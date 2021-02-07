Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Search and rescue efforts resume in Surfside

Good morning I'm here undervotes in thank you for streaming with us in today's update America is on the move. Over travel at an all time high since the pandemic began. Airports bracing already feeling the holiday crash away what has exclusive. Community channels on why southwest has really been canceling hundreds of flights. And with 43 million Americans expected to giant will bring you the latest on those hot races at the pump and how to avoid the worst times to be on the road west. I knew trouble for trumps the former president's business and CFO are facing criminal charges. Accused of illegally avoiding taxes with perks like a rent free apartments and private school tuition end. Some checks allegedly signed up by trump himself but what it could all mean for the former president's. And billionaires space race it virgin galactic founder sir Richard Branson announced he'll be real life rocket man as he grabs you blast into space just nine days away and beating out the competition and that first flight by fellow billionaire Jeff Fraser's. We will hear from Branson in just a bad. But we begin with the Trump Organization. And its chief financial officer pleading not guilty to tax fraud charges in in New York City court. CF phone Alan Weiss a bird faces up to fifteen years in prison if convicted. But the big question is whether he will cut a deal with prosecutors to testify against former president Donald Trump. Senior national correspondent Terry Moran has the latest. This morning the family business that made Donald Trump a household name is now ensnared in a criminal case that Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer Alan Weisel berg are charged with caring -- New York prosecutors call a sweeping and audacious fifteen year long scheme. Accusing the company of illegally avoiding taxes. By paying executives off the books what's a bird one of the company's longest serving and most loyal employees. Enter the courthouse for his arraignment in handcuffs he was released after the hearing but required to surrender his passport. According to the charging papers why it's a bird collected over one point seven million dollars from the company under the table and invaded more than 900000. Dollars in personal taxes. By receiving part of his compensation in perks. Including a rent free in New York apartment. Mercedes-Benz. Cars and two wishing for family members some allegedly pay. What's -- now faces fifteen felony counts the most serious Grand Larceny. If convicted on that he could be said it's up to fifteen years in prison he and representatives for the Trump Organization pleaded not guilty former president trump calling the charges a disgrace and insisting the entire investigation into his company is politically motivated they come after me New York radical left prosecutors come after me it's a disgusting thing. These the first criminal charges to result from the Manhattan district attorney two year probe into the former president's business dealings Donald Trump himself has not been charged with any crime but the investigation is ongoing prosecutors have been working to -- Alan Weiss who burg hoping to turn him into a cooperating witness Michael Cohen trumps former attorney and fixer who eventually turned on him is now predicting that Alan white suburban would do the same. And that it will mean trouble for the entire trump family. Each and every one of them are going to get caught up in this broad sweeping investigation. Attorneys for Allen wise overtaking and get to fight these charges that he has no intention at this point of becoming a cooperating witness. Former president trump says he doesn't think white suburban well switch allegiances. Trump also says he intends to run for president in 20/20 war leader. That whereas Terry Moran and we thank him very much and that urgent search for survivors has resumed and Surfside Florida after temporarily halting operations due to fears the remaining structure could collapse. President Biden visiting with cruising yesterday but there are new concerns about the storm also which was just upgraded which you are hurricane Trevor also is in Surfside with the latest. And this morning new video taken just after the Surfside Condo collapse captured by a neighbor. The surrounding air thick with dust. I survivors in the still standing tower cry out for help. Now eight days later officials identifying another victim from the rubble eighty year old Margo lead Delgado. And as a 145. People remain unaccounted for rescue workers once again digging into the debris after stability concerns shut down the search for much of the day Thursday. Officials are now considering demolishing the rest of the building especially as else advances toward Florida. We. But obviously this team leader also team is actively monitoring this. More about 14100. Tons of debris have already been pulled from the site. The National Institute of Standards and Technology conducting the federal investigation. Into the cause of the collapse these concrete slabs taken to a lab for analysis. And president Biden spending hours Thursday in Surfside encouraging those exhausted rescue workers. And comforting families. Our message today is that we're here for you. As one nation. As one nation. And experts tell ABC news while a critical flaw or damage must have already been present in this tower construction on a neighboring building may have been the straw that broke the camel's back contributing to this collapse. It's one of many aspects this federal investigation will examine. Deirdre. Trevor office in Surfside Florida thank you so much there is good news in the battle against a Corbin nineteen Johnson & Johnson announcing a preliminary study that shows its vaccine likely offers good protection. Against the delta variant. This is as new CDC data suggest that more than 99%. Of Colvin deaths over the past six months have occurred in unvaccinated people. Now the White House plans to send a surge response teams to co at hot spots around the country. ABC's Marcus Moore has the latest. Of the single child changing vaccine is remarkably good. Last or at least eight months and probably much longer this as the threat looms they post fourth of July search we. Seemed available across the country is suffering at a lot clearer now seeing is nearly entirely. Avoided at all. Health experts predict the tilt a variant will become the country's dominant strain. Now behind about one in four new cases. The White House now forming search response teams to deploy with the delta variant presents the most risk to unvaccinated American's medical centers and you tossing an uptick to. Nearly 260 people currently hospitalized look cold it. The highest number since February the governor there with this somber. Lee lead in 95% of you don't have to die and 95% of you don't have to be hospitalized. And go through that incredible pain for Texas area hospitals the focus on young children and adults who have not been vaccinated. But the real dichotomy right now we're seeing is the difference between. Patients who are vaccinated and then for children under the age of twelve. You cannot be vaccinated that they may be a particular. So Deirdre this this news from overnight we'll likely be very encouraging to anybody who got the J&J shot they're concerned about the spread. Of Covert nineteen wondering how that vaccine won't hold up against the new variants in the meantime. Those still search teams that we mentioned goals will be focusing on areas that have the highest risk of spread. Or that have already seen an outbreak officials this morning Deirdre. Still urging Americans to get vaccinated. ABC's out Marcus Moore in Dallas thank you don't. The holiday travel rush is in full swing nearly 48 million Americans expected to hit the roads and the skies. Transportation correspondent GO Benitez and joins us from binge eat at Newark airports with more. This morning the holiday travel rush is officially underway with the most travelers hitting the roads and still lies since the pandemic began. Or nearly forty millionaire are going youths. The road into the air war you know trains and bus at its going to be busy air. And Kirk. 3.5. Million expected to take to the skies at Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson one point five million are expected to travel through that airport alone. Denver expecting similar numbers. And Orlando international airport expecting just 250000. Less than what it's solved before the pandemic even stored. This says some airlines struggle to keep up with the holiday crush Southwest Airlines canceling hundreds of flights per day. More than 200 yesterday 2600. Canceled in June the company had been blaming weather as summer thunderstorms have been a factor but now we've learned southwest is also dealing with severe staffing issues in internal documents obtained by ABC news. A letter from mid June says more than 20% of flight attendants' called in sick. It's a lowest morale we. Ever seen play tenants are exhausted they are mentally exhausted their she's clean constant and it's not just the flight attend. It's southwest is facing labor shortages from the rail. To customer service agents to. Our flight attendants or pilots. He says about 900 pilots took a leave of absence at the height of the pandemic. Now they must be retrained before getting. Back in the clock. And overnight southwest since ABC news the statement insisting that these issues are caused by bad weather and very full flights but take a look at this they're also saying. We're aware of the frustration this disruption is having on our employees and customers. We apologize and we are dedicated. To doing better. Now Deirdre you can just see here how busy. All of these airports thought this is what's happening all across the country for you might want to think about coming to the airport much earlier than usual at least two hours before the flight. But you might want to think about three. Your help us. Always a good idea and transportation correspondent it GO grenade says it thank you sir much and millions as you saw are flying even more driving triple a predicting more than 43. Million travelers hitting the road this weekend's. This is as the national gas average hits a new yearly high. Ellen Lopez's at a gas station in Atlanta with all the tea tails. Hey did your good morning people already hitting the roads this morning. In his words from the latest breaking build all cooled a holiday travel will be is on the roadways without record breaking 43 point six million traveling by car. All of this despite hefty price tanked at the pumps the national gas average now reaching its highest point this year at three dollars and twelve cents. Gas stations. In due time in piano organ and Washington also the largest weekly increases better than par put 'cause of the man and the lifting of travel restrictions. Experts see the worst traffic today is expected to be between 4 and 5 PM transfer that drive back on Monday try to get a head start before 1 PM. Theater of. Alan Lopez a thank you very much. As millions prepared to drive than fly everyone's keeping a close eye on the weather severe storms are threatening the East Coast and Elsa is strengthening in the Caribbean just upgraded its UR hurricane. Chief meteorologist ginger easy tracking it all good morning tens there. Either from that rainy weekend start here at the stormy one for a lot of folks to hurricane now Al cents a developed into a hurricane gave Barbados about that 86 miles per hour this morning Max sustained winds are 75 miles per hour. But it's a lying west northwest at 28 miles per hour so it will pass by these islands quickly leaving behind anywhere from six cents at top. Ten inches 13 feet a storm seriously impacts will grow only until that friction of the land breaks it up a little we'll have to see what it does around Cuba. And I really want to emphasize that's yes it's important for everybody in Florida to pay attention however we are still for five days out from the impacts here. Said this could change dramatically when we get to three days we'll start to have a much more clear picture so I want everybody really from Miami and Jacksonville all the way back to Moreland yes I've said it. Mobile all of those areas along the gulf Pascagoula. Keep your ears open this weekend because as the go to the holiday people start to say well I thought I was going to Florida. And then it goes waxy conceded a widespread and a lot of spaghetti models for us because we're so far away right Monday into Tuesday would be the first impacts that we would seek and that's. And without a whole weekend before that so please keep that in mind as we go to this weekend and then also. Just to let you know the National Mall bit of a mess to clean up this morning ahead of some celebrations for the fourth and you can see to come apart Maryland yet sixty plus mile per hour winds that correct through there at the damaging wind that has subsided but the heavy rain threat has not so if you're waking up and have to clean up he may have to give a couple hours before the rain subsides that all the way down I ninety five's in North Carolina applicant rally Durham grade intersection there of I forty. You're gonna have some heavy rains blow through and if you're traveling even South Carolina and Georgia got some impacts. Now. Go west and it is not rain. But it is the opposite we're not gonna even have fireworks because of fire danger organs in the state of emergency because the wildfires that the tenant fire which is more than 9400 acres burned 27% contained there's some evacuations still plays they did get to lift some easy high on top of the -- -- that northern high as the one that brought all of those that they all time records in the Pacific northwest and now an updated nearly 100 deaths and then that high in the south has been a retrograde and it's gonna keep. Everybody very warm going through the holiday weekend and unfortunately very dry. Gusty winds you can see gusts upwards of 3540 miles per hour that's like that the red flag warnings in there and excessive heat warnings that still smother Montana. Did you. Jane Jersey thank you very much shut up next to billionaire blast off into space it's only nine days away. More details when we come back when we hear from sir Richard Branson and how he tells us he's preparing for take off. Welcome back we want to share an ABC news exclusive with the millionaire in just announced he's headed to space. Virgin group founder sir Richard Branson says he plans to go as soon as July 11 the beating Amazon founder Jeb baze those into space in just a few days. Transportation correspondent you Benitez has the details on the billionaire space race. So yes overnight the billionaire space race heating up. Just weeks before Amazon founder Jeff days of this history making launch in the spaces Richard Branson now says he's gonna do it first with his virgin galactic space flight unity 22. Master note is there is there are one. Richard Branson. I'll be at evaluates him a customer spaceflight experience. It'll be the company's first fully crewed space flight. Branson will be joined by two pilots and three other mission specialist. Virgin galactic spacecraft launches from beneath a custom carrier airplane before being shot to the boundary of earth and space reaching supersonic speeds within eight seconds. The window to launch opens July 11 just nine days before Jeff base those launches would his brother and two others. A board blue origins new shopper. To see their. Earth from space it changes you changes your relationship with this planet with humanity it's one earth. One of the seats on that flight selling at auction for twenty million dollars for an eleven minute flight to the edge of the atmosphere. And on Thursday baze is announcing that 82 year old Wally funk. We'll be his honored guest on that flight she underwent astronaut training in the sixties but never flew to space. Now she tells appraisals would she'll say after this flight. Analysts say hi that was the best thing ever and I. And wall SpaceX has announced its plans for its all civilian flight its founder Elon Musk won't be on it. Still he's been awarded the major NASA contracts and has send astronauts to the International Space Station. But Branson is trying to become the first of the three to soar into weightlessness. And in his surprise announcement with a T it's. When we return. Pilot announced something. Very exciting to give more people it's jobs to become pastor know what's. Because space. Does belong to us old. Quite the tease right there and the company says it has two additional test flight plan before virgin galactic officially begins those commercial flight. Next. GO Benitez ABC news here on planet or a. Thanks Seattle and earlier I'm GMA sir Richard Branson spoke to Michael Strahan about how he is preparing for his first sliced. And the billionaire space race and with Jeff baze us here is that conversation. You are you planning to take a trip of a lifetime of space could just over a wig tell what this trip mean to you. And what your expected. It means is we we spend seventy years trying to get to this page not beating. And it if it does stop treating decisively is yes today when I know it's safe to check cancer and I was so split I'd like to and of course. Coast opposite Louisiana. Well I'm expect I'm just expecting the most extraordinary. Trip in my lifetime. Buys the primary myself I'm not sure restricts the lifetime brother's keeper and teach and all state city. I think people are going to be on both the state issue with Nissan and yet we're rule the world Worrell getting to see. Packet acted only I can only imagine the excitement that you have if virgin galactic you plan to start flying customers to space years ago. But you did have some serious setback for including the death of a pilot. In a 2014 test flight actually did so are you'll nervous about participating in this message. I'm not I mean test pilots are incredibly brave people say they go up to try this. Find out what could go wrong that you contests on the grounds the I've been the toughest test find this is done now. Ben. Did not say they're ready usual. Concept myself then and now does the public CO the FAA. But just given us auspices of the nation's builders and people and so is being a pain in espionage. Here's some news about painful moments in seventeen years and wonderful moments. It has been seventy years of college where I. I'm hundreds and hundreds of engineers shape but she did achieved. No no doubt that take you said you don't see it at the race but you've set to blast off just nine days before a debate bill so the timing of the miss who. You interstate. So hard he tried to beat me the house. I know there is being painted as a race honestly I don't think either does see it that way we briefly dumbed. I'm ingesting what this twenty as we knew what hit it nearly twenty years. We're we're both doing something pretty difference. You know what are the people go out without giving up. In it is spaceship they come back down in the space ship. Dental instrument maglis nicknamed to me. It beta goes from a beautiful space putting New Mexico. And a ninja I think as a different approach senator. I'm quick wit we're not we're not ready in direct competition I'd have enormous respect what what he's doing and I know he has enormous respect for what. Oh wonderful to looting as well. And and I think we have respect for both of you really have to say that because what you do what is groundbreaking and you what are you done in terms of training have you what it would what what is required. In order to go to space. I've done everything patently obvious species years. I don't think babe AM. You know I mean a mid seventies is important whatever happens to be fit I hide heights ice. I love it tennis. I do and I do you lay in wait training. And I due to the extreme biking. I did everything I can't get kids and then obviously under our beings it seems like centrifuge. And my days straight trading leading on the space flight did as well. And moved more specific training. We're listening to that list too much more fit. But that I am legally give him space pick what you are cookies that you make an announcement when you return that they'll get more people a chance to become astronauts so there anything you can tell us about that announcement now. We've got to save something remember when Aaron Harrison and they picked a total that is the whole reason does not seen judging black tickle his years ago was. You you me. There or remembers the public would never have. Shots into space because it does cause space is run by Wednesday that it wasn't something that they really don't so suit. You know already in his city in the price of space travel bounded down a down in the years to come by building more mostly ships. But in the meantime there will be people that pay income wage and non com I can't wait to make this announcement that I committed a moderate sentenced ice. Our thanks to Michael and sir Richard Branson have for that interview. And the fireworks above Cinderella castle are back just in time to celebrate the holiday weekend we will have more beautiful images like these after the break. Stay with us. Welcome back more than 43 million Americans expected to hit the road this fourth of July weekends. Here is a live look in just outside of boxing and where he'd seen a few people are starting to get that is sounding down a little bit of a slow crawl in champ well OK now I just happening Harriett sound maybe hampers the placing her album but if you are traveling there. Decked out now while you can now while the roads are clear linkage or freezing here before your family gets in the car. Experts say almost 60%. Of car seats are installed incorrectly. Officials sharing important tips to make sure that you were child is correctly fastened in a B or you hit the road. Aerial rest shaft has more. As Americans hit the road in record numbers experts across the country are opening up in person child's car seat clinics to check for safety. This is really exciting today this is our first in person car seat check of events that we've had. Since coated motor vehicle crashes are leading cause of death for kids. Car seat saved the lives of hundreds of young children each year. I got the model number and in a Butler is one of many parents in Erie Colorado for a free safety check every pricing we live different we have a couple of really difficult split. And so thanks to this double check. The American academy of pediatrics recommends that babies under the age of two seat in rear facing car seat and all children stay rear facing as long as possible. Always follow. The instructions that that manufactured that seat has given us. So we want to make sure that we're following the weight and height requirements for the seat fur babies and older children that retainer clip should be at armpit level and then we want these straps. Tight enough. That we can't pitch any slack. All children under the age of thirteen should be buckled up and seated in the rear seat of the vehicle. Want to make sure that there protected. And that the seatbelt was riding low on their hips. And across their shoulder so that they don't sustain injuries at the clinics techs also check the seats for recalls and the NHTSA. Safety certification seal. And emphasize that my kids is making sure that we're staying safe in the tire what's the point if we're not taking it correctly. And as for which car seat is best for your child the best seat on the market is a seat that you can put in your vehicle safely every time. And that you know you can install safely. X. For a look at today's science and technology headlines here is Andrea through GE. In today's tech sites social media's commitment to women's. FaceBook Google tick tock and Twitter are promising to tackle abuse and bullying of women online. They say their pledge comes in response to women calling for more control replies and comments on their social media posts. Twitter is considering a feature that would allow you to tweak to certain friends only. A user would designated group of trusted friends and target tweets to them without having to switch accounts. Another feature will let you to take on different persona isn't making any of them private or public. Finally Amazon prime is giving away three classic Lucas arts video games this summer the first the secret of monkey island special edition is available now. The other two adventure freebies are out August 1 and September 1. Those weird tech bytes have a great day everyone and happy fourth of July. Andrea every GE is saying JO now to some being that so many of us are looking forward to this holiday. Fireworks. They were back overnight at Disney World a for the first time in more than a year. The spectacular happily ever after show eliminated the night sky and we should mention Disney is the parent company. ABC news. That does it for this ABC news live update I'm Deirdre Bolton thank you for joining us to remember ABC news live here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Quick programming note president Biden expected to address today's jobs report we will bring you that live when it happens. Until then have a great morning.

