Transcript for ABC News Live update: The newly named Washington Football team shows off new jerseys

Good morning I'm Diana say no thanks for streaming with us in today's update new images from students who've gone back to school show some kids and masks but no social distancing. Q what some teachers say it may not be possible to follow safety protocols. Also ahead the newly named Washington football team to show off their new uniforms without their controversial old logo. This morning we hear from native American activists who say this is about so much more than a teen named. And be a rest nearly fifty years in the making a fugitive convicted for shooting and injuring a police officer is behind bars again after escaping from prison. Decades ago to get a surprising way that same cops helped tracking down 46 years later. But we begin with some breaking news the US that it over one point seven million jobs in the month of July with the unemployment rate falling to ten point 2%. That's better than many expected but still bit down from June Rebecca Jarvis is here. To break it all down for us Rebecca what you may take away from these numbers. Well I I think Diane the bottom line here is that the numbers are moving in the right direction but we still have a long way to go if you look at the months. Of may June and July 8 the economy has added or rehired nine point three million Americans but if you look. At march and April we lost more than 21 million jobs and as you said. About half of those jobs have now come back and there are still some really big questions about things moving forward number one the virus itself we've now seen. Where there have been some up ticks in the virus we've now seen reopening either reversed or stalled altogether. And then you have this question of the consumer and how we will be haven react. You have high unemployment still in this country consumers may or may not feel. The ability the optimism to spend money and that's a key question that will drive growth going forward and finally what does the government do those 600 dollar. Weekly unemployment benefits expired. At the end of July there's a stalemate in Washington still over what to do next. And that will largely determine also how much money. US consumers have in their pocket Diane in the US consumer as we've talked about here before. Is the heartbeat of this country how we behave with our money dictates 70% cover our economies activity and growth. And of course a lot of that is dictated by how much money we actually have to spend her back as so many people are watching these debates in Washington right now. Could be numbers may mean move things along somehow. Well I think there's something in these numbers for every one and fortunately in Washington and that's what we see so much of the time with numbers like this. You can point to the optimism which is the fact that jobs are returning and that is very important they are however returning at a slower pace than what we saw. In May and June. And in order to keep up that momenta some of the consumer does need to be spending and feeling optimistic about the economy as do businesses. And so. When you think about what's happening here they're still very very clearly. A big hole to climb out from there's also a big election. Right around the corner and that she will very likely drive some of this decision making out of Washington. Hi Rebecca Jarvis forestry I was appreciate you take thanks Rebecca. Ohio governor Mike DeWine now says he tested negative for corona virus hours after testing positive. An initial positive results came from a routine screening before he was supposed to meet with the president in a statement overnight the government said Ohio's Health Department is now trying to figure out. How the discrepancy between those two tests happens. Masks will not be required at what may be the country's biggest public gathering since March. 250000. People are expected to attend the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally which kicks off today in South Dakota. In a survey by the city 60% of residents wanted to cancel the event the local businesses also rely on the gathering for a huge percentage of their revenues. Andrea some grim new research from the University of Washington predicting nearly 300000. Americans will die from corona virus by December 1. That's nearly twice the number of deaths right now. Those predictions don't bode well for the back to school debate where we're seeing more images of packed schools on social media. In Michigan teachers protested the State's reopening plans ABC's Steve Olson Sami has more. As school districts across the country this morning are figuring out how to best educate children safely and in some cases are sending them back to classrooms. School systems like the one in Spalding county Georgia are struggling with their decision it's a student was suspended on Wednesday for sharing these image it's of a packed hallway between classes that are high school. From the first week of classes were most of the students weren't wearing masks the superintendent had to write this letter obtained by ABC news trying to calm families. Where he underlines that masks are still encouraged and says more resources are all on the way for families and teachers. How many although we're not wearing mouse knows me don't dams eight and all EO. A former teacher who worked in the school district is agreed to talk with us and asked for some anonymity because she's afraid people will come for her. She says bully behavior is what made her quit. I feel as an educator it is my duty to you play now. An instance where I do not feel like the children are being kept safe I do not feel like my fellow teachers are being kept safe. Teachers and America's streets are protesting in person learning. One of their biggest concerns heading back to classrooms that don't have enough space to follow safety protocols I teach high school and got 39 kids and a plan. Just not going to happen. Students continue to share photos of crowded schools online these are from inside Woodstock high school in Georgia. Showing some students and masks but little social distancing the school system here is reporting cope it nineteen infections. In at least five different schools already. Their parents who of course need to send their kids to school because they both have to work but at the same time. Kids who are attending some of these schools are getting sick and here in Georgia a seven year old with no underlying health conditions. Died from Kobe nineteen the youngest cope in nineteen deaths reported in the state steam both Sami ABC news Atlanta. Small businesses consume news at key lifeline the federal bureau protection program gives low interest loans to small businesses to help them through the pandemic. But it's set to expire tomorrow. Both Democrats and Republicans as port extending the program. But they're still deadlocked on a broader stimulus package so what happens if these loans run out we spoke with two small business owners about how they survived the pandemic so far. And there are worries going forward. 6500. Dollars is Olney. Not even a month's worth it when it comes and does this at least for our business. So we used it immediately within that month. So you know it quickly you've written how. In thanked Tyree for us at that point we decided meant to me and you in physically that we can not rely on these programs. To help us to be able and a have a thriving. Business and so we had to quickly paging our business. At that point so was our work there had a lengthy. Crist I end it's like I don't know what I was expecting it read do you again I don't know we rated clients that are outrageous because. What really helps us a small businesses does is grant programs. And programs that can be implement and treaties quick we. Smoothly and without so many unknown. The restaurant industry has really didn't Kamerion coma and in that we were here or loan for a lot of other industries and we were hit really really hard. And I think are also uniquely employees he hit me hard and sirens because it is very premise of where we either. I'm people guarantee. When we lose small businesses. You really lose. A lot is since. I think it will affect. And they sent out and we used an hour unfortunately very lasting in ways that shred community is any pretense. And we will continue to follow these stories if you own or work out a small business and wanna share how you're faring in this pandemic what's helping what's hurting tweet us at ABC news live. Well leave us a comment on FaceBook were into Graham. Washington's NFL team has a new look the temporarily renamed Washington football team treated video workers taking down murals at their facilities. Saying they are starting fresh they also change their uniforms now featuring just the players' numbers on the helmets no more logo. This morning we're hearing from native American activists who spent their lives advocating for this kind of change. They're talking about why this is about so much more than a team name Keira Phillips has that story. This is a cultural calling the from the uptown wounds so. Sounds to summon all nations inner tribal to data. And make it known. For change from. Has been her. Oh. For decades native Americans like Mary Phillips who is Laguna Pueblo and Omaha. Have stood in protest. Battling to persuade schools colleges and professional sports teams like the Washington Redskins. To drop American Indian names and mascots. That many people deemed derogatory. You don't even say. The word Redskins even asked me not to seat in the inner you forgive me I just want to put in reference here he referred to it as the and because it's the word that. Conjures up so many horrible fox. And it is. A slur towards native Americans for those who still haven't heard that trying to educate people to understand that this word. This teen celebrates that's actually celebrates the color of my skin by seeing that it is red and their for we can call you this name that. From you know history that proves that you are. But worth 200 dollars your had your skill was worth 200 dollars and people would hunt you down. For that. And I was just the beginning and cures full story which will air later tonight but Keira is here with us now live it tells little us more about this. Q does put a moment you had their native Americans have been protests in this team name for decades so what shall finally drove this change now. Yeah they sure have and you know what it comes down to Diane it was the death of George Floyd. By the hands of Minneapolis police departments and the protests that we saw all across the country actually all over the world. And this this call. For for social justice and and to talk about racism and can front. Not only the issues with police but also. Names on and college teams football teams in particular. The Washington team so. Said that was the beginning this was a spin off of the black lives matter movement all triggered by what happened in Minneapolis. But there's actually a little bit more to that is well it wasn't like. Dan Snyder the only the owner of the teen had this awakening for for social justice. You know if he he was he was obsolete insisted on not changing the name. And then what happened was investors came forward. And and reached out to big sponsors like FedEx and Nike and said that you know we're gonna pull are billions of dollars. And lets you support changing this name. So when it came down to it Diane it really was the power of the dollar. That change this but it didn't start with the protest and this call for justice around the world that's really what got it going but. It did come down to money in the end it's. Oh frequently does care and in the current team name is just a place over place holder I should say so how are they doing on finding a permanent new name. Yet that's a good question apparently they are in no rush they are taking their time. With this because it's a really big deal and as you know Diane a lot of people are going to be weighing in on what they think the name change should be so there really isn't a date for when we will hear what the official name is. But I can tell you chief Billy. And also who you will meet in this PCs the Indian chief for the Piscataway nation and then also Mary Phillips. Eight who with whom you saw that piece they like warriors they think warriors is a really strong name and that should be a big contender. The Washington warriors I like it nice a generation to. Karen thanks so much for the report and you can secure is full report on ABC news prime tonight at 7 eastern right here on ABC news lot. A manhunt in New Mexico is over after 46. Years. The FBI arrested a fugitive convicted for shooting and injuring a Denver cop he later escaped from a Colorado prison. Well decades later that same cop help tracking down but some unexpected help ABC's Clayton San Dell has more. This morning Luis Archuleta a fugitive on the run for nearly five decades ease back behind bars thanks to an ex cop who never quit. I mean among project I'm united I've been tracking this guy from 46 years. In 1971 Darrow cinquanta was a 21 year old rookie Denver cop 1 morning he spots Archuleta would recently escaped from a prison camp in California. I get another car he was pulling a gun and I was pretty close to G level bag gun and shot he takes off and runs it we never radios he came out of the car. So I had to crawl to the car and get in and call for help. Cinquanta survived and eventually wrote a book about his police career on the cover the uniform he wore the day he was shot. Archuleta was eventually caught in Mexico. Get ahold of an American Consulate. Told the mining act I shot a cup in Denver gave me the hell out of here you play and that's how we got him down. But in 1974 he escaped again over the years cinquanta never gave up on the case even after retiring in 1990 and becoming a private die. I contacted all the main players and Maine people around him trying to get somebody to give a month. And on June 24. I get a phone call this person says you know. But in thinking about it Nauman a monetary where your guy is that shut him out of the blue you get out of who have. Cinquanta alerted the FBI and local police and Wednesday Archuleta now 77 years old. Was arrested at a home in New Mexico. Palace at fields and know that he's back in custody is satisfying I don't know about the word closure. You know I don't know them that kind of a person them goods it's very satisfying that I got Amaya bragging rights that I did get him. And you know the chases everything. Now cinquanta admits he may have been just so we've bit obsessed with this case but he says it's hard not to take it personal. When someone is trying to kill you. Diane. Understandable claim isn't a movie is so what happens Archuleta now. Damn right at a Hollywood Archuleta will now be extradited. From New Mexico back here to Colorado to face a whole host of charges including escape and. Frankly and send Alley appreciated thanks. A few more things to know before you go Kentucky's attorney general says. There wink for key evidence in the march police killing of Rihanna Taylor including the results of a ballistics tests. Meanwhile Oprah is putting up dozens of billboards around Louisville to try to amplify Taylor sauce story and demand that police involved be arrested. Kids in Oaxaca Mexico will now need a parent's approval to buy junk food or sugary drinks. The state is the first in the country to pass this kind alarm Oaxaca has one of the world's highest rates of childhood obesity. And some New Yorkers and upper Manhattan woke up in the dark today due to a power outage early this morning. It into the moment power came back on and on the upper east side across from Central Park in this video from WABC. The power company con Edison says the power has been restored and they are investigating the problem. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diana say no thanks for joining us. And remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Up next injures he's report on how stale beer from the shutdown is being turned into fuel. Stay safe fabric everybody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.