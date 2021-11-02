Transcript for ABC News Live Update: CDC issues new quarantine rules for those fully vaccinated

Multiple people are trapped after a pileup involving more than sixty cars in Fort Worth, Texas. Twenty to thirty people are set to be in critical condition but so far no deaths have been reported but officials say the number of patients is close growing by the minute. The crash has been declared a mass casualty event. No word yet on what caused it. The CDC is issuing a new quarantine rules for people who are fully vaccinated against Kobe nineteenth at least two weeks after receiving their final those. I'm within three months of receiving that dose people who have been vaccinated no longer have to quarantine if exposed to cope in nineteen get they have no symptoms. More than 33 million Americans have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. Meanwhile highly contagious variants are spreading around the country and California governor Gavin Newsom announced the State's first two cases. Of the highly contagious south African variant in addition. To 159. Cases of the variance from the UK. The CDC now says a tight fitting mask or double masking with a cloth mask over a surgical mask could reduce the risk of transmission. I'm more than 95%. Day three of the impeachment trial against former president Donald Trump is set to begin in just an hour house impeachment managers will continue laying the case for why they believe trump and cited the insurrection at the capitol last month. Senators watched in silence yesterday as the prosecution played never before seen security footage from the day. Including this moment when officer Eugene Goodman let senator Mitt Romney away from an approaching mobbed. Officer Goodman was on duty again yesterday right outside the senate chamber. So what can we expect from the trial today ABC news Washington reporter faked the moon bay and Leo Wright were gored BC news contributor and associate professor of history at Brandeis University. Are here to break it down for his latest good morning fate I'll start with you Democrats. Presidential a lot of new video evidence yesterday what are they planning today. Holiday Inn after that got. Ranked sing presentation yesterday that he emotional terrifying re playing of what happened here on Capitol Hill on January 6. The lawmakers town's housing fees and managers today it will focus solely on them. Tie a bow basically bringing everything back together as they wrap up your case and adapt case will be that. Former president Donald Trump is singularly responsible. For the violence that we saw here in junior is 62 in order to make that case today they'll be focusing on the lack of remorse and inaction of former president Donald hundred during the insurrection and we always saw a sore preview of that yesterday for example during the and the presentation will be played video of the former vice president Mike as being rushed to safety they also showed video. But some supporters of Reading his street in real time soon minutes before the vice president Mike Pence was rushed to safety the former president it's weeded that Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what needed to be dining on a bullhorn here on the capitol grounds his supporters some supporters were reading next week and then we saw video of them chanting hang might tend to. Hang my pen so that Democrats it would try to say and that the former president knew that of former vice president was in danger and act did absolutely nothing. To help the case instead he reveled in what was happening and date they're going to try to connect the dots in and that situation he'll also bring up the legal issues that are at play in this impeachment trial so all of that they say we'll include some new evidence they are not elaborating on what that new evidence. Is but we do we expect to see more videos today as they make their case and wrap of the opening argument. And did what we know about the Republican reaction to the evidence presented so far could this changed. The minds of any senators who were inclined to quit going into this. Well I Democrats certainly hope that they can still change some minds of some report and Republicans here after this trial is over before that though but we're not seeing much of any movement here if you're saying that they are seeing it they're convinced that it is the air we saw yesterday. That senator Mitt Romney for example came out of that presentation. Stating that he it brought tears to his eyes he was disturbed by Lisa Murkowski same as she was angry she was also disturbed and that he she said and the evidence was damning which he had seen police. Chuck Grassley saying that he was oblivious to how bad things really were on January 6 over. It was very emotionally solid visible reaction from these senators on both sides of the aisle Republicans are out of the group of Republicans also reacting as well saying that what happened years shouldn't have happened but the problem is a lot of them don't think that the Democrats are really connecting the dots and connecting it to what president Tran former president trump actually did so they believe what the writers did with separate it was bad it CB condemned base to be held accountable but. Former president Donald Trump had nothing to do with that of course the Democrats need at least seventeen. Republican senators to vote with them to convict former president Donald Trump and at this point we're seeing that is a highly unlikely. And Leah used to. Even video reminded everyone of how close is came to being. A political massacre can UN pact that a little bit and why you think that's so important. We think one of the things that we saw. Both in the video that was already released a bit and treat a majority of the country ST but also any newly released videos is that. These writers were right there we're right in the kind of capitol rotunda but also within space sometimes even the within where these senators are released politicians work should and that. We're close and Atlantic racial. A couple of key eight years by the recent adorable wind out. They were able adds a skeet. Harm. A lot of ways that we think about bears are simply well it didn't happen. But instead those video showed us is that we came within moments within seconds within a critical decision I'm actually seeing something horrific. On interstate on capitol attending her rent with directed against politician. Making this wasn't in her bully this isn't just people. And I don't think we should downplay and what we're seeing with a manager's excuse. If you're presenting a case. Probe why the should be take in seriously. Why this should be taken aggressively. And why and pack it not or few choice decisions is what led to political violence and bloodshed. And why do you think that's so important to the you know it's not a legal case but for the an intensive purposes for the legal arguments that they're trying to make it pointing the finger at the president. Would think one of the things that they're trying to do is remind the senators. This wasn't just simply you know testing gone wrong that it's a violent and overthrow the government of the United States overthrew sitting politicians. Republicans and Democrats. It took her many of many people watching the adage Republican Democrat were deeply. Why is the what it. That image. Police officer who is being for auction with screaming and crying and CE you know it really intense violent moment. We know that it directly. Senators who were not just here in the moment later watching. How are all I. So too is our image of seeing. Protesters and the writers and instruction at. Reading Donald trumps any. At tweet and using them as Iraq it's listening to his speech and using them as Iraq so that they're trying to IDs together. In order to say it's not simply ran dams on Kenya's violence. Instead it is Biron at the direction a sitting president of the United States so Leah what do you expect to hear from the defense to try to counter all of this. Quick defense made it clear that they are not going to continue. You know the merits of the actual weeks that they are interested in 21 thing that is unconstitutional. That eighty as a former president. That the president you know net president trump should actually be in this scenario altogether that impeachment is being she albeit. But also to think what we're going to see is that they're winning argument that week. Yes the trust the president didn't really bad things yes he incited a group of supporters but he can't be held responsible the actions. All this I'll mop the crowd that he was simply just engaging them in typical trump bashing and we're just all black and I actually don't think it necessary to depends art net matters that much. A lot of these pre determine a lot of the jurors in the senators have already made up her mind about the weight or boat and one of the things. That the defense doesn't really necessarily cared much about he is making hope your argument then back this is about simply running out the clock saying look. This is over this is Don and flexible want. Currently a river Goran faith can move may thank you. And you can watch the impeachment coverage trial big coverage of the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump. Beginning around noon eastern right here on ABC news lives.

