-Mart and and is all eight X eighty and it's going to be going on tour lebed's that you shouldn't target. They're called me you'll he's not Sorin on the scene days. And thirteen record and. The what's at retail me not last year estimated over 250. Online sites offered competing deals on Amazon prime day best price comparison sites are crucial on prime day. Google shopping and price grabber show you which sites have the best prices and the browser add on pop carts tease you shopping and automatically pops up any better offers online. But for shoppers who usually focus their deal hunting on Black Friday sales this year is different. There's a huge fire engines going on all corona virus. Add in supply chain problems cope related warehouse shutdowns and shipping delays so more than ever retailers want you to do your holiday shopping really really early. So for serious deal hunters that begs the question buying now or later. This is a really easy answer usually I early results are strong in Asia some of that steals and brown I'm as opposed to. A few deals a flag shop at any whole foods between now and prime day and you'll get a ten dollar credit to spend on prime gang on Amazon. Also the echo show normally 89 dollars is 45 dollars right now that's its lowest historical price ever. And that deal along with some others are live right now but remember. It's only Amazon prime members who pay for a membership they can get these deals on prime day so. I thought I'd call on a few of the deals announced for anyone and alert target and Wal-Mart. Wal-Mart has hunter boots promoted at 69 dollars that's eighty dollars off the full retail price. And a six court instant hot for 49 dollars twenty dollars off the regular price I could not live without my instant hot. Over at target may tell us they haven't released any info on specific deals. Yet but they're touting categories like art supplies and home office tack which could see. 30%. Price cuts Diane NRA it out like 30% off of me good deal taking notes on that one Becky thanks. And from online shopping online posting. FaceBook is now implementing new rules to prevent voter intimidation. Here's ABC's Mona cause are opting with more. In today's tech bikes FaceBook is planning to indefinitely suspend political ads. After polls close on Election Day FaceBook says the move is aimed at preventing candidates from manipulating the outcome of the vote it's part of a crackdown on voter intimidation and disinformation. Netflix users will notice any topped the worth the wait section will preview of future shows and movies users can view. Bit what the shipping service will release up to a year in advance. The new feature is seen as a way for Netflix to maintain users'. While they wait for something to binge. Finally shoe maker hold Hong has collaborated with the workplace messaging service slack on a limited edition sneaker. They're made of white net trend and the colors of the slots Lobo and they Ron about a 120 dollars up hair. Those air attack by expanding here they've hair perfectly with their work from home now that's back to work from home even work. From the studio out that he can't see my feet very rarely Wear heels Mona and that doesn't that is ABC news live update I'm Diane assailant bar manager John is no laughing at me thank you all for joining us and remember ABC news live is your play all day was the latest news context and analysis.

