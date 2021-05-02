Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Johnson & Johnson files for emergency use authorization

Good morning I'm Diane Macedo thanks for streaming with us in today's update Johnson & Johnson has filed for emergency use authorization for its cove in nineteen vaccine candidate. Unlike other cove in nineteen vaccines this one would be one dose only and easier to store and ship. The news comes as the US reports its deadliest day of the pandemic so far over 5000 Americans died yesterday. From called in nineteen. And just two days until Super Bowl medical experts are warning it could become a super spreader event. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face it Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday health experts are urging Americans to watch the game only with those in your immediate household. Pretend that it is also forcing some changes at halftime show this year but pop star at a weekend is promising a spectacle. Despite the challenges. And a new jobs report shows the US added 49000. Jobs in January to most of them were in professional and business services and in the education sector. The unemployment rate did nearly half points down to six point 3%. But economists are calling the recover very sluggish. Saying the corona virus is still in the driver's seat. And now to some unsung heroes of the pandemic delivery workers have kept our lives running as so many have safely hunker down. Oh while the delivery industry is booming these workers are struggling ABC's Reno Roy takes a closer look. On any given day in New York City you'll find Jose Morales navigating the streets by bike. Spending hours on and delivering food to New York curse in the dead of winter. You'll bring it to them to the comedian that I won't Hollis we'll reality freezing Cologne. Trying to they cannot as live it every day. Restaurants now rely on delivery workers to survive. Delivery orders have surged in the last year the food delivery industry is worth more than 111. Billion dollars exploding with the rise of apps like Dora bash Amazon and uber east. But for these couriers it can be dangerous. Careers are often vulnerable to violence and theft. Jose told me his bike was stolen twice. You have to start from ground zero got to stutter all over again and then later that you'll make didn't. Are you trying to maneuver that night. Buying abides. By grocery. Pay paved portion of your friends and everything that come along what it's. Finally he had playoff is the executive director of the workers justice project in New York City. To help bring careers together as most of liberties doesn't need ghost or delivery workers united there must. Pressing issues that food delivery workers are facing now is the lack of access to back to Ole miss. No pay. How unsafe working conditioning inside and most important need he said the workers school and high humidity doing the most essential jobs with the Knoll workers attacked. GE. And they organize this march and October to demand a center right. So these issues existed before the pandemic how have they gotten worse during a pandemic. So put delivery workers are they seeing. What we consider it one of the deadliest and most dangerous jobs in the CD and doing it and then made they're doing this work without any safety protection ends. Without personal protective equipment and molesting put any Muslim workers I doing this with Noll pay eight. Labeled as independent contractors are not entitled to a minimum wage overtime or benefits like health insurance and there were roughly 50000 delivery workers in New York City before the pandemic. And as unemployment skyrocketed that number went up as people search for work. Blue briefs alone signing up 36000. New careers in New York since marks from many with unpredictable paid during our interview Jose got a delivery request worth just three dollars and 75 cents and. They've been an all struggled because and I don't for you to make in this and Amano money. You have to work like seven days and the. We know Roy thanks to the eye opening report. And February is Black History Month and all month we are honoring influential black figures and how helped shape our country's history. ABC's Byron Pitts has more on how this month evolved into the celebration that we know today. February means is officially a Black History Month. A federally recognized celebration he gives every American the chance to reflect on how African American achievements. Have contributed to US history and how African accomplishments have impacted the world but what's the history of Black History Month it all started with this man. Doctor Carter G Woodson known as the father a black history. In the early twentieth century while earning a master's degree from the University of Chicago when a Ph.D. from Harvard. What should grew increasingly frustrated with races representation and exclusion of African Americans and books conversations that shape history so in 1915 he joined forces to establish the association for the study of negro life and history. Which is now known as the association for the study of African American life and history. Let by Woodson in 1916 the organization launched the journal of negro history which published African American history in honor the achievements of people with African descent. In 1926 on the second week of February Winston MD eighty SNL H organization launched negro history week remote the study of black history in universities schools and the black community. So why February. They're group originally chose the second week of February to include the birthdays of Frederick Douglas who escape slavery to become an abolitionist and civil rights leader. And Abraham Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation. The growing awareness highlighted achievements in race cry with in the black community in gave all Americans a new understanding the black culture. And during the civil rights movement civil rights workers open freedom schools in the south which should brace the week to celebrate the message among other things as black studies program spread through proven to universities and campuses across the nation. We transformed into a Black History Month. In 1976. President Gerald Ford officially declared February Black History Month urging Americans to seize the opportunity to honor that too often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history. And the rest as they say. He is history. Our thanks to Byron Pitts for that and for more on the meaning behind Black History Month and it's impact today. That's gonna series sex and radio hosts an ABC news contributor Mike muse my great to have you. Has always had the events is 2020s. Have shown us how far we have come as a country and how far we still have to go. When it comes to race relations we have the deaths of Rihanna Taylor George Floyd among others but we also have the election of our first black vice president. How do you think it all the events so the big events from the year will impact black history. I think it's a couple of things I think these are very defining time music and for America and not just war for black Americans but for American history I think a part too long there's been a segmentation and black history as if it's not American history there's always been a segmentation. As it the black narrative isn't the American iron to have lied to we are Americans black people are. Patriots. And so our history is American history of black Americans had built. This country in black Americans have advanced this nation and through innovation and technology to the arts and literature and culture we are America we are the American dream. And I think what's happening is we're having a reckoning on race. Ever having this reckoning on rays were four saying that. All of America ought to focus on that. The issue is a black Americans and also to the challenges that we pat because we have to address the and come debilitating we how. To address. The trials and tribulations. As Byron just said in that segment he's talking about doctor cards you would say and what he said Hampton institute now had to be kept the university at the time of creating Black History Month. He's that we are going to back that beautiful history and is going to inspire us together for greater achievements there's something about understanding that passed. Being routed minute ending crowd they had the right and being willing to examine it for this intellectual study edit and I think due to what happened last summer we're now finally ready to have those uncomfortable conversations. And Mike one of the criticisms. That has been very prominent during 20/20 during this racial reckoning has been the white washing. Of American history the absence of many of these influential black figures from our regular history books do you think we could hit a point anytime soon. Where we don't really need Black History Month anymore because it's just part of the regular history that we. A learn about in school. I would love to have that crew might have moments that you know and that is what carters he was with sends ideal for black history week and then turns a month that his goal was so we wouldn't have to have that. Unfortunately NASA's now how America works we're so used to you having a moment and moving on I think is important that we have Black History Month but we advance it to be a part of the everyday curriculum of our K through twelve system to be a part of it every part of corporations. Every part of organizations and groups. But I think we needed to be mandate to force Americans to do is almost like policy right policy is like that guard rails that systems right of our democracy is it was almost reminding individuals that this is an important they're still individuals who don't really recognize or participate and Black History Month sometimes like hitching my business use as a celebration but what's it wanted to be intellectual study he wanted to be a curriculum. He winds indeed guy he wanted to hat text looks around it so that. This that we Witten have to have a month but we're not there yet right we still have to get beyond the celebration aspect of it and highlighting heroes. Actually institutionalize. It and looking at a from a scholarly intellectual perspective. From academia to understand that who and that efforts in the achievements of black Americans have made in this country. So from that perspective how do you think future generations will look back at 20/20 will this be a pivotal moment you think. All he had it's gotta be extremely pivotal A it is going to be there one time period where Hewitt if that's bigger question. It maybe think about something write what we think about. You know doctor Robbie Keane are the greats that we always go to we think about them from this elderly perspective we we imagine them to be about. Fifty years old or maybe sixty years old because. How sad these individuals have sex massive impact and be so young but we forget they were in their twenties and so while we're always remembering them pat. At the young leaders who were leading the movements in the protests over the summer a lot of the narratives ever having nationally are being defined by young people people in their twenties people in their teens. I think that's always and a constant reminder how movements are Ridley led and that any. Energy comes for a young people that the U gonna see the power of the young people the power of young people's movement. Before you lease a read about in the history but actually we have we're seeing living history and living movements right before us. So blue someone that you would like to highlight today for Black History Month and who. Is a person of color who you think is making history right now. I mean you set me up too good for that went back up and speak at a younger focusing. I know you're getting started talking about it so let's continue. But. Out of an easy lay up man be if you. That Amanda Mohr met at stake she's young she was on the young as poet laureates that we pat four inauguration. And just like. Carter G Woodson and who went to come from excrement intellectual academic scholarly through literature that's when Amanda Foreman it she's using that power of the pen and she's using the power of words. To one to heal and to reconcile but I. I think she's going to be the voice of our generation to help was never raped what is happening to help us. At the movement in perspective to how could our achievements in perspective. In order to tell this story through written form and orange for perspective an I think she's going to be the one that we're going to be talking about not this in this current time period probably future generations will be setting homework just like we study. Langston Hughes and James Baldwin. She's a superstar that's for sure Mike muse thanks so much. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. House evacuated 3 PM eastern with Terry Moran for the breakdown.

