Good morning I'm Dennis data thanks for sharing with us in today's update it was a bustling Memorial Day weekend with beaches parks in parades past. Actually people. An air travel shattering projections for more major cities are lifting restrictions of the number of US Covert cases are plummeting. But a new highly contagious Kobe Darian is causing major concern overseas. Will the vaccines work against it. It's been 100 years since the Tulsa race massacre one of the darkest days in US history. Overnight a candlelight vigil honored the roughly 300 black Americans killed by white mobs that day. To mark the anniversary descendants and survivors are set to join president Biden in Tulsa as he unveiled a plan to address racial and income inequality. More on the massacre and the president's speech coming up. And Naomi Osaka is stunning fans dropping out of the French Open the tennis star says she suffered long bouts of depression. Put it could mean for the sport and mental health awareness. We begin with America's seemingly on the rebound all over the country people gathered for Memorial Day weekend shattering travel projections. The CDC reports nearly 60% of Americans over the age of twelve have received at least one dose of a call that vaccine. For the first time in over a year the US is now averaging fewer than 20000. New cases a day GO Benitez is at Newark Airport with the latest. This morning with more than half of America's adult population fully vaccinated Americans are out in fort sunk in and very. No man if air travel shattering not just records but projections to. More than seven million people screamed at US airports between Thursday and Sunday this is why this airport has opened this is why these new flights are happening are. If people are traveling they're able to travel is because of the vaccine from beaches to Barbie Jeep. From parks to parades scenes of American life like we haven't seen in over year. Those stunning images from the Indy 500 the biggest sporting event in the world since the start of the pandemic. Packed with a 135000. Fans. More signs that the US could be returning to normal. New York City dropping its indoor dining curfew overnight. And today Vegas is officially fully open lifting capacity limits citywide. But still even today as thousands of families are struggling just under 450. People are still dying from Covert every day. There are signs of hoped for now. That number is more than 7% lower than a week ago the US is now averaging less than 20000 new Covert cases a day. That's the lowest number of cases in more than a year. Meanwhile one airline executive says the surge in travel is just getting started and if you thought these troubled lovers were big. Just wait until the fourth of July experts say those numbers are going to be huge dire. Franchione says thanks for that meanwhile there are concerns about a new call to Darian in Vietnam the city of ho chi Minh is in lockdown after a surge in cases. Our senior foreign correspond in panel is following this forest. Hi Ian what's the latest there. Yeah good morning Darnell a dime that's right overnight Vietnam agreeing to suspend a whole international flights into the capital Hanoi. Aaron to its largest city which. As you suggest is ho chi Minh that came into play from midnight. Last night as is locked down starts to spread in areas whether starting to see a significant rising cases. The country's Health Minister saying they appeared to have discovered a new. Highly contagious Berrian the combines both the British and the Indian veterans he's calling it dangerous. Although this point it's only been identified in a handful of people and much more work needs to be done. To study it nevertheless this is a country that up until recently had very few infections or deaths. And now the case numbers are rising rapidly. People in ho chi min a going to be allowed to leave home but only for essential reasons. And since you authorities and in the stocks try and test all nine million residents that. I think it's a reminder as a WHIO keeps telling is that all those things maybe if we're improving Daryn America in here in Britain. A lower the world it's malts and until this vaccination program starts to roll out then was still in the dangers that is. So in what does this mean for the rest of the world especially those countries that you mentioned that are largely still unvaccinated. Yeah I mean dead that's still going through won't. We all went through months back and now hopefully the good news he'd just been reporting from geo in the whip starting to see here is something that he's doing to continue. But it shows that until people are vaccinated this Morris will spread and it will constantly mutates and any mutates. All the times. All the time now and all of those mutations in necessarily dangerous in other words and not necessary be more transmissible. But the one side the UK variant the Indian veterans. And if the tests prove the case here then perhaps a Vietnamese baron for the winner of that yet could be more transmissible and that just makes it. More dangerous more hazardous to people because it increases it turns to catching it. A longtime missing countries are having go to great vaccination program Vietnam they vaccinated less than 1% of the population. And there's no immediate sign that that is going to ramp up so many of those countries interestingly that opinion to do really well. In terms of coping with the initial outbreak. And now having to deal with this secondary wave one that appears to be very very problematic. But I am. And in do we know yet if the vaccines currently available will protect against this new strain. Yet good question that's a woman was wants and right especially here in Britain where the Indian veterans. Is spreading rapidly in number of cases doubling over the last week. The big question. Will the vaccines it would being given protects against them that with the Indian burial what we frontiers of both boys and AstraZeneca. Jim protect it gains serious to very serious cases. But it means of people who have been he had one job are more susceptible with this Blair and we don't really know yet very preliminary stages. They need to do more work past will other health authorities probably in the stakes but certainly here in Britain. To look at this very in to see how transmissible it is and how much of the threats 88 actually represents. Once again become says who assisting alms serpents vaccines and we know the United States is one of them. This is more of the case to argue about why those vaccines need to go out to other countries that just an Havoc on the supply. Night ABC news senior foreign correspondent in Connolly and thank you. And police have released surveillance video as a search for the three suspects in -- shooting in Miami. Two people are dead and more than twenty injured after the shooters open fire on a party this weekend. Then drove off in an SUV now police say they have recovered that SUV. Victor Kendall has the latest from Miami. This morning the manhunt in Miami for the three suspected gunman in the surveillance video wanted for a mass shooting outside a banquet hall. Watch as they exit that SUB heavily armed with assault style rifles. They don't what are frame but her back in less than ten seconds. Having just opened fire on a crowd and driving off in that short time two people were killed another twenty wounded. Three are still in critical condition. Police say some people in the crowd returned fire. They recovered more than 100 shell casings at the scene the venue had been rented out for a local rappers album release party. Police believe the shooting was likely part of the feud between rival groups it was targeted but still don't have a motive. Targeting individuals and at the same time hitting innocent people that have nothing to do with their beef ruining families. Harming mothers who are here today glaucoma. You'll love. Clayton Dillard's seniors 46 year old son Clayton Dillard the third died in the shooting. The heartbroken father interrupting a news conference demanding justice and next their pain she's seen. Just hours after that surveillance was released police divers finding the suspect's vehicle submerged in a canal singer was reported stolen earlier this month. This incident capping a violent Memorial Day weekend in my Amy where seven people were shot on Friday night three more on Thursday. The mayor pleading for the public's help. We must get these killers off the streets. We can only do it with your help. There's a large reward for any information leading to an arrest 130000. Dollars Miami Dade's mayor says that the tips have been coming in but so far. No arrests have been made Diane. Victor cannon Miami thanks Victor. And Texas governor Greg Abbott is threatening to dock state lawmakers pay after Democrats blocked a controversial election bill. They walked out of the house chamber late Sunday night leaving the body without enough members. To hold a vote congressional correspondent Rachel Scott has the latest Rachel good morning. Diane good morning Texas governor Greg Abbott is only digging in this morning after this unexpected last stand. By Democrats. They were outnumbered they did not have enough votes to sink his bills they decided to use the one tool that they have after they staged. All walked out. They let the chamber so MT there was actually not enough members inside to actually hold this vote. The builder they were protesting would significantly restrict voter access it would be and drive through voting it would also restrict mail in voting adding a new voter ID requirement. Any would change that hours to vote on Sunday this of the time and we know that. Many black voters head to the polls after going to church now Republicans and says is all about restoring voter confidence. And that's what needs when he election but Democrats are gearing quick to point out. That there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the November election still you have the governor. He is not backing down he says he's going to be calling a special session that could be announced as early as today he's also dreading to with hold them pay of the Democrats who walked out. He says they have abandoned their responsibility. And I an important note here that this is. One of just many bills that are being proposed across the nation so far. Fourteen states have passed bills restricting voter access. President Biden calls as un in the Eric and he's calling on congress to act. But any voting rights legislation faces a significant challenger in the senate they need at least ten Republicans on board I am. All right Rachel Scott thank you. And president Biden is heading to Oklahoma today where he will become the first sitting president to visit the site. Of the Tulsa race massacre. It's been 100 years has an estimated 300 black people were killed by a white mob and an entire community was destroyed impacting families for generations. ABC's Marcus Moore has the latest. A candlelight vigil overnight to mark the exact moment one of the darkest days and our country's history began. I hate filled massacre erasing livelihoods and generational wealth for so many fans are. It's finally be in economics. I'll what I Kansas City. A century later there is still an open wound in Tulsa after that Rufus a tackle the city's Greenwood district also known as black Wall Street. The thriving area for black owned and operated businesses left in ruins after an angry white mob tore through the neighborhood on May 31 1921. Less than 24 hours later an estimated 300 black Americans were dead. Thousands of homes and businesses destroyed. And a historic harmony church we're survivors sought refuge is the city burned a century ago people of varied backgrounds and faiths would turn. This time to dedicated. Bare walls when we CBS and wal. Give wall does not book still remembered the fight baseball the role as the give us the courage to fight the fight we steal device. Tokyo would economic justice the deal would pose a question. This sort of Tulsa Monday two of the remaining survivors by all of Fletcher and her brother he's Dan Ellis arriving to cheers. Participating in a ceremony honoring the dead in their right in front please chains insulin. 100 years on a renewed focus on remembrance mourning and resolved. President Biden is expected to toward Lee Greenwood culture center and also meet with survivors of the massacre and the descendants who were connected to that horror. Is also expected to lay out his plan to address racial income inequality across the country. Marcus Moore ABC news Tulsa. ARAMARK is thank you for that and as Marcus mention president Biden is set to speak in Tulsa at 4:15 eastern this afternoon we will bring that event to you live. When it happens. Tennis star and I only Osaka has dropped out of the French Open revealing she suffered both long bouts of depression. When we come back why some experts think this moment could be came changer. For mental health awareness. Welcome back tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has announced she is dropping out of the French Open after revealing she suffering from depression. A soccer posted I think now the best thing for the tournament the other players and my well being is that I was drops adding I never wanted to be a distraction. We'll read has the latest. Naomi Osaka saying over a walk to the French Open. Announcing she's taking some time away from the court rating on Twitter I think now the best thing for the tournament the other players and my well being is that I withdraw. I never wanted to be a distraction the bombshell coming a day after the number two ranked player in the world was fine 151000 dollars for refusing to attend a post match press conference on Sunday instead giving a brief courtside interview. You heard the 23 year old now revealing she's battled long bouts of depression and anxiety since being thrust into the limelight. At the 2018 US open where she beat Serena Williams in an instant classic final. After Williams was docked a game penalty by the chair umpire the crowd directing its wrath toward the umpire to hand in directly toward Osaka. After Osaka won it all she stood emotional under a towel as a chorus of boos filled Arthur Ashe stadium court. And on Monday Serena voicing her support for Osaka once again after her decision to leave it ornament. I felt for Naomi I fill my. I wish you very because I know what it's like every one is different in everyone handles things differently and you just have to. Let her handle it the way she wants to and I think she's doing investigations hand. Osaka honest about her struggles with depression after losing its when he eighteen match in Charleston. Yesterday just won't go. Those who really depressed but I don't know. So saturating. A. Seventeen year old American star cocoa golf tweeting stays strong I admire your vulnerability. And trailblazing legend Billie Jean King writing. It's incredibly brave that Naomi Osaka has revealed her truth about her struggle with depression. Right now the important thing is that we give her the space and time she needs. Experts in sports psychology calling those soccer's withdrawal an opportunity for positive change in the industry. We are actually soar pulled hamstrings. Or blood clots while we find someone hormonal issue. Diane in her statement announcing her withdrawal from the French Open Osaka also wrote quote. I wrote privately to the tournament apologizing and saying that I would be happy to speak with them after the tournament has the slams are intense. And that when the time is right shields to work with the tennis to work to improve thanks for players and press and fans. Diane. I will read thanks for that and earlier on GMA George Stephanopoulos spoke with tennis hall of Famer an ESPN analyst Chris Everett soccer's decision take a look. So what's your take on this decision and. So many layers to this issue that we eat it it would take an hour to talk about most importantly I hope that dailies OK and and I think all the players do it that she gets the support that she needs. It's interesting because you know I really respect Naomi for being a spokesperson and she has been the.

