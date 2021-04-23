Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Decision day for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Good morning I'm Diane Macedo thanks for streaming with us in today's updating its Decision Day for the Johnson Johnson vaccines. The CDC is set to determine the future of the one shot vaccine after putting it on hold. After six women developed a rare blood clots we have the latest on the eighteen year old that recovering from the blood clots. And the potential new guidelines I'm mask wearing. As Derek Shelton awaits sentencing for the murder of George Floyd the Department of Justice is now looking into a September 2017 incidents. Involving the former officer and a black teenager who. You're the jury didn't know during his trial has one of the alternate jurors comes powered. The race. You one. That SpaceX bracket just launched successfully Woodward. Four astronauts on board commander Megan McArthur from the US in the pilot's seat steering the 23 hour flight. Headed for the International Space Station but the historic mission means for the future of understanding viruses and the central treatments. Police are that CDC advisory panel meeting this morning there weighing in on whether it's safe to resume Johnson Johnson vaccinations after six women receive that vaccine. Developed a rare blood clots C Boson Sami has the latest from the CDC headquarters in Atlanta. Today is today a panel of experts put together by the CDC is expected to decide whether people should keep using. The single dose Johnson & Johnson Covert vaccine it's a key tool in ending the pandemic but US health officials put use of the vaccine on hold last week. When six women got sick with rare blood clots after getting the shot and this morning the CDC says it's investigating a handful of new cases eighteen year old Emma perky from Clark County Nevada. Is one of the six women who struggled with blood clot after getting the vaccine a family spokesperson says she's just now starting to recover. She's improving. Conditions improve a day by day it's going to be long it's going to be slow. And it's going to be incremental she had several seizures days after her shot at the hospital they had to put her in a medically induced coma. And she needed three brain surgeries. But the doctors underlined that it's not clear. If this was caused by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine despite it all her family says they still want Americans to get vaccinated the family understands that these blood clots are rare just six cases. Out of nearly seven million Americans who've gotten this particular vaccine. She demanded today so what are really enraged Adams says Maureen uranium or you're right it actually getting away and fewer Americans are now rushing to get vaccinated the daily average of shots put an arms. Is now below three million a day for the first time in weeks. And scientists have put together this map the areas in darker blues show where Americans are resisting the vaccine the most. The panel here today could make a number of different recommendations they could decide to keep things the same. Or they could join the European officials who've decided that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is cleared for use but they put a safety warning. Or they could say that only certain populations. Should use this particular vaccine. Diane. Right interesting C Moses I'm in Atlanta thanks for that. So my question is will CDC give out OK to resume administering the J&J vaccine let's go infectious disease specialist and ABC news contributor. Doctor Todd LR and for more on that doctor Eller and good morning what do you think will the CBC green light the JNJ vaccine again and if so when. Good morning Diane acting like I do think that CDC will I'm Gregg give the okay that you injury vaccine because it's very serious and very. Effective but like Steve say I. Dole likely put a warning attached to and the big question is are they going to limit DH eligibility. Like many countries in Europe Don whitbeck different vaccine AstraZeneca is though that adds a similar platform. And I think that's possible. I'm also won a seat at do we think about the science in the emotional part essence it's one in a million but this is daughter's success sisters nieces and cash when you're that person you know the question is we know victory and you've got she's very safe. But couldn't even safer if a certain population. I'm Dorsey is different backs he doubts what the CDC is going to grapple with. Know what happened to the panel doesn't approve this how much of a setback would that be in the effort to get the country vaccinated as quickly as possible. Right so like I think that's a very unlikely by. The change he could have every important Betsy not trust for the rest of the world but also. United States because remember what people political world carriers they're people really can't make it to these appointments be essential job you're probably preached that if they leave big you lose their jobs so we really deep that single dose vaccine and one that we refrigerated I think to change it exudes very important picture and we backs today. The US with the Spicer and dirt Betsy weekend but would take much longer. The now it's panel does approve the vaccine again it. Should Americans feel comfortable getting it how do you reassure the public after all of this. Really you know what comes dump some numbers at. And and and the science basically says we're talking about something BD less than 100 million people so far remember loop the likelihood of dying in a car crash or breach your courage is much much much more likely. They're now so I want people took understand that overall. Irrespective of what the CDC decides. To change a vaccine is Jerry staged and very effective. Now we're already starting to see that pays a vaccination slowdown amid across the country where just over 50% of the adult population. So what do you think's behind that recent slowdown is out to be spectators that's a minute worry about. Today and remember we're talking and Albert before Roberta 3.4 million vaccines a day and our world a little over three million per day. I don't want to make drugs too much conclusions from that. Decreased but I think one of those things are getting out is how much is vaccine presidency contributing to this decrease and I think if it's not happening now ultimately. We will see vaccine presidency. Play a major role and one thing I want to emphasize is that exceed hesitancy is complicated it's not just people saying I don't want to get vaccinated it's a genius group of different types of behaviors and some people. Still want to get the vaccine but they want more time to us. So I think we look at that closely the most important and I correct the match to anyone who may deed taxing residents. Is he's talked to your rich your provider and I'm just trying to you know port it over with them and and it and it and then and destroy your own conclusions. I know one thing I have heard a lot as if I still have to be masked what's the point and one of the reasons that people were vaccinated still have to be mass a lot of areas. Is because it hasn't been clear up until this point whether the vaccine prevents transmission so what's the latest on that. Oh this is very good news okay I can. Multiple studies from multiple parts of the world including the United States CDC did a study looking at about port thousand help your workers and Frontline providers in what they showed is that after two doses. A vaccine two weeks after the second dose are 90%. Reduction. In asymptomatic infection that's infection in the back knows what that tells us if you haven't actually in your nose. You're not can be transmitted to other people we've seen this in Israel we've seen it and other countries there's no question these vaccines produced transmission. Sufficiently and a skeptical lately and it's not just symptomatic disease that's going to really bode well for the Utah. Our world's case so what does that mean for masks and because we know are also go wearing them so if you're fully vaccinated are we Sunita hear from the CDC. You don't have to Wear a mask anymore. I. Nothing gets you know the CDC has been really thoughtful when it comes to its by the way they already have in the air. In their lurch. The start walking alone or your daughter run other people outsider with thrown the and we you do not have to be mass like to think that they're gonna go further basically see that most people don't have to mask when they're outside. Probably still won it she did in our pocket watch because if you are in a priority area where you can't distance especially to our bats needed to meet you're with someone who may be higher. High risk across the table. I'm front Uighurs or range I still think you'll be placed from asking outside but most situations. I think we're going to be able to rip the mascots. So inside if it's just family a bunch of low risk people if your vaccinated you don't have to Wear masks an outside in most situations. You won't have to Wear a mask but we're still not going to be going concerts are anything much that. Not yet but you know hopefully at some point I doctor Allard great to talk to you thank you figured and and days after being convicted of murdering George Floyd the Department of Justice is weighing whether different federal charges against Derek Shelvin for an instant involving a fourteen year old boy. Encounter from 27 teen allegedly ended with a teen unconscious and needing stitches TJ Holmes has that exclusive report. On the heels of that DOJ announcement of an investigation into the Minneapolis police department's practices as a whole sources now tell us that the DOJ is ongoing criminal investigation of convicted murderer Derrick show event. Is also looking at a September 2017 incident involving a black teenager. The confrontation was captured by body cameras and the video was presented to the judge in children's just concluded murder trial that's according to the state prosecutor Matthew frank. Who wanted to tell the jury about the case children was dispatched to a home on a domestic dispute calls between a mother and her son's. After entering the home. Officers told us on July on the ground which he refused children allegedly then hit the fourteen year old boy in the head so hard if he needed stitches. Grabbing the teen by the throat causing him to lose consciousness. And fall to the ground frank wrote noting the teens year began bleeding and about a minute after going to the ground the child began repeatedly telling the officer that he could not briefed. He allegedly held the boy down with his need for nearly seventeen minutes. The US Justice Department is still weighing whether to bring federal charges against children we also have more information this morning about children's life on the force and off despite several combinations and awards during his nineteen year career children was named an at least seventeen complaints including one alleging excessive force during a traffic stop. But the jury who found children guilty on all three counts was not privy to the entirety of that information to an alternate juror in the case Gleason Christensen. Is speaking out about the told the trial took on her that I didn't think it would affect me as much as it has news emotional. I was training. Christensen believes show me and it is guilty and says the home when I was just a doctor told it was a key witness for the state I feel like he could actually. Point out going through the video in the same hand this. Instant straight years when mr. Floyd lost his life. Mention of seventeen complaints Diane against the show will only and one of them. Did he have some kind of discipline and those were only on letters of reprimand also we do have a new ABC news Washington Post poll that says this 60% of Americans. Do believe police should be held more accountable for the actions against black Americans but also the poll shows that. 42%. Believe that president Biden is actually right now not doing. Enough to reform police policies also Diane of course his knee weeks is what we expect in June that we will see these sentencing for shall. I'd TJ Holmes thanks for that an earlier on GM AC city of Vegas spoke to our chief legal analyst Dan Abrams. About these new details from show his past and why we didn't hear about them throughout the trial to collision. Dan let's just go right there with what TJ was saying that showed how this case allegedly using his need to hold down a teenager for nearly seventeen minutes. Why wouldn't the jury had heard about the case like that. So typically you don't admit in what are called bad acts. Prior incidents even prior crimes. Against the defendant in a trial because if you want the jury to decide the case based on the evidence in front and it. You don't want them saying well he seems like the kind of guy who would you act Swire disease now there are certain exceptions. If you can show for example that it shows if she's MO this is the way he deals with things if there's a specific reason related to the case the judge did allow. Prosecutors. To present a certain limited information about children's task but not this incident. An and you think back to the trial do you think how much of George Floyd's past particularly his struggles with addiction came up in that trial but but you don't hear. In desde tales about Sherman's policing history. Is that unusual couldn't come up in sentencing. Yes it will come up in sentencing meaning at Sen saying you have a much bigger opportunity a broader opportunity. To present evidence about who the person in the ace. And that's gonna come in front of the jobs and I think a lot of what we're talking about is going to be heard by the judge in the context of sentencing. With regard to George Floyd again the judge did not allow him a lot of evidence that the defense wanted about George Floyd but in this case the defense was it. Admitted he could've been a drug overdose and there were drugs found in his system in this case not there was some other case not that he use drugs. And that therefore shows something it was related specifically to judge ruled. In this case and that's why you've heard some of that information about George Floyd's past drugs from the prosecution by the way as well in an effort to say admitted this was not. The cause of his death here. I thanks to this evening and Dan Abrams for that and shouldn't tonight for a special two hour edition of 20/20. And intimate portrait of George Floyd's lies told by those closest to him. That's tonight at 9 eastern on ABC. I'm president Biden is set to reveal his next big agenda item and he says he'll pay for it was a major tax hike for the wealthy. It comes as Republicans put toward a counteroffer to Biden's two trillion dollar infrastructure plan. The GOP framework would cost an estimated 568. Billion dollars and focuses. On traditional infrastructure like roads and bridges airports and public transit it would not cover funding for electric vehicles housing. And other priorities in Biden's plan. Senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce has more on Biden's next move hey merry. Diane the president is now set to unveil the second part of his ambitious and costly infrastructure plan this is expected to focus on child care. An education things like family leave universal pre K and tuition free. Community college we are told the president will outline the during his big address next week before congress these are measures that the White House refers to his human infrastructure and his plan is expected to cost at least. Another trillion dollars now to pay for all of this the president is reportedly going to propose a major tax increase on the most wealthy. And wealthy investors the White House isn't talking about the details or specifics just yet they say this is all still in flux but they are stressing the president's commitment not to raise taxes on anyone making less than 400000 dollars a year. But Diane this is likely to face of stiff opposition from Republicans over on Capitol Hill who have made it clear there against these kinds of tax increases. RA members in Washington Forrest thanks very. Here's or watching in Washington today at 11:20 AM eastern First Lady Jill Biden will be in saint Michael's Arizona where she'll visit students from across the Navajo Nation. 11:30 AM eastern white house Press Secretary Genzyme people pulled her daily press briefing where she'll be joined by interior secretary Depp Colin. And it's you 45 PM eastern president Biden will meet virtually with senior leaders from the department of and the US has joined an urgent search for missing Indonesian submarine it disappeared during a training mission with more than fifty people on board. And has just a few hours left in the oxygen supply chief global affairs anchor Martha Raddatz has the latest. This morning then desperate search for the missing Indonesians submarine with 53 sailors on board. The last transmission with a sub more than sixty hours ago the crew requesting permission to make a deeper and died. To test fire torpedoes. But it never resurfaced and never another word. Today mere hours of oxygen left on the vessel and the only sign of the submarine. A wide swath of oil at the last known location. Near the island of Bali. The real worry here is there an oil slick was discovered above the area with the submarine started his descent which would suggest that there was some sort. Of the catastrophic failure in the die this submarine was only certified to go about 800 feet deep but the depth of the water is that it told the end is over 2000 feet if the submarine lost power and continued its dive it would not survive the depths. The bottom of the ocean at that point. The rescue efforts taking place by air and sea the US will join teams from Singapore and Malaysia. There was several other countries also offering to assist him. But even if the submarine did not implode did chance that the crew will survive gets slimmer by the hour. The real problem here is time if there was a chance to save the crew or if the crew were still alive time is of the essence. And at this hour this searchers have not positively located the sub so with just hours left in the oxygen supply that Indonesians are truly hoping for a miracle Diane. Right she global affairs anchor Martha Raddatz the world has its fingers crossed and saying prayers damn sure. And it was a spectacular view in Florida this morning as SpaceX dragon capsule successfully launched from Cape Canaveral visit to capsules headed to the International Space Station now we're live under international with a look at the mission. And how it relates to the pandemic. Plus a new surge in fake vaccine cards on line up next more on the news scam and why posting a picture of your real vaccine card. Could put your personal information at risk stay with us. Yeah. Welcome back if you saw that in this morning you missed out on a spectacular. View of SpaceX is successful ones. Of its Falcon Rocket for astronauts are now on their way to the International Space Station. On a mission that could revolutionize. How we identify and treat viruses. Transportation correspondent GO many test was right there at Cape Canaveral for the lions and has all the details for us. Analysts. God be. And this morning a spectacular predawn launch hearings for astronauts into space aboard SpaceX crew drew. Now making their original one and only International Space Station. I'll flawless launch you can see the space capsule flying through the Internet data on problem. Then there was the breathtaking sight in the sky after the rocket separated from the track and looking like pulsing hailing him. SpaceX trajectory nominal. It'll take a team 23 hours to reach the International Space Station. Central to this mission on the space station medical research NASA's acting administrator telling me that's key for understanding viruses and treatments especially crucial during the pandemic. And they're doing it all in almost no gravity. Which then helps us to determine how bitter they respond on our earth and to develop treatments for diseases. And nod to help things like committee gave viruses. Among the four veteran astronauts and sitting in the pilot's seat is Megan McArthur her husband Bob bang didn't. With the pilot on the very first crew dragon mission last minute. Mel Megan sitting in that very same spot on that same space ship. It's been really call how can really understand what it is that I would do you now and what is he doing in the future of early art or do really. Back then Megan and her son Theo giving Bob an air hug before launch. Now Bob and Theo had done the same from all. Yeah. The phone. Just days ago Megan taking little thing we owed the beach for a launch tradition. NGOs joining us now for more on this exciting logs GO urine there this morning when this actually happened what was it like seeing it firsthand. You know when you see this Diane that you released. Feel it in your bones you hear that sound and it is just an incredible boom as this is going up and it's a little would delay which is. Really strange to see because as you see it. Launching you don't hear anything and then takes a few seconds and then you hear it and then you feel it and and it's just I think for everybody here is always an emotional moment. Because you realize this human potential that we that we have that we've been able to create this thing that will take you off this planet. It's pretty incredible. And its share is an and we don't medical research essential to this particular mission on the space station. What exactly are researchers hoping to find out. So they've been actually looking at immunology right they've been looking at viruses they've been looking at Penn's MX. And so what they can do because you wore in almost no gravity there they're actually able to do a lot more medical research that you cannot do here on earth. Because of graphic so once they get their findings there in the on the International Space Station would almost no gravity. They're able to bring that back down to earth. And do more studies and and they work with pharmaceutical companies there are pharmaceutical companies right now. That are working in conducting research with these astronauts on the International Space Station so it is fascinating stuff. And you say it in your piece that it takes them about 23 hours to reach the International Space Station so. What are we expect to happen when inland. So they're gonna dock somewhere around 5:15. Tomorrow morning they're gonna dock at the International Space Station they're almost about to go to sleep than just a few hours we also saw Megan McArthur in our piece Megan McArthur. A lot of things a lot of times what these astronauts do is that they bring a toy from one of their children on these missions. Megan McArthur did just that. I'm waiting Gwynn the penguin that's breaking news about it she took up the penguin up there with their and basically they release that there just to see when they've hit. Zero gravity so which serves a real purpose but it's it's exciting socially so they will start docking somewhere around 5 tomorrow morning. Selling another thing when is about to be an exit ramp sensation Chad dancing correspondent you many thanks jail. Thank you Diane. And officials across the country have a new warning now about fake cove in nineteen vaccination cards. They say sales of those fake cards are surging online creating a major public health risk and providing an opportunity for online's gamers. Harry arrest Jeff has the details on what to look out for. Vaccine cards they are quickly becoming a ticket back to normalcy but this morning authorities mourning those cards are growing target for spammers how susceptible to fraud are these. Paper vaccine cards. On. The are being read and I just the nature needs. News. Officials across the country say they're seeing a major increase in the sale of fake vaccine cards online. This is incredibly. Problematic. Because. It will image people's help more people will get the virus. So on top honors if there is widespread use of sitting Maxine Carr's. 48 attorneys general now taking action issuing letters to eBay Twitter shop a fight and offer up urging them to help combat the problem. GMA finding these two listings for blanket vaccine cards on offer up site. We've heard back from the floor we contacted me all indicated they wanted to cooperate age and rip your website is these are. The post we found have since then taking down and all four companies also telling GMA they are working to block or swiftly remove Friday went off first. But officials say the surge in counterfeit cards is creating an urgent need for a more secure solution. One option now being considered digital vaccine passports. I think having some electronic record makes a lot of sense of the people don't have to take his paper document with them wherever they go and it went in as easily who lost or easily forged. And speaks sixteen cards not the only concern. The FBI warning that posting photos of your vaccine card on social media could put your information at risk. Experts say there are three pieces of information on your vaccine card that processors can use your date of birth the lot number and the maker their vaccine. Numbers are. Truly my. How can that information be manipulated and used against you eventually. And Ers are ain't no. Senior Andy where UC. EO. And are. You or. Eight. And. And the FBI says not only are those fake vaccine cards a risk to public health but if you buy them or sell them. You are breaking the law but authorities do say that you should make a copy of your authentic vaccine card and keep it somewhere sakes. Diane good advice stereo thank you. And we are just two days away from the Oscars and there's still time to evangelize those big picture nominees we'll break down a top contenders after the break. Welcome back with the Oscars coming up on Sunday many are wondering what the Academy Awards will look like this year amid a pandemic. But the biggest questions still remain the same school is going to win Chris Connolly has more. The top categories at the Oscars still up for grabs and supporting actress hosts an eye opening turn from Chicago seven Sasha baron post but this Oscar looks like it's going to Daniel salute you for Judas in the black messiah yeah. A things look less certain and supporting actress Jung Yoon is a gloriously disruptive force in the exquisitely crafted minority thin best actor it's anticipated that the league Chadwick those Wednesday you can called. Back access. For the compelling desperation he brings to bar rabies black bond. End to his life's work in film the upset special would be 83 year old Anthony Hopkins coming Ali's got from the father. And should and then there's best actress the year's best category where anyone could win. But that's a Kirby pieces of a woman. Phenomenal. Intraday the United States vs Billy Holliday. To the movies superstar. It all. That leaves the very best of the best Viola Davis from my rain he's black bonnet if she does win. She'll be breathing in some career Oscar air. Becoming the first black female actor to earn two Academy Award assessed picture and best director looks like it to her for no meddling and Louis channel. She'd be just the second woman to win best director and the first woman of color a filmmaker from China. Telling this on the road in America saga star Frances McDormand winning is well now she's one of the film's producers. And don't forget Carey Mulligan from promising young woman in best actress she won the Independent Spirit Award last night. As did Melamed land now we eagerly await Oscar night. Diane Richard duke Chris Connelly thank you and you can count down to the Oscars with us starting at 1:30 PM eastern 10:30 AM Pacific right here. On ABC news live and of course don't miss the Oscars themselves at 8 PM eastern on ABC. And that doesn't fit as ABC news live update I'm Diane Macedo thanks for joining us remember ABC news live as your for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. We'll see right back here at 11 AM eastern. For the new update Stacy.

