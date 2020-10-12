Transcript for ABC News Live Update: FDA meets to vote on approving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Good morning on your vote sitting in for land Messina thanks for streaming with us in today's update the FDA is now officially considering advisors cold in nineteen emergency vaccines for approval. An independent panel is deliberating and we'll vote on whether the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective. The panel is expected to vote later today and if it's approved. Doses will be sent out around the US within 24 hours. That approval can't come soon enough as the US a broke another grim record yesterday. 3000 of 124. Lives lost here in the US in a single day. President elect Joseph Biden's son hunter is facing a federal criminal investigation into his tax is. The Justice Department is reportedly looking into his business dealings in China. Sources say the investigation began in 2018. And before his father's campaign for president. Hunter bright and says prosecutors told him about the case it just this week. In a statement he said he takes the investigation seriously. The Biden transition team issued a statement of support for hunter saying the president elect is deeply proud of his son who has bought through difficult challenges. Including the vicious personal attacks of recent months the only to emerge a stronger. And you did in this morning shows the economic recovery is slowing especially in the job market. 853000. People filed for unemployment last week a sharp increase from the previous week. Ends the highest number we have seen since mid September. This comes as cases of cold in nineteen grow and states imposing more restrictions to stop the spread. Also worth noting weekly jobless claims are higher than they were at any point during the Great Recession. The FBI is joining investigation into the fatal police shooting of KC good send an Ohio the 23 year old was shot to death by deputy outside his home. Officials say he was carrying a gun but his family says he was holding subway sandwiches. His family is demanding answers here's Linda Davis. This morning demands for answers after 23 year old Casey Goodson was fatally shot by police outside his Ohio home I. Pop pop pop his mother Pamela Payne collapsed to the ground after learning the news. Now a newly released 911 call captures the confusion as two very different accounts unfold. Migrant Duchardt now back when he couldn't hack who shot it. I don't know I don't pentagon not Abbott got out but he claimed then that door. Since family says he was returning home from a dentist appointment holding his keys and subway sandwiches in hand. When he was gunned down by Jason mead a sheriff's deputy working with US marshals on a separate search at the time of the shooting. Please get screened or old dude and his keys in the door and deputy Jason media. Fired. Shots that Casey and Casey fell into the house. Where you lady in this case you. But according to police meet claims he saw Goodson who had a license to carry a concealed weapon. With a firearm. He was seen driving down the street way to cut the governor recovered at the scene that I could tell you. Need a seventeen year veteran then pursued Goodson and after reports of a verbal exchange he shot him according to police. The Sims family vehemently denies this and says they did not see a gun at the time of the shooting. There is no police video of the incident because Franklin county sheriff's task force officers are not issued body cameras. A preliminary autopsy report released Wednesday determined the cause of good since death to be homicide. Now was federal authorities join the investigation. A grieving mother wants justice for her dead song. Like five heroes call me call me. And strain yeah. Mommy. Was martyred. They global her being black man. Good since childhood friend Ohio State basketball player Seth talents is also asking for justice. Paying tribute to Goodson before his game on Tuesday and tweeting he was one of the most kind hearted people I've ever known. In a statement from the Columbus police department they say they Goodson did have a gun that he had a permit to carry a gun and he was not being sought by US marshals. And according to that coroner's autopsy he was shot multiple times in the torso know what has yet to be determined is the direction of the bulls with a shot in the front. Or in the back still so many unanswered questions here and and different versions of the story Deirdre. Lindsey Davis saying care and that federal trade commission and dozens of states are suing FaceBook in separate lawsuits. Calling the company in illegal monopoly. This year from the FTC is particularly notable because it includes demands that Facebook's sell some of its popular apps including Ince engram and what's act. Rebecca Jarvis has more on what this could mean for FaceBook and its billions of users. This morning they spoke under fire the social media giant hit with two major antitrust lawsuits. Calling for the company to sell off instead Graham in what sapped the messaging app used by billions worldwide. FaceBook purchased the former fledgling competitors for billions of dollars shortly after their launches the FTC accusing FaceBook of anticompetitive practices and in a separate suit a coalition of 48 attorneys general. Alleging the company stifles competition to protect its quote. Monopoly power. You know FaceBook is argued for a while that they face a number of competitors out there are limits to topic Twitter the reality is. Its early in the league of its own FaceBook itself is massive. The most likely outcome of this lawsuit is a settlement of some sort. FaceBook vowing to fight any legal challenge saying in a statement. Antitrust laws exist to protect consumers and promoting innovation not to punish successful businesses. Adding the government now wants a do over sending a chilling warning to American business that no sale is ever final. Many of the loyal users of what's happening ins to Graham now wondering what this lawsuit means for them. Year did experience is not going change as a result this lawsuit. What's really at stake here is whether or not FaceBook will be allowed to buy the next who's a gram of the next what's happened for becomes a huge success. NBU where these lawsuits are about anti competitive measures they are not about misinformation or privacy. To our ongoing concerns among consumers related to social media. The best thing you can do to protect yourself as a consumer is to enable that to factor authentic vacation. And then it just be wary be skeptical. Of what your friends and you always go back and make sure you know the source of that information. Deirdre. Rebecca Jarvis thank U 20/20. Has been an unprecedented. And imagine handily unimaginably. Difficult year for millions of Americans. But through all of the challenges we seen the best in people who have provided hope and healing to others. Supermodel when he Harlow is one of those people she has been a lie go it's an autoimmune disease that affects the skin but she is not let that. Stop her from making her dreams come true she is just one of the remarkable people being celebrated tonight it's a first ever Robin Roberts for ridership awards. Chair is rob and with a preview. Hey Winnie and I have so been looked Morton. To spending some time with CO existence so grateful thank you for having me absolutely. Nothing on and it's great Adrian graves. Thank you because I don't think you think employers you break it takes a village alone money that concern you that you don't like yeah. And nobody thinks that lake nobody you know and. Fertilizer. But I it was an autoimmune disease. Wearing your skin things at your melon and is like and a common goal in the same way your body would fight off according to keep you healthy it fights off the militant in your skin because it thinks it's. A sick. There haven't been impact do as a young child to have to deal of that. I just wanna friends it was difficult I didn't I don't think everybody understood. The whole concept and like me being different. It's so frustrating to sometimes because people want to talk about. A bit like a pain and have been. It's also frustrating. Especially there's sand mix things like I remember going to hear what I. First started doing interviews and amendments. This woman one of her questions was. You play in the how to how do you feel beautiful place and move what why do you feel beautiful I just that's a look at her house like news. Your case. So in. And that was crazy to me so there's just like in the sense of lake. News I don't know like I shouldn't feel like I'm beautiful. Throttling. When you look like young girl and think you have yourself on the catwalk I didn't think it could be a model not because of anything. Lot of my little streets you only have to clean your skin whatever but now it has nothing to do with my skin I just. Never thought about its I want you journalist. It's coming back to its users I would literally a model. I can Pablo lord and his case. We'll don't know. When I certain marveling I would like yeah. Travel. Plaza on the have to choose one might guess I want to go to school or ever wanted to take money seriously enough but what tragic smuggling seriously. Chemicals pictures artistic campus mr. Graham was new at a time. Entire banks ended up seeing me on. Social media ask you to do in their districts from. Actually never seen alive about yet another device like an electrical light from the look back. The last I think it's your feet it seemed that you've done like everything he. Everything does each thing was a step things on the I didn't cadavers photo shoot him I would have never gotten the covers I have now and I didn't do that first runway and then I wouldn't enlightening Tracy. You know so. Like the holidays this morning's news them a TrailBlazer. Girl it's it's insane it's actually seems. I just being yourself to things that even if she used. It's an old crazy. I'm poisoning the first model was for the light. Walking for Victoria's Secret it's a store opening for like everyone we're all the same because we're all different. People are asking like. I shall we just to say it's a little girls and I go. It's bigger than I didn't get so much bigger than that it's those little girls at my though it's that little girl who didn't like her parents that little girl who had him. You freckles it's that little boy who got teased because his legs were too big it's news everything. The Winnie is an incredible person tonight you're gonna hear. 