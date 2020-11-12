Transcript for ABC News Live Update: FDA recommends approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Good morning I'm Deirdre Bolton in print and missing eight things are streaming with us in today's update the FDA on the verge of granting emergency authorization supervisors. Potentially life saving vaccine. The announcement could come at any moment there are new questions about how to vaccine could affect people with allergies are pregnant women and teens. Now the mission is to see that the vaccine gets delivered safely as soon as it's a cruise. Also ahead more than 100 Republican congressmen backing all lawsuits. Phillips president trumps a baseless claims trying to get the Supreme Court to overturn the results of the election. The latest on the move this morning and Disney announcing of blockbuster lineup coming to streaming service including its fleet of the Star Wars and marvel projects. Some Star Wars legends should be taken to come back to what it means as well for the future of black panther how it will go on without Chadwick those. But we begin with a pandemic is CDC director Robert Redfield issuing a dire warning saying that the next 1690 days we'll see more American deaths every day the 9/11 or Pearl Harbor. That vaccine can't come fast enough as soon as the FDA grants emergency use authorization. The first vaccines can be administered as early as next week. Chief national affairs correspondent time Imus is at the FDA headquarters in Washington DC with the latest. This morning a turning point in America's fight against the coup rotavirus. An FDA advisory committee recommending the agency. Green light Pfizer's vaccine for emergency use authorization. The panel including infectious disease experts doctors and scientists. Voting seventeen to four in favor of administering the vaccine for. Anyone sixteen years of age and older we get the album are Pfizer's clinical trials have shown the vaccine to be 95%. Effective with no severe side effects. But an issue that came up time and time again those two health care workers who support allergic reactions after being given the vaccine in the UK. Both have a history of severe allergies. Are panel recommending more research has to be done and the FDA says warning should go out for people who might be allergic to the ingredients in the vaccine would also recommending that the vast majority of people should take the vaccine. But India and the panel urging the FDA to move full work. The next step. FDA authorization that can occur at. At any moment this morning George spoke with health and human services secretary Alex aids or on the expectations regarding future of widespread vaccine distribution well more the first American outside of a trial get this vaccine. Well George I've got so much good news for you here on Good Morning America that. Just a little bit ago the FDA informed Pfizer that they do intend to proceed towards an authorization for their vaccine so in the next couple of days probably as we work to negotiate with five's of the information doctors need to. Prescribe it appropriately. We should be seeing the authorization of this first of vaccine and we'll says you just said we will work with Basra get that shipped out and so we could be seeing people getting vaccinated Monday Tuesday of next week. So major news right there announced on Good Morning America but the big question again what is he gonna happen the president tweeting. That the FDA is moving too slow the FDA has released a statement saying. They informed by the that they are working very quickly to issue that emergency use authorization Deirdre we are very very close we're just not quite there yet. Tommy honest thank you so much and as we await that key decision from the FDA the massive operation to deliver potentially lifesaving vaccines across the country. Is ramping up its. Alan Strang has more from fines or storage facility in Kalamazoo Michigan end. So Alice how ms. Fries or ban it preparing for this moment. Get paid their do you dread they say they've been preparing for this moment really that are in Tucker I history of the company here this is what they do they say and particularly for in this specific moment that corona virus a responses since March they've been working on this they say they've been doing intestinal runs that you have been doing test shipments to all fifty states they say. They have a well oiled the plan and they believe things will run smoothly from the moment they get that FDA authorization this is a pretty big facility and people will be working here 24/7 the moment that green light comes through Deirdre. So now what is the process Alex of getting the vaccine doses of from the facility to its destination n.'s all the complications including the temperature included. Yes they say they have a plan that will be executed. In a way that will make everything efficient here and they say so those two point nine million doses that's the first batch it's gonna head out once they get the green light those doses are already here or there and about 300 freezers were they have been stored as you mentioned that. Vaccine has to be kept that a very cold temperature so what happens when they get the green light hot trays filled with vials of a vaccine are removed from those freezers are put into these special boxes. That can keep that cold temperature for up to ten days there will be a stream of trucks a standing by here UPS and FedEx trucks. Goes in trays are then put on to that is a trucks and those trucks head out for distribution many of them going to airports. And from the airport so when they land and then there'll be other. Other trucks they're waiting to distribute it to the specific hospitals and other locations. Now of course everyone here wants to make sure that things run smoothly and there's a big security component to this US marshals will be here and distribution sites. Making sure that everything goes exactly as it supposed to this has been months in the making and really you can feel it in the air here or there waiting up for that green light to get the ball moving here and Deirdre they say. They think they can get all two point nine million doses out of their doors here within about 24 hours after getting that green light. It will be such a welcome news. Thank you so much Alex joining us there from Kalamazoo Michigan and well for more on the FDA knows and the latest on the Maxine joining me now infectious disease specialist. ABC news at medical contributor doctor try to tell aren't. Doctor Halloran thanks for the time limit the seventeen. Other though is FDA panel hasn't voted for emergency use authorization. That finds her Maxine. Ford now voted it now why is that. Good morning futures the first thing I want to say is I'm the medical. Economic and social club consequences of cold in nineteen. In the US and around the world have been devastating. And the fire surveillance team and hopefully with others very soon Carl literally the superhero light at the end of the tunnel now with. You know the advisory committee. Had a unanimous vote essentially. Saying that they want to call it buys are currently nineteen to go forward but there were four. Or at least three dissenters in what and one bonds abstained. I think some of them. These minor points I would say what I mean by that is someone who felt that he does sixteen and seventeen age group that there may have been enough data. So why did. Not the crew not necessarily approve so they were hoping night. There will be pretty eighteen and over and that we could get more. You know that seemed burst placebo group in this 1670. Go witness I think that's probably more of a moot point because remember the the younger patients are not going to be at the forefront of getting this vaccine anyways so we will see you don't war more data on this to come. Studies showed that adolescents what about people with severe allergies are or what about pregnant people. Right so these are does so first ball. Pregnant women and young adolescents were not represented in the clinical trial of course in any large critical clinical trial and there will be a few women to become pregnant during an but not enough we can really make a bold statement so what I would say it's and hopefully the way that it emergency use authorization will be written and the way to CDC will recommend this. We'll be that pregnant women should consider risks first benefit. And that's how I will tell you as a provider is someone who's going to be recommending this I just had a pregnant. Health care worker my system ask about receiving the vaccine and I studied for were me how I would say yes I think the better. It's outweighed the risks even the hope. We don't know all the risks two ratio remember we do you know incorporate nineteen is serious and we know can be more serious and pregnant women and there's no reason to think biologically. That this is going to suddenly be a major problem in pregnancy when it. Hasn't really been in non pregnant. People so that's my doing but when debts. It's really a data free zone we don't know what the right answer is that this time. Doctor. CDC director Robert red found saying the next sixty to ninety days. Will be the deadliest in a pandemic is so far. When do you think the vaccine could reduce case numbers and death rates. So dear this is important question so here's the good news not only is it 95%. Two overall reducing disease and perhaps 90% effective at reducing severe disease although those were small numbers we look and after one dose of the vaccine twelve days after that first goes it looks like it's about 52%. Effective. Reducing disease to the syringes. Once we start to roll out there will be in our hot. Weekends ago in order to you don't did you. Get to that point where we have heard immunity that's going to have. How to get. Into the general population so vaccination. When this is not a licensed to take off our masks and just get close to each other we're still gonna have to use those other prevention measures that we know that work to the other thing I want to see if you asked about allergies and and in touch upon that. So yes there have been a couple of serious allergies a report out from the UK but remember our. I didn't 22000. People in the Pfizer vaccine group there were no reported severe allergies so. We know OK do you allergies are linked to this vaccine it's going to be rare now we can't say right now where there it could be in the one to fifty dollars range and one other reminder. Do you get when you taking penicillin. Remember there's about one in 101000 risk of an awful axes with penicillin so what and give a perspective. So people don't think. Oh my god and we shouldn't get this vaccine but of course if you have a severe allergic history that something you should let you provider no boat and you know I understand the risks and benefits. Sector tied Al aren't thank you forget advice we will take can't say theater. The ever tissue millions of vaccine doses around the country has competing businesses are working together FedEx -- UPS hiring a combined 170000. Seasonal workers. The companies are dividing delivery territories tracking every package making sure every dose gets to its destination. Victor attend now has more from an inside look at the operation. This morning inside the biggest logistical operation in US history distributing the coaching nineteen vaccine across the country. On Capitol Hill FedEx and UPS executives explaining other companies are planning to shut the vaccine within hours of FDA authorization. There will be no our priority shipments in our network and these vaccine shipments a day we'll have the highest priority of anything we carry. The two companies planning to divide and conquer UBS set to handle the eastern part of the United States. Well FedEx takes the west boot UPS and FedEx C there shipments we'll have multi Lee you're tracking devices. And every single item. To ensure that haven't for the location of all vaccine shipments at all times we. Have a UPS premier gold service this is there's four radios in this label is label go on every single vaccine package and every drives package. This allows us to see into the package as soon as it arrives in any of our locations this is a GPS trackers it also gives temperature stink is light exposure and motion. Abuse is a lot of data. And Pfizer is also providing data from their own. Packages he FAA saying air traffic controllers will be aware of all planes for vaccines on board that would give priority clearance back on the ground. US Marshal service will provide vaccine transport security. UPS seeing sharks will be given CD escorts. These are just a few if FedEx has. 180000. Vehicles worldwide that they'll now be relying on more than ever it's. Trucks like these that UPS synthetics are pointing to you that's a separate them from passenger airlines that might be transporting vaccine because with these. They can go that all important blast Lyle future of. Victor okay no and the FedEx hub in Memphis says thank you and this mission to deliver the vaccine konduz the corona virus hits a staggering new levels here in the US. More than 209 2000 Americans have lost their lives as the nation closes in on another grim milestone. Of 300000. Deaths. Medical facilities across the country are overwhelmed. More than 107000. Patients currently hospitalized at nationwide. Some hospitals turning to overflow units to make more room but doctors and nurses are stretched to the breaking point. Our chief national correspondent Matt Gutman has the late this. This morning that's only statistic an American is dying of the virus every thirty seconds the number of deaths jumping by over 44%. Since last week. We are in this timeframe now that the probably for the next. 69. Days we're gonna have more desperate day than we had in 9/11 Norwegian Pearl Harbor. The virus continues to explode across California. Icu beds are already record low in doctors like Thomas Unita dollar working were torturous hours. Twelve days ago everything was under control when from the very manageable census two. Getting overwhelmed it's been about Tony our days come waking up is you're on 12:1 o'clock. The hospital's parking garage now a makeshift mash unit. This last year is there's been a challenge certainly we've always drilled for stuff like this but nobody's ever drilled for a sustained pandemic lasting a year now we're seeing tremendous. Right here in LA the entertainment industry also hit hard. Everybody's summer. Mine was great. Talk show host Ellen announcing she tested positive for Covert nineteenth the 62 year old tweeting I'm feeling fine right now we anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified. In October for daytime talk show was one of the first TV productions to return and invite a limited audience the show's production have shut down until January but finally a moment of light on Monday we brought you the story of nurse Helen Edmond being treated in the very icu. We're she had worked for having treated Kobe patients for self Elin had. Asked her doctor whether she'd survive for. Don't ask you Mike gonna die. You couldn't tell are categorically no. A lot of what we see is that people get on the valley of eighteen. By Wednesday she was off the ventilator even lucid enough to watch our Good Morning America piece from Monday and offer this message. But we're heading. Good so I'm moving here your mind. Thank you or I'm not where it's your recovery yeah. Hey dear Jerry that you saw some of this man's search area in the peace doubt this is for. Overflow from the ER one CER fills up which happens pretty much every single day. They take the excess patients to bring them here they're treated at rooms like this are triage to. Over the fair. But what's shocking is that so many hospitals in California across the country look like this right now. And we are here now in one of the biggest hospital chain's one of the biggest cities of America. Nobody ever expected their parking garage to look like this and while the vaccine. Is obviously going to change the trajectory of the virus it's not gonna happen soon enough. Mom there's going to be a long road to recovery for the country the darkest days are ahead. Tell us infectious disease experts and they say that at least initially. The vaccine won't make a dent in the avalanche of cases and guess what will its compliance in the public closures. And ask where. Deirdre. Mack got men thank you went to Washington now where president trump and his Republican allies are once again. Attempting to defy the decision made by the American voters to elect Joseph Biden as our nation's next president. The effort involves more than 100 Republican members of congress who have signed onto a baseless effort by the president to get the Supreme Court to overturn the results of the election. Something that is almost certain set sail. ABC's Mary Bruce is in Washington with more Mary good morning. Good morning while this last ditch legal effort to overturn the election result is quickly becoming a loyalty test. For Republicans the president made it clear that he is taking names in keeping tabs on who is backing him up in this fight and now we are seeing the majority of house Republicans 106 of them falling in line and endorsing the president's baseless effort to subvert the will of the voters. It really just goes to show the grasp that the president still has on the Republican Party even as he is leaving office but experts say this isn't a legitimate. Legal challenge here the president supporters are asking the Supreme Court to invalidate the results in forced states that the president lost but they're legal brief is riddled with factual inaccuracies and conspiracy theories. And is expected to fail. We should say we are seeing some push back some Republicans on Capitol Hill who are speaking out saying they aren't on board with its challenge that this senior senator from Texas Republican John Cornyn says he's struggling to understand the legal theory of this case Texas congresswoman Kay Granger is calling it a distraction. And Republican Mitt Romney summed it up in just one word. Madness Deirdre. Mary Greece in Washington and sank hero a few things to know before you go a blockbuster. Announcement from Disney. The company planning to well and ten Star Wars and house and ten new marvel projects. And the best part you can watch them all from the comfort heavier counts on the company's streaming device and service rather than Disney fox. A black Panthers sequel also in the works is set to hit theaters in 20/20 two marvel says he will not accept recast the role played by Chadwick those men. We'll look to honor his legacy in the upcoming movie now. Disney animation studios also announcing a number of new projects including a buzz light year pre twelve voiced by Chris hemings and they can show with music by Lin Manuel Miranda. Disney is the parent company having ABC news. And Christmas came early in restrict these everywhere and sailors we have to release earnings surprise album over an ice. As well as a music video for her new single willow and take a listen. Okay. Fun things to. Ever more is the system records of snow blower at which was also a surprise album dropped from Taylor back in July. Swiss yeah six it Grammy nominations for folklore which she wrote in quarantine at willow already has more than three million years and pound same. And from one icons you another. Near cities of famous fearless girl statue is bear sporting a new look as Salvation Army uniform. This statue which faces New York Stock Exchange in lower Manhattan was dressed in the uniform as a reminder of the unprecedented number of people. The struggling with issues from hunger and homelessness because of the pandemic. The Salvation Army says the fearless girl is all about staying strong against all highs. It's something many Americans are doing this holiday season. That does its for this ABC news live update I'm Deirdre Bolton in prison and mosquitoes thank you for joining us. Remember ABC news night here all day with the latest news context and now assistant to see you right back here at 11 AM eastern with a new.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.