Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: More violence in Middle East as a Hamas official predicts cease-fire

Now Playing: Andrew Brown Jr.’s son, family lawyer react to no charges against sheriff’s deputies

Now Playing: Pelosi won’t rule out investigative committee if Senate blocks Jan. 6 commission

Now Playing: Are vaccine passports vital to normalcy?

Now Playing: Manhunt for accused killer continues in South Carolina

Now Playing: Philly Zoo visitor introduces stuffed animal to leopard

Now Playing: Rare albino dolphin spotted off California coast

Now Playing: Our favorite Cher moments for her birthday

Now Playing: The phone call that ‘raised a lot of red flags’ during Paige Birgfeld investigation

Now Playing: Paige Birgfeld murder highlights dangers of sex work

Now Playing: Semiconductor shortage puts the brakes on car industry

Now Playing: Utah Jazz players surprises students with scholarships

Now Playing: CDC predicts COVID-19 cases, deaths will decrease over next month

Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals to jumpstart your summer

Now Playing: Alleged assault confession on Facebook leads ex-college student's push for justice

Now Playing: Sheriff’s deputy rescues mother and son from overturned car

Now Playing: Mother speaks out after attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old