Good morning I'm Diana say no thanks for streaming with us in today's update new details on Pfizer's vaccine candidate. Big questions this morning what does this mean for Americans and how many doses could we see by the end of the year. You're with doctors found she is saying about the announcement as Coleman case has surged past ten million in the US. Meanwhile president elect Joseph Biden is promising swift action against the corona virus and urging Americans to do their part. We could save tens of thousands of life and we just where I'm. With 71 days to go until the inauguration how Biden is planning to tackle the pandemic as president trump shows no signs of conceding. And meet the mountain climber and making history climbing thousands of feet to the top of the famous L copy touted what she says. Finally pushed her to the top. Potential and more in your community. Trajectory does not look good at all and that music from these children. For some help could be on the way with the FDA authorizing use of another antibody treatment administered to patients with milder cases. If you talk overcrowding in intensive care units forcing governor Gary Herbert to declare a new state of emergency. I'm placing the entire state of Utah under a mask mandate until further notice. And dig it Indiana where hospitalizations are spiking also state officials calling for retired health care workers to help with staffing. Big day at El Paso is being particularly. Hit hard. We are talking about 1000%. Increase in Kobe case is just over the past few weeks. Hospitals like this you can see those tents behind me completely overwhelmed every single hospital in the county has these med surge tents outside. I spoke to a funeral home director last night who said that they heard a 100% the past it's the biggest. Funeral home chain in El Paso and that soon they will to have to use those more trucks and the state bringing in. Ten of those more than trucks and there's no let up incite thought given the fact that the judge tells us that. They are in the midst of flu season people are about to gather for the Thanksgiving holiday and even though we see a major breakthrough with both the antibody treatment. And we had the vaccine they're likely not going to be here. Fast enough to have any impact one additional note El Paso about 85%. Latino and Latinos have traditionally. During cove we'd be more likely to be hospitalized. Than white people so this is a very serious situation here in Texas Diane. It sure is Matt Gutman in a paso Forrest thanks man. Now to new details on Pfizer's promising vaccine candidate doctor catchy calls results extraordinary should but it isn't vaccine eventually comes to market there could still be challenges to getting it to the American people you're Steve Austin's economy. In the race this morning to help heal the world drugmaker Pfizer and a German partner appear to be leading saying that the early results show that their new car rotavirus vaccine. Could be as good as 90%. Effective. Financial markets around the world went soaring after the good word as a vaccine. It's more than 90% effective which is extraordinary. And will play a major role. In what the outcome of this is going today Pfizer is now planning to ask for FDA emergency use authorization of this new medicine as soon as next week for first responders like doctors and nurses. And for at risk groups like seniors Pfizer says it first there's only enough medicine for 25 million people worldwide. Doctor Anthony felt she says that people getting the first shots could get done by December. Moving the drug across the world won't be easy the back seat as two doses three weeks apart. And it has to be stored well below freezing a huge challenge for shipping companies and local pharmacies. Yes walk or any student. It's already. Soccer and I'll just be brought the only ones. Pfizer has set up. 350. Large freezers to store millions of doses of the vaccine once the government gives the okay. The company says that chartered flight school rush vaccines across the US within three days for those early groups. Possibly at the height of shipping season for the holidays. Doctor Victoria Smith is one of the heroes who helped get us here she agreed to join the human trials and says she is happy to help bring an end to the pandemic. Cousin African Americans see now. Knowing that this this other disease was affecting African Americans and people of color disproportionately. I also wanted to be. Part of the race to cure not so much it sure but something that could help. Prevents. Covic nineteen. They're many people this morning. Questioning why five's or couldn't have come out with these welcome results before the election but 5% and only. Lord of these results a few days ago and the drugmaker says that they don't even accept. Government money for their research because they're trying to keep. The politics out of science. He goes is on the ABC news Atlanta. All right Steve. Thanks for that an infectious disease specialist doctor Todd Pellerin joins me now for more on this. I doctor Alan thanks for being here when do you think Americans can expect that to me to access a vaccine. First look Diane this is such exciting news really unprecedented. And extraordinary with Reuters. More than 90% of checked and asked how. As far as well didn't you know where we can expect this you don't Pfizer is saying that they're going to be shipping out fifty million doses before the end of the year how much and that goes to the US first globally is not clear to me right now but I. I think. What we have to remember is that available doses is not the exact. That same as accessible doses so and there are challenges here as we just heard about the super freezing requirement for storage. And you know and then the three week turnaround remember the patients need two doses so when you hear about fifteen million doses. At the most that could be 25 million people I mean that's still a huge step in the right direction by a three week turnaround for the first arose in the second dose is going to be another hurdle. I'm and got it but you know it seems like that the headlines here and there really good news is this efficacy ratings at least 90% effective in preventing coded nineteen how to compare to other wells on vaccines. So let me give you perspective here OK and I don't know exact numbers are these going to be rushed but it 90% effectiveness there were 94 cases in the Pfizer trial date enrolled at close to 44000. Patients okay how all of those 94 in order to have 90% efficacy. Means you can have a the most nine patients. We've co in nineteen in the vaccine group and 85. Occasions. We call it nineteen in the placebo group 85 person I and that's the worst case scenario that is a huge difference we've never seen that before with the influenza vaccine we're happy if there's a 50%. Effectiveness in any given clues sees. So for respiratory virus like coconut nineteen this is really a into an astounding result. And correct me if I'm wrong but the fact that this grows in an exponential way makes those numbers that you just compare it's even more significant. That's right I mean remember we're hearing over a 100000 cases a day in the United States on average people have about five close contacts that means we have to do contact tracing on five at least 500000. Cases. Every single day in the US our baseline is so high right now we desperately need this vaccine of course there's going to be a lot of this wave that. Goes forward with out of vaccine even in the best case scenario. And I know you and I talked about this its orbit it feels like that thing that is most relevant to people at home including myself or going into the holidays now we want to see our families she. Everybody knows a safest thing to do is just stay home button but for some that may not be their choice so how can we go into the holidays and tried to be as safe as possible. Sudan I just left critically ill patient in our intensive care unit here he's. Ventilated he's in our own position which means she's flipped over on the bed with his with his face facing downwards he's paralyzed into it is very very ill kids wife is in the hospital is as well the point trying to mate is that most. Transmissions right now our current wind in our home shall we have to recognize that when we curable masking and public of course that's very important but we also have to mask in a home especially important. Where we. People outside of bubble what I would see an old Thanksgiving is the safest thing is to keep the numbers Schmoll and to keep. Bubbles small and trying not to go outside a baton especially if you're vulnerable group of elderly chronic conditions you may have to sit this one out it's so hard to say until badly saying that but look at our trajectory right now we're going it would very dangerous time. And how important is ventilation. All of this is that kind of an added bonus or can it really make a difference I'm. I'm really help you set that thank you for prompting me because he's a very important especially as we're trying to figure our how much of this virus is spread short droplets or longer airborne. You know a nuclear IDs aerosols so. Even opening the window six inches can really change the ventilation around so having rooms well ventilated opening the windows media buying helped filters if you count and she here sure buyers these things can help decrease in the Coca transmission. All right doctor Tyler we appreciate your time is always thank him. Thanks and president elect Biden is charging ahead with his new strategy to cite the pandemic but is warning Americans about a dark winter ahead when it comes as the virus ABC's Mary Bruce has the latest. As the US passes ten million Toby cases Joseph Biden is welcoming the vaccine breakthrough but warning there's still more work to be done Jones. Before us right now. Is still mentioned growing there's need for bold action to fight this pandemic. We're still facing a very dark winter after the president spent months downplaying mast Friday and is now trying to reset the conversation. I want to be very clear. The goal Mashburn. Is not to make your life most comfortable. It's to give something back to all of us. And to remove life urging Americans to come together and do their part we could save tens of thousands who lives there who just Wear a mask. For the next few moves. Not Democrat or Republican lives American lives. With 71 days until he's sworn in indicted is forging ahead announcing his own corona virus task force and being briefed doctor Anthony sound she who sits on president trumps task force praising the group as admired colleagues the nation's top infectious disease expert says he plans to stay on the job to I have no intention of leaving I've been doing it on the six presidents is an important job in my. Goal is to serve the American public. No matter what the administration is the White House Monday with its own corona virus briefing led by vice president Mike Pence. Their first meeting in nearly 3 weeks this morning the trump administration is yet again the center of a covic outbreak. Housing secretary Ben Carson a doctor and member of the president's covad panel. And even ball see who's leading the president election legal team. Among at least nine people in Trump's circled to be diagnosed in recent days the president himself largely out of sight since Biden's victory speech still refusing to concede but I'm in is already looking ahead to the hard challenge of uniting the country. We get this virus under control I promise you we can rebuild our economy back better than it was before. We can address race based disparities that damage or country. It's been our power. So what's wearing us let's get to work. Now law abiding teen is pushing ahead there are very real hurdles to this transition if the trump administration continues to refuse to acknowledge. That I didn't want the General Services Administration have to officially recognize the Biden is the winner in order to free up critical resource its. For this transitional like funding access to classified information and secured facilities. Dividing teen is urging them to take swift action and warning if they don't they may take legal action Dianne. Time neighbors in Washington forest thank you and as pres elect Biden's team tries to move forward with that transition as Mary said. President trump is refusing to accept the result of the election as his campaign. Files lawsuits challenging ballot counts without any apparent evidence this as the Justice Department official in charge of elections has resigned. After the attorney general authorize investigations into the election before the results are sure to touch the move is a reversal of longstanding policy. Senior national correspondent Terry Moran has more. This morning attorney general William Barr is giving federal prosecutors the green light to investigate election fraud allegations and fueling president trumps conspiracy theories. Memo to all US attorney's bar authorizes them to look into any clear and apparently credible allegations of irregularities that if true could potentially impact the outcome of a federal election in an individual state. Breaks with longstanding Justice Department policy to delay any such investigations until after states's certified elections. Our Justice Department official claims the attorney general is. Acting on his own without direction from the president but the move comes as the trump campaign continues to push baseless claims that the election was somehow rigged against them. Even though federal and state judges have thrown out multiple lawsuits citing a lack of evidence. Barr also admits in that memo. Nothing here should be taken as any indication that the department has concluded that voting irregularities have impacted the outcome of any election. As the president refuses to concede the president's legal team vowing to see their challenges to the election's outcome fruit to the bitter end we are very close. She use the automatic recount statute. In Pennsylvania. And president trump is now getting a boost from Republican leadership. President trouble there's 100%. Within his rights. To look into allegations of if irregularities. Fenway it is legal options. In another sign trump won't go quietly he abruptly fired his Defense Secretary via tweet writing Marc Casper has been terminated I would like to thank him for his service. Spur on the outs with the president after he defied him over the summer saying he would refused to support the military to crackdown on protests. And he now insists he was no yes man Casper telling the military times last week. Pushed back more than anybody name another cabinet secretary that's pushed back have you seen me on a stayed saying under the exceptional leadership. Blah blah we have blah blah blah blah. Back to attorney general William Barr and that memo he wrote which broke with a long standing government policy. It sent shockwaves through the Justice Department within hours Richard soldier who is the top elections crimes prosecutor in the federal government. Resigned in protest. Diane. I Tamer and forests in Washington thanks Terry. And today the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the future of the Affordable Care Act which. The justices will meet to discuss whether to invalidate the act which currently serves the bases for American health care. The court is considering some of the law's most popular provisions including those that protect those with preexisting conditions. Doesn't allow children to keep their parents' health care until the age of 26 and expand Medicaid to low income adults. I this latest challenge comes before strengthen conservative majority on the bench. After just as Amy Corning Barrett's confirmation last month the Supreme Court is set to rule on the case in June. And a few more things to know before you go despite a rise in corona virus cases airlines are still expecting a spike in travelers this Thanksgiving. The most to hit the skies since March. As more travelers book seeds for that week United Airlines is now adding 14100 additional flights. And swapping out smaller planes for bigger ones the TSA is also planning to staff more employees and open additional security lanes to give people more space. And speaking of the holiday we've got an unscientific look at the top Thanksgiving side dish isn't broken down. By state and some of the results may surprise you take a look at the map. Some states favor a more traditional Thanksgiving dishes like mashed potatoes stuffing or casserole and that Mac and cheese cluster along the East Coast is making me hungry right now but. Indiana it's all about mcdannold eggs and missourian you tell merely go for the roles. But what is pop quiz mean. Besides tell are we talking lettuce and tomato kind of Sally hitters like at taco salad is salad. Coverage Mac and cheese we have some questions remain a dozen photos of what this album looks like please. And finally. She ain't no mountain high enough for Emily. Harrington at 34 year old made history. As the first woman to free climbed the golden gate route up the famous felt happy time in Yosemite and big 124 hours. Yes she's tried this 3000 foot vertical climb a few times the floor even hurt herself. Pretty badly after falling last year but this time she shattered the record reaching the top and 21 hours and thirteen minutes. She's now the first woman and more than percent to three climb the golden gate route and it's single day. And we're gonna find out. All about it when we talk to her tomorrow. Right here on ABC news lives of state. And that doesn't that is ABC news live update and Diana stayed at thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for all day with the latest news context and analysis. We'll see you right back here at 11 AM eastern with your latest headlines. And join.

