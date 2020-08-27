Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Hurricane Laura ravages Texas and Louisiana

Good morning I'm Dennis Tito thanks for streaming with us in today's update we are continuing our coverage of hurricane Laura now a category two storm. But made landfall as a category four storm in southern Louisiana overnight this is the strongest hurricane to hit ever hit this part of the Gulf Coast. Take a look at a roofing blown off a building in Lake Charles, Louisiana this is near where Laura made landfall just after 1 o'clock in the morning. Wind gusts clocked in at 130 miles per hour and are estimated to have been much stronger than that. They're already nearly half a million people without power this morning in our rob Marciano is in Lake Charles, Louisiana with more. Overnight hurricane Laura staring into the Gulf Coast you can see who wins reading this skyscraper. Paul donning a smaller cars making landfall around 1 AM local time and Cameron Louisiana as a category four hurricane. And. The monster storm bringing maximum sustained winds of 100. Fifteen miles per hour. And this is video. Good all it could stay out bit about it started here are now flying debris happening and win just blasting eyes. Watch as this Harvey was flipped onto its side as the storm moves in oh. Widespread. Catastrophic damage expected to be revealed. Earlier this morning we spoke to Louisiana's lieutenant governor Billy numb guests are. Well we know anyone that stayed that's close to the coast we've got to pray form book goes. Looking at the storm surge there would be little chant to survival. DC power lines just littering the streets and igniting what power surges leading to this massive fire with 1:30 in the morning power just went out here when Charles the wind. It's buffeting our hotel you can feel children's swing. Traffic signs are ripped from the ground. Over nine feet of storm surge reported described by officials as it's survivable over half a million people forced to evacuate I'm scared to death. The entire National Guard Louisiana activated officials warn residents staying in place could be deadly. Now the suns up we can see that they grounds of this hotel resort are littered with. Pieces of the hotel a new facility more or less built like a fortress but. Parts of the side in the room had been sealed off matter fact hotel manager telling us that parts of the group actually. Collapse so. This structure took that sort of damage you can only imagine what's happened in some of the lesser structures and some of the residential properties of we'll go take a look at. While later this morning to become sick if you dad got to be tough getting around not just for us but her first responders obviously. Water on the road trees on the road and dangers debris on the road it's going to be a slow go today and really for the rest of the week to start this recovery process. Man. The camera thanks hoping those first responders can reach anybody who needs help. Fairly quickly and argent Jersey joins us now from Port Arthur, Texas to Derosa seem like there overnight. Now we were so grateful to be on the west side of the story which is often at the weaker side but we are actually outside of the very strongest part. So we probably gusted to 775 miles per hour we lost a lot of power around here. But that will be restored relatively quickly it think it's all then the just a parade. Emergency vehicles and boats we don't know where they're going quite yet we imagine cameras on the other harder hit places just to our east. But that southwestern part of Louisiana really did take the brunt of that northeast quadrant of the dirty side of the storm it made landfall as a cat. More we still have wind speeds. That are hurricane strength all the way up to Alexandria. Soon you'll see them in Shreveport we're gonna have tropical storm all the way through a Little Rock. Like tonight into early tomorrow morning so this is not a storm even though it's moving quickly. It's not like Dolly hits the coast in any completely dies out we're gonna see power outages expand beyond the half million plus that we've seen already. Up through Arkansas and here's what else I think it's gonna happen you're gonna continue to see rain that got a flash flood warning for almost the entire state of Louisiana. We also have tornado watches because this is big cedar band that's been stretching around from Baton Rouge. Even Mississippi gets into the tornado watch said this region is far from done with Laura about what happened afterward as the track cut it takes it takes a full right turn. And makes it rates are just some a little mall and eventually rector southern New Jersey by Saturday night. An early Sunday morning it won't be at tropical anything but then we'll certainly see some added rainfall from Diane. And ginger I know this storm was incredibly powerful it seems like the one bright spot from the areas that got hit the hardest was that IG said it was. Fast moving so it didn't hover over them for as long as it could have but that is not so great news. For areas further inland that normally don't see hurricanes travel that far in this one's reaching there. How that is sold right and another thing that was helpful I guess you can say the siphon camera and right on because there that northeast that worst of the storm. We're hitting wildlife refuge I mean it really was and that by use swampy kind of area and that there aren't even roads and said that was good. And we also didn't see them being pushed a surge we're still seeing a little bit of an indication that we didn't see the big push a surge beyond ten feet which was so we're so grateful for now he really does have to pay attention to the continued wind as it goes inland. Writes in Jersey from Port Arthur, Texas thanks ginger. Think you. And now we wanna go over a map Beaumont not Beaumont excuse me Matt Gutman who is in the Beaumont Texas Matt we know you've been traveling around Texas Louisiana you name it looking at the impact of this storm. But now you're back where you were a little earlier at a hospital there talked just a little bit about. What's happening there what the hostile. Workers are seeing in that sacrifice that they are making for all of us. They really has been enormous sacrifice Diane. There were things that we just learned about is that the hospitals in talks right now. To take several up to four patients from the new QBs are infants. At their sister hospital in saint Charles. Lake Charles and down. Bring them here care for them that's exactly what this hospitals meant to do is a level three. Trauma hospital so there in conversations like that and we're gonna see a lot more that patients coming from. The Louisiana side that was so much more heavily impacted Dan here on the Texas side and I'm just about fifty miles away from where ginger is and you can see it's. Almost clear skies that lovely. Beaumont water tower is so visible. But you know we we talk about the sacrifice that these staff members made here and they elected to stay to ride out the storm they volunteered and one woman is it a nurse who registered nurse and name's Kristin Hoff power. Her husband Andy is a nurse anesthetist. They both decided they had to state this is their calling even though they had a three year old daughter they packed her off we have. Friends to go evacuate and the last words that Kristin said to her daughter before seeing goodbyes just remember that mama loves you. It's probably very hard for her to not have. My mom and dad around during his stay here I'll do what is scary thing yeah we had a talk has sent mommy and daddy you're gone to where we are in our scrubs on how the talks. She didn't initiate is my mommy and daddy you're going to work with I mean that's ever going to be gone for a few days. Yeah pretty scary stuff but it's incredible. And and personal I think it's probably going to be a few days but on the other hand given the damage here. Their daughter's going to be it would be with them pretty soon. That's the thing unbeaten folks here so accustomed to. Tornadoes. Especially hard canes to flooding. This is the fifth time in about eighteen years they've had a massive storm event like this. Sailboat several nurses with whom I spoke last night. It said that they. Have lost houses one just moved back into our house after tropical storm Imelda. A couple of days ago and she didn't know what the status of our house would be. At this point so there's still a lot of trepidation now here we think that most of the structures in this area are intact but. Just gives you a sense of the dedication and the staff at this hospital in facilities like this across the region that unfortunately are so accustomed. To dealing with this kind of destruction fan. They are accustomed not and is amazing this sacrifice these people make but I also wonder. While they're used to storms like this they're not used to dealing with them during a pandemic how has that complicated things for the hospital. Seale well we just back into the hospital I fight you know the last few we did I was in a nearby town about. 25 miles away called orange. There's a have a bit inside the hospital yet and this is how quickly things move it. I had come in here thinking that I would talk about the triage unit that was set up here overnight but it was a cook moved. Because because there wasn't flooding. They have moved back I suppose the I'm getting the nod yes they prove the triage unit. Back downstairs to the emergency area where it normally is but now it didn't flood so that that's how quickly things are moving. So yes a lot of good fortune here but go back to your question to answer I got. A little bit surprising. Nobody was standing there she. Hello you look back expecting to show us and they and then realized away they're just chance. There are whole like five nurses here and I left the hospital about four hours ago. Hey it live TV this is what happens no matter who it is curious to know. You know and that's good news we love to see that they're able to kind of move back to a sense of normalcy. Mad because things. Weren't as bad as they were preparing for. But you know this is a unique situation is epic in that they're preparing for a storm. During a pandemic how is the hospital doing that. It's it with some difficulty. However they're getting through it one of the things it's complicated he is. They have a hundreds of extra staff here on hand who are sleeping here you we saw them bringing in pillows and and and cooler is and they're betting an overnight bags because they thought they'd probably have to stay for several days up to a week. But they have to be socially distances well typically they were to be meals from the cafeteria now everything has to be individually wrapped and delivered to staff so it complicates things. Asked for patience they had a massive influx. Of Kobe patience here see there's a gentleman with up the pillow right now. Thank you I was just talking about but certainly you thank you for what you do so. Some people I guess her head now him but. They had a pretty full co reward but. They just flatten the curve here they're concerned obviously across the region. That because so many people of evacuated they're staying together in close units. Families friends sometimes in shelters that that is going to. Create additional outbreaks in the near future the ready to contend with that but obviously everybody here walking around. With masks and trying to social distance. As best they can under these conditions never know it's difficult one map and glad to see that the hospital there is very well prepared. And that and that area at least things are not as bad as they expected thanks man. And I wanted to or evict drug can know who's in New Orleans New Orleans also didn't get hit as hard as expected been evicted they were prepared and it sounds like. They're still prepared to help those areas that did get him. Absolutely Diane and we just got an update from Louisiana's governor. He says that the damage is extensive however. There's not being a single reported fatality some good news of course that might change those first responders are but it may get into those hard hit areas but so far. That is some encouraging news there you mention that analysts was for pretty good sick double. Businesses here they were boarded up the sandbags they were in place as well and we know that some first responders are staged here the governor did also touch on some of those efforts. He says that I'm reading directly from the update here. He says that there about 15100 people who being engaged in search and rescue about 400 boats and some high water vehicles and they are moving into the Lake Charles. Area right now so the F the National Guard Daryn play as well as the Coast Guard. And the Customs and Border Protection it's no doubt going to be a big effort here however Diane there is some encouraging news so far not a single reported fatality we'll see if that number. Is able to hold. Victor will take a news or we can get it with the governors also saying that water still coming in soon. Cameron parish for example so the deathly not out of the woods. That's Victor Kelly definitely not out of the woods quite yet and yet. Yeah then you're absolutely right they're not out of the woods quite yet you so dealing with as the winds really strong winds and some airs it away for that the died down. Before you can really get into some of those areas to another factor you gotta consider her sharp Aaron Victor glad to see that you are safe and sound and that the city two Moreland seems to have. Been spared. By the storm. And joining us now is former FEMA administrator Brock long bonds DeLong thank you for joining us at you know. In your experience how does hurricane Laura compare to some of the other storms you've had to deal with. Well I think it's mostly. It looks like her key ingredient 2005. Except stronger and I think what's important to point out is. The no category four storm or no hurricane he's exactly the same and so. This one obviously is going to be you know most the impact is going to be from storm surge along the coast which has the highest potentially killer must not people calls the most damage but. Maher is far from over and a state of Louisiana has going to be under attack all day as this storm pushes through and then you're gonna see damages in Arkansas you misuse flooding in Arkansas. And probably into our western Tennessee Kentucky as it pushes through over the next 48 hours. How do you think federal state and local governments did it with preparing for this. I'm well I mean I had it you know her kids are nothing new along the coast and so you know I think that they were following the playbook that they've always followed. I noticed Tina you know on the theme is support. Is designed to help the governor overcome any gaps that. He may have. Or or the local level get to the local level inside do know that FEMA has been prepositioning. Staff and assets you know it is closed to go to the track targeting people in danger is that Canada last 48 hours. Now the mission is gonna focus on life safety. And search and rescue unfortunately for those that did not heed warnings. And you know these areas have dealt with storms like this before FEMA of course this is what you do. There has to be sort of a checklist of things that you just automatically know to do as soon as you know a storm like this is coming but this doesn't normally happen. During a pandemic so how did planning for this one differ. Well over the past months a lot of states including Louisiana and Texas have done what's called co response planning so. You know mother nature doesn't recognize the pandemic candidate in emergency managers realize that saw a lot of pre planning has been done mostly around the mass care nature. What takes place a couple days before the before they the hurricanes make landfall so. One of the things he cut it does is you know it'd. It is impacting people financially and when that happens the shelter demand for hurricane evacuations climbs. The problem comfort is that Daschle to demand our shelter management capability has been reduced because of social distancing so. You know state site Louisiana and Texas have looked at. Traditional concrete shelters but also not Harry sheltered so we're Nate Stephens has factories can we get them into hotels and submission and really support people there as well. And it sounds like and one of the big threats from the storm at least the surge wasn't as bad as expected the winds however delivered as promised. But we also know that the water can still come in so are there areas you're still particularly worried about. Well asserts you know let's let's go back and take a look at this in Lake Charles got lucky because the I went right over them Tom you know they took a lot of wind damage. My head that storm gone in 510 mile. Miles west of where did Lake Charles would look dramatically different and buildings would have been just pushed out of Labonte in the ocean I mean me. They got extremely lucky. And yet you know nobody's really talking about Holland beach yet you know what the impacts on beaches even still there. You know we didn't you know as the storm continues to push through you're still going to see a hurricane force winds penetrate. Well and Arkansas hurricane force gusts well in Arkansas. The main factors going to be ten to fifteen inches of rainfall as the storm re curve back out to the northeast and hands I think the flash flooding is the most dangerous element that did that arkansas' can see over the next 48 hour stand in front in the Louisiana. All right so still lots look out for Brock long former FEMA administrator we appreciate your time this morning thank you. Think. And joining us now Borger our parish in Louisiana sheriff there marked her for is on the phone for a sheriff thank you for joining us. And this morning does tell me a little bit about what your seeing in your area and what you sour overnight. So. Week we multiple storms similar garrido. With. A little stronger winds. We're we're thinking around between a hundred no 115 net pet goes. We we're we are just about yeah now. We're expected hour with its corporate enough beer in the next few minutes. And around. I know you in your team have been hunkered down. But it sounds like you guys are ready to go. As soon as you can when do you think that will be. Were expected in this segment globe wins he hit forty miles an hour or the whole were all our dream bold billboard premiered. That more markers. Forty miles an hour we feel anything greater than net it puts our our responders that they're too much of a danger. To operate safely got a quarter oral waiting on that forty mile an hour or less. Do you have any sense of how much damage was caused by this storm are wedded there are people in your parish who need help right now. They're there or people and the payers there have called in and where we're Broward ring. Those calls and as soon as we can get out we've there they are now 31 per us. To get those people that are having an emergency. Luckily. We have not received any reports. Injury or dead. It boulevard cleared yet. How difficult is it when you get those calls and you just can't respond. It's extremely frustrating because that's what we do you know we're we're we are. Emergency responders in it for us perhaps the kind of sit still on YE. It's extremely frustrating. So is there any sense an ace at forty mile per hour winds are you getting any sense from from other authorities how long that might be before you can start to get a sense of who's out there and what they need. Well were open and nick. We're open by Ridley Scott. And o'clock will be at but it threshold where we can or role in our vehicle uncle. All right sir are wishing you and your team good luck we appreciate your time this morning glad to hear you and your deputies are safe. Thank you share. And now let's go back over to meteorologist get future who's here on said Greg and this is now a category two storm snow really powerful. But you heard the people in those areas are just waiting to see this wind died down even more so they can get out to whoever needs help. And it's all about how much power this came in Lynn with that is still retaining knowledge that energy not to mention were watching these feeder bands now come into the storm here this one kinda down from the south and as this wraps around a one of the older feeder bands. We continue to give it. A tornado threat in fact there's been more tornado watches that have now gone up four leader Ron in the day as we start getting towards peak heating. Our temperatures get up around the point where you see thunderstorms form anyway. That is going to help fuel some of those thunderstorms a little bit later Ramos still seem funny lady Indian that we have turned on the good news is that there are no active tornado warnings now in fact I haven't seen one over about the last three or four hours after getting a half a dozen with the initial landfall. But again this little feeder band down here that even extends out towards. Lee potty trained and there's the pie the possibility here that some of those little bands produce tornadoes as far north. As central Arkansas and as the system continues to lift north it'll still see Gary strong winds still a category two. The latest fix on the wind speeds are still Maxi now at a hundred miles per hour. We'll see a transition you can see that race here over to a tropical storm late tonight early tomorrow morning is when it's gonna lose a lot of its strength. Then it just becomes another low pressure system but with some tropical characteristics still in the form of moisture. And that moisture makes its way all the way off of the East Coast perhaps bringing rain showers and thunderstorms to New York City. Two is far north as coastal Massachusetts right there on the border of New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts and that is very far north there wide reaching consequences from this system. In some cases getting one to two inches of that rain even through the Finger Lakes of New York but the flash flooding threat. Exists mainly here as we get out past when it becomes tropical of course you still have the stuff going on now but he probably through Paducah. And bold no legacy to four inches of rain over very short periods of time and perhaps even some strong or severe storms tied in with them to. Diana threats not over yet again as the team a person was saying. We sudden gotten into some communities to see exactly how extensive damage is a 137 mile a mile per hour gust recorded before sensor went off minds we know with at least. A category four storm and you'll see as the day goes on. Unfortunately hopefully better news than expected Greg thank you. And we're gonna continue following hurricane Laura but we want to also give you the latest on the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha Wisconsin. Police there have identified the officer who shot Blake in the back ABC's Alex Perez is there an Alex another night of protests there. Got hey Diane you know after three nights ever. Violins and a deadly protests an additional 500 national Guardsmen. Were called then now what should take a look at some images of the protest last night last night things. Remains a peaceful and we are learning more as you said about the officer who shot Jacob Blake authorities. Identifying the Kenosha officer seen in those disturbing videos a shooting Jacob Blake seven times in the back ask. Rust and she asking they say he's a seven year veteran of the force investigators also telling us it before the shooting Blake admitted to officers he had a night. That knife was found on the floor inside of its vehicle. Now separately Diane authorities have arrested seventeen year old Kyle written house from neighboring Illinois on charges of first degree murder. In connection with the shooting C a Tuesday night that left people two people dead and one injured. Authorities confirm or in house armed with a long that was captured on video saying he had come to the area. You protect their property now officer show asking and the two other officers who responded to the call that evening are all on administrative leave pending outcome. Of this investigation Diane. All right Alex Perez in Kenosha Wisconsin thanks Alex. And in the wake of that police shooting the NBA post season is now in doubt pro athletes are demanding justice the Milwaukee Bucks. Started a basketball boycott after announcing that they would not play their playoff game. That prompted the NBA to postpone all three of yesterday's playoff games. And it's also starting a chain reaction and to the rest of sports. And all players meeting was held to discuss whether the NBA bubble season should move forward at all. LeBron James reportedly walked out of that meeting after voting to stop this season. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm venues in a thanks for joining us we will keep tracking hurricane Nora free all day right here. Stay save everybody asks us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.