Good morning I'm Diana stayed at thanks for streaming with us in today's update America's largest meat producer is the target of what's believed to be arrested based cyber attacks. The company shut down closed reporter of all American beef production this just weeks. After a cyber attack on the colonial pipeline we have the latest and a new warning from the White House. Madeira is now seeking full FDA approval for its code of nineteen vaccine as more states offer new incentives to get vaccinated. Dear Santa Barbara epicenter of the virus is now seeing its lowest productivity rate of the pandemic as. And the UK is now reporting zero Staley for the dust. And don't try this at home watch as a teenager takes on a brown bear to save her dogs can do it she's saying about that encounter this morning. Bellini again with and you ran. So where attack this time on the US beef supply JBS foods one of the largest meat producers in the world. Has brought some of its US plants to a halt now the White House issuing a stern warning for Russia what the summit between Biden and couldn't just weeks away. We'll Carr has more. For nine America's largest meat supplier recovering from a targeted attacks producer ABS declaring significant progress has been married to get back up and running after a ransom where attacked after an alleged Russian bass group forced to shut down a whole nine US beef plants and others in Canada and Australia impacted impacted all of the JBS facilities in some capacity Bridget BS now saying the vast majority of our beef pork poultry and prepared food plants will be operational. The company accounts for close to a quarter of all USB production and roughly a fifth the port. Production preliminary reports suggest that it was a hacker group called Reid's bill or ransom where. Evil and they sell ransom where two customers essentially that sit help those customers preach and raise money from honest companies the attack kidding. His summer celebrations ramp up with Father's Day in July -- just around the corner so far experts say the quality and safety of the meat has not been impacted the attack the second in recent months and a major US company just last month the corneal pipeline targeted by Russian hackers causing a gas shortage in forcing thousands of American gas stations to close now this morning many worry that the rise in these types of attacks can put other companies or risk. Branson where attacks are on the rise. I think a lot of companies are getting the message now that previously they sell they might be beyond the target set of these hacker groups. And will now have to think again they'll have to invest more in better preventive controls. Increase the resilience we can do things to improve our capabilities. You may remember that oil pipeline Qaeda group that packets company more than four million dollars in bitcoin it's unclear for ransoms been paid in this case. In Greeley Colorado will Clark. ABC news. Well thank you in the White House says it's in contact with Russia's government about that cyber attacks so the Kremlin is not commenting and present Biden is set to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin cash in Switzerland in just two weeks. Senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce has the latest from Washington Mary good morning. Well Diana White House says that this ransom where attack likely originated in Russia and we're told that the White House has been in touch with the Russian government on this delivering the message that quote responsible states. Do not harbor ransom where criminals now the president has made clear in the past. That he does killed a Russian government likely bear some responsibility. For these kinds of bad actors but there are also growing questions. About what did this White House is doing enough to stop this now they say this is a top priority this administration. Is taking steps to address weak spots in the nation's cyber defense but clearly so far they have not been able to put an end to these kinds of actors or get Russia to put a stop to this. Now this summit that president is set to sit down in exactly two weeks with Russian president Vladimir Putin's some critics say the date. Sitting down face to face with the Russian leader in the midst of all of this will only world war and a these kinds of behaviors the White House I was in disagrees with this they say that the two countries are meeting because of their differences. Not in spite of them we do know that these attacks these cyber hacks ransom where attacks will be high on the agenda but Biden is really in a tough position here on one hand. He's trying to stand firm against whom on the other hand are trying to work with him. On areas where they do agree Diane. Tarrant neighbors thank you push and we're learning new details about a fire station shooting in LA county police now say an off duty firefighter killed a colleague who is with the department for more than twenty years. Cali cartel has latest. This morning a fire station the ladies scene of another deadly workplace shooting. All yeah. Where he or. A firefighter killing one of his co workers at their station in LA county. The victim a 44 year old firefighter specialist was with the department for more than twenty years he was a husband and a father. Being. Saying. Call me. Hundreds gathering overnight friend Stanley and fellow firefighters. All paying tribute at a vigil for their fallen comrade. When it comes to being a father. When it comes to being a fireman when it comes to being a mentor there was nobody that. Can parallel that he was. Brave. Committed. Loyal member. Of our department station eighty one's 54 year old fire captain also shot undergoing lifesaving surgery. The firefighter with multiple gunshot wounds try to get him into the hospital. And get him to the care he needed immediately. The gunman fleeing to his home and setting it on fire. Baghdad saying yeah anybody hurt them. The swat team repelling in as helicopters tried to put out the flames. The suspect found dead in the backyard. After apparently turning the gun on himself the house burning to the ground. This tragedy coming less than a week after nine employees were killed don't like real meaning starting standard's saying. It overnight police releasing new body cam footage showing the moment authorities don't stick to danger. Oh yeah. It's. Over a hundred police and large facility officers first encountering this supervisor he might ultimately Wal-Mart. And be searched the building. He moved towards the sound of gunfire potentially downed phone yeah. Finding shooter dead with two self inflicted gunshot wounds and. And died and one of those gunshots you heard authorities say was a suspect firing at the officers that sheriff in San Jose's saying he released his body can't footage to show the public the bravery of law enforcement confronting someone we know we're shooting at people and die and there's a new report out from the FBI that's taken a look at active shooter situations over the last twenty years it shows a steady and disturbing rise in these numbers from 2000 to 2004 there was just an average of seven per year. But in the last five years. That number has jumped to 26. Diane how can any hard time and I will say California thank you carry. And Indiana is applying for full FDA approval of its coma nineteen vaccine. This comes weeks after Pfizer submitted her full approval of its vaccine Stephanie Ramos has more. And what this could mean for the future of colon vaccinations. This morning major enough filing for complete FDA approval of its Kobe nineteen vaccine currently its only authorized for emergency use in the US adjourn is now the second drug company to seek full FDA approval with spies are submitting data in early may. There's been a lot of misinformation. About vaccines says. Are left people confused about how good and how safe these vaccines are I do think getting full opposition and the rescue I had one more level of confidence in some people. This full authorization process will look at safety and attractive disdain and it could take months to approve. Full FDA approval allows the companies to sell the vaccines after the pandemic ends. But it also makes it easier for places like schools to require vaccinations. According to a recent poll more than 13 of unvaccinated adults in the USA data be more likely to get a vaccine if the shot was fully FDA back and vaccination rates are low in Mississippi. Alabama. And Louisiana. Experts fear those states could see an uptick in cases now they're offering up incentives soaps people get the shot. West Virginia announcing its vaccine incentives will include scholarships cash and other prizes including guns were going give. I have custom hunting rifles. And five custom. Timing shocking news away. On father's. The White House partnering with Anheuser-Busch. To give away free beer once the country is 70%. Backed city did. I'm a little bit more worried about the south where last year right around this time we saw a spike in cases as the weather got hotter people spend more time indoors. And unfortunately because low vaccination rates in the south we have a lot of people fall little ball. Diana some parts of the country are making a comeback here near city just over a year ago it was leaked at the center of the Kobe pandemic but now. Pierce city is seeing it zero new daily covad dads and the positive any rate hasn't dropped to the lowest it has been since the start of the pandemic. Diane who needs death. Iran must get to have some good news once thanks to us. And the UK reported zero daily desk for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Countries aiming to end social distancing restrictions and a matter of weeks that there are some new concerns. Over a variant that first emerged in India. James long and join us live from London with mortgages and sell you things are going pretty well there right now. And it does bill like that I mean this headlines said that all the newspapers this moment in Britain. Zero kind of big desk for the first time since the pandemic Baghdad it does feel like a really good day in Britain in mind now we. Apple and 75%. Of UK adults now have had one dose of the vaccine something around 40% cut both states is that's placed a wet. You are in the United States things are looking really good full restrictions to be able plate G-20 for us because Britain hospital of them still in place they can any be for example lets people out of waiting. They still sell its is nightclub stadiums have maximum capacity for just a few hours ago the prime minister Boris Johnson did say there was nothing in the data. To suggest that G-20 Thursday Colby men and you guys are looking towards the July 4 Independence Day when restrictions will be done what June 21 dissolves. Oh keeping our fingers crossed. And James let me know at this point about this new variant out of India. Well they're on the move pulse of the UK that all. Gain kind of heightened level of restrictions because of this burying people seem to have traveled came. Times fast spreading and that local community does seem more transmissible. Naral higher levels of hospitalizations. In those areas but crucially doesn't seem like it's any more deadly necessarily means a large number of those in the hospital. Have not been vaccinated up to 75% I read in one town's suggests the vaccines don't really working well it is the the blind healing and possibly to stopping the G-20 first but it doesn't seem that the Indian variant is gonna do you Melbourne we have. And Angie and unfortunately it's a very different picture in Tokyo the Olympics there are set to go on despite a state of emergency there. How things are now being required to sign a waiver essentially saying that they're competing at their own risk so what's the latest on all of that. Yet these waivers RC plane normal sold the Olympics athletes often have to sign them but these won this one is a little bit different it reads. I agree that I participate in the games that Malia and risk including serious bodily injury so I've also gave it is the kicker. Who even. Raised by the transmission of coded nineteen sounds pretty drastic organizers say it's just an insurance policy on stem athletes. We need to do not mean that yes Tokyo is in the states of emergency to have seen Mike since Casey's then all the people living in opposition to the Olympics happening. It's cool because they so worried that a let's put this in context. It's 160 million people in Japan they've had been terrible since the beginning of the pandemic. Around thirteen thousand deaths every day he's one too many of the tolerance in Japan to any kind of outbreak is very very low and they help. A look public opposition to the Olympics taking place for the government Donovan has to go ahead. Seventeen billion dollars that's what it would cost them if they would take council so. It looks like the games are going to happen vessel was adult jail and a lot of. Samsung in London always good to have a James thank you. Let's go to ABC news medical injury doctor John Brownstein for a little bit more on this doctor Brownstein thanks for being here today you heard James Eddie opening ceremony Olympics. It's set for July but they're still in the state of emergency in Tokyo so. Do you think there's a way to hold the Olympics there are safe. It's a good question a person just heard he's a waiver of liability waivers or center. Yeah that is how recent concern wrench as a state of emergency you know global vaccination rates engine and pushed under ten or slash. This time that he can meet will be done safely and our security measures and procedures. Schindler a lot coordinates pass you know how does he announced. I don't see it nobody controls reddish. You know how. In. Tokyo has releases oil and sleep which is murder and measures are. Aaron and change is distancing testing shall all combined leader approaches. Her and an English you can implement and you can have. We should he careful here because. It is dizziness are arranged servicing risked all bands are no different advanced doing things like how different levels of risk taker. Yours would sorry ventilation are higher risks. She should she look to the NBA which is an incredible job around singing heart territories and where is some of those are best practices could you replied he Olympics. I just always about a meter procedures is also and yet. These coaches aren't here is always your duties or call shall I think gives you know canceling meetings are as one we didn't get management's. He didn't see leash as long as everybody's on board of these very calm didn't hurt Costa G. All is I couldn't say. And on these waivers because they're getting so much attention athletes always have to sign some kind of a waiver essentially saying that they could get hurt claim their sport in the not to blame the organization that's setting up the games. But there to have this extra peace situation now where there essentially saying you know I dive from culminated Snyder fault. If you're now clear how are you worried about that or does that feel like par for the course. Oh I. Generally waivers are no standards are Kenya does he sign and yes he should think about contacts. You are being offered about. Siege on this or this change. That he's usually need a safer are doing everything we can to limit transmission each and protect. This the players if you how. Back I feel we Bernie sands and you're just putting all responsibility are creased with an army yeah underwriting risks you know your your breathing machines. I had he asks where reality Bruce really aren't it is even senator Brock grazing which originated track caressing our justice for all our responsibility on the. And then the UK is your according zero Kobe debts for the first time. Sounds like great news meanwhile here big government Daryn another second Kobe not nineteen vaccine to file for full FDA approval. How much of a difference does that FDA approval may and in general when you look at the US the UK Howard doing right now how do you feel. Each yeah. CA jewelry and meeting we we saw emergency communications. Which you know zero locally which is a credit Wallace. A little. Mariano outraged by you know there's. It is there was a holiday you Jesus there's the latest we know we're in you and comes in you know because. There's a start as people counting today yeah. And also how this rise finish seizures he says. Daryn out of India. And we know that death so easy our results of cheeses and her. And in needy people. She's getting. They didn't and I think it has been there parliament for approval is not because bush is you know our orbiter first saw Martin teaches humorous and he also old ray's confidence and I seen ancient order placed meridian the wall with people. We not. So is getting an accident and he said he did Q how obviously read lists or why are easy dear I guess. I think his idea you know social confidence issue and how. Salute cruel and our senior new lease or eliminate this concern people how. How that is an experimental vaccine and so I think that's an REIT does open the door and she are seeing an insurance pools military settings aren't agencies of overall neat idea doesn't change we seem to didn't know the answer is that were. Durden there's no real horse's ass I think usually backs he absolutely prove our siege needs just a law or she won't be willing to get back. It's easy this is this amazing search engine this. Yeah there are also long war right doctor Brownstein great to having thank you. Use. Meanwhile in Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing serious political trouble that it's his opponents can make a deal of our government Netanyahu what we house's from the office he has held for the past twelve years. Senior foreign correspondent Ian panel. Has the latest on that good morning Ian. Hagel morning down hide critical job are expected in Israel today. This could be about to witness a final acts of Benjamin Netanyahu's premiership. He's Israel's longest serving prime minister as you know a close ally the United States and then nemesis and the Palestinians and many across the Middle East but if Davies opponents in my eyes to form a government today. And they'll be out of office for the first time in twelve years although calls it still not a done deal. Not for nothing easy known as the magician but he's been these trouble corruption and bribery that appears to have been his final undoing. But the political upheaval comes on the back of the recent war between Israel and Hamas articles left hundreds of people dead. But if as expected his replacement is the hard line enough tally Bennett's. That everything is gonna see any significant easing of tensions with Iran and the old the Palestinians. I don't think it's also going to lead to any substantial change in terms of the relationship with the United States. I swear the Democrats up on nailed but otherwise I think policy will pretty much stay the same although there is an. Outside turns that it could perhaps just perhaps kick start the long neglected to Middle East peace process Diane and I. In panel thank you. And president Biden is now the first sitting president to visit the site of the Tulsa race massacre when we come back a closer look at his visit and his proposals to level the playing field. And everything from housing to education stay with us. Welcome back president Biden is now the first sitting president to visit the site of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre. Shining a light on one of the darkest days in American history. For much too long. History of what took place here was told is silence. Cloaked in darkness. But just because history is silent. It doesn't mean that it did not take place. And while darkness can hide much. Hitter race is not be bitter race is not. Some injustice are so heinous. So horrific so great this. They can't be buried. No matter how hard people true Iraq. And so it is here. All he Bullard truth. Can't come to believe. In justice and repair only with truth face you'd. But that isn't. Biden visited the site of the massacre were an estimated 300 black people were killed in an entire neighborhood known for its successful black on businesses. Was destroyed. Congressional correspondent Rachel Scott joins me live now or more on this. Rachel we know that this visit was significant and historic in of itself but the president also promised to take action. He says a level playing field for people of color. Yeah he uses as a backdrop to really unfold his racial equity plan until there are some things that president Biden is going to do using the powers of his presidency is going to boost. Federal contracts to minority owned businesses by 50%. He's also rolled back some of those discriminatory housing measures that we saw the trump administration. Put in place but a lot of what the president was energy using we're talking about Monday money here ten billion dollars. And federal funding for community real re bottom line station now we're talking not money HTC used the historically black colleges. That's gonna require the action of congress a lot of that is already baked into his Americans Bailey plan which is going to require congress to act Diane that Biden is also facing some criticism from black leaders of some of who say that he should be taking action. On student loan debt so what's the argument there and has the White House responding. Yes NAACP not mincing words here is saying to the Biden administration you can not talk about racial equity in this country. Without talking about addressing the student loan debt it wouldn't talk to economists. And they points in between people between thirty to 35 this is. Really what led the biggest thing that is contributing to the racial. Wealth gap between whites and blacks in this country president Biden as a candidate promised so pre nup planted tackles you know loans at the White House is yet to produce that so. NAACP putting some pressure on the by the administration to pull that and I'll also say at the White House is facing some some backlash here on not having a plan yet for recreation the president has said that he supports. A study on recreation that's not exactly just backing it. Al right and this is really taking center stage especially beer in Tulsa where the president just laughed at 1030 today in just about an hour from now you're gonna have. The descendants of the Tulsa race massacre the few living survivors and their legal team. One of the biggest things that they are pushing for is recreation Satan and Biden also called for June to B a month of action in congress on what he calls the assault on the right to vote so where does congress stand on voting rights legislation. This is going to be a significant challengers is no way of getting around it the senate rules. A right now means that you need ten Republicans on board to pass voting rights legislation. Chuck Schumer said he's gonna bring it to the for the majority leader mayor in the senate but they just don't have the votes and their isn't even some internal struggle within the Democratic Party right now. On what exactly what measure to support you have senator Joseph Manchin does not back the measure that Schumer is going to be bringing to the floor. And nevertheless you don't have ten Republicans on board with that either. But you have the president yesterday he announced that vice president Connolly Harris will now be taking the lead she's going to be in charge of pushing through voting rights legislation in congress I am. Rachel Scott from the White House thanks Rachel. And a teenager and California is getting a lot of attention this morning after fending off aid fair. To save her dogs when we come back here what she's saying now about that encounter. Welcome back to Los Angeles teenager is telling her story after being caught on camera shouting a bear. Kelly Moore an ego says she was defending the Stanley dogs that she was surprised at her actions TJ Holmes has more. Just incredible the moment seventeen year old Hayley marina Coke can face to face with oh there in her own backyard. The incident was all caught on hold surveillance video I didn't know I had it in meat to be honest Mike who does that here in error and came persistent they had. Watch as the bear in two cubs casually walk along the top of a brick wall possibly looking for food. In the family dog runs over its doors looking at the bear who's watching back to the dog as the couple's scramble away. And that's when illegal spring into action. I'm. I did not know is that there and so rat after I've finished did I didn't register and my head that it was a there. Paley ended up with only a sprained finger she says all the Stanley or say. Video was a shock or haley's mom to see being zoos horrifying provides. Animal experts say while Healy was incredibly lucky you should not. Do this. Your brings more dangerous. Among clearly there is just. Hurricanes in the project comes. And if you do have a running with a wild animal that she is to keep your distance the very most of yellow. Army so large that you not on an animal never be used on do you do. I advised people to never and never have item there bird touch it or get pushed through and just go inside let it be. Diane of course a lot of pet owners out there watch this story particular dog owners. And we call them pets but these are members of the family. And even though you see this evening he would never take on not bear who knows. Connect instinctive you're trying to protect a family member of that family pet who knows what she might do but still Diane. You absolutely this is not recommended as something anyone should ever did. Don't try this seven do you do you and for a look at today's science and technology headlines here's logos are a since its advice twitters verification process is back in service users can once again apply for a coveted blue checked marked the process was bonds' last Friday because sweaters that too many applications were submitted it's unclear how long it will take. Responses to be issued. Apple TV is now available on invidious streaming services that means the African officially be accessed on all modern pandora TV devices. And it comes with complete support for hall four K and age your contents. Previously apple TV was limited to own castle with the global TV and zoning for obvious televisions. And finally major redesign for Firefox browser now has figured to have that happen bogus. Can float above the toolbar and then detachable making them easy to move around. And it re arrange the Firefox update also comes with a more streamlined menus and more privacy. Those air tech five's and admit I was a lot of tech the tech fights back damn bit. Sure was not a thank you don't and a few more days you know before you go the Biden administration has officially suspended oil drilling leases in Alaska's Arctic refuge. The remote nearly twenty million acres are Holmes pulled bears caribou and other wildlife. Republicans have long thought to open the oil rich refuge while Democrats and environmental groups and some Alaska tribes have worked to keep it off limits. Venus Williams is defending tennis star Naomi Osaka one day after Osaka pulled out of the French Open. She boycotted a media event to protect your mental health no Williams explaining how she handles those events. How I deal with it was and I know every single person asking me question can't play as well as I can never world so. No matter what you say what you re you'll never make candles me so that's how I deal with this. But each person deals with the addition. 