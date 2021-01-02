Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Massive snowstorm blankets East Coast

Good morning I'm Diane Macedo thanks for streaming with us in today's update nineteen states are on alert this morning as a massive snowstorm blanketed the East Coast. Millions of people could see at least a foot of snow leading to dangerous driving conditions canceled flights. And reports of power outages we have the latest on the ground as the storm derails Coleman vaccinations in seven states. Plus a mass mandate for public transportation across the country starts today. We also have the latest on when Johnson and Johnson's home in nineteen vaccine could be approved. What the president of mundane earnest says about treating those new grown virus variants. And president Biden is meeting a group of Republicans of the White House today hoping to reach a deal on another cold in nineteen relief bill. But the latest Republican offer as well short of the nearly two trillion dollars fighting has asked for we'll have the latest from the White House. We begin with that majors nor'easter picking up strength along the East Coast new York and New Jersey have declared states of emergency. And in Chicago Lake Michigan is frozen over after the city was hit with its second snowstorm in less than a week. Chief meteorologist ginger zee starts us off here in Manhattan. At ginger what's the latest on the timing and the track of the storm and good morning to you thanks for being out there. Good morning to you today and that southern tip of Lake Michigan is a perfect example of finally freezing over most of the Great Lakes are not because the senate pretty slow winters so. Any snowstorm of the big deal for fleet people like in Chicago or Indiana and certainly here in New York City where we've now had it. More than half foot but I would not even know this not only a third of the way through this storms you conceit. That six and a half or seven inches already adding up. We've got a whole day ahead of snell but that rain snow line is very important to and I'm that bringing through all of the details because plays of the New Jersey area picking up nine inches like Westfield. But look at the winter storm warnings and alerts they extend all the way down to blue ridge Georgia eastern Kentucky rates near West Virginia. An up to Maine and New Hampshire cell here's the most important part. The places they're going to see not just the most amount of snow but they'll winds combined. Had the greatest impact so you could see major impact anywhere along interstate eighty through northern New Jersey into the Hudson valley's certainly Long Island. We're talking about blowing still reducing visibility we won't probably make it to the blizzard threshold because there is eight a definition of 35 mile parlance for three hours or more or visibility less than a quarter mile doesn't matter. Double on the says no traveling on the roads and I think that's Smart decision you can see why the tiny the gonna take us through the day today. It really starts to wrap up tonight at least in New York City certainly knowingly gonna have it longer. Tuesday you're gonna see wraparound snow showers and that's coming an ad to some of those snow totals which will easily surpass that won Pulitzer this is gonna be our biggest. In New York City. In five years and then you see the winds on top of it all you get gusts of fifty to even 65 miles per hour we're seeing high wind warning starts pop up along the coast into Connecticut. A Long Island certainly Nantucket could see gusts up their close to fifty. You push the water toward the coast and and that is just one more of these impacts that we're gonna end up seeing coastal flooding all the way from Maryland and Delaware. Up to close to New Hampshire and Maine and so this is a snowstorm that we still have. 24 hours with that's the problem when you start the half fight do you like wait a minute we still have a long time to go that rain cell lines gonna cut. The snow totals south of us but right here from New York City to the northwest they're going to be big. Hopefully people can stay home a stay safe bet have a little fun and enjoy all the nice white fluffy did you think you. And the storm already had so many iterations moving from California all the way to the East Coast and leaving a cross country mass. On the roads as ginger hinted at there rob Marciano is in Philadelphia with the latest on the driving conditions. Overnight all winter white out. Plows out in full force. Trying to keep up with a massive amount of snowfall expected through Tuesday. News drivers braving the treacherous road conditions. While others are forced to pull over and waited out. In Ohio cars spinning. Trying to get traction anyway can't this man jumping on the back of a bumper of that SUV trying to help the tires dig in while others ended up in the median. Traffic backed up for hours after a fatal wreck there. Nor'easter bring blizzard like conditions. The new York and New Jersey both wearing a state of emergency. The Big Apple halting colgan vaccinations. Even for those with scheduled appointments. Last and we want to do is urge our seniors to come out in the middle of a storm like this it doesn't make sense so we're rescheduling Monday appointments for vaccine. On the iconic Hudson River the Coast Guard using an ice cutter slicing through fleet of five thinks the place fills up this or that the waterways. More commercial traffic. Snow emergencies are also in effect for Boston and Philadelphia. More than 250 Rex reported across Virginia this fire truck flipping over fortunately no serious injuries there. Chicago now digging out from just under a foot of snow their second snowstorm. These officers out to help stranded drivers are teaming up to push their own SUV back on the road and north of the storm Minneapolis. This terrified woman rescued after falling through the eyes trying to save her dog. Certainly a frightening end and frigid situation for that woman so glad that she got out okay it's it. A reminder to kids who might have snow day today that you go play on the ice you know make sure it's safe before you know optic it has been a relatively. Smiled oh points or at least to start died here in Philadelphia getting kids don't really have a started their virtually learning from home that's the order. Not just today but probably tomorrow as well this is a two day storm right now here's Philadelphia. They're getting felt it was late rarity in the heart of that makes in it is painful as some pleasant be outside that a couple of three inches is as a snow here. At independence national park their independence hall all share with the a little bit of history that I I did on GMA which as you know. Back in 1776 what they rang the liberty bell that puppy got everybody gather around here. And they read for the very first time the declaration of independence I'm sure it was a grand celebration. Bed and hundreds of people here. Of course that was back in July you know when it's a lot warmer so we don't have that kind of crowd happening right here but that this could very well be at a historic storm. And Diane now the last time we had something this bad likely 2016. Believe me may surpass that in spots will go back to snow here in the afternoon this afternoon tonight is only expected to really pilots here we could see a foot of snow on the grounds. By this time tomorrow morning. Set off. Programmers general of the forecast and a history lesson multitasking today rob thanks. And in New Jersey they're also getting pummeled by the storm some arson of the governor there has declared a state of emergency ABC's Stephanie Ramos is in Paramus New Jersey. With more on that hi Stephanie. Hey they're Diane that's right there is a state of emergency here. In New Jersey right now we are standing in is salt dome you can see the salt. A behind me about 7000 tons of it crews have been out all night. Dumping some of that salt on the roads getting ready for the storm agencies of the plows or apply I'll. A truck right here he's waiting for those struts to come in and now now its officials are warning this storm could be. Serious they're expecting about two feet of snow across a state of New Jersey and a walk little bit and show you some of the Senate's falling right now. Authorities are also concerned that there could be significant it. Power outages right now there are only about a hundred power outages across a state. Of New Jersey but officials. Have some advice for folks make sure you keep your cell phones charged and also. If you are Alan about C away from downed wires if you see any during and after the store. Officials say they expect heavy snow coastal flooding high winds and blizzard like conditions across a state of New Jersey. With this Milf already expected to be. Two to three inches per hour. Diane. Right Stephanie Ramos forest in Paramus New Jersey thanks Deb stay warm. And now let's go to Candice a gallon from our station WABC with a look at the conditions in Riverdale New York good morning Candace. And I and hey we're here in the Riverdale section the Bronx one of those northern parts. That New York City and Estelle is coming down it has been since yesterday evening Alan B a look at the roads a sanitation department. Has been working nonstop to try and keep it clear and they haven't seen her emergency. Here in New York City plea with anyone who's not an essential worker to stay off the roads during this storm soon they can continue. They had canceled all in person learning for today in all city in space vaccination appointments supposedly canceled their promising to reschedule those so that everyone can stay safe. Off the rose one more think off the table today that's outdoor dining that's all we have here in New York City. They're concerned about these outdoor dining structures that you're looking at right now on how the holdup in the heavy wind can be up to fifteen miles per hour. But for the people were looking for that picturesque snowy setting sitting outside eating and New York City that has actually been suspend. For the day fans. Canister gallon in Riverdale New York thanks Candace. And it's not just road conditions taking a hit or you're eating conditions taking a hit as Candice pointed out. The snow was also wreaking Havoc on air travel more than 14100. Flights have been canceled today. Transportation correspondent human each has at New York's JFK airport with the latest on that. Jim good morning doesn't seem like a whole lot of flying happening there today. Not a whole lot Diane not at all this is the wind is definitely picking up the snow is picking up here we're on the rooftop of the TWA hotel so that you can see that runway right there. Very white. Very quiet and that's because most of the flights nearly all of the flights going in and out of the New York area. Just canceled here in the New York area alone were looking out more than 800 flight cancellations. More than 14100. Across the country but when you split it up and you look at JFK. More than 75%. Flights canceled here at LaGuardia 81%. Newark about 70% bliss and those numbers will keep getting higher and higher and there is a concern about what happens with the vaccine distribution because we are talking about. Some of the biggest airports in the northeast if not the country okay so what does that do because no doubt about it you're looking at cargo flights right. Cargo flights will have to be canceled cargo flights will have to be delayed. Like UPS and FedEx ups FedEx is telling us is that you know what we actor while the winds really picking up here FedEx is telling us they have meteorologist looking at this and that they are really all looking at their contingency plans in case there's any sort of delayed but listen no doubt about it that big headline you can see it right here. Most of the flights in the New York area. Just canceled on. Do you make me nervous out there go inside and get warm thank you friend. They and a snowstorm isn't just a problem for the commute it's also causing major issues for as you pointed out cold mid nineteen vaccination sites. We come back what you need to know about those issues and the new federal mass mandate taking effect today. Welcome back Boston is set to reopen movie theaters gyms and other businesses at twice 5% capacity today as the city's carbon positive but he rates decline. Meanwhile the vaccination mega center at Fenway Park is asking people with afternoon appointments to come early. In hopes of getting ahead of the coming winter storm in a pilgrim is in Boston with the latest Eva. Mascot mandate starting today masks will now be a requirement on public transportation. From airplanes to tax season right shares. A new Baidu administration ordered taking effect tonight this as the urgent race to vaccinated continues. Thousands lined up that mass vaccination sites this week it in Dallas cars stretched for miles some people turned away due to high demand. Not in fact be. Fax protesters temporarily shutting down a back flip side doctor Steven Los Angeles. The mostly Damascus group blocking the entrance slowing down vaccinations. And now all eyes are a third vaccine the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 85% effective at preventing severe cases. And 100%. When it comes to preventing hospitalization or death the vaccine could be available by the end of this month and the company is aiming for 100 million doses by June meanwhile promising dated coming out of nursing homes according to the CDC 3.5 million vaccines have been given his staff and residents in long term care facilities. I just feel relief I just feeling so. We're turning that corner according to the center for Medicare and Medicaid Services cope in cases in nursing homes have steadily dropped in the past month a sign the vaccines. Are making a positive impact. Now the plan here at Fenway today is to do is many vaccines that they had before 1 o'clock what they tell us that there's no hard. How time today they're just going to watch the weather one official telling us quote. This is New England we know the weather makes things harder that we will find a way Diane. And Boston is used to stallion at pilgrim at Fenway Park thanks Eva. And other nearly fifty million vaccine doses distributed need in the US so far the CDC says just over 25 million people. Have now received at least one dose of the vaccine. Earlier today the president amid Daryn and doctor Stephen Hoke spoke to Good Morning America about the logistical issues there facing. As you know where the race now to get as many vaccines is possible to as many Americans as possible as soon as possible. Is there anything Mormeck Gary can do right now at a ramp up production. Well absolutely and we're doing as best we can and one of the big challenges is this is moved from a science exercise. To really an engineering won't select any complicated supply chain there are many steps in making a vaccine that you need to plan for. And as you ramp up production you run into bottlenecks and when you need to do is attack those bottlenecks and develop solutions. And we've been doing that as have the other manufacturers. Really around the clock since the vaccines were first approved. And that's why you seen this steady hopefully progressive increase in the number of vaccines they've been delivered. And our intention is to keep working that problem until we get as many vaccines out the American people as they're needed. Is there anything more you need from the government right now you need from president Biden with the defense production act help at this point. We're disappointed a lot of the move adjustable bottlenecks that we're running into our problems we consult water on. But what's been great is we've had partnership from the administration throughout. And have been able to work with them to identify if there been any supply chain gaps any consumables and small things that we need. I'm would never ask for it and they've been able to help a syringe relatively quickly access to those fans to this point nothing dramatic more but we're in good shape and as. You do that of course the variants are multiplying across the globe right now we have UK variant we have the South Africa variant I know you're trying to develop a booster to combat. Did to combat one of the variance what difference will that make what more needs to be done to adjust these variants which are in a race with the vaccines. It's a great question and it's important to put a little context around a syrup couple months ago we didn't have anything but hope that vaccines might work. And where we are right now is we've got to authorized vaccines and perhaps more on the way to look excellent for taking control the virus actually help us be back this pandemic. But as we follow all the data in the pandemic but we do see is some of the new emerging strains are better at hiding from those vaccines. Now right now the good news is the vaccines look like they work against all of the emerging strains that's good news. But there are couple and you mentioned one and obviously the south African ones is of some concern because it looks like it could hide from the vaccine a little bit and others. So our approach of modernity is going to be to develop a booster vaccine. So that if the south African variant or any other very becomes a concern will be able to offer and way to identify that forbid prevent it from hiding from vaccines. How he how do you develop. Antidotes are some ways to address various as you don't know much about. We do you know because the sequencing information what the very it looks like and that's actually one of the great advances it's happening in science globally associated with pandemic. Six we do know what it looks like and it's like you who looks like a cross close proximate. The other while Qatar's. I'm what we that are allowed to do as a result of our technology and more name is actually copy and paste that information. Into our vaccine cassette and then just start adding it to the vaccine. So that your immune system when you get the vaccine will also be able to identify that are. All that is gonna take some time in the meantime we've could could be facing these emergency situations some experts like doctor Michael Oster homes suggested delaying the second dose. To get more people the first us is that a good idea. What this point has the scientists have positioned focused really on what the data sets and the data we have from our clinical trials shows that shooters is is excellent very good or perfect protecting against companies retain. And ultimately that's the only regiment that we've really started. It's possible that one dose would provide some benefit but we're really just don't have and indeed and approve of that at this point. Soon as my Brno we try to stick to the data and the science what we have. Ultimately public health officials do have a complicated choice to make. Which is you know limited supply environment how do you protect as many people as possible but our responsibility to company is a stick to the data and make as many just as we can available. You're also asking the FDA to increased to increase the number of doses they can fit in a vial from ten to fifteen. What difference will that make you expected to be approved as there bottleneck there. What's regression George Chris wanted to bottlenecks we've identified so as we've ramped up production. They're closing in on a million doses a day what we've identified is that one of the big bottlenecks we have is getting those doses into a mile stone actually making the vaccine doses. It's getting it into the vile themselves because their capacity constraints. And how many years has used it how many people how many miles or can get filled. As a one of the solutions that were proposing but ultimately we do need to discuss this with regulators is actually just put more doses in the mile instead of ten doses put fifteen. And ultimately that might relieve that Bob Knight. Our thanks to George Stephanopoulos for that interview. The president Biden's calls for unity could be put to the test today as he meets Republican senators who have their own plan for a Covert relief package. Chief White House correspondent to see a Vega has the latest on the differences between the plans. And where the parties could come together to say that morning. Friday and so those Republican lawmakers they'll be here at the White House later this evening this comes after the ten that group of ten sent a letter to president Biden and he picked up the phone. And called Maine Susan Collins and invited that group to the White House. Republicans have said at the president's plan is basically just too expensive especially given that congress passed that 900 billion dollar. Covert relief package back in December but. Let's talk about some of those numbers because there are some areas of common ground take a look both sides want to see a 160 billion dollars for vaccine distribution the agreed. On four billion dollars in food assistance for families across the country. That big price tag though is the sticking point we've talked about it so much president Biden wants nearly two trillion dollars in Covert relief. Republicans want this in the range of about 600 billion dollars White House is also pushing for these 14100 dollar stimulus checks Republicans. Want that to be lower at about a thousand dollars but they wanted more targeted. At lower income families there also opposed to the fifteen. Dollar an hour minimum wage at the White House has been pushing we are expecting to get some more details on that later today. You know Diane Democrats have signaled that this move with that they would be willing to now move ahead without Republican support and of course. This comes as president Biden campaign Don talked about him in his inaugural. Address of bipartisanship and he unity. But they are prepared to go at it alone but if the White House can get these ten Republicans. On board that is especially significant because it gets them to the number sixty and that's number of votes that they need to be able to put. Block any Republican moves in the senate from blocking this bill so so this could be a significant move that we're looking at here today Diane. We'll be watching Sicilian they get thank you. Here's a look at what we are watching in Washington today at 11 AM eastern doctor fashion the White House covad nineteen response team will given the virtual briefing. With the latest on the pandemic at 12:30 PM eastern white house Press Secretary Jen Psaki will hold a press briefing. And then again 5 PM eastern president Biden is set to meet with those GOP senators to negotiate a cold in nineteen relief package. The full senate has pushed all votes including the confirmation go to DHS secretary nominee Holly Hunter my artist. To tomorrow. Because business. And with game stop stopped going sky high new restrictions now aimed to slow trading volatility but is that fair. To the amateur investors currently making money and beating hedge funds. When we come back a closer look at the new rules and the shiny medal. That could taking stops please stay with us. Welcome back amateur investors have been leading a wild ride on Wall Street coordinating to buy stock in GameStop. They're taking on hedge funds were betting against that stock and some of those investors are making a lot of money. Now they're setting their sights on new targets our chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis has the latest. This morning all eyes on an epic David and Goliath showdown amateur investors taking aim at some of the most powerful hedge funds in the country leaving the hedge funds reeling emits billions in losses it's really the spirit are. And how many wondering if the amateur traders who share tips on read it have set their sights on a new target silver. Overnight the price of the metal jumping hash take silver squeeze trending on Twitter. Last week the new guys banding together on social media buying stock in struggling companies like AMC and GameStop. Who shares surged 400%. Last week. Never thought I would do anything like a trading and you. And for the hedge funds that were batting against those so called means stocks staggering losses a source familiar with top investment firm Melvin capital telling ABC news. The hedge fund lost 53%. On its investments in the month of January. And beer not alone. Now investors closely watching Robin Hood the trading app with more than thirteen million users at a median age of 31. There was read it investors now criticizing online brokerage Robin Hood. Which plans to limit the trading of eight stocks today including GameStop AM see Blackberry express and no key. To just one share purchased per customer. I'm gonna take my business somewhere else or they won't put a restriction on what shares I can't account by chaos drawing the attention of the federal regulators. In an op Ed published in USA today Robben could CEO Vlad ten have. Writing that the moves to limit trading of specific stocks was not because we wanted to stop people from buying these or any stocks. But because of an increase on mandatory collateral on the service. 10 am also warning it is possible beyond usual and dramatic market swings could occur again. And Rebecca joins us now for more on this Rebecca good morning you know Robin hunt has gotten a lot of backlash for restricting share purchases in companies like GameStop. What does it mean for trading this week and if the company trying to make moves to prevent that from happening again. Mother Deb really looking at this very carefully Diana and I think it's important for people to keep in mind. Robin Hood which has thirteen million users median age of 31 is one of many trading apps they have for a stake to restricted trading. In stocks like GameStop but so have a number of other trading apps they just haven't gotten the same degree of attention in some cases because Robin what happens to be. The preferred app among young millennial and gen Z investors who. Really got interests and trading throughout the pandemic and we're seeing this a mania this excitement and a handful of stocks as well as silver today. And I just want to really underscore the thinking here. That Diane you don't have to fully understand what's happening in the market or the mechanics of this to know your history and historically speaking. When things get euphoric the way that we're seeing them in individual stocks it typically does not and well when you get to these. In the same levels as many would call them and in fact the one of the investors people who remember that movie the big short. Well one of the people who was pivotal in that fell Michael Burry has called this just on insane unthinkable what's going on in the stock of GameStop. So when we get to levels light this. It's always something to keep in mind as you're standing by on the sidelines or your participating in trading that typically speaking it does not end well for the little I Diane this summer back toward. Long term implications here not only for the average investors now I'm newly participating. But also for in general how these trades are done we're seeing the in the opening bell there ring on the stock exchange could we. Good giving we could see change in how hedge funds do business in house short sellers operate. You know it's something that the. Actually he and other regulators are certainly going to be looking at here you hear the opening valley stocks overall today are opening higher Diane. But but I. Think what really is going Q. B key and pivotal here is what happens to the person who's watching all of this from the sidelines not ever does meant. What does it mean for their competence how did they look at the stock market differently. And also how does this new group of young investors to it in the best case scenario they've been encouraged to think about trading and investing for the long term. How did they approach the next wave because this is the wave for now this is the mania for now but in the long run it's about putting that money away in a 401K and an irate and frankly not enough people are doing that for the long term that is the way you can save for retirement that is historically the thing that pays off. For everyone not just the lucky few who timing right. Diane hi good tips Rebecca Jarvis thank you. And a few more things to know before you go Groundhog Day is going virtual this year. Punxsutawney Phil will still be making his annual forecast so just be doing it. B a lives. As usual he sees his shadow that means six more weeks of winter no shadow in the early spring and as millions right out this nor'easter today no doubt many are hoping for. No shadow spring on Springfield. An Idaho man has won the lottery or get this the sixth. Time Brian Moscow and a quarter million dollars on the Idaho lottery scratch gaming is his sixth big win but his. Jackpot. He says he plays to help support Idaho public schools where the Idaho lottery distributes. Some of its profits must plans to put his winnings aside for his daughter's education. And finally case anyone needs of inspiration for how to enjoy the snow day today. Take a look at giant panda is an aging and skin again at this means hugging from the national video. In lodgings and bears living they ours lighting they are rolling around. This news then that this move their very first experience with snow. It probably enjoy it's much conclude on. And that doesn't that is ABC news live update I'm Diane Macedo thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day. For the latest news context and analysis we help you are able to enjoy the snow day as well. And we will have a new update for you have.

