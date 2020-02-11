Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Candidates racing toward Election Day finish line

Good morning I'm Diana say no thanks for streaming with us in today's update president trump and former Vice President Biden are making stops across battleground states. With just one day to go until the final vote Joseph Biden continues to slam the president's handling of the pandemic. Big dip virus was first got to meet the hotel. Meanwhile crowds at president trumps rallies are calling for the removal of doctor Saatchi. The president suggesting he might. Don't tell anybody but let me wait until a little bit after. And abiding campaign bus gets warmed my caravan of Trump's supporters are political team is covering all the angles. This election. Also ahead prince William's secret cove in nineteen diagnosis that second in line to the British throne was diagnosed with corona virus months ago. The news comes as the UK announces a second lap down. Meanwhile the US gets his highest single day of new cases as police in New York were seen breaking up his legal Halloween parties over the weekend. Packed with hundreds of people. And the asteroids found floating in space within out of this world price tag estimated to be worth more than the world the entire economy. We'll tell you all about it. But we begin with president trump and former vice president biting each making their busy final push one day to go. Until Election Day president trump will be holding five rallies in four states Joseph Biden will be holding events in two states. And the running mates and top surrogate of both are also hitting the trail hard with Pennsylvania getting multiple visits. From the campaigns ABC's Mary Bruce is there with the latest. This morning the finish line now just hours away. We're going to win four more years in the White House out. This tax burden Donald struck up. Pac is. Bags and go all. President trump on an all out blitz holding nine rallies in six states over the weekend and planning five more today hitting many of the same states. He's playing defense sweeping through areas he won in 2016. With polls showing he has a narrow path to victory trump is banking on a large turnout on Election Day. We have a giant red wave beds for its Laura. While Joseph Biden is flooding the zone in Pennsylvania. His entire teen today fanning out across the critical state. Polls show him still slightly ahead in the keystone state Pennsylvania is one of 33 states that won't start counting absentee ballots until November 3. Final results could take days but now without any basis trump says ballots should not be counted past Election Day we should know the result of the election on November there. That's the way it's been a desolate should pay you but that's just not true flow projections are usually made no state ever reports final results on election night. Biden says he's taking nothing for granted as he tries to rebuild that blue wall truck broke through in 2016. Guests throughout Mr. President. I'm common for yet. Hoping to take back Michigan died in Saturday with a little help from his heaviest hitter former President Obama and Obama trying to get out the vote and showing he's still yeah. Tied it is also trying to make inroads in once deep red states like Georgia Arizona and Texas. Where on Friday abiding campaign bus was swarmed by a caravan of trump supporters the president praising the move re tweeting the video adding I love Texas. And blasting the FBI's investigation into the incident calling the people involved patriots dividing campaign calling the ambush reckless dangerous and it intimidation tactic sticking to his message Biden says the president is surrendering to the pandemic but your eyes. Big tip or story first faint hopes. But the president still eager to change the subject putting on a positive spin it is packed rallies. We're rounding it's gonna pandemic around the corner but doctor Anthony found she challenging that view telling the Washington Post you could not possibly be positioned more poorly. Adding the country is in for a whole lot of hurt this winter. The White House firing back accusing down G of playing politics ahead of the election. And the president hinting he may tire him. Don't tell anybody but let me wake sandals a little bit after. I appreciate you. The it. He's now back with cases reaching record highs the president is now blaming doctors and hospitals. Claiming without evidence that there inflating the numbers you know our doctors get more money if somebody does. You know that right. I'm in our doctors have very Smart people the American Medical Association responding to this suggestion that doctors in the midst of a public health crisis are over counting Kobe nineteen patients. Or lying to line their pockets is a malicious outrageous and completely misguided charged. Now our latest ABC news Washington Post poll shows Joseph Biden with a seven point lead here in Pennsylvania that's down from a nine point lead. In our poll here last month it still larger lead than Hillary Clinton had here four years ago but that's not enough. To make guidance team confident about this state this is critical but it's not a must win provided his team still sees other pathways to G-7. Bald trump does that glimmers of hope in our new poll has margin of disapproval. Appears to be down here in Pennsylvania. The estate is a must win for the president. Diane very Bruce forest in Bedford Pennsylvania thanks Mary. An ABC news political director Rick Klein joins me now for more on this wreck more than 94 million votes have already been cast that's more than 60%. Almost all of the votes counted in when he sixteen so when you look. At these early indicators polling turnout voter registrations absentee ballot request what you take away. Diane is no way to look at all the data and not come away with conclusion that Joseph Biden has a lead right now he's built up a significant lead I mean polling but more importantly in early vote. Over a range of states the question though is what happens that lead on Election Day when we expect. Donald Trump. To vastly outperform. Joseph Biden who most of his voters the majority of his voters are likely Election Day voters and to see the sights and the sounds those massive rallies that is this those of the sights and sounds and enthusiasm. The hope. For president trump is that all those polls were wrong in their proven wrong by massive massive turnout that in some way matches the early vote turnout people are engaged in this election. And now Donald Trump just needs his people to show up for those same kind of numbers. How each candidate most likely to hit. The 270. Electoral votes they need yes I've ever questioned by and I spent a lifetime with a map and and it's a stubborn map and if you look at the Donald Trump's not from 2016 he really needs to do what he did last time and if he can just hold. Michigan Wisconsin Pennsylvania Boone he's president all over again. But the flip of that is that a lot of Democrats and Republicans both believe that Michigan and Wisconsin are probably going to the democratic candidates of Joseph Biden and then Joseph Biden has a lot of past he can win Pennsylvania win the presidency he can win Arizona and maybe just another electoral voter a smaller state and win the presidency he gave Florida would put him well over the top so would Georgia sort North Carolina so with Texas so the a couple of different paths for Joseph Biden one involves the do the so called blue wall those government western states just bringing them back home to the Democrats. The other some combination of sun belt states any of those make him president on his only a few places. That Donald Trump is really playing offense there's still some optimism about Minnesota maybe even Nevada but other than that. Trump really just needs to cling on to that map that delivered in the presidency. Let me add this becomes a contested outcome and how would that play area. The other scenario where it becomes contested is that we don't have any candidate either candidate over 270 votes immediately. I and it's very possible if not likely that we're not going to have a winner declared by news organizations like ours. Been in Michigan in Wisconsin and especially Pennsylvania where they're not even beginning to count all of those absentee votes until tomorrow still sometime tomorrow so. The is very possible. That we're gonna go a couple of days without knowing that a winner there are now maybe it doesn't matter because Joseph Biden has won enough other places that it's clear that he either has or will get. 270 electoral votes but. If we are waiting on one state and that state is close that's how you get into the contested election scenario of course president trump guy has been saying there that's a very real possibility. And every time we hear that explain it's always if Biden is able to win enough states than it we may have an answer. It seems like that pop doesn't exist so much for president trump why not. Well look the bottom line is the president one very narrowly last time and if he wins again he's gonna win very narrowly again so the heat it did he isn't gonna put new states in play that changed. The calculus hockey needs to win at least one of those three big midwestern states just to hold on there aren't a lot of other options for himself. It beat Jessie is is also function bit of the time zones that. How the early states on the East Coast that earlier poll closing times like Florida like North Carolina like Georgia they are likely to howl of a substantial number of votes earlier in the evening so they give us an indication of where the election has had a early on. And president come percent of ballots should not be counted after Election Day but we know that some states do allow that so. How much could that delay the results coming in and does the president have any say in that. He does not ending it needs to be clear states run elections states have their own laws around. How ballots are counted when they can be received when they can be counted and never in the history of the country Diane. Hasn't been a case that every single election date there every single vote has been counted at the end of election night there's nothing magical about the stroke of midnight. What happens is that every state gets votes in different batches it's very localized at the county level the precinct level and they feel for up to state boards of election the certified results. Take weeks to come back. In the meantime media organizations like us at ABC does. Are looking at the data and making projections face on a date and that's exactly what we're going to do we know though that several states are telling us already. We're not gonna have all of the vote or substantial amount of the vote in on election night sometimes it'll be a wee hours of Wednesday morning others are saying could be until daylight Wednesday even Thursday or Friday. Before you have a complete portrait that a president can complain about that he can send lawyers to court about that but the state laws of the state laws and and state by state as we talked to election experts election officials they tell us they don't care what the president says about this. All right we'll see how it all plays out soon enough one data go until the final votes Rick Klein we appreciate your announce this is always thank you thanks Diane. And Texas could be a battleground state this year with 38 electoral votes at stake it could be a make or break for either candidate and the latest polls show trump. With only a slight lead there are so could Biden turn Texas blue. Marcus Moore joins me now from Dallas with more on this good morning mark is seeded Texas. Has had a remarkable early voter turnout so what could that mean for the election results. Yeah hey Diane absolutely remarkable arming them more than nine and a half million people cast ballots during the early voting period. And that's more than the entire vote. From 26 team gives you a sense of how energize people are. And also perhaps a sign of although what is ahead Democrats. They believe. That because there have been so many people early voting that that is good for them you heard Rick Klein alluding to the fact that. We anticipate that tomorrow Election Day we'll be a good day for Donald Trump has his voters head to the polls and soul that is the hope. When you talk to either side here but it is important to point out Diane that we we simply don't know. Law how those nine and a half million people voted but certainly a lot of people will be watching tomorrow to see exactly what it means a no doubt. This race. Is a close one in a state that historically has always been. At least for the past four decades of our republic and stronghold. So for live polls to show that this is a tight race and when you average them out. Marva 530 A website that president trump is only leading by one point. That really get your attention. It sure does and at Texas is facing some challenges to some of those early votes what's the latest on that. Yes resulting we've gotten more than a 100000. Votes that Republicans here in Texas are warning a judge. To throw out because those ballots were cast. I drive through polling locations in Harris County in the Houston area. I'm Harris County is largely democratic outing. How the Republicans are arguing that those who. They were at a price. Violate us stable all sold later on this morning Diane. A federal judge is expected to hear arguments on this and gave that judge does go out the votes. That would mean that all of those voters more than 120000. Nearly 127000. Would have to go back to the polls and I and it's important to point out that the to the Texas Supreme Court. Has already ruled on this matter. And of they have dismissed. They that the complaint filed by the Republicans. Courts already becoming a vital part of this election Marcus what are both campaigns doing at this point. But with this final push wanted to go wooded area try to win over voters there. A great question Diane especially in the state of Texas then again we're talking about it's live it's a toss up. The Republicans they are confident though they save it but in the end president trump will win this state. And that their ground game has been robust. And that it will prove successful on election night. But on the democratic side has been a bit of a new strategy for the first time. Susan Bill Clinton ran for president and night in 1992. Democrats have sent. Their campaign to Texas in the final stretch that's what we saw senator copilot Harris. Making a number of stops. Indy in Texas Fort Worth also McCallum down on the Rio Grande Valley. And also the Houston area. Trying to energize their voters and get them to go to the polls have also been running television ads. And really putting Texas up on the map in terms of it being a battleground state during this election. You know Marcus Moore in Dallas Texas thanks Marcus. And another key battleground state in this election. As Florida has we mentioned earlier a new ABC news in Washington Post poll out this morning shows Biden and trump are neck and neck in the sunshine state. ABC's Rick took endo has the details on that Victor. Diane after two record shattering weeks of early voting. Or is catching its breath today that's expected it is a very tight race here. The biggest battleground state which when he nine electoral votes. Up for grabs the president knows that he needs to carry the sunshine state for a second time in order to win re election. This is a state that he's visited more than any other this is a place that he calls home he was secure again late last night holding huge rally at an airport. The last time Joseph Biden was here he said that if Florida goes blue. It's over according to our latest ABC news poll early voters favor Biden by just three points in the jordin we spoke with. So they'd already voted or planned on doing so early leaving just 17%. As Election Day voters. Quarters Latinos appear divided while trump has substantial support from the biggest popular group in the state given Americans. I can finally broader support from other Filipinos like Puerto Ricans. The word disheartened by the president's response to hurricane Maria another crucial group seniors they helped propel the president to victory in 2016. But the former dean he has made inroads powerful showing Biden trailing by nine points. Both sides also vying for that. Independent votes especially Democrats this is a group that tends to be younger. More people of color. Diane cry Victor can of course in Miami thanks Victor. And securing a selection of from. From any kind of interventions any kind of terrorism that kind of thing or hacking is a major concerns so Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. He's in Washington with more on that pier what I want horsemen officials are most concerned about in terms of threats here. Dying good morning as we raced toward Election Day against the backdrop of the surging pandemic and racial tensions. Law enforcement is feeling the stress. There's real concern about the potential for civil unrest you see these stores being boarded up in cities like Washington and New York. We've got a possible preview of those tensions Sunday as pro trump caravans disrupted traffic from New York to California. While no specific threat has been a do enough on the FBI has been on alert since the alleged plot to kidnap and possibly kill Michigan's governor. Sources tell us a number of suspects have been under surveillance in recent weeks. And last week authorities arrested suspected neo Nazis who allegedly have a list with the names of public people including some from black lives matter. This nineteen year old its use of the contemplating the killing of Vice President Biden. He allegedly went to a location for miles from Biden's house. Of course they're looking out for any hacking or disinformation campaigns by the Russians. And the Iran has in the next 24 hours and in the days just after the election could fears that if we don't quickly no winner. Those stations want to sow chaos and undermine the believe in American democracy. Diane and I can't Thomas forests in Washington definitely concerning there. And our Election Day coverage Riggans tomorrow at 7 AM eastern here on ABC news live also tune in tomorrow night at 7 PM eastern. For ABC news election night coverage anchored by George Stephanopoulos and our entire political team. You can also find out how to vote in your stayed at 538. And one of the issues at the forefront of the election has been the pandemic and with just one day to go until the final votes the CDC is now issuing new guidance on voters safety. This is the US hits a grim new daily record of nearly 100000. Cases in a single day Steve Mohsen Sami has the latest. It's the day before the election and the corona virus is as busy as ever and America this morning. 47 states are seeing the number of cases move in the wrong direction 45 states are seeing the jump in the number of people leading to be hospitalized. And 25 states are seeing daily increases in the number of people dying from Covert nineteen. On Friday the United States made cope with history again. Reporting more than 99000 new cases in a single day. The largest number of new cases recorded. In a single day by any country in the world. El Paso County Texas is struggling the deaths from Covert nineteen are getting so high they're adding a fourth mobile more. Jerome Adams the US surgeon general says a vaccine is coming soon but until then Americans should try to protect themselves. All indications are that we will have a vaccine. By the end of this year it is going to get. Worse temporarily. We have the power to limit. How bad against and the power to turn it around we got to get serious your people in New York City. This weekend police broke up two large Halloween parties that were in violation of rules set by health officials one in a warehouse in Brooklyn with nearly 400 people the second was a costume party in the Bronx where few of the 550. People were wearing masks. That I did last person against current artists anything about the catch it I never thought that it would affect mean that we. Ads in Ohio he'll Lawrence car pay is thankful to be out of the hospital the 23 year old athlete says he still not breathing normally. Started a ship like we. Hillary entire firm from simple exercises. I want everybody to know that this is 30 this is serious. At least 38 states are allowing emergency absentee voting for voters who are sick. And can't get to the polls and in Iowa voters who are sick with Covert nineteen or are isolating will be allowed to vote curbside a number of states are taking extra steps to keep voters safe at polling locations in Pennsylvania. Voters who aren't wearing masks may be asked to move to the side or away from other voters and in Ohio they're setting aside space at some polling locations for people who feel sick or have a fever. Diane there are some concerns about Georgia's governor and whether or not it is safer poll workers if he goes to vote he is isolating now. After being exposed to someone who was sick with the corona virus. Here at the CDC they've weighed in on the issue saying that it is safe for the poll workers as long as the governor wears a mask. And he keeps his social distance from those polls. Diane. Tonight's give us a sunny for us in Atlanta thanks Steve. And a few more things to know before you go Prince William was secretly diagnosed with -- nineteen back in April. The second in line into the drowned controversially chose to keep his diagnosis private. Reportedly self isolating at the family home in Norfolk England. That's some royal expert suggests he kept it under wraps to avoid worrying the public. And check out this amazing close call in the Netherlands you're looking out. The sculpture of a whale's tail saving Abel runaway train and from falling onto a bike path now fortunately. According to a Dutch news say there were no passengers on board and the train's driver did not sustain serious injuries. Incredible. That statue was there. And scientists have discovered a rare asteroid potentially worth more than the world entire economy. Scientists think the asteroid is made of nickel and iron and basin the iron alone could be worth. About ten queen trillion dollars they also believe the asteroid is the exposed core of another plan. Which could that would give them a better understanding and the Earth's core. And that doesn't for this ABC news live update I'm Diana say no thanks for joining us. And remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis I'll see back here at 11 AM eastern. It's your headline Stacy.

