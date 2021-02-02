Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Massive snowstorm slams East Coast

Good morning I'm Dennis data thanks for streaming with us in today's update to news storms are moving across the country and the East Coast deals with the ball out. From a slow moving nor'easter. We see reports of power outages and problems on the rose including a New York City which side's biggest snowstorm in five years. We've got the latest on where that storm is moving now and where those new storms are headed. Plus substantive and productive that's how the White House and the Republican senators described yesterday's meeting on a new call it relief bill. You've got the latest on the negotiations. From an Alexandria customs Cortez is opening up about her experiences during the siege on Capitol Hill and I was going to. If this was injured and got my. Yeah. He dad and I felt that things are going to be okay. And that's yeah. I had fulfilled my her death. But she says was the scariest moment and how she's trying to move forward. We begin with two new storms moving across the country as a northeast digs out from that slow moving nor'easter parts of New Jersey are waking up under two and a half feet of snow. And the snow is still coming down in some places chief meteorologist ginger zee is in Manhattan this morning with more. A ginger what's the latest on this storm what is it gone. We have we're not gotten it's RD mend some 36 dollars it'll be 48 hours for most people and it's finally said and done right behind me Diane. We are enshrined in what is now the biggest storm in five years and by this afternoon after we get another inch or so. We could make into the top ten snowfalls of all time here in New York City so it's a big deal from here back to Pennsylvania and New Jersey where we saw well over. Thirty inches of snow in some places a look at some of the numbers they just want to bring you that the numbers like Newton New Jersey at 32 inches Nazareth Pennsylvania 31 and says even Wilmington Massachusetts. Picking up to twenty inches and it really dependent on how much mixing you ended up having some Boston had quite a bit they only end up with a couple inches but just they're northwest it was like a foot lease plus. Now we we still have winter storm warnings that stretch all the way down into West Virginia Washington DC this morning has a winter weather advisory. Because those wraparound snow bands are going to be with us through today and even early tomorrow in to New England. Then we will finally say good bye to this storm but not before it leaves another couple of inches and some of the highest elevations. The New England you can still pick up a half foot to a foot on top of what you Marty had self. A pretty epic flight. Here is to start February Diane and ginger and honey you're watching these 2 new storms this morning a what can we expect on that front it's hard to even. So many people dealing with the kind of so they are. All right trying to get out of something like this remember we had two to three and a half inch per hour snowfall rates yesterday so I don't think global seed that with the new storms but we do have new ones to watch and this is where it's gonna start getting really active and feeling like you're just getting fun fun fun. That new storm will make its way across that big a mix in Chicago's snow all the way up to Travers city Michigan more like a rain event from Indianapolis to the south. But there's another one. Right behind it that's going to make its way across through the weekend and can be clicked the midwest at that and O'Connor wrap up here in the northeast and we could have more snow by Super Bowl Sunday. And this is the big deal behind all of that. Big time Siberian push there. Polar express is on it feels like nearly sixty below in the northern plains of illegals fifty below in Minneapolis on Sunday morning. Chicago ends northwest Indiana waking up. To feels like about 35 below. So February is no joke so far tank and our angle is Groundhog Day but we are relying on our meteorologist for our weather for cats instead ginger thank you answer it. And a state of emergency is in effect in New Jersey this storm has left roads there a snowy icy mess Stephanie Ramos has the latest there. Overnight the massive winter storm pounding the northeast with heavy snow fierce winds and major flooding. This storm a stalling travel across the region shutting down Coca vaccination sites plows out in full force through the night trying to keep with the city's snowfall. It would do so already dealt what to two inches an hour. The Massachusetts coast getting pummeled overnight by huge crashing waves leading to storm surge streets and cars flooded their. This morning nearly 141000. Customers across nine states are without power. In northern New Jersey up to thirty inches of snow this clown out to clear roads needed to rescue. In Connecticut ten this rescue caught on camera fire crews saving two people from their partially submerged truck forty feet offshore. Firefighters in cold water rescue she's swimming onto a truck. Restricting its power latter grabbing hold of the people inside through the window just in time. And coastal flooding over ten components and parts of new York and New Jersey submerge and streets. The snow storm like this in five years tires on trucks and cars spinning trying to get traction. From the top of the Empire State Building lower Manhattan disappearing a missed the heavy snowfall. Those brave enough to go out in the elements cautiously navigating snow covered street. This woman trying to get her footing while crossing the street and this man struggling to keep his toddler upright while crossing. Cars bleary dwindles heaping snow. This morning many begin the daunting task of trying to dig out and in the midwest a frozen Lake Michigan now breaking apart. Icy waves pounding the shore life. And day and deceiving a sense of how deep the snow is you can see it go to write about. Here are my need but this freshen powdery and and beautiful but you're trying to go anywhere. Take some time it's gonna take you awhile to get through all of this for cars were parked outside it's more help to dig out from all this Diane. It beautiful in the backyard not some beautiful on the roads so hopefully everyone can stay home today Stephanie Robinson test flight New Jersey thank you. And Boston is bracing for a powerful winds and coastal floods this morning as that nor'easter moves north. Even pilgrim is in Newton Massachusetts. With more on that even good morning. I had it is just gross out here let me say this now it's just this through teen. And it Snelling and temperature ticked up just a nap then it became his Windstream met its outlandish say the real concern for people in this part of left. Country it sees well. Owens back here behind me the temperature is actually going to go down throughout the day and officials are worried that these roads. Will freeze there's concerns black ice. We're told that they are concerned that it could even start happening about early afternoon they are warning people to be careful on the roads Diane. Important to remember the storm is not over even a thank you. And the blizzard has brought air travel in the northeast to a virtual halt hundreds have flights are grounded. Our transportation correspondent G a Benitez has the latest from New York's JFK airport where they got more than a foot of snow GO. Hey they're Diane yeah I was just a mess out here yesterday about a foot of snow fell nearly every flight was canceled take a look behind me you see those flashing lights right there they're doing a pretty good job clearing that runway right there but I gotta tell if we're already seeing some issues about 300 flights. Already canceled today into or out of the New York area. Mass transit also face some big shut downs yesterday especially with those above ground train services a lot of those are going to be resuming today as well. And vaccination concerns right those of vaccination deliveries before UPS told us that of course the cargo flights were affected in the northeast yesterday. But those should be resuming depending on the weather today so that is a bit of good news Diane. Right you Benitez thank you we'll take the good news or we can find it. About half a foot of snow has fallen in Philadelphia double that in some spots outside the city rob Marciano is just north of filling with more rob good morning. Hey Diane it is still snowing here Eastern Pennsylvania we are just twelve miles north of Philadelphia one of dozens of Summers. A hard hit this particular one got ten maybe twelve inches of snow and mats clock not working too well. On this Groundhog Day it's certainly feel like we've done this before such a slow moving storm and that's why the snow has continued to pile up want to show you time lapse. That we shot. In Philadelphia 36 hours worth of its notice believe back to snow day or night bad today this thing just refuses to quit but thought the Lehigh Valley in Eastern Pennsylvania places like Scranton they got nineteen uses no Lehigh Valley airport. 21 feet four inches of snow so two feet of snow falling. In eastern part of his statement has sparked and the governor to declare a disaster emergency which of course helps free up some funds to help dig this. State out. This spot with a belt and peered quite Hayden quaint little suburb here Diana and I know what the bodies and maybe for the for the pandemic to do some outdoor dining but I don't think that's going to be happening today. The snow refuses to quit here in the Quaker state the state about go pretty. Right rob Marciano in Philly thanks rob. And winter storm is causing some vaccination centers in northeast to put there efforts on hold now cases and hospitalizations are dropping sharply across the country. But concerns are growing over new variants Ginny Norman has the latest now the White House. Urging health care providers to not hold back second shots in this way. There were no doses that are hanging around and toast that's available is gonna go into someone's on. The US seeing a 40% dropping cases with almost 8% of the population vaccinated but some groups hit hardest by the virus and needing vaccines the most may not be getting them data for almost 15% of vaccinations administered so far missing information regarding race and ethnicity. And new variants remain an ongoing concern. Right now the UK variant found in 35 states in Botha South Africa and Brazilian variant accounting for cases in two states. This as South Africa struggles with another more prevalent variant so I will one point 32 but strain of the virus to re infecting people who already had the previous strains leading hospitals overwhelmed and overcrowded. Feel vaccines offer some help. Viruses. Cannot mutate. If they don't replicate. And if you stop their replication buybacks and aiding widely and not giving the virus and open playing field. To continue to respond to the pressures that you put on it. You will not get mutations. And the US government hoping to ease testing contract and eight million over the counter at home test from a company called a loop that produces results are Smartphone within fifteen minutes and with reports of about 95%. Accuracy. Diane. Big game changer Jeanette Norman thank you and congresswoman in Alexandria cuss you Cortez is sharing some new details about her experience during the siege on the capital. Saying she thought she was going to die. I felt that I. Aaron. If this was the journey that my legs twins Katie and the dad. I felt bad things were going to be OK. I'm. Cannon and that you know. I had fulfilled my her. It's. What she sought to cause that reaction. When we come back. Welcome back congresswoman Alexandria costs you Cortez is speaking out for the first time in real detail about her experience during the capitol instruction. Broadcasting live on answer Graham may OC described the moment she says she feared might be her last congressional correspondent Rachel Scott has more. And you know. Thought I was going guy. Overnight congresswoman Alexandria cost seal Cortez Dietz healing her terrifying experience during the capital insurrection. For the first time sharing the Harley moments she thought might be relaxed and fully expecting. Aaron one of these insurrection is to turn the corner with a gun more than a 160000. Viewers tuning in to answer Graham lives. As a cost you Cortes described hearing a loud banging on her office door. Taking cover in the bathroom. I have never been quieter in my entire life I felt I. Passion. If this was a journey that my leg was Katie the exact. I felt bad things were going to be okay. I'm. Aaron and that you know. I had fulfilled my Curtis. The pounding at the door turned out to be capitol police officer instructing her to flee. After running to another building she down congresswoman Katie Porter the two barricaded themselves in her office along with members of their staff for. Ours I feel like I was OK order. You know six year in any way at any point oh cost he'll Cortez comparing that day to another past trauma. Revealing she is also was survivor of sexual salts and I haven't told many people that human life. And the bikes. When we go through trauma. Trauma compounds. On each Heather. And congress and Alexander cost imports has says she's opening up now because she believes there needs to be accountability she said this is not about revenge this is about creating a safe environment. Diane. Rachel Scott fours in Washington thanks Rachel. And the White House says president Biden will create a task force to reunite children who were separated from their families at the border. It's one of three executive actions Biden is set to sign today aimed at rolling back trump administration immigration policies. The actions come as Biden pushes his coat would relieve package in congress meeting with Republican senators in hopes of finding some common ground. Chief White House correspondent to see a Vega has the latest. The Oval Office meeting went longer than expected two full hours. American sent. And when they emerged the group of Republican senators sounded encouraged I'd bacon was an excellent meeting they called it a success they called it productive but they did not say they reached an actual deal. I wouldn't say that we came together hundred packets tonight when no one expected that in a two hour meeting. In a statement the white house Press Secretary said that while there were areas of agreement there were also many areas which the Republican senator's proposal does not address. Adding president Biden will not settle for a package that fails to meet the moment those areas of agreement 160 billion dollars for vaccines and testing. And help for small businesses. But the Biden administration wants 14100 dollar checks for most Americans Republicans. Want to limit them to 1000 dollars for lower income earners and the biggest hurdle ball. President Biden's nearly two trillion dollar price tag. Republicans want to limit it to 600 any teen billion Democrats already signaling they have the votes to move on without Republican support. It makes no sense to pinch pennies. When so many Americans are struck with. While Republicans are hinting at the fight to come. And today president Biden will target a series of actions based on immigration the first one looking at the controversial trump administration. Family separations policy this is going to create a task force. That aims to reunite parents with their children they still don't know exactly how many children. Remain separated from their parent they say the policy was so bungled from the start they don't have. An exact tally de N and they are also not making any kind of promises to give these families any kind of permanent or temporary legal status at this point Diane. Right to say Vega at the White House thank you. And here's you're watching in Washington today at 10:30 AM eastern in the senate is set to convene to vote on the confirmations of Homeland Security secretary nominee Alan under my arm rest. And transportation secretary nominee heat retention. At 1:30 PM eastern white house Press Secretary Jen Psaki told the daily press briefing and at 5 PM eastern president Biden is set to sign executive orders through. And tributes are pouring in for saved by the bell star Dustin diamond passed away from lung cancer just three weeks after being diagnosed. We come back more on his story. And what his co stars are seeing now. Welcome back we have some breaking news and FBI agents shot while serving a warrant is Sunrise, Florida this morning. The FBI confirms there are injuries but declined to give any additional information. A spokesperson for the sunrise police departments of the suspect barricaded themselves inside a home. Paramedics were called to the scene we will continue to follow this developing story. And now we turn to the tributes pouring in for saved by the bell star Dustin diamond after he passed away yesterday of lung cancer at the age of 44. The actor famously known for playing screech was diagnosed just three weeks ago. Here's Amy Roebuck with more. For a generation of teens he was the lovable hapless high school nerd. On the hit sitcom saved by the bell south. Powers called the view screen. And this morning tributes are pouring in for the actor behind that iconic role 44 year old Dustin diamond passed away Monday from stage four lung cancer all five of his former co stars at Bayside high expressing their grief. Mario Lopez tweeting. Dusting you'll be missed my man mark called guzzler I will miss those rob brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce Tiffany season. Godspeed destined Elizabeth Berkley I'm grateful to have gotten decree with Dustin when we were at the beginning of our dreams coming true and mark stories saying in his statement he was a caring gentleman and my memories of him will always be cherished diamond landed the role at age eleven the youngest of the cast and the only one to appear in every spin off he played the part for twelve years I think he. Yeah. Phillips and ensure for me. So round my life but like many child stars to transition to adulthood was an easy diamond telling the own network he didn't know what to do when the show landed a don't loss. As I mature I realize wow I was. Kinda going through my rebellious teens in my twenties in 2009 diamond released a tell all book behind the bell making claims about the alleged sex and drugs atmosphere behind the scenes of saved by the bell later admitting the book was done by a ghost writer and the stories untrue he spoke about his regret on extra in 2016. With former co star Mario Lopez what was. Last time these any. Opening cast members stand and changes I mean I haven't seen mark Paul since I was sixteen. Oh yeah I haven't seeing Tiffany or Elizabeth since then either. And on 39 it's been a minute while. Is there anything you like to say to them he's gosh doubters like to give my dog and tell my problem of what they've been doing in our basket for forgiveness for any kind of you know misunderstandings. Dimon was also plagued by legal troubles. Clearly this swish and now terror yeah. Convicted of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct he served three months in a Wisconsin jail after getting into a bar fight where a man was stabbed in 2014. Diamonds diagnosis announced just three weeks ago a rep for the actor saying in that time it managed to spread rapidly true apps is system. Starter Carlos city. After hiring him to star in a series of commercials for his insurance business Dan block it became close friends with diamond saying he discovered a small lump on his neck last year which continued to grow. But diamond delayed going to the doctor out of fear. He is certainly the public ridicule is let it be a normal guy. To deport us because he wanted to live a slice it what I had always scrutiny. And Justin's rep while acknowledging the mishaps and top events of his life. Says Gupta with high spirited and that his greatest passion was making others flack Diane. You sure did any robot thank you. And now let's get to some of the top headlines in technology today hears on a cause our hockey. Fans and they said. It's a new feature on master by apple the company's newest operating system allows apple watch owners to unlock their phones while wearing a mask but there's a catch. You have to be wearing an apple wants for the future to work the watch helps provide user authentication. The director of black panther is taking fans back door conduct a new marvel TV series set in the super heroes homeland. It's coming to Disney plus Disney and the director Ryan who clerks are being tight lipped about the details the series is part of a five year deal with bugler. Finally Nike is out with a new hands freeze slip on sneakers hinge on the heel lets you slip them on and off. Without any effort. They're seen as make he's move into the comfort shoes market which has been building during the pandemic. These night diesel cost you a 120 dollars those are attacked by its and it's like Crocs alternatives Burton on sneaker ads. Not DO. Like kit Monaco's our update thank you. And a few more things to know before you go Punxsutawney Phil performed his annual Groundhog Day duties virtually this morning. We can report he did at seeing his shadow and that means six more weeks of winter. There is hope if you ready for war. And chalk. Did not see his shadow this morning predicting an early spring. This morning's final millions of people are hunkering down it was remarkable moment in the middle of the storm in Connecticut. Caitlin at CNN her husband David welcomed their baby girl into the world right in front of the hospital. The couple try to get there as fast as they could in the snow but as they pulled up about. They be decided she wasn't waiting any longer Caitlin deliver their healthy baby girl Molly joists right there in the front seat. Car and told everyone is doing well in big congratulations to the and if they give back. Keeps on giving senator Bernie Sanders iconic inauguration day maiden skins sooner. BUR's. Jan Ellis to second grade teacher who Hinton main Sanders winds has partnered with the Vermont Teddy bear company teaching designers there. How to replicate and her exact pattern. Part of the proceeds will go to make the wish harm on. And that doesn't that is ABC news live update I'm Diane missing out. Remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and announces. We'll see you back here with a new update at 11 AM eastern Stacy.

