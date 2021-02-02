ABC News Live Update: Capitol Police Officer Sicknick to lie in honor on Capitol Hill

Plus, “No deal yet” on President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief package, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez describes her experience during the siege on the Capitol.
20:03 | 02/02/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Capitol Police Officer Sicknick to lie in honor on Capitol Hill

