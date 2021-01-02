Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Nor'easter blankets East Coast

Good morning I'm Diana fado thanks for streaming with us in today's update nineteen states are on alert as a massive snowstorm blanketed the East Coast. The heaviest snow is moving to the New York area right now it's no race at two inches per hour. The storm has already created a cross country mess on the roads. LaGuardia Airport here in New York just announced it's suspending all flights were also seen reports of power outages and Conan vaccination is deemed railed. In seven states states we have team coverage this morning and rob Marciano starts us off in Philadelphia with the latest on driving conditions rob. Overnight all winter white out. Plows out in full force trying to keep up with a massive amount of snow falls expected. Game. Just drivers braving the treacherous road conditions while others are forced to pull over and waited out. In Ohio cars spinning trying to get traction anyway. This man jumping on the back of a bumper of that SUV trying to help the tires dig in while others ended up in the medium. Traffic backed up for hours after a fatal wreck there. Nor'easter bring blizzard like conditions. The new York and New Jersey both. During his state of emergency. The Big Apple halting Colvin vaccinations. Even for those with scheduled appointments across the northeast thousands of flights are now cancel. At JFK alone more than 800 flights. Travel for that from the storm will last for days. Snow emergencies are also in effect for Boston and Philadelphia. More than 250 Rex reported across Virginia this fire truck flipping over fortunately no serious injuries there. Chicago now digging out from just under a foot of snow there second snowstorm. These officers out to help stranded drivers teaming up to push their own SUV back on the road. And lawyer in Philadelphia they are trying to get around as best they can't it is leading it's misleading for. The last several hours now bosses are still running hero mark history but it is certainly very very slick this is independents. National park and advance hauled there. Other snow three maybe four inch subtle but most of it is now sleep that is going to change over to snow. As a colder because a work in here but it's been all snow all. Just north of here a foot of snow New Jersey and you'll get at least at a looks like a New York City let's go over the impacts this. All the big cities from Los Angeles and San Francisco to Chicago and DC here in Philly New York. Boston everybody getting a piece of this storm it seems like before it heads out to sea and SI going to be for another two days. So from Georgia remain we have bubble winter weather advisories in the areas we'll be most impact. With hazardous travel and some power outages right along the New York metropolitan area net tristate area including. Northeast up Pennsylvania and maybe even some spot just north this city would blizzard conditions and a in that time the world be impossible trial now be later on this afternoon. And tonight as this close to law begins and pick up steam. That'll bring him more cold air along I 95 at least here in the southern part of the eastern part of it Connecticut up to Boston stays mostly about makes enough to where it won't be as great of an accumulation but busy three to six inches there. But it has twelve plus a just just west of New York City probably in New York City enables each fall. To maybe eighteen inches of snow north of that. Twelve to 24 inches of snow and it stated for the most part it's got a heavy snows are difficult certainly to get out there are just chop free from. Sharp line there are New Jersey. And once large coastal flooding is going to be a problem big serve obviously not a great beach day. But certainly coastal flooding from the Delmarva all the way up through parts of down east Maine one to two inches to feet obligation there are some. Roadways flooded by that's because the wind it's gonna crank we will see blizzard conditions at times especially along the coastline. Beaudet near seventy mile per hour wind in Montauk there on the eastern and a law amounts later on this afternoon into tonight. And tomorrow winding down a little bit but winter storm warnings are posted really till at least 10 AM no more off not 1 PM in the afternoon it will take some time. Produced any get through naturally veep. Of the hallmark of this storm is the duration of it not just here in north basement started a week ago Diane think California is so by huge swath of the country. Getting a piece of of this storm and it's far from over here. In northeast Diane. Senior meteorologist rob Marciano good thing you have that beard to keep your face form rob. And elves thanks that. And thanks rob. And new York New Jersey have already declared states of emergency because of the storm in Jersey nearly 4000 plows and salts riders. Have already been deployed across the state ABC's Stephanie Ramos is as is in Paramus New Jersey with more on that Stephanie good morning. Say they're Diane good morning as you now a major snowstorm blanketing this area here in New Jersey as you just mentioned is state of emergency is in -- back to me basically meaning no one should be on the roads except for essential workers and these current Aziz plow trucks and in the opener. Dumping salt on the roads trying to keep everybody safe but right Howard a dome you'll see. Pull any assault behind 7000 tons a bit but we've CB been here for several hours EC these crews coming and it now. Re loading on the on the salt and heading back out but let it. Look over here you'll see the snowy scene up behind me and it's only getting the worst hazardous conditions out here the snow is getting deeper and deeper and that's because snowfall rates are ex bloating. In these New Jersey suburbs officials say about 230 inches of snow is falling. Per our work they're expecting about two feet of snow here. And it New Jersey those are the amounts but the impact. Is another met with officials are urging people to say. Off with a rose again only those essential workers and really stay home and wait this out this will be the scene for the next several hours. Into tomorrow officials are expecting that heavy snow that rob mentioned. Blizzard like conditions and. Coastal flooding across the state of New Jersey Diane we have not only are you safer if you stay off the roads but it also let those clouds and Salzburg is clean up the roads. That much faster and easier Stephanie Ramos in Paramus New Jersey banks have me. And our nation's capital is covered in snow after two straight winters with practically no snowfall. Yesterday an impromptu snowball fight broke out on the National Mall. And president Biden is enjoying the view from the White House writing on Twitter he is glad. To not need to commute today our engine in Norman though she did commute to DC far as and she has more. On the storm's impact today sorry radio to be outside but tell us what he's really not. But the and it is raining and it is cold and it's not that pretty winds trees being here. I've got in the Lincoln Memorial you can see it is area where there's still lots of slush on the ground this was snow when we were out here for world news tonight. Just last night at 6 PM but. This snow is really stopped in its been this mix of rain and sleet that's been falling and on the ground here this is one of the concerns for officials. It's that these cold temperatures. And dot ice and sleet and rain that's falling that it's gonna freeze over on the ground it's very slick here walking it's been slick out on the roads and that's why they're trying to get people to stay home. You can seated area where there is still some snow from what fell yesterday blanketing the nation's capital they're preparing for the biggest snowstorm in two years there is a snow emergency in effect here. For nearly two straight days it was supposed to end at 6 AM. Tomorrow on Tuesday and said that was updated in ended at 8 PM. Last night but the mayor still urging people to use caution and to not be out too much. Because we are still getting this wintry mix falling and it is very cold Diane. Engine and other been some cancellations the senate is putting off their of their full loads but. A talk the impact on vaccine distribution because we're hearing that's been impacted in that areas well. Don't write so it's and the mayor said bottlers when that snow emergency here is updated and ended at 8 PM last night all local schools are virtual today's city offices opened at the same time but all local testing sites are closed for today and that's also impacted some vaccine site that sauce that had posing that a just sit there hours so they were still accepting vaccine appointments that were before 1030 but as of about thirty minutes ago there are locations. That ended that for today trying to get people to stay home so anyone who added appointment today at this point or later would need to reschedule. Diane good to know today Norman stay warm my friend thank you. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diana stayed away BC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. I will see you back here 1 PM eastern for an update on the storm and it just a moment we will bring you news conference from New Jersey governor. Still murky on its. 