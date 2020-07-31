-
Now Playing: Isaias now a hurricane, heads toward Bahamas and US East Coast
-
Now Playing: Basketball returns with virtual fans, social justice
-
Now Playing: Couple saves 68 lives and counting after surviving COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico gets hit by Hurricane Isaias and COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Eric Garner’s mother speaks out about protests and the march for justice
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Isaias approaches the East Coast
-
Now Playing: Jobless benefits expired
-
Now Playing: Deadly Marines training accident
-
Now Playing: FabFitFun’s Katie Ann Rosen Kitchens previews what’s in the fall box
-
Now Playing: Bear rolls trash bin along Florida driveway before feasting on its contents
-
Now Playing: Best ways to snack healthy during your road trip
-
Now Playing: 'GMA's' Pet of the Week: Meet Milo
-
Now Playing: How to work out with items you have at home
-
Now Playing: Rihanna expands her empire with Fenty Skin for every skin tone
-
Now Playing: How teachers and kids can navigate challenges in the new school year
-
Now Playing: A look at Beyoncé’s ‘Black is King’ and how fans are reacting
-
Now Playing: Breonna Taylor appears on cover of O, The Oprah Magazine
-
Now Playing: John Lewis laid to rest in Atlanta
-
Now Playing: At least 8 Marines missing off California coast