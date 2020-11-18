ABC News Live Update: FDA approves 1st at-home COVID-19 test

More
Plus, the Trump administration continues to refuse to share essential information with the Biden transition team, and a Florida girl achieves a historic feat in the Boy Scouts.
18:06 | 11/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Update: FDA approves 1st at-home COVID-19 test

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"18:06","description":"Plus, the Trump administration continues to refuse to share essential information with the Biden transition team, and a Florida girl achieves a historic feat in the Boy Scouts.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74281251","title":"ABC News Live Update: FDA approves 1st at-home COVID-19 test","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-update-fda-approves-1st-home-74281251"}