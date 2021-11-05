Now Playing: Some parents still skeptical as FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15

Now Playing: Gas shortages emerge amid fuel pipeline shutdown

Now Playing: Police relocate mother goose and goslings to river

Now Playing: Afghan women fear Taliban will take control and strip back their basic rights: Part 1

Now Playing: US troops leaving Afghanistan

Now Playing: After 20 years in Afghanistan, what is the US leaving behind? Part 2

Now Playing: US begins final military withdrawal from Afghanistan

Now Playing: Afghanistan's future is yet to be written: Part 3

Now Playing: If Rep. Liz Cheney doesn’t have a home in the GOP, who does?

Now Playing: The battle over transgender rights as dozens of bills proposed nationwide

Now Playing: New scam warning over callers posing as federal agents

Now Playing: Man with tiger arrested after high-speed chase with police

Now Playing: FBI says Russian hackers responsible for cyberattack on fuel pipeline

Now Playing: Cyberattack on fuel pipeline causes gas shortages in multiple states

Now Playing: FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for children 12 and up

Now Playing: Former CDC head reacts to FDA authorizing Pfizer vaccine for teens

Now Playing: Take it from Juju Chang: ‘Marry your passion’