-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Jury deliberations underway in trial of Derek Chauvin
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Attorneys give closing statements in trial of Derek Chauvin
-
Now Playing: Howard University dissolves classics department
-
Now Playing: Jury resumes deliberations in Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: Nation braces for verdict in trial of Derek Chauvin
-
Now Playing: Johnson & Johnson vaccine setback
-
Now Playing: Deliberations underway in trial of Derek Chauvin
-
Now Playing: Nation on high alert during deliberations in trial of Derek Chauvin
-
Now Playing: Bracing for a verdict in trial of Derek Chauvin
-
Now Playing: NFL quarterback Alex Smith announces retirement
-
Now Playing: A look at new at-home COVID-19 tests
-
Now Playing: What to know about jury deliberations in Derek Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: What we know about the jury responsible for deciding Derek Chauvin’s fate
-
Now Playing: State of emergency declared in Minneapolis ahead of Derek Chauvin verdict
-
Now Playing: Former Vice President Walter Mondale dead at 93
-
Now Playing: Medical examiner reveals Capitol officer involved in riot died of ‘natural’ causes
-
Now Playing: CDC investigating 'handful' of cases with serious side effects from J&J vaccine
-
Now Playing: AG Merrick Garland: 'Racism is an American problem'