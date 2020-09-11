ABC News Live Update: Joe Biden set to become the nation's next president

More
Plus, Biden’s first priorities when he takes office and Kamala Harris' history-making turn as vice president-elect.
33:06 | 11/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Joe Biden set to become the nation's next president

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"33:06","description":"Plus, Biden’s first priorities when he takes office and Kamala Harris' history-making turn as vice president-elect.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74107991","title":"ABC News Live Update: Joe Biden set to become the nation's next president ","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-update-joe-biden-set-nations-74107991"}