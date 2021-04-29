Transcript for ABC News Live Update: President Joe Biden lays out vision to move US forward

After just 100 days. Factory reports in the nation. America. Is on the move again. The president revealed an expansive and an extensive plan to transform the economy Biden called on the wealthiest Americans and corporations to foot the bill. President also touted progress on the pandemic. And highlighted the dangers of white supremacy. And we won't ignore what our intelligence agency and determined to be the most lethal terrorist threat to homeland today. White supremacy is terrorist. But Republicans in their response to the speech accused Biden and his party of dividing the country exclusively this morning vice president Kamala Harris speaks out. And the race against time to get more Americans vaccinated thousands of vaccine doses are set to expire this afternoon. And the surprising cost of Coke did it by getting sick now all could cost you thousands. This says the city that never sleeps will be waking up from this summer in New York City mayor bill to block do you announces the vaccine is defeating culminated. And the city will fully reopen on July 1. End of bird's eye view of a scene in Australia straight out of an outward Hitchcock movie this huge flock of cop could choose. Can dating a quiet neighborhood in order to tell you why not much can be done to stop them. But we begin with the president marking his 100. Stay in office just hours after delivering his first address to congress and like everything else this past year the speech was transformed by the pandemic just 200 people in the room when they're normally would have been about 16100. Particularly this powerful image from the address behind the president for the first time and to win it vice president Kabul Harris House Speaker Nancy Pelosi let's get the latest now from Mary Bruce at the White House. Thompson elbow jabs the president and during the chamber for his first joint address relishing in the history of the moment madame speaker. Madam vice president. Okay. First time the president flanked by two women no prizes ever said those words. And it's about time. Highlighting his strides to combat the pandemic every one. All of the age of six G every one. Is now idols of only get vaccinated. Right now right away. Go get vaccinated in America. Then pushing his plan to reshape the economy and the role of government must approve democracy still works in our government still works and we can deliver for our people. The president urging congress to pass his ambitious infrastructure built speaking directly to American workers now I know. So review and home are wondering. Where do these jobs for you American jobs plan is a blue collar movie friend to build America. If he's testing the vice president repeated the charge I'm asking the vice president to lead this effort if you. Because I don't get done. The president outlining a sweeping new child care and education plan. Calling for universal pre K paid family leave and tuition free community college we also need to make ones who generation investment. And our families and our children but he's expansive vision comes with an expensive price tag over four trillion dollars in new spending. Calling on only the wealthiest Americans and corporations to foot the bill. I don't want to close any tax increase on people make you less. And 400000. Dollars ruling in effect three tenths of 1% of all Americans by that action. Republicans in the room largely stone faced in their seats opposed to the tax aches and the steep price tag. Biden says he's open to bipartisanship. But in not a blockade. I like to mediate. But those who have ideas and very different. The thicker better. I welcome those ideas. But the rest of the world is not waiting for us doing nothing. Is not an option. And also highlighting the dangers of white supremacy the stark contrast from his predecessor we won't ignore what our intelligence agency and. Determined to be the most lethal terrorist threat to homeland today. White supremacy used terrorist senator Tim Scott a rising star in the Republican Party delivering the response. Branding Biden's agenda as another example of wasteful government spending our best future we will not come from Washington schemes or social streams you'll come from you. The American people Scott who's leading a bipartisan effort to pass police reform speaking of his own experiences with racism. And warning against using race as a political weapon in America. God is not. Be racist country. It's backwards to fight discrimination. With different types of discrimination. And it's wrong to try to use our painful past two disc honestly shut down. Debates in the present. The challenge now for the president and his team going forward is going to be in selling. This plan not just up on Capitol Hill but also to the American people the president is hitting the road today be down in Atlanta for a rally the key state of Georgia. Out there were gaining the big push to try and do just that. Trevor Berry burst of the White House Mary thank you and earlier today on Good Morning America vice president Connolly Harris spoke about Biden's speech with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos. Nicholas. At a historic. Image seeing new and house speaker Pelosi was so much reaction to the president's speech last night what Jermaine take it away. I believe that the president yet again has reminded us should be optimistic and believe in America believes in America. He was very clear that he he's gonna dead we're gonna ban on Americans and American every day. And in the work that he has been doing and the words of his speech I think really rally the country. To remember. That we we are competitive by nature we believe in testing and working people. That's how we have grown that is how we have grown our economy that is how we've gone our standing around the world. And this is a president was prepared to continue to invest knowing the great potential and the great role of leadership that our country plays in the world. Thank you for joining us madam vice president Ian of the present specific proposals are broadly popular but our new poll shows a majority concerned about the size and scope of the package they want the president. To work with the Republicans. How much are you willing to compromise how much time we give them before trying it would Democrats alone. Frank what George as a present even mentioned last time we had been. And many meetings in the Oval Office with Republicans and Democrats together. A talking about all of these issues and inviting their feedback inviting their ideas. We're very serious about that and very sincere in our hope that weekend. Reflect the bipartisan nature of the American people on these issues and come together in a way that is about again investing in families investing in job creation investing. In the competitiveness of our country. He's a view the world in and the president specifically mentioned China as an example. A but the president good talking about immigration he did not. Lay out a concrete plan with dealing. With a surge of migrants especially. At the border and that's your task that's a job that he has handed use so can you be specific with immediate plans and you'll have. In facing this issue. So Robin when he mentioned is that I am responsible for and and and have been taking on the responsibility. The dealing with the root causes of migration and here's how I think about it. Listen and you look at the northern triangle which is the area of focus the geographic area of focus. You have to to ask him and realized that he I think most people don't leave home. They only did grandmother they don't want to leave the place where they grew up the place nationally with the culture and language I want you to believe comments usually from one of two reasons. Because they don't have opportunities fairness to fulfill their basic needs like feeding their children are keeping a roof over their heads. Or they're playing some kind of harm. So the way that we are than dealing with this is to say hey. Less than one understand these are our neighbors and Western Hemisphere and less do what we can to give the folks there are some hope. That issue face staying help is on the way so I've been convening for example members of our cabinet including secretary of commerce is gonna. Have a virtual trade mission with the folks in Guatemalan in the region our secretary of agriculture Tom Vilsack. Well we're looking at the fact that among the needs in the real harm in that area includes that they tend to gigantic hurricanes and now drought. We're talking about economies that are in large part based on their agricultural production. So this is the work we're doing nice convenient you can American foundations. To renew their emphasis and priority and around the northern triangle I've been talking with foreign leaders I've done met right in this room. Would be the prime minister of Japan to talk about. Renewing our friendship on many levels including an investment in the northern triangle. Similarly I talked to many heads of stuff stay at. A round what we can do including giving the UN to renew its focus on the northern triangle through our great UN ambassador. Linda Thomas Greenfield so this is the work that we need to do it will not be fixed overnight look if this raising. Look at an excellent time goes on the machine. But we are prepared to make the investment and dances to get in there for the long haul to do what is necessary to address the reasons people so. Fleet center Tim Scott said last night that America is not a racist country do you agree with that. And what do you make of his warning against fighting discrimination with more discrimination. I believe that we need to would you look for solid I don't think America is a racist country but we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country and it's. And its existence today and I I applaud the president for I was having the ability in the courage frankly to speak the truth about it he spoke. What we know from the intelligence community one of the greatest threats to our national security as domestic terrorism manifested. By white supremacist. And so these are issues that we must confront and it doesn't. It does not help to heal our country to unify us as a people to ignore the realities of that and I think the president has been. Outstanding and a real national leader. We know the issue saying let's confront the realities and let's deal with it. Knowing Leon have so much more common than what separates us. And the idea is that we wanna unify the country but not without speaking treason and requiring accountability as appropriate. Have more in common. The not Matta vice president have to tell you a hundred days today marks the hundred days of this act. Administration so how would you compare where we are as a nation. Today as opposed to win you and the president took the oath of office. A hundred days and today. When we came into office on January 20. We're looking at. You know essentially a fraction of them Americans have been vaccinated. We now against the president has has rightly said have vaccinated at a do over 200 million. Americans the majority of adults in America have been vaccinated. We didn't folks got their 14100 dollar checks who desperately needed them. Did he is trying to make it work ten million people who are unemployed and helping them get through this moment. We have done workers of giving schools reopened and and now everyone. From sixteen on the can get vaccinated and and that means our start teachers and our school let's start raising kids are back in school. It's amazing that things that are happening and also we have made and real serious commitment and investment. Two job creation in America and we are as the president said last night America is back and we're here to stay. And his prison thank you for joining us on this day thank you feel thank you. Our thanks to George Robin and the vice president for that interview here's what we're watching today in Washington. At 11 AM eastern EPA administrator Michael Regan will testify before the house energy and commerce committee on the agency's budget. Also happening an eleven US Marine Corps common dominated. Berger chief of naval operations admiral Michael gill day and act. Acting secretary of the navy top. Parker will testify to the house appropriations committee on the media in the Marine Corps budget. And then this afternoon at 2:55 eastern vice president Harris will be marking the administration's 100 day in office with the remarks in Baltimore. Jimmy speaking after she tumors the mass vaccination say there at M&T bank stadium and that of course brings us the latest in the fight again. The pandemic a 142 million Americans have not received at. At least one dose of the vaccine which is just about 55% of the adult population. But the demand for vaccines is dropping and thousands of doses are set to expire this afternoon. ABC's Marcus Moore has the latest. This morning health officials concerned as demand declines for cold in nineteen vaccines. Thousands of doses going unused across the country. In Oklahoma a state where the average daily death toll is rising a startling reality at this famous site here in Tulsa Oklahoma they can do 3000 shot today but look at this. Absolutely no line and officials here tell us they're averaging fewer than 200 a day. Now FEMA is going door to door in an effort to change people's minds. In Philadelphia the clock is ticking 3000 doses set to expired this afternoon at the Pennsylvania convention center. After backs and 87000. People a day there the average has dropped to below hundreds. I don't want to do it. Event I'm gonna do it because I wanted to see might win Saturday and my daughter. Overall cases across the country are dropping and states are now rolling that more restrictions. In Georgia the Atlanta Braves truest park it will be open at a 100% capacity next week. It in New Jersey governor Phil Murphy signing an executive order allowing day and sleep away camps to re open this summer but as life returns to normal and alert. Some insurance companies are also changing policies. And no longer waiving some called it fees. Current. GE C accused an and all that center. Thousand dollars you know new war and I. And Marcus Moore joins me live now from a vaccination site in Tulsa Oklahoma markets are no health officials. Our concern about this drop in demand for vaccinations across huge swaths of the country. What are you seeing there in Tulsa I guess maybe more importantly what are you not see. Well that hey Trevor good morning to you it's really a remarkable sight that we've seen here in in Tulsa Oklahoma where you have this. This massive facility just behind me that members of the National Guard also nurses and medical officials standing by awaiting to give shots but we've only seen a trickle of people coming yen yesterday so. Again they can deliver about 3000 shots every single day here but they've been averaging. Up between a hundred Emma 150. Soul what we haven't seen a long lines of people rushing to get vaccinated and and and because of that. FEMA has put together a plan to Trevor have teams go door to door to get the word out about the vaccines and also hand out flyers and put up. Signs are. Any thing letting people know that that that that they do have vaccines available to them and hopefully address the hesitancy that a lot of people have about getting the shock. That focus shifting now from getting the vaccines available now getting anyone to come take them Marcus we know of course as this is happening the virus is still spreading it. And some insurance providers now are no longer waiving certain co lead fees. If a person is unfortunate enough to still getting infected what should they expect that to pay for. How well at this point Trevor depending on which insurance company do you work with. You could be as we've heard on the the hook or are facing a deductible of a thousand the 2000 dollars or perhaps. Even more than that we have been in contact with L one insurance provider Aetna they said that while there. Some of their waivers like a inpatient treatment those expired in January and February they are still offering. Waivers. Four vaccinations. As well as Kobe testing so. Armed if you do get sick you can anticipate. That at least that particular insurance provider. Will cover the tests but outside of that you could be paying big money. Marcus Moore in Tulsa Oklahoma sites still unfinished Marcus thank you. Well now to the big story breaking Wednesday afternoon the FBI raiding the New York home and Austin is of Rudy Giuliani president Trump's personal attorney during his time at the White House we know authorities seized a number of electronic devices including Giuliani sell some Jonathan Karl is outside that apartment building here in New York with the latest. Rudy Giuliani former president Trump's personal attorney who attempted to dig up dirt on his client's political rivals is now at the center of a criminal investigation. Federal agents raided Giuliani's Manhattan apartment. Waking him up at 6 o'clock in the morning. They searched his office to seizing electronic devices including his cell phone. According to Giuliani's lawyer investigators are after information related to his activities in Ukraine in 2019. When he was pushing the country's government to investigate Joseph Biden sawn hunter. The focus of Donald Trump's first impeachment Giuliani is downplayed speculation he could be a legal jeopardy insisting he has only been fighting the good fight. I started my career and maybe all ended. Rooting out corruption at the highest levels of government but now we finds himself investigated. By the US attorney for the southern district of New York Giuliani's lawyer denied he's done anything wrong. While his son reacted to the raid by lashing out at the Justice Department. This is disgusting. We assert did this happen to the former president's lawyer has been. Any American. In a sign of just how quickly and aggressively prosecutors are moving on this. Federal agents also seized the computer of Giuliani's long time personal assistant. And they issued a subpoena for her to appear before a federal grand jury in the coming weeks travel. Jonathan Karl from New York City Jonathan thank you well it was a case that rocked the small town of Delphi Indiana the murder of two teenage girls back in 2017 and a case is still unsolved. But today investigators are looking at a new leads that they hope could. Finally cracked the case we'll have the latest. Plus if you're planning a summer road trip you might order filling your tank sooner rather than later we'll explain after the break stay with us. Welcome back. This morning these three Georgia men are now indicted on federal. Hate crime in attempted kidnapping charges in the shooting death of a lot armory to armory was out jogging last year when those men chased and fatally shot the 25 year old. No trial date has been sacks and police in Delphi Indiana are looking into a possible connection between kidnapping suspects and the unsolved murders of two girls that rocked the community back in seventeen investigators have been searching for years to find the suspect in the double murder who they say could be hiding in plain sight. In your robot has the latest. This morning a potential new lead in the unsolved murders of thirteen year old -- Williams and fourteen year old Libby German. Those 28 grade girls last seen sat chatting on a hiking trail in Delphi Indiana in 2017. But despite this video and audio of the suspect taken from Libby cell phone. Yeah. And their killer has never been found now more than three years later investigators say they are looking into a person they believe might be connected to the murders last week police arresting 42 year old James Chad well charging him with the kidnapping. And attempted murder of a ten year old girl in Lafayette Indiana about twenty miles away from Delphi. The sheriff telling ABC news there are several factors leading them to look into Chad well in connection with the Delphi girls but declining to go into detail. Chad well has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. And has not responded to requests for comment regarding that possible connection the murders of Abby and Libby have haunted the town of Delphi for years I see. Do that we'll be all the time. I have their names etched in my desk back in 2017. Authorities releasing this grainy photo of the suspect they said was on the trailed the same day the eighth graders went missing. With no arrests later releasing this video footage recovered from Libby cell phones along with audio believed to be the suspect's voice. Police saying they believe Libby recorded it because she feared they were in danger. Watch the mannerisms. As he walks do you recognize the mannerisms. As being someone that you might know believing the killer was likely a local. Investigators initially released this sketch of the suspect but in 2019. They released a new younger looking suspect's sketch based on a witness recollection potentially placing the man between eighteen and forty years old to the killer. Who may be in this room. We believe you are hiding in plain sight. And Chad well is due back in court to face charges on June 10 Amy Roebuck reporting there thank you if you're planning a road trip this summer he should be aware of the looming shortage the demand for gas is starting to reach pre pandemic levels and some stations are already seeing delays here's Jim and he hasn't more on why this is happening in what you can do to plan ahead. This morning a warning from the tanker truck industry saying some stations may run out of gas this summer and not because of the gas shortage instead a trucker short. You're. Do you try her for higher pay twenty street. Shortens according to trucking trade group national tank truck carriers up to a quarter of all tank trucks in the country that carry gas. Our park too because they don't have the drivers so far it's only affected some stations in Las Vegas and north was Arkansas. But come this summer experts say we may see shortages in vacation hot spot. Slow or looking at this summer unchanged terms. Most likely spots that are very dollar terms with tribal nations for summer. So be it is so now I'm. Truck driver Jeremy Johnson doesn't carry gas. But he's seen the problem first hand. But through the pandemic of there was a lot of people lot of guys out there were similar operators that. I went out of business because the rate went solo. Demand for gas is already reaching pre pandemic levels in fact if you look at just the week of April 12 from last year. We saw people taking about four billion trips 125 miles compare that to the same week this year nearly six billion. Do you think that people should be panicky and sort of going out there buying as much gas they can't there is no reason I can I ask these lessons how to end. The Q I went into this week's steam. In Chile Spain or ask M are not the entire. And experts say a good tip to keep in mind don't wait until your almost on empty to fill that tank. Go ahead and fill up when you have a quarter tank of gas left that way you can go from one station to another if you have to Trevor. I write Jia Benitez GO thank you coming up next it's a bird it's a plane it's. Well actually it's just a whole lot of birds you can look at this scene from an Australian town just outside of Sydney where that act of birds has invaded in something out of a Hitchcock movies. What I why they could be there for quite a long time coming up after the break. Welcome back now for a look at today's science and technology headlines here's Kenneth well. Today's surprise Samsung hasn't noticed latest a lightweight laptops the new galaxy book pro am pro 360 models are super then it. They have touch screens and are designed to sync with the company's other products. Price tag starts at about a thousand dollars. T-Mobile is about to launch its own tracking device called sync up it uses regular wireless broadband meaning that doesn't rely on being. Within range of the phony you're trying to track down the device will cost sixty bucks plus the five dollar monthly charge. When your T-Mobile plan. Finally Microsoft means your feedback as it decides on a new default font for word documents and outlook emails. Right now the deep ball this Coleen breed which has been described as boring so Microsoft has designed these five new options all slightly different is asking. For public feedback to pick the best one. Does your tech bytes. Kenneth Melton 10-Q and today prince William and duchess Kate are celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary releasing these new photos to mark each Asian -- the anniversary of course comes amid new questions about the House of Windsor in the modernization. Of the monarchy James Longley has Westminster Abbey with more. As the bells of Westminster Abbey ran that day the House of Windsor rejoiced the second in line to throne had found his bride. Soon after a son the succession will secure. I think bay was seen by the rove found eighty eyes and gave the ticket to that's viable. They had the approval hall but noted young people. They had the approval they don't have a lot of people in the commonwealth. Attention Ted to Harry and when he married meg and the usual generation seems complete. But now the Sussex is all breakaway royals and the fab fool as it was Pristina and is no more. I think Prince Harry and I didn't evening the world body is creates its kind of a die crossing and put them. Based at odds with each other these two couples and I think I think all people see lankans Harry is representing the kind of program save more insides and William and Kate being kind of old fashioned right now and that's despite bad reticent to use. William and Kate still hugely popular but how in Megan's DePaula jet hit the found anywhere it it I think. If relatives. Young people of ethnic minorities in this country watching the fast passing of Qaeda and hero finally. Coming to lean guys going to chains and other people's. Canyons between Prince Philip died halts around the world broke for the queen. And we were reminded often had decades of full this public service of inevitable changes on the horizon. Known until you can just retire from war stun gun from I'm I think that's. They'll find a way and the prince was can support I'm one day she will begun that and he will became an almost unthinkable Fultz Britain without Elizabeth. I do you think that. Offset a clean dyes that will be an intense period of questioning of the world founding in nineteen Monica sentiment case. Growing in this country especially amongst the younger generation and I think the queen successor will have to do a lot of hard wired to gain the trust of the richest people. And in the shock about my amend. He will be the stability by being the continuity. Of an institution that has been going for a thousand years. Around which the nation come meaningful would. Colson nimble minds and makes all of this political democracy it remains vibrant. In the age of king Charles William and Kate will be the next prince and princess of Wales will have to cull out new roles to sit pulled the crown. The monarchy is always changing it tasks to reinvent itself in order to survive. Have to do something that is seen as a brain waives extradition and is seen as a break from the establishment likes to say many people have a problem at the mailing. The British monarchy has survived a thousand years of uprisings rebellions and one albeit short lived revolution the next challenged surviving modernity. Now all the taken all the time on that the British Montes popularity and is on the exact science but about one in five say they would abolish the monarchy which means there's still very popular even off to that interview the Megan and Harry gave to Oprah. There is a generational divide and that's why it is a low resting on will and Kate's shoulders trying to. James Longley at Westminster Abbey James thank you and a few things now before you go the first round of the NFL draft kicks off tonight in Cleveland Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to go to Jacksonville jag wire says. The number one overall case. And after last year's virtual draft tonight's event will be bringing back the fans. Commissioner Roger Goodell weighed in on what looks back to earlier on GMA. The thing we miss the most from that 20/20 season whether it's a draft her entire season in the post season Super Bowl. We're fans. We do so we all. Felt that he did the lack of energy without the fans so this year I think we're going to be OK I have the energy of our fans and having them back which Steve loved being here. Being a part of the stressed. And then we'll also be able to provide a little Lotta technology is some of the things we did he give people and our fans an inside view of of our players. Of those coaches of the general managers and and the inside. Access that people really want from the NFL. And you can see the first round of the 20/20 one NFL draft tonight at 8 PM eastern on ABC and on ESPN. A couple in Las Vegas has found a set of bones dating back to the last I say. Construction crews building a pool at the couple's home discovered the bones about five feet underground. The research director at the Nevada science center says these bones are between six and 141000. Years old. And belong to an ancient force or a similar large mammal. And take a look at this up bird's eye view you could say it was seen in Australia straight out of an Alfred Hitchcock movie. This is a huge flock of pocket choose invading a small neighborhood in New South Wales it's thousands of birds that are taking over in the streets. And apparently the birds can be quote incredibly destructive but here's the saint. These are protected species so there is not my second begun to. And I for one welcome our new Avian over Lawrence. But that doesn't this ABC news live update on Trevor Alden for Diane to say no thanks for joining us remember ABC news lives here you all date with the latest news context and analysis. We'll see you right back here at 11 AM eastern with a new optic.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.