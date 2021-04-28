Transcript for ABC News Live Update: CDC issues new mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans

Good morning I'm Dennis Tito thanks for streaming with us in today's update the CDC has issued new mass guidelines from fully vaccinated Americans. The bottom line is clear. If you vaccinated. You can do more things. More safely. Both outdoors as well as in do. We'll have more on those guidelines and how do you might expect vaccine demand in the US. But overseas images out of India show the impact of a devastating Kobe search. President Biden is promising help is on the way. We have more on what he's expected say on that issue and his trillion dollar American families plan did to a joint session of congress tonight. A new surveillance video shows the moments before and Joe Brown junior was killed by police in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Wyeth family attorney says police looked like a hit squad as protesters defied curfew hitting the streets for seven straight night. And one of the Jurcina dirt showman trial is now speaking publicly about what went on in deliberations. In his first TV interview here how he says it sure arrived at that unanimous guilty verdict. Can building that more police officer of the murder of George blamed. Only begin with that new guidance for Americans that. Needed against Kobe nineteen a CDC announced yesterday. That fully vaccinated people no longer how to Wear masks and most outdoor settings. And can do more activities indoors safely. This comes as over 54% of adults have received at least one vaccine dose of vaccine locations across the country are now reporting slowing demand. Now health officials are hoping these new guidelines might change that in a pilgrim is at a mass vaccinations at a New York with the latest. This morning one step closer to normal new federal guidelines recommending fully vaccinated Americans. Can now ditch their masks outdoors during some activities. The bottom line is clear. If you're vaccinated. You could do more things. More safely. Both outdoors as well as indoors in a new road map the CDC giving vaccinated Americans the green light to exercise outside attend small outdoor gatherings even with unvaccinated people. And dine outdoors with other households. All without a mask I feel as if we're moving forward. And feel we get back to work I don't know I'm just not take a chance the people's lives. I'm not gonna and where my fans can be as safe as possible till we get that you herd immunity. More than 96 million Americans are now fully vaccinated but demand for vaccines dipping in recent days. In Iowa eighty of the State's 99 counties are declining some or all of their vaccine allotments this week. Due to falling to may end despite administration hoping that relaxing guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated. We'll encourage those who have not yet gotten vaccinated to do so. The president hoping that by the fourth of July the US will have turned a corner getting closer to normal. This our target date to get life in America closer to normal. And began to celebrate our independence from the virus. Together and wrote our friends and our loved one instances to celebrate Independence Day. I still recommended that unvaccinated Americans where their masks out doors when they're around other people and the CDC is saying that every white should where I asked. But what at crowded outdoor events Diane and I needed pilgrim thanks for that. An earlier on GMA George Stephanopoulos spoke with she she director Rachelle Lynn ski about these latest guidelines take a look. Screen the CDC director doctor Michelle lynch can wanna give the mascot and start to rescue the first. That crisis in India we just heard the more aid is coming so heartbreaking so horrifying what more must be done. I'm good morning GR EG. Situation there is this hard trying our our hearts go out to the entire country is they're battling this we've been there before. I'm working closely with the government of India and not just to consider vaccine deployment but to consider all sorts of supplies including oxygen canisters. CDC has had a very close relationship with into. Infectious disease experts in the ministry of housing in India where we're deploying a strike team this week Tico and assist. I'm we have to play we've spent over about her we're working as an hour about 500 canisters of oxygen to start. I'm and working to send supplies as soon as we can. Let's talk about the mass guidance here at home. What's the most important thing people need to know about it. You know I think the most important thing people want is to what they want the vaccine to protect themselves from hospitalizations and deaths from what people are really interested and who haven't been touched by this disease is a really I didn't get life back to normal and then a lot of people's minds that is terrible I get around that mask. And so we're really excited to be able to say for if you are vaccinated we are able to save and it seems to take off your mask when you're an outdoor settings. India in inside for pay grandparents are vaccinated can make. Beer to gather whether unvaccinated grandchildren inside. Brent so this is our third release of guidance for fully vaccinated people and our initial guidance was about I'm. Private settings that we sent our first initial guidance for error for vaccinated people lend vaccinated grandparents can be US I'm there unvaccinated children as long as there's nobody who's severely immunized suppressed or worry that the vaccine might not work and can they take the mascot inside enough. Indeed a cap and indeed account and that's not a private settings are among the most people are vaccinated and you as we look ahead. What will it take to relax a guidelines for indoor mass going for everyone. Yeah that's a really great question with as we have more data as more people are getting vaccinated we have a third of adults now over 50% have. Did receive their first and shots. Tennis more and more people are vaccinated were also watching as the case count start to come down in this country. So I'm case cats coming down we have increasing data on the efficacy of vaccination not just in preventing severe disease Benton also preventing transmission and will be looking to updating those guidance is again. Finally less Monte city had a feeling of impending doom. He's still have that feeling or has a past. I'm you know I I have a feeling of Casas optimism now I know we're seeing cases go out. I'm we were seeing people relaxing their measures and I was really worried that we are inferred I'm yet another surge. I will say we have talked total cases cases are starting to come down we think that this is related to increased vaccination entries people taking caution and so I'm cautiously optimistic when that we're turning a corner at what point though and that is then we can't necessarily look at the entire country as a whole because we know this virus is an optimist. Opportunist. And so when we really need to be careful as it is if there are pockets of places that haven't been vaccinated large community is. That is where the virus is going to strike and so we really need to make sure that we have uniform coverage of vaccination across the country. Very good point but cautious optimism a lot better than impending doom doctoral let's keep thanks for your timing information. Our thanks to George in CDC director shall Owens keeper that. And while the US continues to improve and cope in nineteen cases the code crisis in India is getting worse. In cases there have topped 300000. Every day for a week. Health care system is collapsing under the pressure as the country's faces a shortage of vital supplies James long is in London with the latest. India has now recorded more than 200. Deaths with the crisis deepening by the day but experts warned the true numbers are likely much harder. We have visions look good thing here put food days. Did not finding any hospital they just wanted offseason because there's nothing has advised them visible medical facility problem I think he. The crippling oxygen shortage and overflowing hospitals holding these apocalyptic scenes. Waves of sick people seemingly crosstown one on the sidewalk how many using any space they can to help loved ones. Patients often patient toasting bread begging for medical assistance. Health care system has collapsed around us hospitals have shown their days. Places are running not medical oxygen. There's Nobel winner's share medicine has run short and so many people are desperate to get help. In New Delhi the horror parents in the open makeshift crematorium is overwhelmed by increasing casualties. The lines of ambulances carrying his dead scenes and. This eased cremation grounds that it usually dispose of few bodies every day I told you overwhelmed. Are saying you know science next official mansion grounds and in due blossoms are lots parks. And there are let you know fire dozens of bodies are more. But help is on the way the UK flying in ventilator is an oxygen contract is to battle the infection the US following suit. President Biden pledging his steadfast support saying he intends to send vaccines to stem the surge. Will be able to send actual vaccines. To India which will be my intention to do. There's now a global response of this crisis in addition to help from the United States the UK Gemini Australia and Canada are among those countries pledging that helped. This is a situation that is fullest spiraling completely out of control Diane. James Longman thanks for that. And for the first time we're getting an inside look at what happened during jury deliberations in the Derek showman trial. In his first television interview -- Brandon Mitchell explains how the jury reached a unanimous verdict convicted showman on all three counts in the murder of George Floyd and what says was the most important piece of evidence in the case. Here's that injury with Robin Roberts. Thank you for your willingness to to share with us what went on inside. That jury room in the deliberations please tell us. I don't Barcelona set up I send my condolences to the Floyd family. And I haven't got a chance to do that probably someone into their first for most. Another deliberation room it was pretty minds and for the most part illustrate forward. There were a few good goes to a funeral terminology in understanding exactly what this show actions where freeze case. Pleasure animals Barbie got in we got out. There wasn't so much. Banter back and forth. What was the impact. Of that nine minute 292. Video. And was that the difference maker. The video is. Is ISIS' has soared video mobile fortunately. On this team moved multiple angles over from the body channels from the other the other cellphones. Home. It was Tom believe the most emporium. Piece of evidence. Was there any testimony would serve one piece of testimony for you. That made a difference. Omnia so for me. I'll say I'll say to a pressure. Donna Williams just you know this how he spoke about everything. Bears doctor told that nothing was doctor Tobin. Got on the stand in the way he spoke into the details that he gave in the way he gave details. A home I thought I really solidify. The prosecution's case scare children are not taking the stand. Did not have an impact not hearing from him the former officer. Yeah. Home to definitely did. We were in deliberation wound. Even a few people wondered like they wanted to actually hear from me they were curious on. You know just what his thoughts might have been and still Ralph. You know it probably about lewis' detriment that he didn't take too sick before seriously I noticed elsewhere throughout the entire incidents. It was a very battle have to tell you very diverse jury. Everybody. Around you they raise today's news from twenty to 65. Men seven women four blacks six Y two self identified. As multi racial. Keep your experience you believe has shown the importance of black men to show up for jury duty widely believed that. Yes owe me an order for. To change to happen. We gotta give us Millsap avenue was either so those were only natural position jury duty we have to bow doles are things that. Our emporium. To this society as a whole thing and if we want. Two do you do differently in society start seeing different results we have to start to do those things. We cannot avoid them he can put him on the back burner we have to put them in the forefront. And jury duty is definitely one of those things I'm especially with. You know and same number of black men being incarcerated. So yes we definitely have to get on all you know roles on this panel who support them. We'll Brendan Mitchell thank you very much for your time this morning and thank you for fulfilling your civic duty. Wishing you all the best absolutely take care hasn't thank you. Dare show men will be sentenced on June 22 has ninety days to appeal his guilty verdict turn thanks Robin and Brandon Mitchell for that interview. And the governor north Carolina's. For a special prosecutor to look into the deadly police shooting of Andrew Brown junior overnight some demonstrators were arrested for violating a curfew after the family's legal team released new surveillance video and a case. Victor Ken knows Elizabeth City, North Carolina with more. I. It's C police in riot gear overnight as protesters defying a curfew. Dig into the streets the only straight after major brown junior was fatally shot by deputies. In this new video taken moments before brown was killed. North Carolina sheriff's deputies seen racing down the street piled in the back of a truck speeding up to his home. They see with the intent to serve a warrant for drug charges. You can hear them showed commands moments later he was shot and killed a little like a hit squad every shares were weapons fully low it. Pull him up all they have a citizen despite growing calls for transparency good mounting pressure. The body camera video from those deputies has not been made public Brown's family says they were only shown twenty seconds of footage from a single camera. On Tuesday his family and their lawyer releasing an independent autopsy saying he was shot four times in the arm. And once in the head it would affect K Shah today today. The state releasing his death certificate confirming died in minutes about penetrating gunshot wound of the head. The family says the shooting happened as he was trying to drive away they're returning to says no weapons or drugs were found in grounds caller or in the house at the time. A black man or. A bat well they're back to visit but no reason whatsoever. The FBI has opened a civil rights investigation into the shooting the sheriff you're saying he wants answers as much as the public does. Under North Carolina law it is up to a judge to approve the release of body can video at a hearing on that. Is scheduled for later this morning we'll be following it Diane. And I'm Victor tend thanks for that. I'm president Biden will deliver his first address to a joint session of congress tonight. The focus is expected to be on his massive American families plan for infrastructure education and child care. But how will he pay for chief White House correspondent to see and Vega has more on that hi Cecelia. Hey Diane big night for the president here the White House is calling this a once in A generation investment in America's future and this plan is going to be the focus of the president's speech nice let's just jump right in I want histories and details that we got a from the White House. We're talking about huge numbers here 200 billion dollars for universal pre K for three and four year olds two years. A free community college 225. Billion for subsidized child care we're talking about for low income working families there. And paid family and medical leave for up to twelve weeks officials say. This plan's gonna save the average American family thirteen thousand dollars. But look at this one the price had one point eight trillion dollars the White House says they're gonna pay for this by raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans were talking about the top 1%. Of earners people who make over a million dollars and there are also that is by closing tax loopholes and stepping up tax enforcement but Diane. This is going to be a real uphill battle for this administration Republicans even some Democrats are already balking at the price tag. What is going to happen tonight is gone and not gonna look like any other joint session we have ever seen the president is gonna make that traditional walk down the aisle. But there are going to be significantly fewer people in that chamber just 200 because of the pandemic compared to the traditional 16100. It's not going to be a first lady's box with special guest that the White House can highlight and most cabinet members. They're going to be watching from home this time around because of the pandemic so there's not going to be a need for a designated survivor and I and listen to this bit of history for the first time. Behind an American president to women. The vice president and speaker Nancy Pelosi. All right to Syria thanks for that we will have live coverage of the presidential address to congress and the nation tonight at 9 PM eastern 8 central right here on ABC news lives. The State Department confirms its striding down a number of personnel in the US embassy in Kabul to choose security threats. This comes as the US prepares to pull troops out of Afghanistan. Senior foreign correspondent Ian panel has more on the new security concerns and a new threat from the Taliban. This morning the US sold bring some staff at the embassy in Afghanistan to leave because of security threats. The ministry would fool says to officially start this weekend. Has already begun does the US beef up defenses to protect troops pulling out the Taliban now more powerful and confident business. Faced consequences. How does have been pushing he says if something happens it'll be unfortunate for the US that sounds like a veiled threat as good as the president Biden pushing the deadline. False he's just collapsed since September lessons experts now warning when the troops leave extremism could threaten America again. Derrick Ward and twenty terrorist groups. Actively operating as we speak and 22 provinces of this country so when America says extremism has been defeated. You'll suggesting it hasn't it's fiction it's a myth the world now watching amid fears of what the pullout means for Afghans. What we do over the next formats is going to impact the lives of women for generations to come at this US funded Gilles high school the sense of betrayal and fear for the future. And it seems to be here and you should continue their lessons and so that's just cancer. And in panel joins me live now from Kabul Afghanistan was more on that in those teenage girls. They lived their entire lives at the American military in their country how big of a change his B. For the people of Afghanistan when you look at just a day today. I'm me a great question and look this underlines how radically different potentially is going to be yes they've only grown up jewelry and the American presence in the country. They've been able to have the benefits all of that presents. I asked for sixteen year old kills full of energy full of life full of enthusiasm for the future one wants to be an international business woman. The other wants to be journalists or meet during sixteen the other wants me doctor and an engineer. The same kind of aspirations we see from young girls elsewhere in the world. About Bassam how many of them mothers had gone to school have the same opportunities. I'm not one of them said their moms had gone to school and not underlies quite hot radically things have changed the rule acutely aware of the Taliban's history. It's made promises that this time around things could be different each change his policies he does have some schools. In Taliban territory does a lot of criticism of those schools irony for young girls that wouldn't go sit puberty then all allowed to go to school all that severely limited in numbers and just lastly we also spoke to a female former MP a former member of parliament who's negotiating with the Taliban. She was a med student in her third here let's hope of a class when the Taliban came to power. Class was close he university was closed as will all schools for girls and she called the decision by president Biden a betrayal of women and girls Diane. And in I know you sat down with a Taliban commander what was your impression how serious are those threats they're making right now. It's a second time only that I've ever spoken to the Taliban directly and then the other time was around 20082009. At that point they came in in hiding. He covered his face he put on dark glasses we couldn't identify who we walls. And it kept a very kind of parochial view really all of the battle it was about the American presence never regained stick this time round. This was Taliban two point zero exude incompetence didn't hide his face as you soar in my report that was happy for his name to be used to Lou it's kind of in the home to get. But again saying that he thinks he US is being defeated. I'm warning what happens if the US could pool potentially happens if the US doesn't abide by the may the first deadline. Their ambition is full and is lamb make emirates in Afghanistan that make no bones about bats and I said to him although he's. He p.'s diplomatic that political map they understand what the United States wants to hear that and say that wants take over the country but I said to him. Is it your dream to see the white flag of the Taliban flying one small here in Kabul and he just couldn't resist smiling and saying absolutely. In her eye in panel in Kabul thanks Ian stay safe. And as America gets vaccinated airline bookings are skyrocketing. But doesn't more people start to fly again consumer complaints are also on the rise. What you need to no one's looking your next flight after the break. Welcome back as the US gets closer to normalcy airline bookings are skyrocketing to the better business Nero is out with a new warning to travelers to be on the lookout for third party booking companies charging extra fees. Rebecca Jarvis is at Newark Airport with more. Kathleen Maher cozy needed to rebook her family's flight from Orlando. I Google how do I get person American. And and I called that number thanking her she says someone answered right away. And speaking to American Airlines that I hammer representative American Airlines she says he to Hillary would cost 400 dollars to change your flights she says she became suspicious when he center a document to sign from a company called travel service pack. I'm not signing lasts. You have to sign or you're gonna lose your funny. She says she then called American Airlines directly and was able to change her flights free of charge consumers city. Careful when they're online searching for an airline or other travel service. They come across a website that looks like it's the real deal. I think they're already dead skin charging extra CE. Or transaction. You couldn't countries. She security expert to recent Peyton says this can happen all too easily. Why are people making this misstate. You look at rebook my flight Angie put in the airline's name and a number comes up chances are that travel company has purchased a Google act. And later in the search engine terms sings like an airline name re looking like that that. And we'll be one of the first results returns year. These service providers how might you know if you're on a call with one of to avoid accidentally talking to one at that really do your homework first the company Kathleen mar cozy spoke to. Travel service pad also known as globe hunter is has Ain TE reading and an alert from the Better Business Bureau. Don't investigation. And the Florida attorney general's office says it's investigating complaints about travel service pat and global hunter's. The company's telling GMA we never say on the call that we are the airline we never charge the customer without the customer actually acknowledging all the flight DT Els and change fees by signing the document sent to them from the agent. And well there are some reputable third party web sites experts recommend it going directly to the airlines themselves go to their web sites call them at the number. Listed on their web site a few more things you can keep in mind always read the fine print some things have changed because of the pandemic to the policies. Both the credit card this way you can dispute it with the credit card company if there are charges that don't make sense. And keep that documentation. Emails texts even write down the names of people you speak to on the phone and the time you spoke to them. That way if there is any question you can take it up with the company and the Better Business Bureau it's always good to report Diane. If you have a bad experience. Diane. Good advice you always have a forest Rebecca Jarvis thank you. And check out this incredible video of car exploded. On a Texas highway bringing traffic to a halt. Thankfully no one was injured hear what the driver and a passenger in the car saying now about their escaped. Plus ability to get out of the house that still avoid talking to people well Florida restaurant hasn't. Govern admits using robots has stabbed to do things like greet customers and bring them to their tables. But they also have a few more tricks up their control panels. We'll have more on that after the break. Welcome back a driver and passenger are speaking out after their car burst into flames on a Texas highway yesterday the explosion was caught on camera and the police department says the video looks like something out of Hollywood. We'll Reeve has more. This morning three teenagers lucky to be alive after this explosion on a Texas highway. Com and watch as this video from another car shows smoke and flames billowing out the back of the vehicle and then the blast. On the car and engulfed in a fireball the explosion booming across the lanes of highway 114. Outside Dallas on the car. Soledad there was claims the passengers escaping just in time one of them eighteen year old Ethan model calling 911. Didn't panic and scientists aren't marketable to decide who is eligible didn't. Okay I'm highly accurate Cheney found yeah yeah land it on fire right now. Before the explosion Ethan and his friend Jose Hernandez who was driving and could tell something was off. Danny's funding has drawn less problems and then we just aren't on video. And so the other side of the road. The church. And then. It blew up. Authorities rushing to the scene where nobody was hurt quick thinking by the boys likely saving their lives. That the police station could be so here reference instead of somber speaks to the actions of those boys when their car was smoking authorities emphasized. They did everything right if you're driving along and your car starts smoking stopped. Get out and get away and column on 11. Stand there and we'll keep that one and mine we'll read thanks for that. And a few more things to know before you go we're learning more about the health precautions in place for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. Officials in Japan say athletes will be given daily Kobe nineteen test and anyone coming from outside the country we'll need to take two tests before arriving. A decision on whether to allow spectators to attend will be announced in June but no international fans will be allowed. And it's super bloom time again in California but I'm experts are warning that the colorful flowers are actually a bad home. Wild flowers are now growing where a lady is supposed to be near Sacramento. Historically low rainfall caused these flowers are replaced that lay. The tourists are still flocking to the area to enjoy the view the bloom is expected to last about two weeks. And a shortage of human workers as a South Florida restaurant turning to robot. The owner says she had a hard time finding help during a pandemic so now robots will pinot to review this and butt head of we'll know bleeding guests and tables. They even sing happy birthday. About. And that doesn't today's ABC news live update I'm Zeta thanks for joining us. And remember ABC news I was here for you all day he's with the latest news context and analysis we'll see you right back here at 11 AM eastern. With a new update Stacy.

