Good morning I'm dense data thanks for streaming with us in today's update we're getting a look at the extent of the damage after hurricane lord tore through the Gulf Coast overnight. We now know at least one person in Louisiana a teenager has died after a tree fell on her home. The store made landfall as of powerful category four hurricane near the Louisiana Texas border. They brought winds topping 150 miles per hour and a storm surge. At least ten feet high that explore the strongest hurricane to ever hit this part of the Gulf Coast. The residents who evacuated are now waiting to see if their homes have been damaged according Fisher from our Houston station K chair Kaye spoke with one woman. Who says she had just settled into her new house after losing her old one to hurricane Harvey let's listen. Nerve center like hi Jack oh your how does matter whom Wesley our last flights you know where I'm at. Lose and at all library DA news we're just happy you're free and easy losing all over do you losing Harvey did you lose it and how we we're just now recovering from heart yeah. Look at Sony people into heavy you can't play that had made a lot of the lot of work for a living apparently already. How difficult was it for you to board at that house leave and think I hope this is still here when I come back to it. Haven't had them on the world yet. I haven't cried that hard in a while she says Laura is now. A category one hurricane but winds are still up around seven 580 miles an hour or so let's go back to meteorologist Greg future now. A Gregg is there are high winds just barely a hurricane but still powerful. That's right we I mean we said before this hit land this is going to be hurt in the changes lives pressure and that is definitely panned out now the winds are still very strong something we are tracking accordingly with the latest dust. Up in the upper fifties here and this is on the weaker side of the storm still though Alexandria. Gusting to 79. Miles per hour officials storm right now. Is that 75 miles per hour a category one and just barely but cut off the 74. So expect over the next hour either need beetle maintain 75 but probably not we'll probably see is this goes to noontime eastern. Eight get knocked down to a tropical storm but that doesn't mean that the threat is over first let's go ahead and take a look here what this was looking like when it made landfall at a 150. Miles per hour early this morning is when it made that landfall out your Cameron. Which is almost the same exact track. That we saw Rita take inland but this was no Rita with the wins again at a 150 clocked in a 137. The National Weather Service radar went out early this morning. And now we're just getting pictures in that rader was completely destroyed. By the winds that topped ripped off like many of the homes due sop peeled away looking can assert means. Temperatures in the mid our actions a temperatures wind speeds rather in the mid forties here by leader Ron tonight again definitely tropical storm strength as we get the leader this afternoon this evening. Then it just becomes an actual tropical low gets absorbed in the general west to east flow whether. Saying it's pushed off through the mid Atlantic but still brings a decent amount of rainfall two to four inches expected through portions of extreme southern Illinois even in the southern Indiana. Northern portions of Kentucky and then eventually onto the East Coast where even New York City could catch some showers and thunderstorms from this mightily in the weekend Diane. The storm unfortunately lived up to just about all of the expectations. It still unknown if that storm surge did make up to twenty feet. But I give it time it was kind of like this with hurricane Michael it took 24 to 48 hours to find the worst impacting communities because there are so cut off. I will certainly hoping that that doesn't happen that this isn't a case but incredible to see these high wind speeds so far inland even now Craig thank you. And Texas governor Greg Abbott says no deaths have been reported directly related to the storm in Texas so far and he's crediting evacuations for that. As many as 101000 people left their homes in Texas ahead of the storm. And will now have to wait and see if their homes are still intact Marla Carter from or Houston station joins us now from Orange Texas. Marla what's the extent of the damage where you are. Well it's pretty bad Diane I can tell you got in just to get you an idea or right along the Texas Louisiana border that's where. Orange Texas is and take a look what we're seen here the EC power lines down you see this car DTL lean. A building completely torn apart we're told this is a family owned business that has been here for decades and certainly widespread devastation in this area and just any idea how far where are from the eye of the storm about 35 miles away so you talk about the magnitude of those winds and the power of hurricane Laura and this is a result of that were 35 miles from the EI AU deceased structures toppled and of course that is a big a concern and that is one of the reasons as mandatory evacuations. Were issued here in parts of Texas now in addition to this. As a commission the power lines down we have a lot of people without power over 600000. People are without power right now majority of those all or in Louisiana meanwhile a number of search and rescue crews are out assisting in any way that day came on -- not just in this area but over in the Louisiana area as well but I if you get if you look at the devastation here in Orange on this is at this issued storm and this is what they're very concerned about now the governor of Texas is set to -- a news conference here in Orange -- later this afternoon to really give us an update on but we noted this is significant we know a lot of people are without power and that's why I'm as you mentioned it so good that so many people evacuated not a hero but not just here but all the way to our west and -- this today because that was another area of great concern in some of those residents are now being allowed to go back home because it didn't -- -- -- but certainly glad so many people he did those warnings and evacuated because he's just look at this. As this structure fell just imagine all the other homes and all the magnitude. This storm certainly absolutely devastating out here in Orange Diane. Now that's for sure Marla thank you for your time this morning stay safe out there. And a search and rescue efforts get started first responders in Texas are making their way to try to help those in need our Matt Gutman is act Krista southeast Texas hospital and Beaumont Texas. And not what are the staff and they are preparing for now. They're preparing for an influx of patients and four of them I know are going to be very very young their nick few patients just born freeing these very tiny and actually sitting on an ambulance. From this hospital to go pick them up from Lake Charles. Apparently they have power issues they have all sorts of issues and in order to ensure that these kids get the best. Care possible they decided to bring them here to Chris the saint Elizabeth hospital where we have power and Diane. Tropical storm and now the little tropical storm know the cause a tremendous amount of trouble here in this part a taxes and that was basically less than a year ago and this whole area was flooded the net to move the emergency room. All the way upstairs ever take you inside actually because right now. There aren't patients normally we would respect hip up we would really we always respect tip but. There's nobody here right now I. Can see it's completely empty but basically this is where patients coming in would go it's been very quiet overnight. Right now they're just dealing with it. Administrative stuff and waiting for these additional patients to come in again there's still a massive amount of assessment going on. Across Texas and Louisiana and that. Border area where we are which it was not very far from the eye of the storm but. Bruce really on the dry side of the storm so we did see a tremendous amount of rain didn't see oh win did was. Extraordinarily powerful for a long period of time so what we saw our. Gusts of wind a were powerful but if that sustained wind power for hours that. Cries things loose buildings houses. Ripped trees from the ground we did she silly that near orange were a teacher Carol for a was. Just ahead of me. But he getting not the kind of destruction certainly that we've seen on the Louie is Louisiana side of the border. And not the kind of moisture and flooding that we saw during hurricane Harvey Diane. Never looking at a video now Beaumont Texas still no joke the winds that they got hit with but so glad to hear him that it was better than expected Matt thank you. And joining us now on the phone is David Crane who rode out the storm in Port Arthur, Texas. David I'm glad to hear that you and everyone in your home is safe this morning and tell me what it was like overnight for you. Well it felt like a freight train coming through here we're just wait and see if anything fell and sport. Now anything went flying. What made you decide to say. You know I lost my house and in Harvey. And I got little wonder spot go to water and it no. You know we thought this out we're like you know we're gonna I assure that we bought ounces not a flood zone. And you know we ever get word vomit he. I've evacuated from many urgent global forum can't expect Kirk category or call in manage it happened a couple of bad as. You know so we get stuck it out much hope for the bears who woke up this morning now two whole Lotta claimant. Were you worried about your safety at all overnight. Yeah via. You know what you put it all in God's hands and be brought us yeah. Everything turned though I had all my and I were going to be intact a lot of morale of the town lasting one returned so far. I know you said I don't know other I'm sorry and you said that it sounded like a freight train in eight years in your saying your house is new it's dirty use you have faith in it. But let it sounds like this storm was still strong enough TT even shake you and that scenario why. Oh man what what stuck my head out and about 230. And my carport recess to entry into my house and I didn't want me to get within five feet the edge for I would have been caught by the land. Because I could distill it would've just knocked me over. Our daily you know here and hit the side of my you know it was a it was pretty loud here that when cut around us. And the Dalai work and not him not. And chemical or not uttering business and I'm used to dealing with loud noises and stuff but actually it's out of like I was or last night. Now I'm sure that was. Not relaxing by any means. No ma'am. So I know now luckily things have calmed down a bit this son has risen that you can see out sided do you do you expect to see a lot of damage in your area. Or are used. Already relay all right yeah I'm looking at a tree right now this plan across the street that. It's got denied access from one entry point. About would all get out there I'm not gonna wait for the city to try and clear to most or cut know it today in you know help my neighbors get back home in this campaign. I mean I know your house faired well thank god are you worried about your neighbors. Well I went over my next door neighbor he showed back up this morning. And he's got a little bit of flash and damage on the front of his house cycle might get my hand cut that off and stuff but I. You know we've got a lot of shingle plant around but I'm not seen any major damage on any of my immediate neighbors. By you know that's could've blown range from two miles away I really don't know. I haven't really venture more than about 260. Yards from my house this morning. Understandable David we know that any situations the officials will say no stay home stay we're save don't go outside. One of the big danger now is all these downed power lines so what do you look out for at a you've done this before but what do you look out for when you do finally decide to venture out and for example help a neighbor in need. It absolutely lust for power lines now here are my affinity you know I would victory in my backyard that was the first thing I checked on the stock market ally out this morning was to make sure that tree get one and although. The power lines a went directly next to my house. And those are intact. But are paralyzed here in the neighborhoods tend to run behind my house this. Show. On the street wise stride into the neighborhoods is going to be safe on that I just I strongly advise people to make sure that they don't have them laying in their yards. And. And if they do to stay away from him in contact the the power company can you don't know if they are still in our guys. At all and that stuff can travel to the ground especially what works oil everywhere. We know you lost your house during Harvey so glad that that didn't happen this time around and even happier to hear that you and your family are safe this morning David thank you for taking the time to talk to us. Regular calling mile this morning as you out there neighbors thank you YouTube. And we will continue following hurricane Laura for you but we're gonna turn out the latest on the police shooting. I'm Jacob Blake in Kenosha Wisconsin police have now identified the officer who shot Blake in the back we also saw. Another night of protests spreading beyond Wisconsin to the world of sports you can see WNBA players taking a knee together on the court. Before boycotting their games they wore T shirts with Jacobs Blake's name spelled out. And makeshift gun shot wounds on the back of those teachers sisters. Just one of several sports were players refused to play as a protest against racial injustice Monaco's or Abdi. Has more on that. This morning the Wisconsin Department of Justice identifying to a police officer who shot Jacob Blake. The incidents sparking deadly protests and Al bringing the sports world to a halt the Milwaukee Bucks did not come out. For warm ups this state attorney general saying officer rust and she'll ski fired his service weapon into Blake's back seven times. That the shooting officer. Kenosha police officer rusting Chatzky. Has been a law enforcement officer with the Kenosha police department. I for seven years authorities also revealing officers were called to the scene Sunday. When a woman said her boyfriend quote was present and was not supposed to be on the promises. Adding when they tried to arrest Blake a taser was not successful. Mr. Blake walked around his vehicle. Opened the driver's side door. And leaned forward. While holding on to mr. Blake sure. Officer rusting chefs Keith fired his service weapon seven times. Officer chefs Keith fired the weapon in the mr. Blix back. No other officer fired their weapon. According to investigators Blake told officers he had a knife which authorities say they later found on the floor of his SUV although it's unclear if the officer show asking knew about the knife. At the time of the shooting according to the family's attorney Blake was breaking up a fight when police arrived. This morning he remains hospitalized and his family says it will be a miracle if he ever walks again the first. Think he did what he's looked at me was cry and then begin to say I'm sorry about all of this he says because I don't want a burden on anybody. And I don't think I'm going to walk again mom. Action ASCII and the other officers involved in the shooting are an administrative leave. Pending an investigation. The shooting sparked days of nationwide protests some of them turning violent. Seventeen year old Conover and house is under arrest in connection with the deadly shooting of two people fall in and night of unrest in Kenosha Tuesday. ABC news confirming overnight that were in house is the person seen in this graphic video. Where he's running for crowd in house calls and it appears to begin shooting. Law enforcement officials tell ABC news that social media accounts associated with the name Kyle were in house. Are part of the investigation. And that the accounts have now been deactivated. In the meantime this shooting is now threatening the NBA season. The league postponed all playoff games last night. After the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play protesting against Blake shooting in Kenosha just forty miles from their home court. But it took the books could lead to four foreign. John is cement co booed how the those guys it took great courage. Has it all a problem I had that was to navigator Orlando Magic in his clear Grassley own accord didn't read of for the game. During a late night meeting with coaches and players in the NBA bubble in Orlando the lakers and clippers voted to and the seas and every other team voted to play. In Major League Baseball three gains or postpone last night including the Milwaukee Brewers game. And sports broadcaster Kenny Smith walking off the set live on air. As a black man as a formal player. I think its front desk from me to support the players and just not be here tonight. And tennis star Naomi Osaka also said that she would not play today in protest. Funny 'cause our Abbie thanks for that report. And Mike Pence officially accepted his vice presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention last night. Praising president trumps leadership during the pandemic and taking aim at Joseph Biden married Bruce has more. Overnight a beaming resident from greeting supporters flashing thumbs up and posing for pictures. Many of his supporters not in masks or socially distancing. A surprise appearance to celebrate his vice president Mike Pence officially accepting the party's nomination. I humbly accept your nomination to run. And served as vice president of the United States. And delivering this speech of the night from fort McHenry beside of the battle that inspired the National Anthem. Speaking before a crowd of American heroes in first responders tends argued American values are on the line in this election the choice in this election. Is whether America remains America. Pence ahead of the corona virus task force touted the administration's response to the pandemic. Even as nearly 180000. Americans have died. Rebuild hospitals serves military medical personnel. And enacted an economic rescue package this save fifty million American jobs. And he acknowledged he other crisis facing this country addressing the unrest sparked by police shooting. But not to the protesters drew concern for the broader fight for racial justice. The violence must stop. Whether in Minneapolis. Portland for Kenosha. Too many heroes that died defending our freedom to see American strike each other down we won't have. The law and order on the streets of this country forever a every race and creed. The vice president assuming the role of attack dogs saying Joseph -- in poses a danger to Americans violence falsely claiming he wants to defund the police the hard truth is. You won't be safe and Joseph Biden's mayor. Makes three was also a night for women as the country marks the hundredth anniversary of women's suffrage. Outgoing White House advisor Kellyanne Conway with an appeal to the female voters the president. Sorely need is here he can fight gang and consults last respects our opinions. And insist that we are on equal footing the demand. Now as for tonight officials your have been discussing possibly changing the convention planned in response to the hurricane even possibly delaying. The president's address but as of now we are told the president's big speech here tonight. Is ago Diane. Primary Bruce forest in Washington thanks Mary. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceo thanks for joining us we will continue to track hurricane Laura. We'll tropical storm Laura all day for the latest news context and analysis have a great day.

