Good morning I'm Diana stayed up thanks for streaming with us in today's updated Johnson Johnson held in nineteen vaccine is facing another step back. The FDA has stopped all production of vaccine at the Emergent Biosolutions plans involve more. After a new inspection. Of the inspection comes after mistake last month ruined ingredients for up to fifteen million future Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses. The CDC is also looking into a handful of cases of possible severe side effects from the Johnson Johnson vaccine. Rare blood clots had been found in six recent vaccine recipients. The CDC says they are investigating several live cases to determine whether the plot and it's actually related to the vaccine. Paid off some states are rolling back code restrictions. Overnight Arizona's governor announced that he's rescinding the State's massive mandate in K through twelve school. And the medical examiner says capitol police officer Brian sits next died of natural causes. Sixty died after confronting protesters of the capital siege on January 6. Examiner says a series of strokes and ultimately caused his death and found no evidence of injury or allergic reaction to a chemical he was sprayed with that the capital. But the medical examiner does say all that trans hired played a role in his death. The FBI said the spray temporarily blinded sickening into other officers assault charges will remain for the suspects who have pleaded not guilty. Penetrated Derek showman is now in the hands of the jury. Jurors are now in day two of deliberations after deliberating for four hours yesterday and lawyers gave more than six hours of closing arguments with the prosecution arguing there's no reasonable doubt that there are children murdered George Floyd's. While the defense said show men acted as seems reasonable police officer. Protesters gathered outside the courthouse and officials in Minneapolis and across the country are preparing for war demonstrations as the country braces. For a verdict. And I want to go right to mark Claxton of the black law enforcement alliance. For more on the show in verdict and what it can mean in a larger impact mark thanks for being here amongst other points yesterday the prosecutor argued. That this is not an anti police prosecution but rather he says a pro police prosecution. Because he says there's nothing worse for good police. Then bad police they also tried to make it clear the police aren't on trial Derek Shelvin. Is on trial here what do you think about that general point and why was it's so important to make. It's vitally important because oftentimes. People have great difficulty in. It's in rendering our decisions against police officers because. They be treated as it is it's an indictment if you will. Against the professional policing sorry to prosecutors were mindful of that concern that some jurors there. And wanted to make sure they're isolated they're Sharman. And indicated that you know you have to charge him according to his individual actions in this case as they have such arson and yet to judgment accordingly. So you it was a wise. Susan soon to make sure to reassure the jurors not to completely. Policing would that the conduct the terror terror Sharman treated individually isolated and he will end and therefore you could then consider some of his actions to be a more. Or even. Criminal. And then on the other hand the defense argued that they're showman was following training in acting as a reasonable police officer would. On May 25 what did you make of those arguments. Well at the defense is engaged largely in this skirmish hypothetical. Positioning and presentation so I don't think the evidence admitted in court that means he evidence of the expert witnesses. Supports that position. That to Derrick sharp and in any way acted and prop up. As far as police tactics of concern. Not according to sue professional standards. Narrow corridor according and then it records that she's chief. Not even recorded their departmental stands and he listens in the expert testimony. There was not a single shred. Validation for. What he engaged and there was significant compensation. About the disproportionate. Amounts for so she's burglars shopping. A distinctive difference is donating it damages the war one opens opens things or cause some confusion. That what do you think this verdict could mean for the larger issue in terms of police and police reform. I don't think doesn't I don't think the verdict itself will have significant impact in. In the adjusting downward the calls for reform or re imagination the police are things. That regardless of the verdicts there will be continued calls. For us to restructure the policing. Harrison is a reasonable this policing to re prioritize police and reallocate funds. And re imagine police seen instances when he first section. I think everyone's kind of rhetoric what were they understand. That. Requirement. Professional standing is that there's a constant upgrading. Not only training. But a lot of procedural aspects of the so I think girl delivered regard to the bird there will continue to be a significant substance and push. Total reform and you can see many jurisdictions. Are already engaging in certain components. Of larger reform act. Uses and we know tensions are high in Minneapolis and also around the country as we await a verdict here. What's your message to law enforcement tasked with keeping the peace in all of this. Do you job and here's in the professional standards. Remember don't personalize it. To remain disciplined structure NB a professional and admit that really is the message that the community has been. Sending yelling and screaming and demanding a law enforcement for many decades now. So it is up to the law enforcement communities he'd seen. Here's a those. Professional standards and unfortunately many villages imply because there are no clear national standards. But I think everyone's clear about the responsibility and expectations of law enforcement of police and and that includes. During the course of demonstrations regardless of power pull officers were so. All or potentially apparently dating Tuesday they are. Does maintain professional standards and do that wish that protects and preserves our classes. Human life. I'm mark Claxton of the black law enforcement alliance we appreciate your time is always mark thank you. They exerted appreciates you. And many Americans are feeling a lot of stress and anxiety as we wait for the verdict in that they're children trial earlier on GMA our Robin Roberts talked about. How to manage those emotions that psychiatrist doctor Janet Taylor here's that interview. How. Do you respond to people who are just so anxious right now. Well we anxiety is real and the facts are our brain does not like uncertainty but we know a verdict is coming. And we have an opportunity to respond in a way where we see how. Find and we stay involved no matter what the verdict is but we do need to brace ourselves because it's coming and some suggest people do. To maintain their save to keep the faith. Right so what you can do is to focus on what you can control. And get involved volunteer help someone. Advocates for laws that you believed then and most importantly vote and register to vote because that enables a sense of participation. And self efficacy things that you can do. So how. Out if you have children and name may not need to not know this it may be going online and following what's going on. They are hearing from their friends family members who are are talking about a so how do you navigate. The situation that we're in right now with your children. Can't be clear our children are well aware what we're going to receive money be candid talk about. The past and present history of race and race relations in this country to talk about policing and how police in what police and evolved from. Do your homework but also we don't want our children afraid of the police police are there to help us most police are good. And help our kids understand what they can do to stay safe. And how we as parents and caregivers pre tax. And the Pope prosecution in the closing arguments especially where there are pointing out this is against this particular former police officer not against all policing but. That it's not who he was that he's on trial for its for what he did. How do we were regardless of what happens we do not know what the verdict will be. How do we have alleged and how we move forward as a country do you think. Apple this is struggle against the system and Robin recently lastly guys at the National Civil Rights Museum announces in. I would urge every geared to go there but it was a reminder of the struggle in America and a reminder. Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King his whole presence lies. Who are we as people and what do we represented how do we want to be. And this is a time and we can certainly work through this disruption and drew disruption can't can't can't can't come home and come come peace but we need to work through it with a sense that things will be better knowing that we can be better as humans and this is about humanity and making the changes that we need to. Our thanks to Robert Robin and doctor Janet Taylor for that interview. Attorney general Merrick Garland spoke to our Pierre Thomas in an ABC news exclusive and his first interview since taking the job. He would be journey tent attorney general had to say about police reform voting rights and what it's like being blocked from the Supreme Court. After the break. Welcome back attorney general Merrick Garland sat down with ABC news for his first interview since taking office. He discussed a mystic terror police reform voting rights and what it was like being blocked from the Supreme Court. Here's Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas with an extended cut of that exclusive interview. Morning. Some as attorney general thank you. You were at the Justice Department and hope to oversee the investigation Oklahoma City bombing on my name is Merrick Garland I'm associate deputy attorney general from Justice Department in Washington how's it feel being back today. Really feel quite a connection to go home soon after saying it's not first time I've been back. It feels. Chancellor. As years past seeing that with a wave of emotion comes somewhat less but. You're listening to my speech today is probably saw that I wasn't quite able to hold it together every moment. Although many years have passed. The Tehran perpetrated by people like Timothy McVeigh is still where fox. Means quite a lot. And this is a particularly important moment. You sense that this is a moment with a country needs to pay attention to do domestic terrorism why. Yes. So. Do I think the FBI reported just last month that. Violent domestic. Extremist terrorist. High level threat to the country. And because they can cause the kind of tragedy that happened here. And it's important that the Justice Department put its resources into doing everything we can't just stop it from happening to prosecuting people who do it. Two fighting against some kind of hatred that leads to these kinds of tragedies. I was looking at some date. And domestic terrorists particularly white supremacists have killed more people in this country. Then internationally based terrorism societal level who sought a brutal massacre. As a mother and I would AME church in South Carolina. The fatal shooting at the Pittsburgh synagogue the racially and ethnically motivated killing and Texas Wal-Mart. It feels more urgent now and in in recent memory do do you agree with the assessment. I think does feel urgency and I also don't want to take our eyes soften the threat of foreign terrorism as well. But I think it's true that there's been a significant uptick. There was a period after Oklahoma City where are things seem to be. At a lower level and have to put this is the kind of problem you can never take your eyes off and on resources department is committing an. A committed to to ensure that we don't do that. No we looked it in some recent events. Governor Whitner if the threats against her and during the insurrection we saw elements of the far right militia we saw elements of white supremacist even Nazi sympathizers. Does it feel like economists and as soon. Wendell Holmes in the bombing happened and the kind of factors respond Timothy McVeigh just doesn't feel the U. Well and this is a problem that country has never have been able to eliminate. The Justice Department itself towards society percent before. And was founded during reconstruction. Two. Fight against senator kinda of a domestic terrorism that was keeping African Americans from being able to vote during reconstruction. Besides I'm sure you know I also visited Greenwood in Tulsa. This guy yesterday in and do damage. Room. The American and that's a line in the same kind of hatred that. Kills. Black Americans and then burn their homes. It's lying down through to the kind of domestic violent extremism as represented by McVeigh. This is the kind of thing that the Justice Department was built to a fight against when hundreds of Americans stormed the capital. The sea of democracy. And threatening to try to kill the vice president. We think that was a symptom of but I can't because I'm the attorney general because we have cases that are pending. Can't talk about. Anything specific. You know what I can say is that we put a lot of our resources into her resting him the people who committed criminal acts at the capitol. The war comes assistant US attorneys need and so on the ground in the District of Columbia is just unbelievable 400 arrests since the event. People are working day and night two. Catch the people who committed crimes I've done Justice Department is committed to providing them the kind of resources. That they need to continue that work. An understanding that you can't talk specifically about the case. A number of the people who. And of course we Revere because that's how we did this has passed. They're being held accountable. And understand there's a difference between civil accountability. Criminal accountability and more responsibility. I know you don't spend a lot of time talking about president trump but is that a factor. And believe that Justice Department investigate every aspect of the case. Six. I'm again. The Justice Department doesn't come and done my individual actors that doesn't comment at all until it brings. If Fenway and that brings cases especially regardless of who. A person this. Justice Department will investigate. And we will speak through our pleadings. Most police my father on line is a retired police officer and taught criminal justice. Ten the state of Pennsylvania. My best friend. One of my best friends is that FBI agent former FBI agent but do you believe there is still pockets of racism and bias within law enforcement. And how widespread do you think it is. Racism is an American problem I think it's. For him to explain to me that there's something. Has been and remains discrimination against African Americans and other. Communities of color and and other ethnic minorities. I'm I think it's reflected in discrimination in housing and employment. In the justice system. And then there and then disparate treatment in these ways and fled to a lower level of homeownership. Laura family incomes. A lesser ability to accumulate wealth. All these things. Are. I still in America. We do not yet have people justice. Under law. Land as I said I think this is an important part of the role the Justice Department to help. Bring in about this is when I want to ask you for a long time. The Supreme Court nominations. You qualified. Highly respected in the legal community how do you feel at that moment. When. You were blocked and how did you get over how did you move past it. Well life I appreciate the phrase. Coming from you. Look I look forward. Mine now have the opportunity. Two do some very important things I had the opportunity now to lead the Justice Department in pursuit of civil rights. Have a chance to lead a Justice Department in pursuit of the rule of law. Ensuring the independence of the department and that's I independence particularly from any kind of partisan influence in the way we bring. My investigations or. Prosecutions. And I have a chance to lead and the department. Sitting here in Oklahoma City that needs to fight against domestic violent extremists was so that's the kind of tragedy that we had an Oklahoma City. Doesn't occur. I think that's wonderful opportunity for myself and series and I wanted to I have to come back to the Justice Department. Some movement on his move in on. Moving on this morning and final question. The president has been pretty adamant that some of these new laws which he views as suppressing those rights. Are. What he calls a modern day version of Jim Crow. Is the Justice Department looking at some of these laws. And reviewing them. And do you share some of his concern. I guess as to go back again once again into the history of the Justice Department. The work I was describing was work to ensure the ability of black Americans. The newly freed slaves to vote. That's a through line and going from then the establishment of the civil rights division two what we're doing today the Justice Department and particularly civil rights depart division. Has actively. And aggressively concerned about. I'm voting rights. I think that we do best in American morning glad everybody who's eligible vote. That she is the way we ensure. Rick and true democracy and that's the way we ensure a respect for democracy. And the Justice Department will do everything within its authorities to ensure that that is the case.

