Good morning I'm Diana stayed up thanks for streaming with us in today's update this suspect in the Boulder, Colorado mass shooting made his first court appearance this morning. The hearing marked the first time he's been seen in public since the shooting on Monday afternoon. He's been charged with ten counts of murder and one count of attempted murder the defense in the case is now asking for a delay to assess the defendant's mental health. AstraZeneca is insisting it's cove in vaccine is quote strongly effective. After the drugmaker was accused of using outdated information when releasing the vaccines efficacy. Didn't new data shows the vaccine was 76%. Effective overall against symptomatic disease that's 3% lower than reported earlier this week. That new information also shows the vaccine is still 100% effective at preventing cove in nineteen hospitalizations. AstraZeneca is expected to apply for emergency use authorization from the FDA soon and experts will be sure to be combing through that data from the trials. Meanwhile more Americans are getting access to vaccines 29 states and Washington DC have now expanded eligibility to anyone over the age of sixteen. And a supply increases president Biden is reportedly looking to set a new vaccine target. Higher than his initial goal of 100 million shots and 100 days he's also expected to announce ten billion dollars in funding to expand vaccine access. And build confidence in high risk hard hit communities. And the president is likely to address that today in his first official press conference since taking office. His first solo press conference comes later in his turn that it did for the last fifteen presidents on Biden 64 day in office. He's expected to tap the passage of the one point nine trillion dollar code relief bill and his administration's success in ramping up the vaccine rollout. He'll also likely face questions about action on gun control and the growing surge of migrants the southern border you can watch that press conference today at 1:15 eastern. Right here on ABC news lives. The New York governor Andrew Cuomo is being criticized after new report claims his family or he rather gave his family and others special access to Colvin testing at the start of the pandemic. The new accusations come as the governor faces investigations over sexual harassment allegations. And accusations that administration withheld information. About pandemic related nursing home deaths Stephanie Ramos has a closer look at the new accusations and the governor's response Stephanie good morning. Hi there Diana this morning another accusation hanging over New York governor Andrew Cuomo's administration. Multiple newspapers are reporting that back in March at the beginning of the pandemic the governor instructed top health officials. To prioritize Kobe testing for his family members and top associates. According to the Albany times union those daily members included his mother and brother CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. The Tass allegedly conducted by top health officials at times in private homes hundreds of miles from the capital. Most priority tasks came at a time when millions of New Yorkers were struggling to find available testing. The times union says. An official within the governor's office claims the testing was done in good faith in an effort. The traced the virus this new accusation comes as a governor faces multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior. Cuomo still denies ever touching anyone in appropriately. Diane. All right Stephanie around us forests in New York thanks Stephanie just. And co would long haulers are now calling attention to some little known lasting effects of the virus. You've likely heard about loss of taste and smell what issues with your eye is for so called cold didn't tell his. ABC news live anchor Lindsey Davis has more. May Kravitz in her friends were among the many who contracted Kobe nineteen over the past year and didn't even realize it. Until friends did and none of us knew that some might call it she briefly felt sick but their hopes audited run its course. Shortness of breath but I didn't lose my tastes. It's not I didn't know so I was trying to reach four days and you don't worry. But soon she started to experience an unusual symptom. I see cry not so there was little conversation but it is behind and I saw them copying. I created headaches from Hayek is usually does and it. It's may and her friends all started suffering from an eye pain that was so excruciating. She called doctor Jeffrey Dello Russo for answers mentioned he's not a house and he immediately you're going on my eyeballs. Sure there hasn't slowed it. And I can move my eyes and Donald science at first doctor Dello Russo thought she might have multiple sclerosis. Somebody and her age group you know. At issue it's a in the diet work particularly in and I won't prince served so certain alarm bells. But that realization that the eye pain could be connected to cope in nineteen reports. It was eyes to new member it just like no matter how acknowledging Ericsson traditional routes Roche transmission of the virus it's. Perfectly reasonable request and nor under launch. Route of transmission. This CDC lists a number of common symptoms to watch out for if you think you have the virus many focus on respiratory issues are fever. But long polar side affects another possible symptoms like Kobe tell us where patients report rashes or discoloration or even. Combing tongue swelling or lesions in the mouth have shown there's still a lot to learn about this virus. We know that a range of symptoms can occur with culminated not necessarily just shortness of breath and Cheever especially with milder conditions at me just EI related Keener itchy eyes that could admitted how outside of Kobe but we just didn't noted diagnose her past that patients specially. Early Arne. Studies appear to show a large percentage of covered nineteen patients have had I symptoms. Many had conditions that were generally mild though some patients reportedly had crying on jewels and researchers say could be from the virus. The vast majority of patients recover within two weeks and so it's very short lived but just like the broad range of symptoms for Kobe where he's seen a small portion of patients experiencing this long Kobe condition. And also how and when it comes at the ocular symptoms which can be a longer duration and shake some more time to recover or beast more severe nature. Term name the nineteen it was just the beginning that any candidate required so much effort. I had to sleep or congress. It was very comfortable I was noxious and headaches and muscle pain. Thankfully Mae's eyes have improved with time but the condition is causing some question if more eye screenings or protective measures would help. Thinking about are related protection especially if your high risk category makes sense or if your high risk environment where the likelihood of transmission is increased. This CDC does currently recommends that health care providers Wear eye protection when meeting with patience particularly in areas with moderate to substantial community transmission doctor Anthony found she weighed in with our doctor Jennifer Ashton. If you have goggles or MySpace already why shield you should use it. I mean it's not universally recommended but if you really want to be complete you should probably use it if you. Andrea rapid onset of I think it's a good reason it's a pretty reliable jiggle the Berlin should Robert. And literally sent them. Go to dressed will be in the isolation and all the best practices at all but. Torrential last year. And some come a long haulers have also recently reported that the vaccine has helped alleviate their says symptoms. Scientists are now looking into Saturday thanks to Lindsey Davis for that report. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diana stayed up thanks for joining us. And remember ABC news like this year for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Also programming note president Biden will hold his first solo press conference at 1:15 eastern today. We will bring that you live. Until then. Have a great day.

