This is an ABC news live special. Three days after the election we still don't know who will be the next president of the United States. There are now only a few states yet to be decided in the presidential race. It is there will of the voters. Knowing nothing else it chooses the president of the United States of America. From EBC news election headquarters. He election 20/20. Good morning everyone I'm Diana say no thanks restraining if that's we want to get right to this breaking news that we just received Joseph Biden is now ahead. In the state of Pennsylvania. By the state now has 95%. Of expected boats reported. And this is a big one with twenty electoral votes up for grabs Joseph Biden now slightly ahead there. In the state of Pennsylvania so let's take a look at where things stand overall for the candidates Joseph Biden has 253. Electoral votes. President trump has 214. Electoral votes. Again why Pennsylvania is such a big one with twenty electoral votes up for grabs it could put Joseph Biden over. That 270. Mark but again this race is still up for grabs for either candidate because we're still waiting on results. From six states five of those are battlegrounds Pennsylvania North Carolina Georgia Arizona and Nevada. So here's a look at some of those votes being counted right now this is at a counting center in Philadelphia. Those vote counters doing their best to try to get us results to this presidential election now three days after. The election let's get right to Trevor all in Harrisburg. Pennsylvania Trevor then this is and not by any means over but it is big news for Joseph Biden. Well absolutely and it was needs that we have sort of been waiting on Diane this was an update from those Philadelphia ballot counters that you just showed. And it was the result of them working through the night to get these ballots counted as the first time the Philadelphia area has updated it in about eight hours and it was the biggest swing that we have seen in this race. In well over a 24 hour period Joseph Biden went from being down more than 181000 votes. They're now being up about 5500. And saying that you mention this is what 95% reporting. There are still all 135000. Votes left to be counted and reported here in Pennsylvania and the overwhelming majority of them are mail in ballots. We're Joseph Biden has a significant advantage of not only has he taken the lead. He is likely to expanded to give himself some cushion to the point where. He very well could win Pennsylvania by. Of much wider margin than he won a state like Wisconsin so far which was a 20000 vote victory and each one. Each update we've been seeing sentenced basically election night when president trump had to leave north of 600000 votes. Has been swinging in a former vice president Joseph Biden's favor now of course you have been hearing these widespread allegations. A voter fraud or clotting calling counting illegal votes here in Pennsylvania and another state for president company. And from his supporters to I want clarify Diane the main source. Of what these supporters. Considered to be illegal votes here in Pennsylvania is the fact that Democrats in the state. I want to count mail in ballots that arrive. After Election Day there is a lawsuit right now that is pending on whether or not those vote should be counted or not so because of that pending lawsuit. From the beginning of the counting any mail in ballot that was received after Election Day has been sequestered and put off to the side and they might end up not counting. But they're not in the total right now and so if you think that all of those what shouldn't count in their legal. You may very well be right but none of Joseph Biden is a lead pass to do with those votes and he very well could not need them in the end so right now. The positioning is incredibly strong for Joseph Biden because it as you have said. Everyone in America knows there are so many states that could be considered toss up or at least very close right now if Joseph Biden wins here and he's in great shape to do so right now. The election is his regardless of what happens anywhere else. Diana big moment Trevor Alton Harris burg thanks Trevor. To Georgian our Joseph Biden took the lead over night Alan Lopez is in Jonesboro Georgia and Allen and this also. Seems to be a big one because of the surprise factor here not only has Georgia been a Republican stronghold for decades but. Yesterday even Biden's own camp wasn't super confident about his prospects there. Yet they called it even a tossup bug but he'll biting is ahead about a housing 96 votes at this point what had delayed and the former vice president it. Ahead of president trump is the votes that were counted here in cleaning counting out to give you some perspective on this county this is a blue leaning county it is also Tony. Ella no longer representing congress by the late civil rights icon John L Lewis now John Lewis twenty inch when he sixteen quotes the right to vote is almost seek Craig calling a powerful and nonviolent tool and a democratic society now the secretary of State's office. Telling us this morning that there are at least 8000 a 197. Votes still outstanding and that counties are quote. Treating everybody fairly to Georgia voting systems manager said this morning. That they of that they are receiving reports of a few irregularities. But debt they have dispatched an investigator to look into those and at those types of reports happened during every election take a lesson. We've had her or a specific things you see investigators also say the evidence and the reality behind that is always get those in every election it's a normal thing. I'm we've not seen anything so what's the change that outcome as you know. You've had a race that's this close even the smallest thing can affect his answer we're going to be diligent. And being diligent they're working hard to hear all of Austin. It regarding a good job they're treating everybody fairly. Now not only do those outstanding absentee ballots need to be counted. But we also need Tim peak counting those provisional ballots that Stiller gets to come in. And also overseas and military balance and he need not saying need to be cured by the end of today. Diane to write Allan Loeb the stores and George Borough in Jonesboro rather George Allen thank you. And now let's go to Arizona where vice president Haydn is currently ahead ours are range shot is in Phoenix. As a ring good morning where things stand in Arizona we haven't heard a ton. From the state lately. Hi good morning Diane and we will in just about less than two hours here but this is where it stands right now trump and by your separated by just two percentage points. This is good news offer for trump it's a smaller margin than it was yesterday. Bite now has just over 50% of the vote. Trump has just over 48%. Of vote there's about 47000. Votes that separates the two biking is in the lead. But even Nate Silver state of the still is not enough. For Biden to be to seek the area that is about 300000. Votes that have left to be counted. By of course it still had better position and that is making a lot of people out here nervous electron supporters nervous we saw about a hundred of them outside of the area where that those are being. Counting yesterday and they were chanting count to devote some of them told us that they wanted to make sure all the legal votes. Were being counted of course there is no indication that any other types of boats. Are being counted right now. They also say that if misty if Arizona goes blue. It's gonna be because of corruption of course there's no evidence to back that up now the next batch of votes comes out at 9 AM. Our time here in Arizona Diane. You know Arizona right now 50% to 49 presents every John Phoenix thank you. And those are still being counted in Nevada as well the race there are very tight are Matt Gutman is in Las Vegas right now. Good morning Matt you know we did major much from Nevada overnight what do we know now. Not much more than we did yesterday at this point actually. A number of votes were counted yesterday but they really trickling in from. Rural counties a couple from washoe county it extended Joseph Biden's lead to a paltry 111000 votes this is not Diane. Where the Biden camp thought it would be three mornings after the election. 111000 votes is really a blip it's less than 1%. Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama handily won this state so it's a little bit closer than they hoped it would be. In the meantime V trump camp has filed a criminal referral to attorney general bill Barr elect Jane. Thousands. Instances of voter fraud across this state we have asked. Report any evidence shows the video proving anything John they have given us zero. He trump campaign has been extremely litigious even leading up to the elections. Filing multiple lawsuits about fraud illegalities and city like all of them have been shot down by the State Supreme Court here. The registrar here as we've seen in Pennsylvania and Georgia. Standing in Arizona Regis spoke with Joseph rain. There have been no obvious evidence the voter fraud are a legalities or any ballots that should be. Look dad more than once in terms of any kind of systemic conspiracy here so that's been shot down. The Biden camp on the other hand is hopeful that this morning when we get a jump of about 51000. Mail in ballots from Clark County. Heavily democratic bastion here in get that out that's gonna give them the cushion they'd hoped they would of had. By now. So you know it's still touching go for biting here but they are hopeful with a hundred got a 190000. Ballots. Still left to be counted that he could extend his lead hopefully to around. What and a half to 2% Diane. And that we see the Vegas sun behind you that is a city for gambling and betting so out of curiosity what are the book keys saying there what are they hot in this race right now. See you noted that betting on elections in the United States is illegal but it is legal a brought him they're doing it. Which some intensity apparently on the European rookies are talking about. Five million dollar bags million pound bags still leading into the elections Joseph Biden was favored. By a factor of three. Then election night happened Tuesday night everything started this way towards the trauma inside there had been made it sort of mirrored our national whiplash. The book he's changed the bad stand. Trump was three times more likely to win real as it stands this morning we just checked about an hour ago. Did Joseph Biden has a 25 times more. Chances are higher likelihood of waiting van. President trumpet in betting terms that would be minus when he 500 so there you have it. Not a good bet to make this point if you want to make any money today. I don't intend to Matt but we like ten that we like to and the grounded all out with the information bank. Meanwhile former vice president Joseph Biden says he has no doubt. That when all the votes are counted he will be the next president of the United States ABC's Rachel Scott. He's in Wilmington Delaware where that biting campaign headquarters is located. And Rachel you know with Biden taking the lead in Pennsylvania. That confidence I'm sure only grows that you're saying. His campaign was expecting this. They feel like they're getting closer and closer to the white house with a every passing hour with every single vote. That is being counted they're looking at these incur urging signs out of Pennsylvania where he is now. Taking the lead out of Georgia a state that has not voted for a democratic president since 1992. That's nearly thirty years. They say they are absolutely confident that Joseph Biden. Will be the next president of the United States and it's not a matter of if but win and figuring out what states. I'm going to push him over the edge and they are also serving as a sharp contrast to presidents from Joseph Biden saying that every single vote. Should be counted he's urging Americans to a little bit of a piece ends here to keep calm and let the democratic process. Who lay out the way it's supposed sealed but he's also trying to assure Americans that he's stepping into a leadership role we saw him yesterday come in front of the cameras. And before even touched on the election he just uncle went nineteen that would be one of and that very big challenges that Joseph Biden would be inheriting should he be the next president of the United States they have a transition web site out. And I have been spending a lot of time here in this parking lot Diane this is where Joseph Biden would make his victory speech we are already seeing them teeter with the monitors start preparing testing things out. For if he should when Diane. I Rachel Scott in Wilmington Delaware Biden headquarters thanks some of the regional. Meanwhile president trump has been very active on Twitter overnight sit Keira Phillips is keeping an eye on the trump campaign cure O. Or anything from the campaign since we got this news from Pennsylvania. That not yet but standing by a I'm sure we'll see a tweet sometimes and union the trumpet it truck has been attacking this election from the very start in in the breaking last night and with his tweets this morning no different this is the one last one we've been able to USC thus far. I easily win the presidency of the United States with legal votes cast the observers were not allowed in in any way shape performer to do their job and there are boats accepted during this period must be determined. To be there as we determine to be illegal votes the US Supreme Court should decide of course he was target that Pennsylvania the lawsuit filed they are trying to get access. In to the ballot counting. But that it didn't went nowhere basically. And instead of offering inspiration calm and trust and our sacred right to vote to be counted he just continues to exude distress Diane. Distress rather within our election process and dissing our democracy I mean last night he described the election. And I quote here I case where they are trying to steal an election they are trying to rig the election and we can't let that happen at what point. Does someone actually come into the president's ear and say I enough is enough. As we've been following the GOP response a trumps defiance and the speech last night only to supporters so far taking to the airwaves. Not no surprise really senators Ted Cruz Republican of Texas and Lindsey Graham Republican of South Carolina supported a number of president trumps unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud and election corruption but there is also been some push back as of this morning. We saw this tweet from senator Mitt Romney tweeting counting every vote. Is at the heart of democracy the process is often long and for those running frustrated the votes will be counted if there are any irregularities alleged they will be investigated and ultimately resolved in the courts have faith in our democracy in our constitution. And in the American people today trumps legal team. Diane still on this cross country where a whack a mole tour file a filing these lawsuits and claimed election fraud in states where. He doesn't like the numbers and at the same time lawsuits are also getting tossed out like in Georgia and Michigan. Those are gone the evidence behind Trump's claims just not there are so. Q the song desperado as we just reported the breaking news that Biden now takes the lead in the crucial state of Pennsylvania it appears the truck campaign. Is all about litigation now to fight these leaves that Biden is gaining and on the hunt for evidence that would prove these claims election prod so. For fraud rather still just nothing to be proven yet we're following. All right cure Phelps in Washington Forrest thanks Kara. That's pretty ABC news deputy political director Mary Alice parks now for more Mary Alice how big. Is this switch in Pennsylvania. For each candidates path to victory at this point. Well look president trump needed Pennsylvania he was gonna happen any past until winch so it is a pretty big blow to the president it -- financing deals really competent as they -- you -- see that margins coming and -- it's important to talk about just how much of the male and know that he's been winning each in some places upwards of seventy per sanctions arteries that they conceded that it will trend that way and and a lot of experts on the ground Amare pushing back on that's sure you know it's not surprising that Joseph Biden is winning so much of the male and coach his team and Democrats across the country have been saying no we were the ones that were pushing mail in voting they're saying you're nervous about the pandemic it's okay to vote by mail the president's team wasn't doing that they were very much doing the opposite so I think we did remind everyone just isn't surprising. Here it's not surprising that those boats coming in. That are frankly cast before Election Day they're being tallied now our our our how are so. Democratic leaning. Brennan think that's an important point to stress these votes that are coming in right now that are being counted right now are all votes. That were cast before the election or by Election Day. Race for the most part but that's exactly what we're hearing from cash Pennsylvania you know there is this. Inches in parts of of of the debate in at Pennsylvania state house where. Some Democrats argued that and about ballot should Neal be put in the mail on Election Day and they should be counts it. They are right three days after Election Day but that issue got all tangled up in the courts I'm Andy cousin a lot of litigation. A lot of counties just said you know what if we find about like. They didn't even arrive until after Election Day. We're gonna set it aside for now so Inman the majority of the counties they're not even talking about those other ballots yet they're still just making their way through the theory routine process of checking all the ballots that it rides by election. And male president trump has repeatedly cast doubt on the integrity of the election does his speech last night. Change anything. Not a legal standpoint you can't just declare yourself the winner that doesn't have legal standing. And that's landing it's been so interesting to listen to the local officials that actually run our elections you know we don't run a national election in this country we elect our president based on the popular vote. We run an Electoral College system with his theory local. Elections that honesty municipality and county level even before the state level should and I just been so impressed. Only last week with the conversations with these local officials. Democrats and plenty of Republican and of course sang. We're just doing our job in very calm very cool under all this pressure cash and and they had a planned hearing they they didn't. Not likely working with their poll workers to just count the votes and that's where we're gonna keep going as reporters for information should come the president doesn't get to decide each year should not election officials on the ground. Around to actually run elections decide. Now the candidates can say they are as confident as they want but ultimately it will be those numbers that decide. Other area us there's been a handful of Republican lawmakers that have different defended the president's comments. A few detractors as well that are criticizing him. But a vast majority have been silent what is the response or in some cases lack of response tell you. You know I think and that a little bit and were enacted we see what more than a Republican senators. Jill I think events in recent finally at last night some Republican senators and it comes at the president's. They defense they they started going his. That his calls you to look more closely at this election. It was surprising to meet because we haven't seen any evidence yet. And so if they have evidence that there's an issue I. I think that they need you to start presenting at a local officials on the grounds at any evidence they need to start talking about it it's obvious otherwise what what are tightening here is really dangerous. Really dangerous and scary to tell voters at their votes wouldn't counts. Or tell voters that you have suspicions about their vote but not explain why. And I think that Adam you know maximum like Mitch McConnell at some point it's gonna have to design. It sure it's it's always nice when your team wins. But if your team's not winning any game is there. What what it what's more important a fair game or or just winning and at what costs and Mitch McConnell is gonna have to speak to this really sound. Tonight our deputy political director Mary Alice parks thanks very house. When we come back we're gonna hear from our panel on where things stands and what happens next in the race for the White House stay with us. Even elections won twenty. ABC news live continues in a moment. Welcome back this is a live look at the convention center in Philadelphia,. Pennsylvania where votes are still being counted. Whole country watching this state particularly very closely this morning after Joseph Biden just took the lead in the vote count in Pennsylvania and state which could put him over the top. If he now holds onto that lead so let's turn to our virtual roundtable to help break this all down Brennan center for justice president Michael Waldman Washington Post national correspondent Mary Jordan. And Lincoln project senior advisor terrace at Meyer thank you all. For being here attack. I wanna start with you on this news out of Pennsylvania what does this do for the dynamic of the party's right now is they're keeping track of this count and trying to figure out their path to victory. Well it certainly shows an air of inevitability for Joseph Biden and this is something that the Biden campaign has been anticipating for d.s. As they were confident that the percentage of mail in ballots were incredibly. In his favor more so in his fever. So that's why you seen the trump folks targeting Philadelphia targeting Pennsylvania. With these legal hysterics and frivolous lost seats. I'm trying to so some type of of discord and and question the integrity of the vote. Because they too internally sop at those numbers we're starting to dwindle for Donald Trump. And it simply because Pennsylvania's literally counting the votes. They decided it based on their state law that they cannot hoping mail in ballots until the day after Election Day. And that's what they did so what Donald Trump has been doing what the child camp is doing. On the muddying of these waters is really incredibly irresponsible. So what they continue to do what their posture looks like moving forward. I guess depends on how large Joseph Biden's lead ends up after all the votes are counted. Michael you're an election security expert what do you make of these allegations of widespread voter fraud from the president. Well there are made up. There is no evidence and none was presented you would think if there was any evidence at all it would have been mentioned. It's really a rather remarkable. Display of disrespect toward the voters for democracy. To do that. And eighties what we see is election officials from both parties very diligently. Doing their job and counting the vote and as assistant said it's really important to remember. Pennsylvania is not switching to Biden. These are there earliest votes cast in many instances they're just being counted now and when all the votes are counted it does look as though it's highly likely that today. Joseph Biden. Will be president elect and and I think. A second. No ILU I think that. He's the there's a lot less doubt than some people are trying to manufacturer. For partisan and personal reasons. I just wanted to reiterate that as we heard earlier in the show we heard from an election official. And Good Morning America this morning out of Georgia saying that you know they are looking into any allegations that they do hear of any kind of fraud but that during any normal election they do get little. Allegations here and there and it's not that they are darned if they too in addition to whatever and of going to the courts. Are investigating these and so far they haven't found anything. Concerning but a and just have to play devil's advocate here Michael can you just walk us through what would have to happen. For the president's allegations to be true and why it's so unlikely. Well there's a lot of security around elections come and it would be possible I suppose for for people. But it's actually. Met him. To do good and fiction. Imagining it because it there's just such an intestinal out of this kind of misconduct of people voting someone else's name I'm in the end an absentee ballots for example there are bar codes is quite a bit of security. But it's kind of a widespread urban myths Pete we want to make sure that elections are secure and safe. But this year there's paper ballots. Everybody's vote in a paper ballots there can be recounts that they're need to be good folks at a lot of confidence in their book recounted. Mary you have a lot of experience covering trumpet Biden does end up winning is there any chance the president accepts those results or is this heading to the Supreme Court. I didn't get. If you know down from. He likes to inflict the same kind of pain that he says he got you know his phrased as if you get me unbeaten ten times harder. He absolutely hated. Get them legitimacy. And his win in 2016. Was called into question. Not just because Hillary Clinton had won almost three million more votes. But because US intelligence. Said that Russia had interfered. In an election. To help. Trump he hated death and he talked about all the time and now. These allegations. Don't know there is no basis are very effective because when he's trying to do and what he's is due in and talking to voters. Is trying to deal legitimate science. What is clearly a path to be by William and it's trying to we'd get him and he goes into the office. And they are already talking can see Trump's kids already talking about 20/20 four. And we know. Donald Trump could come back and run again in 20/20 four. Or he can certainly put his weight sending candidate boats trump and and we can't. Disallowed or how effective he was he is a powerhouse. And there are already talking. The inner circle and drop. 124. Adjusting terrace that Mayer married Jordan Michael Waldman thank you off. And as a nation waits for the results of our presidential election the rest of the world is also watching ABC's Ian panel joins us from London with more on that. In what's the international reaction so far. Yeah I mean we're watching we're wasting world glued to a TV screens and world looking at the from pages of the newspapers on just here in Britain. But across Europe Asia all consonants that rule leaving with just one story most of them this morning are reacting to president trumps extraordinary speech. In the White House last I want to show you a cover the newspapers here embers and this is the independent news Greg. Presidents of a meltdown. Another warm one of the more colorful tabloids. Grumpy trump paid. Set to lose big way and it refers to. One of the president's suite seven is also being some more serious reaction the German foreign minister has just been giving an interview he's also tweeted this is one the first. Official reactions from any European lead say what is happening in America doesn't quite correspond. To the democratic culture we know from the USA. What's important that the results is an acceptable everyone it's easy to be a wind up. But sometimes it's really hard to be a lose a I think people are looking forward to what kind of policy differences casual clothes he differences. Whether president trump hope president Biden what difference it will make Fuzzy let's look at the power. Paris climate to colds this is about reducing emissions. This week the United States officially withdrew from that agreement. Which means admissions will rise in the United States. Jim bodman says he'll re and so those negotiations which means emissions hopefuls on the very very tangible but there are other things as wild as the Iran nuclear deal this relations with China with Russia would North Korea with Kim Jong and remember president trump put a lot of time a lower benefit into that relationship. That hasn't really borne fruit however what will president Biden do in South Korea that rules are watching this closely. The result matters to all of us in every single US election. They're bills that this one matters much much more anomalies will be just to keep an apparent to draw right there waiting to see who evade next leader the United States is. Would one exception this is that Slovenian prime minister remember. Milan yet trump comes from Slovenia. The prime minister that already congratulating president trump on these next term in office. Most of us of watching waiting cleared to Twitter glued to the television. I'm reading the front pages of the papers Diane. All right Ian panel for us in London thanks Ian. And that does it for this ABC news live election update I'm Diana stayed up thanks for joining us we're back live at 11 AM eastern. With your latest news context and announced.

