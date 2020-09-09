Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Massive wildfires continue to rage out West

Good morning I'm Diane Macedo thanks for streaming with us. In today's update new problems in the race for a -- nineteen vaccines a major trial has been halted after a patient started experiencing a potential side effect. This comes after the biggest drug companies in the world signed a pledge saying safety not speeds will be the top priority for any vaccines. We have a closer look at where things stand. Plus the Justice Department says it will defend the president in a defamation lawsuit. That lawsuit centers on the president's denial of an allegation. That he raped a woman in the 1990s. And now the DOJ argues that trump was acting within the scope of his office when he denied the allegations. And that the lawsuit should be against the United States not trump personally. We'll have more on what it means for the case and the taxpayers. And big changes are coming to the Oscars new rules involving diversity and representation could change. The race for big picture and he awards show itself. We're gonna start with those deadly wildfires out west nearly 200 fires are burning right now in Washington Oregon and California. And thousands are still racing to evacuate. The creek fire in northern California one of the largest right now is burning an area the size of New York city's Central Park every half hour. He BC news chief meteorologist ginger z.'s in Southern California near the Eldorado fire with the latest. Overnight a widespread wildfire emergency spanning three states. High winds and acting like. Natural care scene fueling more than fifty large wildfires in Washington Oregon and California alone. Or any other yeah. Little heavy infrastructure bring. In Oregon urgent evacuations in Medford. More than 200000. Acres incinerated in that state so far. This parking lot filled with wilted metal and still smoldering groups this car abandoned its tires melted to the road in the brain still licking at the trees. And overnight in Washington helicopters dropping fire retarded desperately trying to mitigate the spreading blaze. Here in California flames from the creek fire now spanning more than 150000. Acres. Continuing to incinerate dry hillsides and treats are keenly hard times right there. Thank you yeah. Can't I authority paid a free fire under control. Until the weather it. Nearly 141000 firefighters are currently battling wildfires in California alone. Many of them are up against those wind gusts topping fifty miles per hour and forests decimated by the bark beetle. And just south of big serve a life or death scenario. More than a dozen firefighters overrun by the Dolan fire when it more than doubled in size. Start up Detroit coach you have you have old ballpark. Are there and don't yeah. Florida no. The fire engulfing the fire station and three of the firefighters life like it to a nearby hospital. One in critical condition. These dedicated fire fighters received injuries. Including burns and smoke inhalation. The Nazi mineral park station was completely destroying. One store owner vowing to keep his general store opened to support first responders. We just can't shut down until we absolutely have to your case. An engine being able to get fuel 3 o'clock in the morning might save some else's house. The general store now incinerated reduced to burned pillars and a smattering of rubble and mash the gas station across the street gone too. Choppers from the median National Guard seen here swooping down safely escorting more than a 160 people were trapped by the fire. Jelly bread and his sons on a backpacking trip were among them. I kept thinking about my wife and dammit Amon you know I knew that they we'd be very curious and worried for us cell being able to talk to them was she's relieved. The high winds and towering smoke clouding visibility. Turning to each rescue flight into a dangerous and sometimes impossible mission. A spokesman so big that hasn't dissolved the dreams of landscape weird to identify the locations where the vacuum Nizar. Air clean and his son returning home from a fishing trip to reading the drive lined with towering walls of fire you get she smoke coming up the trees you'd see flames. There are stumps are on the ground there were out she still on fire. And ginger Z joins us now with the latest on this it ginger I can only imagine what these people were going through feeling like they were trapped. In these flames but I know for firefighters they've been hoping for a while now that they get some help from the weather does it look like they will. Well you know the temperatures have cooled significantly from over the weekend belief that comes wind and today we've got those Santa Ana winds threats I can see the smoke fake here this morning the hillsides dotted with these areas that are glowing in those conversed pretty easily when you get a gust to nearly forty miles per hour which her party scene in some of the passes just south of us. So we do have the potential for those Santa Ana winds and red flag warnings that still extend all the way up through Washington State an organ. Look at Los Angeles they even finance us today. In the high wind warning some gusts today could reach 55 and that is not helpful that actually makes firing behavior incredibly erratic more so than even he'd. Amazing to hear you describe it is as nature's kerosene in a way I mean it's just amazing what we're seeing happening that. I know over in Denver Denver is now on terra winter weather advisory got some snow today but just two days ago the city's temperature hit a 101 degrees how does that happen. Newton sort out their latest 100 plus temperature in recorded history. And then within 48 hours they drop with the wind chill into the twenties. And they've got the snow this morning Nancy ask how does that happen it's up really powerful cold front the same cold front. That brought all those high winds to Oregon and Washington State that fueled those fires and you concede that jet stream and how and that. Cut off that low pressure system that Pena now in the southwest well it is also bringing frost advisories all the way up through Minnesota. Freeze warnings in Nevada. And it got to tell you Diane. Places like Boulder, Colorado has dropped to thirty degrees that is now their coldest this early in recorded history so we just keep break and records on both ends of it and hey. But later this week Denver's back tell around ninety so a swing will come back catch. Unbelievable in terms of these fires I know it's still pretty early in fires season does it seem like they can get these under control and least get a little bit of a break. That's the hard part is when you that went like this offshore wind at all the you don't get them under control necessarily however these offshore winds are going to end by tomorrow and they'll be a little break in the wind the heat's gonna start picking back up they'll by the weekend here at least in Southern California which is no good. And we were already at 2.3 million acres burned in California alone. That beats the last record set in twenty teen there was only one point nine million herself. So really we are an unprecedented territory I think it makes it very difficult with all the brushed the bark beetle. There's so many complex issues here with the land management climate chains we've got a long season ahead. Right Jim disease stay safe thank you ginger. And with us now the mayor of Madera California a town and one of the northern California counties it's threatened by the creek fire. Major and human Dylan thank you for joining us sir. Thank you so much for having me good morning temperature limit about what conditions are like there this morning. Wasn't very very difficult you know with their code nineteen honest. Has been very difficult for our economy for our families and small businesses. Here in California in Madera county are students have not been able to return all. It has been difficult and now what these wildfires that are displacing thousands are still very. And you're looking at images of a now it's incredible I know that your town is slightly outside of where the fires of the strongest so. What is it like trying to help those towns next year that an already lost businesses and homes. He you know a midair and it's our resilience and people have been upstream their trailers for animals. In their homes you. Anybody and local schools and businesses have been. Katrina food and water not only to the residence or Reuters. I'm very proud and how it Berkeley's Judah in in the face of devastation it can be getter. And you've lived through the California wildfire season but we just heard ginger talking about how this is already the worst on record you say this is the worst you've ever seen. So what we're worries for the rest of the season and how are you preparing. Was injured just mention 2.3 million acres so far and we are not through the fire season. And so we need to continued to two Sykes continued to be resilient continued concedes together. And and honestly we need to degrading and grape and those are writers and those counties that have been affected so much for us while our. Well please know that our thoughts are with you and your residence not a whole area where wishing you much luck and brevity in fighting these things thank you so much for your time this morning. You're the children. And her over in Rochester New York it was another night of protests over the death of Daniel proved now the police chief in Rochester says. He'll resign along with several other high ranking officers. And that's our Trevor Alter reports those resignations were shocked to just about everyone including the city's leadership. This morning Rochester in turmoil are. Amid ongoing protests in the wake of the death of Daniel brewed a staggering shake up a police department leadership. Ninety once you. Or new. At dean's higher rations are being means that has announced they're higher. Police chief Le Ron singletary and at least six top members of his command staff abruptly leaving their positions the mayor and City Council blind sided by the news. It was not expected I didn't know that it was going to happen. She singletary had been weathering calls to resign from protests I sensed this disturbing anybody camera footage was released last week and I are back chilling Daniel proves fatal encounter with police nearly six months prior officers say prude was spitting at that they covered his face with the hood later pinning his head to the ground -- death has been ruled a homicide. Last week mayor lovely Warren said that she had misled her about the case claiming she'd been told proves death was the result of a drug overdose. A charge the chief. Disputed part provided no factual information be signed they it's it's that I had time. In a statement announcing his retirement the chief writing the events over the past week are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity. Overnight protesters demanding far more than a change in leadership and good teams took the easy way else instead being. The company. And general joins us live from Rochester now Trevor. The police chief in this statement says the mischaracterization. And when his nation of the actions that I took after being informed of mr. prince death is not based on facts so. What is it that he thinks is being misrepresented here. Well die and the police chief and really the city as a whole have been enduring a number of accusations mainly from protesters saying. That this was a cover up in Daniel prudent step in this month's long step by step process of investigation took so long. Because they believe the police chief and the mayor were actively trying to keep it from the public. Plus the fact that the main here last week came out said that she was originally told Daniel crude had died of an overdose implying that the mayor that the police chief. Had misled her in this investigation that she sense. Tried to walk that backs of the police chief followed all of the step by step procedures. But you can't really un ring that bell the police chief has defended himself every step of the way he so that he was providing that factual information from the beginning as he learned and explaining it. To the mayor he did not get into specific details of who he felt was attacking his character as he said he just feels. That the description of his actions in the wake of Daniel birds that had become politicized and he said. He would not sit idly by as people were questioning his integrity they'll die and he had didn't yet specify who exactly was questioning his integrity. And and the case is being investigated. By the state which is protocol in these cases so there is an investigation going that doesn't involve either the police chief or the mayor's out right. Yes so right now the state attorney general has empaneled a grand jury here they will be responsible for determining whether these officers. Are gonna face any charges in the death of Daniel proved the police chief did launch internal investigations into how this entire situation has been handled and the mayor has said. But City Council will be looking into how low ball how all of this was handled and the messaging so that they can keep track. Of how everything happened as this case progressed through the months but yes you are correct the state attorney general and that grand jury will be overseeing the criminal case. To determine whether these officers will face charges right now there are seven officers who are on paid since. Thank you Diane and end Trevor it's not just the police chief resigning but all a lot of the top brass in the police department there. How does this city and the police department move forward now what happens next. Yeah well there are a lot of questions in you and your right to and it's not the just the police chief there are also six other. Top commanders who are either retiring or voluntarily giving up their command positions to return to their prior jobs here. In Rochester now. The city itself is taking a bit of a deep breath this morning because. They're gonna stay on the command team will stay on through the end of the month when this was announced yesterday afternoon the mayor said openly. She didn't know when the resignations of retirements were going to be taking effect if they could've been immediately and she had no idea who the interim command would be so now they have about three weeks to sort that out. I can tell you as protests continued last night the police response was. Very similar to what had to bend the previous two nights the president of City Council told me she had no reason to believe. That things would be any more dangerous than what they had then. But now the big question is what is the leadership here Rochester going to deal amid all these calls for massive systemic change in the Rochester police department. Are they going to institute a new type of command it's going to be pushing for that changed or are they going to simply tried to maintain order. In what is a truly tumultuous time. For this city Diane. That's for sure that city and many others Trevor all fours in Rochester New York thanks Trevor. And a new ABC news investigation reveals and many US cities packed drivers are pulled over at a much higher rate. Than white drivers ABC's Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has more on that. In their dramatic video that shocked the nation 32 year old Rolando could steal killed by a police officer in 2016. Gunfire. No Richardson we'll we'll. Fatally shot in a traffic stop that was the case of mistaken identity the officer looking for robbery suspects this deal was not involved in any robbery. And have a license to carry a weapon in world that could still case is an extreme example of what could happen during a police traffic stop. An ABC news investigation in partnership with our owned and operated stations showing in a number of major cities black Americans are far more likely to be stopped than white Americans. In Minneapolis five times more likely. In Los Angeles and Chicago. Four times more likely three times more likely in Philadelphia and San Francisco and some of the city's sewer rates are more equal. ABC news found that in Louisville in Houston. Black Americans are as likely as white Americans to be stopped by the police on for many African Americans traffic stops evoked intense feelings of the year. Driving while black and deal that law enforcement is one of the most serious and daily encounters they can happen to a person. Of color these days. Could still have been sob by police 52 times between 2002 and 2016. According to data compiled by the ACLU. One year police pulled to steal over eight different times most of the stops for minor traffic violations. Take it can be a song. Get to be a key and I see walking down the street I think about my nephew every single day. Traffic stops can create severe financial pressure because steel was hit would more than 6000 dollars in fines and fees. Even though half of the charges were dismissed Diane. All right thanks Pierre and you can see more appears report on world news tonight with David new York and on turning point tonight at 1205 eastern. That's our monthlong special lament on Nightline focusing on racial issues facing the country. The Department of Justice is taking on a defamation case against president trump from a woman who claims trump raped her in the ninety's. But the president was acting in his official capacity when he made those statements. That means American taxpayers could be funding his defense ABC senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega has more. This morning an unprecedented move by the Justice Department stepping in to replace president Trump's private legal team to represented him in a high profile defamation lawsuit. It means American taxpayers would foot the bill for the government defending the president's. In the suit by author. Ten and that many I was in there he shut the door and pushed me up against one bang bang my hand. On her wall. And kissed me I just it was so shocking. The president denied the allegations telling the hill quote she's not my type. With just 55 days to go until the election the latest move protects the president from. And he potentially embarrassing disclosures. Carol's lawyers requested the president provided DNA sample to determine whether a dress she was wearing at the time of the alleged assault matches his DNA. Justice Department lawyers argue that because the president was quote acting within the scope of his office at the time of his denial he could be defended by government attorneys. Carroll said the president will do everything possible including using the full powers of the federal government to block discovery from going forward in my case. But trump underestimates me. And he also has under estimated the American people. Well so far more than a dozen women have come forward to accuse president trump of sexual misconduct in this case that means American taxpayers could also end up footing the bill for any potential legal settlement. Ode to this accuser it all comes as the president's personal legal team had failed to delayed this lawsuit against him he had been Diane on the verge of having to sit. For a deposition that is until the Justice Department stepped in. Right to say they get forest in Washington thanks to Syria. And president chum positioning an executive order allowing businesses to put off paying Social Security taxes until the end of April. The president says the mobile boost the economy by putting more money in the pockets of American workers. Critics say the order doesn't help the millions of people were out of work. And those whose employers will still withhold the usual amount ABC's Alex for Shea joins me now for more on this. House good morning how does this payroll tax deferral work exactly. Diet is so good morning to you under iris guidance it allows employers. To stop withholding Social Security tax. From there employees' paychecks. Through the end of the year and so essentially gets there were a little bit over 6% but as the name suggests. This is an important payroll tax deferral not a forgiveness so eventually he have to pay that money back in so. We're fighting that you know there you'd have larger paychecks now. Just to have smaller paychecks come the start of 20/20 one and what we're finding from a lot of small business owners is that they don't want to put their employees in the position to a low. Whenever there are already struggling through kronor virus the other thing. But I'd note is what say you have an employee that leaves before. The end of the year come tax time you as a business owner could be on the hook for paying those taxes back. Employers are saying that guidance on this is vague how does that work with state law or collective bargaining and so we're finding a lot of private sector businesses. Are not taking advantage of it. And I know you spoken with some workers and business owners about this what are they saying. Well I want to introduce you to one guy's name is Robert giant know he's the owner of silver diner developments he's got and well over a thousand employees nearly two dozen restaurants. And if he's saying look. This seems really risky for both his employees and and his business and that he doesn't feel like you know the benefit is worth the risk. I think it's plain wood fire to start to give them a debt that they don't expect. Because they rely Hamas is a business. You know to do do right by them we never take a deduction from them that they're gonna have to pay back later. Now look and think it is all out forgiveness and we be having some different conversations with business owners but. There would still be a lot of questions about Social Security. And then a lot of questions about those that are unemployed but right now I just a little too much uncertainty for many of the small businesses that we've talked to. Alex it sounds again with this move the president is trying it and at least a little bit make up for the fact that there's currently no deal for a stimulus measure out of congress and what's the latest on that. Well so we heard from the senate majority leader Mitch McConnell I plans to force a vote. Tomorrow in the senate on a new corona virus economic relief bill. But again that something it's met attic a little bit of an impasse is gonna have to have some democratic support for that to get through and right now it doesn't look like. Those votes are there. My Alex for Shea we appreciate it thank you. And lays staged rotavirus vaccine trials at the University of Oxford or temper early on hold after recipient got sick. The company behind the vaccine AstraZeneca is now investigating whether the illness is a side effect of a shot. It says this kind of causes a routine action for safety and hopes any potential impact on a trial timeline will be minimal. Meanwhile the UK is issuing a new corona virus cracked down later this morning prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a ban on most gatherings of more than six people. That's down from thirty people the UK had been easing restrictions since may but cases are now rising again. And a few more things to know before you go the top general in the Middle East announced the US is going to reduce the number of troops in Iraq from 5200. To 3000. That's a larger reduction than expected and it's happening on a much faster timeline than we reported just weeks ago. General Kenneth MacKenzie says the decision is due to our confidence in the Iraqi Security Forces increased ability to operate independently. And the academy is rolling out the red carpet with some new requirements for inclusion. Starting in 20/20 five best picture nominees will be required to meet some major eligibility requirements. Including having a lead or supporting actor who was a minority or 30%. Of all actors and secondary roles minority or women. Adam behind the scenes crew will also need to be inclusive. These rules are also putting pressure on studios and agencies to create paid internship an apprentice programs for minorities and under represented groups. And finally fans will have to find a new way to keep up with the card ashes after twenty seasons keeping up with the card actions will be coming to an end. The final season will air next year on the eve the network said. In a statement that the show helped define the network Kardashian Jenner family also issued a joint statement saying in part quote. We decided as a family to and this very special journey where beyond grateful to all of you who watched us for all these years. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diana stayed up thanks for joining us. And remember ABC news live this year for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. We'll see you right back here at 11 AM eastern.

