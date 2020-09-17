Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Gulf Coast reels from Sally as the storm moves further inland

Good morning I'm Diane Macedo thanks for streaming with us in today's update new details of the alleged poisoning of Putin's critics electing a bombing. The Russian opposition leaders team has released video from inside his Siberian hotel room where they say he was poisoned last month. Q why they're calling a water bottle key evidence. Also ahead newly released emails about Daniel proves deadly police encounter they appear to show how officials tried to keep body cameras video a secret. We'll prince family is saying this morning. Positive study about Kobe's nineteen and eyeglasses how they could help protect you from the corona virus. Well we begin with hurricane Sally leading edge. Violent destruction in parts of the Gulf Coast winds ripped off the top of the building near where the storm made land fall in Gulf Shores, Alabama. It also tore the walls off the side of an apartment building you can seize the rooms inside. And downtown Pensacola Florida was under several feet of water that's where our rob Marciano wrote out this. Armed. This morning residents of hurricanes alleys week picking up the pieces. The mayor of Orange Beach Alabama reporting one death due to the storm officials saying another person is missing. Sally made landfall to category two hurricane Levy behind extensive damage. Winds clocking over 105 miles per hour sweeping across. The house has shaken the wings were. It was whistle relied on never heard anything before the imported nearly 600 search and rescue missions have been conducted in Escambia Santa Rosa. And Okaloosa counties in Pensacola a storm surge of more than five and a half feet lifting this far job. And dumping into a backyard. Several construction barges breaking lose this one with heavy equipment and other building materials actually running aground here in Pensacola and nearly. Being thrown out bonded this one barge slamming into the Pensacola Bay Bridge early Wednesday morning smashing away the road surface. Thing Gulf Shores, Alabama this marina torn apart. Quotes flipped over and strewn about. Powerful winds toppling over this church steeple. Drone footage capturing the back of this ten story apartment building ripped to shreds. Leaving me insides exposed flooding streets looking like rivers the dark waters. Concealing hidden dangers. Yeah look like anger that is dry outside built in he has. In anger is trap play this bridge washed down the road split in half the water runs through it. For Diane it was surrealist heels big barges broke loose and run aground and mess and me and boats that are. Completely soccer halfway soccer just torn up as they are in this Maria you get a storm surge of five and have been winning ways everything just gets slammed together in his desist. This is just heartbreaking mess here then of course the neighborhoods. Off the water they've got big. Decades old oak trees that have come down take utility poles down with it. Damage to homes and cars there and electricity really there's no timeline as to when that will be restored so because of that they set out. A curfew from dawn until dusk. While they began this Paul will be a painfully slow recovery process here. The Gulf Coast Florida for the panhandle of Florida and southeast Alabama. Diane. Now I'm quite of that agreement they're good to see that you are safe go rob thank you. And from Florida to Alabama for more on Sally let's bring in chief meteorologist ginger zee who's in Mobile, Alabama. And did your how bad it is the damage there I cannot receive a shot behind you that is incredible. Yeah I mean this really tells you what an 82 mile per hour wind gusts India that of the steeple church that was toppled. You can see the drone video from it of course this is not the only damage mobile. Did have a lot of tree damage and we actually took our time and drove around the bay when it was safe yesterday after the storm. To go down to Gulf Shores and to Orange Beach in that video you see is from highway 161. Those boats and a marina racked. All of it kind of washed up onto the highway. Still that of course is going to be something along but significant amount a tree damage around here. But this morning we've already seen more than eight inches of rain fall with what's left of Sally in central Georgia. Roads are covered in water we're not done with this tornado warnings have already popped south. East of Columbia, South Carolina says the flash flood warnings it's one of those issues here's how you survive you don't go in your car. You will survive what's left to Sally if you do that flash flood watches go up to Richmond. And Norfolk you're gonna see one inch per hour rainfall rates or even a little greater as this slowly moves up through the day today we set the clock there tonight rally. Darren Wilmington. The new Bernal get a little bit there but really coast still by tomorrow morning so appear in southeastern Virginia up to even New Jersey. Diane could see impacts from this storm before we get rid of it by the week. Again tonight stay out of cars stay at home good tips ginger and one of the things we always talk about these storms is storm surge but. We seasoning really interesting and mobile bay talked about negative storm surge or anti surge how does that happen. Rates on the front side is that rob standing in the water up to. The is right as I point six. Feet of surge well on the backside the storm turns counter clockwise until we had that north or northeast wind and the video you're seeing. I mean walking in mobile bay so with that north or northeast wind it pushes the Bay's waters out into the ocean. Verses the ocean pushing on to Lance. You have to be worried about when that water comes back in. I had a lot of questions about that they said I'll be careful it comes back with a vengeance right. Most of the time and yesterday we watched it happen it was pretty gradual and so you had playing at time to get off of that sand bar that was created by Sally. And we know you're pro genders so we don't worry about you but we always like to encourage people that they should not try this Saddam. Yes. But unfortunately also know that hurricane season is far from over so what do you expect when you look ahead. Listen I've been and three natural disasters in the last four weeks the last thing I want to do is come back down here to the Gulf Coast and unfortunately. It looks like we may have to deal and so this is what we're looking at their own several we'll talk about the moment that that tropical wave that's down by Mexico it hasn't 90% shot at developing into a depression or storm hit that does so it would be called Wilfred. That's the last in the alphabet remember we start the Greek alphabet after that. At what ever remodeled the European model is trying to take it up toward Texas and Louisiana. I next week so we've got about a week it we've got a lot of changes that can happen and that allowed the models don't do that it sticks like Brownsville to the south either way will be watching it updating you. And then finally I'll just leave you there's several other Al in the Atlantic but Teddy. Is going to be one or two as it passes by Bermuda and that's gonna happen early next week Sally app plenty of activity. In that Atlantic basin and Blake just it just to know and to finish up on Sally here how wild it was that Gulf Shores, Alabama took the landfall sixteen years to the today. From the last time they had a hurricane make landfall and that was I've been back in 2000 collect. Incredible ginger zee in Mobile, Alabama thank you gender. I heard a Russia now we're a spokesperson for opposition leader alexion of Olney says his team found traces. Other not a chalk nerve agent on an empty water bottle. That was in his hotel room so they now believe he was poisoned there and not at the airport as they previously thought. A video posted to answer Graham shows a team searching the hotel room wearing gloves and carefully putting water bottles and bags. The bombing spokeswoman says his team believes Russian leaders would deny he'd been poisoned. And so the team took steps to try to preserve evidence immediately ABC news foreign correspondent Maggie really joins me now with more on this. Negative Sturgis continues to twist and turn how significant is this the whole water bottle thing to the overall investigation. The man near write the story just keeps changing alike you mentioned this allegation now completely changes the time lining claims that this poisoning happened. While he was still in Russia well before he ever even left for the airport that we should know Diane that right now it's still just nibble on the east team that's making these. Allegation but they say that as soon as thing her he was sick on that plane they rushed back to the hotel room to start collecting everything in that room because they feared what would happen if Russian authorities got control. Over that evidence they say they then send those water bottles to a third party who confirmed they contained nova chalk. Our team spoke with the chemical weapons specialist who says. No shock is incredibly poisonous normally it's given through this gain or just inhaled and that it only takes tiny tiny amounts to be lethal. Diane the experts said that if no Bologna had ingested it he probably would be dead right now. Well and how is his recovery going in alas these they were celebrating that he could finally breathe on his own at least for a little while. Yeah exactly and mega drink how toxic this poison is done only doing much much better than expected you mentioned that photo earlier this week he shared. Really more than unbelievable picture of himself sitting up in his hospital bed surrounded by his family he threw a caption that post I still can hardly do anything about yesterday I can breed the whole day on my own completely. On my own no external help not even a simple ventilator in my throat he goes. I liked it a lot a surprising process that is under appreciated by many. I highly recommend kids seems almost seriously damned that you lavish shows his personality which is a big deal and thinking we're talking about potential a permanent brain damage asking if it ever wake up from that coma so I had making a joke it's actually pretty incredible it'd I mean it's it's CMO wake I'm sure of for his family and his friends is huge and then to hear him cracking jokes shows OK his spirit is still intact. As well Maggie got to ask how's Russia responding to all of us. Sort of has changed predicted all along Diane Russia continues to deny any involvement but what's really interesting I thought Diane was like chemical weapons expert that we spoke with said and the only symptoms are not typical of a normal know which are poisoning he says. And there are still learning so much about this poison she and that perhaps the dosage than it only got wasn't actually meant to kill him. And it was just meant to send a message now day and this is just a speculation we're still waiting to learn more but certainly there is a lot more to this story and. That's for sure Maggie really in London we know you'll bring it to us as it develops thank you. And that's a new allegations of a cover up over Daniel proves fatal encounter with police in Rochester New York. Newly released emails appear to show police leaders. Try to keep body camera video of that instant under wraps because they feared the public's response TJ Holmes has the details. This video Daniel bruise a deadly encounter with police sparked outrage and protests in Rochester New York. For police leaders city and state officials appear to work behind the scenes for months. Could keep the public from seeing it that's according to newly released documents. Bruise brother Jerome speaking out exclusively to ABC since those documents were released claims that from the start the information being given to the famine just wasn't adding up. It all came Al. Every. Pru died in March went after George flowing to death in Maine Rochester officials became concerned about quote. Potentially violent blow back in the community to the video but deputy Rochester police chief writing in an email. We certainly do not want people to misinterpret the officers' actions. And could inflate this incident with any recent killings of unarmed black man by law enforcement nationally. The documents also showing that officials appear to discuss different tactics for delaying the video's release of the public including inviting the lawyer for the -- family to watch the video in a private meeting. Provided he agrees to sign an agreement but he cannot scan copy or otherwise attempts to reproduce the information. The documents have now been released. Released fuel. And intends to rule and AT tale cover. Rogers a police union president Michael Maggio thinks of the documents are all about assigning blame. Bring yet what we're seeing here news. How they curse. Agendas per. Now. What we should be all his marriage and more important in the days to complete this investigation. It also shows police were concerned about framing the narrative about the incident for the public. A suggested change to a police report was to call prude a suspect. Pru died in the hospital a week after this march 23 incident captured on police buddy him Kreutz family had initially called police to report he was having a mental emergency. The next step for the median wood dale. Is that met momma wouldn't do will they do best. Informed just good friends. Now seven officers have been suspended who were involved in the encounter with Daniel crude also beat police chief was fired over this handling of the Daniel prude. Incident and also the into Rome chief now. Well mark Simmons key is actually one of the officers that the documents show with advocating for not releasing the video there. I TJ Holmes for us unraveling case thank you. And joining us now for more on this is Sonia pro with the chairwoman of the National Black Police Association Sonia good morning thanks for being here. Morning thanks for having me. I'm curious when you look at those emails and those documents just how significant do you think business. As Gary significant mean here we are and it in this country where the public is calling for more transparency. And accountability from. Police departments and we have a major incident where all of the man did not quite die in asked the police he did die at eight leasing countered that's something that you want to tell the citizens Rochester. Sell it it looks like there was a delay. Aren't you know whatever the reason are of public safety. We don't want people to be upset now BRY outcry. None of those things super C east what it means because. Law enforcement works for the. Could there be any justifiable reason for keeping this body cam video S secret. In my opinion no. Isn't right now again in this country the public is asking porch transparency. If you chant. Sure self. In the hands. Trust. If you can trust the information that you'd give the public. Is true. And you'll also have to trust that the public will say okay at least they told us that you may not like what to it is but we were told the truth you should not cheat doing the same things over an. Already expecting different results and girls being b.s you cannot speak. Information from the people who diss her to know it. And the New York attorney general is investigating the handling of this case what do you expect the timeline to be on that and realistically. What do you think will come of it. You know it's hard to determine you know we asked in some uncertain times. I had no idea how long the investigation looks at me now is constant calls because before it was we had. Several police officers involved in a situation where a may eventually die after an account to repair. But now we're looking at something that's even deeper and that is. Information being hit it. OK and there was obviously in a lot of put into hiding information whether it was a let the police thought were good reasons are not. A particularly disturbed. Bag a person who was involved in delaying the release of the information is now. The interim she I don't even understand better off and you know I'm hoping that the attorney general's ops and a deep. Due diligence in looking at all aspects. What happened here. News on your Pruitt of the National Black Police Association we appreciate your time this morning thank you. It. And today house lawmakers will be voting on a bipartisan bill named for army soldier Vanessa Guillen who is allegedly killed by a fellow soldiers stationed at Fort Hood. The I am Vanessa Guillen act would make sexual harassment a crime in the uniform code of military justice and move prosecution decisions away from the chain of command. Ian Stanley says she was repeatedly sexually harassed on the base saying they believe the man who harassed or is the same soldier accused in her death. And he later took his own life. The army says it's still investigating but the cases prompted widespread calls for change in how the military addresses sexual harassment and sexual assault. An anonymous pentagon survey released last year shows an increase in sexual assault from fewer than 15102016. To more than 20000 in 2018. To the White House our president trumpet at odds with the CDC calling the director confused about masks and when Americans can expect the vaccine. This is nearly 200000 Americans have died in this pandemic senior White House correspondent to city of Vega has the latest. Right there from the White House podium in the middle of a pandemic the president of the United States flatly contradicting his own CDC director over exactly when Americans will get a vaccine. The president insisting it could be as soon as next month but the CDC director testified under oath on Capitol Hill. The earliest most people would get it would be mid to late next year. It's just incorrect information. And I called him and I think he got the message may be confused maybe it was stated incorrectly know we're ready to go immediately. Clear the way yeah well I think so but I don't think he means that I don't think he when he said it. I believe he was confused I I'm just telling you we're ready to go citizen action happens. Doctor Robert Redfield didn't seem confused just hours earlier. You're asking me when is it going to be generally available to the American public. So we can begin to take advantage of vaccine. To get back to a regular life. I think we're probably looking in at third. Rate second quarter third quarter. Point 11 but from president trump. He just made a mistake I think you misunderstood the question probably I got the impression that he didn't realize he said what he. Might have said. And overnight it got even more chaotic a CDC spokesman issued a statement saying doctor Redfield did indeed misunderstand the question. But then forty minutes after that the spokesman retracted that statement. And the contradictions did not end there in his testimony Redfield also called masks the most important public health tool we have. I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me. Against cove and then when I take the cove a vaccine that when the president was pressed on the. Does that more effective by any means that a vaccine and Heidi believes that. If you ask him he would. Probably say that he didn't understand the question. So we did. Asked and the CDC said in a statement masks are among the best defense we currently have against this virus Joseph Biden zeroing in. We can't allow politics. Or interfere with the vaccine it anyway. It's going to be clear. I trust vaccines. I trust us scientist. But I don't trust Donald Trump. OK so here's where we stand these are the facts multiple experts including top scientists working on the this vaccine right now as we speak say it is extremely unlikely that a vaccine will be available. Before Election Day in terms of widespread distributions in terms of this vaccine it is still actually being worked on it's not approved there are also questions about whether. It's ready when it is done for widespread distribution to people all across this country yesterday on the hill doctor Redford said he testified under owed. That the scientific integrity of the CDC has not been compromised. By politics but Diane there are serious questions about whether that is actually the case right now. From writes the city of Vegas force in Washington thanks to Syria. And today after years of waiting a former president is getting a major monument in the nation's capital. The Dwight. The new monument is prompting closer look at Eisenhower's legacy and comparisons to president trump. Devin Dwyer has a closer look. As the sun rises over Washington Dwight Eisenhower is seen in a new light. A new shrine to an American icon in kind of leadership the nation hasn't seen in generations. 34 president and and supreme allied commander in world war two and. That is what this represents Dwight. Rice to be Asian and opportune. And it could come from anywhere from from and he rates that are. Or culture. And and he oversaw a desegregation of the US military. And public schools is sending the National Guard in to Little Rock in 1957. To enforce integration. He signed into law early protections for voting rights in the critics say his push for equality wasn't strong enough Eisenhower favoring an incremental approach to racial justice that was later overtaken by an eruption of racial unrest after he left office. And toward gay and lesbian Americans Eisenhower authorize discrimination. In 1953. Signing an order to ban them from the government. The memorial has prompted fresh contrast between a bygone Republican president and the current one. Great leaders for cheer for every eventuality. I'm. And Dwight Eisenhower there appearing in 82020. Campaign TV ad by the Republican group the Lincoln project Diane. Dwight Eisenhower may have left office nearly sixty years ago on that that a Republican from a different age but a lot of the members of the party are still in the stall just for kind of leadership they say. Is not in the White House right now and. And DeVon and you're at the memorial tell us a little bit about some of the highlights of the memorial itself. That's an extraordinary place Diane just to give me an idea. Of where we are just a couple blocks from the US capital here across the street is the National Mall the Smithsonian museums. This memorial really charts the life of Dwight Eisenhower as the sun at Abilene Kansas to supreme. Allied commander during World War II you see the relief here leader of men. Over here there's a whole display from his time in the Oval Office he was elected in a landslide. Twice and of course all of this is set but in front of this. Really remarkable tapestry they're calling it it's a stainless steel. A portrayal of the coast of Normandy where he led the invasion in this whole block Diane is flanked by the agency's. That Dwight Eisenhower created some of the big one the federal way be admit patient administration is right over here I'm standing in for the Department of Education which was created by Eisenhower. And over here is the Department of Health and Human Services a lot. His legacy they'll be celebrating tonight and I hours just the seventh president to get a monument Dwight Eisenhower and why now. Doubt really different 45 presidents only seven. Get something like this on the nation's mall right this was authorized by congress in 1999. Bipartisan majorities overwhelmingly approve this he's won the most popular American presidents in fact they just check this morning. I Gallup has his average approval rating higher than any of their last nine. American presidents of their celebrating nag here but after. Years of delay twenty years of delay over disputes over the design no finally be dedicating it tonight all. Five living current and former American presidents including Donald Trump are invited here tonight not are able to attend. But there's a lot to celebrate Diane including the fact that says this on 150 million dollar hot piece of art here was actually completed. Under budget something we don't see very often hear Washington banned. No we do not DeVon drier forests thanks seven. And a few more things to know before you go a new study at a China shows protecting your eyes could help curb the spread of Kobe nineteen. After looking at 276. Hospitalized patients the researchers linked wearing eyeglasses. The lower infection rates. Experts say cove in nineteen can be transmitted to your nose or mouth or your eyes. Sony has announced the next generation PlayStation five will launch November 5. The company also unveiled some new games including a follow up to the 2018 game of the year god of war. A new Spider-Man featuring miles Morales and an open world Harry Potter game set at a hot wards in the eighteen hundreds. The PS five will cost just under 500 bucks pre orders were supposed to start today but. Some retailers jumped the gun so several of them have already sold out. And the academy of country music awards aired from the Grand Ole Opry House along with the other venues in Nashville last night. The stars thanks to NBC snow fans still applause. Old Dominion one song of the year and group of the year and Taylor Swift return to the ASEAN stage for the first time in seven years. Within acoustic performance of her new songs Betty let's listen. Massive. Also last night Carrie Underwood performed a medley honoring the queens of country. From packed declined to Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Macedo. Thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis up next Bob Woodruff on the latest in the race for a vaccine. We'll see right back here at 11 AM.

