Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Trial of Derek Chauvin resumes

Good morning I'm Diane Macedo thanks for streaming with us in today's update the US has set a new record on cult leader vaccinations administrative four million shots. On Saturday alone but officials continue to warn about a fourth wave of infections as millions head home after the holiday weekend. Kind of like the race. Between getting people vaccinated in the more people on a daily basis you get vaccinated. The better chance you have of blunt things for preventing the absurd step ruled concerned. About. Our medical expert is standing by to break it all down. Plus day six of the trial of dared show in continues in Minneapolis this morning on Friday lieutenant Richard Zimmerman head of homicide at the Minneapolis police department. Testified that what show ended to George Bush goes against officer training and is considered deadly force. Pulling him down to the ground face down. And putting India and and that. Four tell him on the part. Got a lot of times. It's just. And. Home from work. We're live outside the courthouse with what you can expect when play resumes this morning. And there's new fallout after Major League Baseball decision to pull the all star game out of Georgia in response to the states who voted locked. Top executives around the country signed onto a letter blasting the law. And urging lawmakers to make it easier not harder for Americans to vote. But the governor of Georgia is accusing baseball of caving to fear. It means canceled culture and partisan activists has come in for your business. They're coming for your game. Or event in your hometown. Hear how the Braves are reacting this morning. But we begin with the race to vaccinated the country a record four million shots were given in a single day this weekend but there are new concerns. About what's being called a double mutant variants that's fueled cases overseas and now here in the US ABC's -- hard time has the latest. This morning concerns about a double mutant corona virus vary in the US the variant first discovered in India. Now identified in the San Francisco area. This is the first time this particular double knee it and has been found in the United States and it was found here in our standard laboratory. This is coping cases across the country climb and fears of a fourth waiver growing. Even as more than a 106 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. It's kind of like a race. Between getting people vaccinated in the more people on a daily basis you get vaccinated. The better chance you have a blunt thing for preventing that's surge that were all concerned. About. Millions of Americans are now heading back home from Easter holiday after families gathered for Easter celebrations outdoors. Spot and let's prefer being in sag and it view on a fuse so you didn't express just seven law. That. It's better than nothing. It's better than nothing. And it mast and socially distance services. The nation's daily case average up nearly 20% in the last two weeks experts fearing the spread of variance will only accelerate. Like in Massachusetts where they are more cases of the Brazilian variant than anywhere else in the country. If we don't control. October 19. That gives the virus opportunities for new mutations were rods now has not confirmed to let our guards down. And a sporting events welcome fans back concerns Kobe could spread their 223. Year old Alabama basketball fan Lou Grant list. Dying from -- the complications after attending Meehan CA turning Indianapolis last week this is the Texas Rangers prepare welcome a packed stadium for their home opener today. The only Major League ballpark in the country opening up at full capacity. In an interview with ESPN the president calling that a mistake. So Diane just imagine it later today as many as 40500. An eighteen people could be packing this ballpark. That would make this the largest gathering of people in this country an ovary here the Rangers CEO says they are not hosting a super spreader event here there are safety protocols in place they'll be opening up the roof and the side door is here for Bentley Shannon. Texas is a state that's opened up to a 100% without restriction. Rangers fans will be required to Wear masks and they say if you don't comply you'll get a warning and then he could be ejected. Diane and ray Caylee in Arlington Texas let's hope this is. A good at an example of the way forward and I want to bring an epidemiologist ABC news medical contributor doctor John Brownstein for more on this factor Brownstein. Good morning more than 106 million Americans have now gotten at least one dose. Of one of the vaccines but case numbers are still climbing so how many people need to be vaccinated. To stop this rising cases. Good morning Diane it's really amazing I mean we're now I don't. 40% of adults with at least one dose of the vaccine nearly one in war are fully backs made it's a really hitting our stride and ouch. Were million doses DAX but think about this and talking their herd immunity from seventy to 80% is that certain critical trust also by 250 million she also much. He's looking about a couple months for adults all adults to get their first shot shipping by the end of maybe we should really be there remembers is not just about it all how do you get older elderly population is younger adults you know he's the one such that are shooting to discredit still have some level of vulnerability in of course as we may share this concern about the rising dairy and increasing transmission of cheeses are the media that taxi roll out to make sure there are. Treating you experience and population of art and also remember having increased hesitancy that population soon each so aren't as you know outstrip demand and so you really have to be focused on building confidence and those people personal weeding and seeing should really get to that herd immunity union and yet all dollar order this vaccine. And what it Enbridge. Double mutant variant why does that pose a more a threat. Yeah I know there's trouble meeting its current probably constant a lot of Sierra are forced Swedish this is new Jarrett was first detected in India now has seen in northern California has huge search he needs he's just why which is on the psyche protein bars brought to his that is concerning overall TG will build up. As we have more transmission continue to teach and you know and the concern is he she should he shoot more changes this to be. The body's defenses around the vaccine especially. Any consistent you look at India and they. It is double and you didn't bury its reach these are not new mutants to gather that you wish India's you don't 400000. Cheese is important for our and so there are with the US and Brazil in transit coach Lee you know and directives on out of control also. Concerning is actually down while the vaccine million which does is it days are concerned we don't wanna see appearance are true need a vaccine now. The mall and you should have any concern that the vaccines to your work against the parents. Critical now on the Texas Rangers will host the largest crowd for US sporting events since the pandemic began we heard there from Caylee more than 40000 people. Could attend. They say there taking precautions though so does this event. Concern you or could this be kind and the opening door to us getting back to larger and safely. Yeah lead. Concern how decision comes after Texas did away with now mandates incidentally real pinch me and saying a lot of slowly reopening is just going all you know full open and and that's a problem here because you know worst yeah how masking what social distancing normal tests English did you at some distant seeding by you know you're eating drinking you're seeing here are. Each and yes outdoors deceased or evil people together and has been in this country especially and in Texas we saw how the endemic under control she's coming down the test how do you rate is still higher percentage. And only 20% of Texans have received or so it's only 16% cash police vaccinated so it's not. WDB. You know illegal museums and things happening in an extra measure reopening makes sense and in fact CDC still is just recommending people were you know watching events from home so we're at a point where we should be seems all advanced Eiffel just yeah. Rent actor John Brownstein always great to have you thank you things you. And the trial dare show in the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd. I sent your resume this morning court adjourned early on Friday after an emotional week of testimony from. Bystanders first responders. And fled longtime girlfriend we also heard from fellow police officers. Alex Perez is live in Minneapolis with more Alex the last testimony of the day on Friday came from lieutenant Zimmerman. Saying among other things up the force used against George Floyd is considered deadly force. And that it was uncalled for how does the defense going to counter that. Yet and that lieutenant in a very matter of fact way condemned children's actions as saying guy what he did it goes against everything police officers have been trained to do now you'll remember this is the prosecution's. Case right now its third turn to present their case it seems. Everything is going in their favor we yet have yet to hear from the defense they have not started their case yet we understand the defense when they present their case will argue that George Floyd's death Hayatou duke. More will ask his drug use and and untreated heart condition and now with children's knee on his next we expect they're gonna call in use of force experts and their own medical experts out when they present their case to try to make that case to the jury Diane Cantu what can we expect from the trial this week Alex. Yet dance so testimony is going to resume once again they're very shortly this morning the prosecution still presenting their case ended jury we expect that our prosecutors will call other high ranking members of law enforcement are very soon we could see that chief of the Minneapolis police department take the stand as well as other members of law enforcement and sometime soon possibly later this week we expect the prosecution will also get their own medical experts on the stand to present that testimony to the jury and. I gotta be a big one ounce present Minneapolis thank you. I'm joined now by criminal attorney Shana Lloyd of the Cochran firm in Orlando for more on this. Time we saw a lot of emotion on the stand we also learned a lot of new facts about the case throughout the course last week. Is one more important than the other. Think one is more important in the other but they were gathering union sowed the emotion that we saw this reaction to testimony and the bystanders. It's kind of eating this foundation that even. Ordinary people in the course of their life and 911 operator and Ian he saw something rock. Now they're creating this layer with these are law enforcement officers at a common solution rests at eight and that this was an excessive he's Schwartz says here we're just another layer of how actually law enforcement felt like it was unreasonable. And show and faces charges of second degree and third degree murder as well as manslaughter had either the prosecution is doing so far. In trying to prove that he's guilty of those charges and how do you think the defense is doing and trying to raise reasonable doubt. The state is doing a great shot great now we do or -- at this stage of the trial this is they're staying status issues are witnesses they're bringing their strongest witnesses see you're gonna see there she east me -- clearly in the beginning next leader defense turns away it will have to see how that goes for we can say it doesn't break announcing this scene is slaying a very strong case at the and I think that you are in for the maximum penalty industries which would be murder issue they're trying to show a vaccine you know was going for and looking to create great bodily harm and nasty. In chills George floored by join us. And then a defense seem to have a key moment when Floyd's girlfriend Courtney Ross testified about his opiate addiction. And his overdose in March how strong is that for the defense's argument that Floyd may have died of an overdose. It's simply a strong point because here they are trying to save all their leukemia and Disney and is it true causes Jack was actually the drug use and the other. Conditions here going on with his art things of that nature and side effects of the drug use it showed that he is already overdosed and especially with these high levels all an assist so the difference is going to be looking to Canada home we are excellent it collects sorts it'll become an. So what are you watching for the trial resumes today. Definitely looking to see that police she I think it could be an extraordinary. Testimony. Typically do not see someone that captures enforcement testifying in this case is so that's going to be quite unique I am looking for a Christina also looking Schwartz a senior medical experts and they bring inch because I think that's going to be very impacts all as far as a drug use. Current attorney channel like great to have you today thank you thing you. An ABC news' live we'll have complete coverage on the Derek show in trial and testimony resumes in just a short while. And crews are working to head off a potential flood from the leaking waste water pond in Florida is the pond collapse is a twenty foot wall of talks as water could India in and day. The surrounding neighborhoods Stephanie Ramos hasn't come at a Florida but the latest. This morning a state of emergency issued in Florida after a manmade waste water Reza war started to leak and is now on the brink of collapse threatening to flood nearby neighborhood true. The National Guard to point to drop massive water pumps helped pump millions of gallons of polluted salt water out of the reservoir world war. Looking at now. Is trying to pretty bands and respond to if need be a real catastrophic. Flood situation. Is breached a wall of water as high as twenty feet and containing polluted salt water storm runoff and fertilizer by product could be unleashed. At the southward to completely collapsed what does that mean for the surrounding neighborhoods that initial push of water. Would be very great and if that wall words to give away a full breach them we're looking and wife and human property damage overwhelmed. Engineers now pumping out more than thirty million gallons of water every day hoping to avoid that catastrophe. The less water in the reservoir the less likely it'll collapse. But Shelby Erin and her family lives just outside the evacuation zone they stayed put over the weekend this grab a little bit higher than our old. The other areas are. So we felt comfortable to stay here. Officials say the berms holding the water back are monitored for radioactivity. But the water being discharged is not radioactive. Manatee County utility customers can rest assured. That they're drinking water is completely. Safe to drink. Inside the evacuation zone behind me are miles of farmland pastors and to the manatee county jail those inmates have been evacuated. Officials say they are optimistic they can prevent a collapse if they can just keep pumping out that polluted water into the port. Diane. Instead. We round us thanks for that. And law enforcement is on high alert in Washington after deadly car attack at the capitol on Friday. The suspect ran into a barricade killing one capitol police officer. An injuring another before being killed himself by police Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has the latest. This morning capitol police admitting there reeling from Friday's vicious attack which killed one officer and injured another. When his car crashed into a barricade. Please keep the United States capitol police family. In your thoughts and prayers after the tragic death of eighteen year veteran of the capitol police Billy Evans. The only bit of good news this weekend. Release a fellow injured officer can savor. Today authorities are still trying to determine the motive of suspected killer nor agreeing. Sources telling ABC news police have been focus on green FaceBook posts. Where he's discussed losing his job. And being in the state of duress. Green's family told the Washington Post. He was not a terrorist but suffered from depression and potential mental illness according to sources police are also looking into green's apparent obsession. With nation of Islam leader Louis Barrett can't. And scriptures about the end of the world the union representing capitol police saying this weekend the force is approaching a crisis in morale. And that officers are struggling to meet their mission the National Guard remains at the capitol. But in the wake of Friday's attack the recent scaling back of fencing now in question. Some congressional leaders say everything about security must now be reassessed including how months fencing will remain. Diane a lot of tension in this city. Understandable Pierre Thomas thank you. And a royal feud is causing crisis with a close US ally in the Middle East. Prince comes out Jordan says he's under house arrest denying accusations that he conspired to overthrow the government. Now the American born queen nor is speaking out in defense of her son foreign correspondent James long Nguyen has the latest from London James good morning. The Kingdom of Jordan has long been a stable presence in humidity said a key ally for the United States this morning the rules army that. Is reeling from a dramatic shift between Brothers to a day in authorities accuse King Abdullah the Second and half brother comes out of taking part in an attempt. To overthrow the government they allege this plot was put together with help from foreign powers. And that at least sixteen others were involved. Now comes his Jordan's former crown prince has been releasing videos and a voice recordings battle this is thought to be under house arrest in his. Palace in Amman and says his phone and Internet lines have been cuffs off he denies the conspiracy claims that he is very critical of the king's leadership. What he calls corruption nepotism and misrule. This whole crisis has exposed a deep state in the family with a popular American born queen nor his comes as mullah. Coming on defense and a son tweeting that she's praying for the innocent victims of this we kids Wanda it's a very unclear situation that is potentially very destabilizing. For the whole of the Middle East Diane. Parent James long and thank you. And there's new fallout after Major League Baseball said it was holy all star game from Georgia. In response to the State's new voting bloc dear how business leaders across the country are reacting. Along with fifteen that was supposed to hosts this year's gains. Stay with us. Welcome back Georgia governor Brian camp is blasting Major League Baseball after the decision to move this year's all star game away from Atlanta. Calling it cancel culture the move comes in response to a new lot of activists say makes it more difficult for people to vote. ABC's Steve Boson Sammy has the latest from Atlanta. Major League Baseball is not alone this morning executives from doubt PayPal Guber lift Estee Lauder. Under armour and more are all sending a message to Republicans in state houses across the country. They've also I don't to a statement calling on lawmakers to make it easy for Americans to vote. Writing our elections are not improved when lawmakers imposed barriers that resulted in longer lines at the polls. At that reduce access to secure ballot drop boxes there are hundreds of bills threatening to make voting more difficult in dozens of states nationwide. We. An executive's job is simply remain confident. Won't pass moving for executives. Still parents who leadership role and tutor stand on social issues. Major League Baseball is still holding firm the all star game will not take place in Atlanta this year after one of those bills became law in Georgia. Over the weekend the Atlanta Braves covered up the all stock patch on their uniforms. The new law for example prevents anyone but a poll worker from handing out water or food to voters waiting in those notoriously long lines. That are much more common in counties with larger black and brown populations. It also moves those popular ballot drop boxes from outside to inside early voting locations they're no longer available 24/7. Georgia's governor accuses baseball of caving to fear. It remains cancel culture and partisan activists are coming for your business. They're coming for your game. Or event in your hometown. The governor of Georgia points out that this law actually expands. Early voting for example. And that there are now more days of early voting here in this state. Then there are in the State of New York. This is all put state Democrats in a tough position supporting these companies that are taking a stand but also disappointed. And the amount of money this state stands to lose. Diane. See those and some in and Diana. Thanks for that and the US saw a surge in travel over Easter weekend just as the CDC in loose ends pandemic travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people. But some airlines are now having to cancel flights right after announcing he'll be filling those middle cease to get your transportation correspondent GO Benitez with more. Over the weekend packed airports and packed planes as more than five million people took to the skies since Thursday for the holiday. Friday breaking a pandemic record TSA screening nearly one point six million people. This all on the same day the CDC said. Fully vaccinated Americans can travel at low risk to themselves while recommending against nonessential traffic. Wow we believe it fully vaccinated. And all motorists themselves. CDC did not recommending. I'm due to the rising number. Airlines are feeling the crush of travelers. Delta announcing it's facing a pilot shortage leading them to cancel about a hundred flights Sunday. And even temporarily open those middle seats on planes to a comedy passenger. The shortage caused by the fast uptick in travel combined with the need to retrain pilots who've been off the job and fill in the gap after senior pilots took early retirement options because of the pandemic. The pandemic also hitting rental car companies heart so many travelers trying to rent a car either can't find one or are paying a steep price. This is a first oral multiple fronts because he car rental companies. Seoul there inventories winner a year ago no one was leaving their homes. And now this demand is coming back basically just can't get. Cars quick enough. With tourists from racing to Hawaii some rental cars are reportedly going for up to a thousand dollars a day. Airports across the country seeing massive lines for cars this was the scene in Phoenix and more. She received in general he's 30% increase in car are notorious and some markets like Hawaii and Florida. We're seeing is 300. Person increases. So you're looking at. 250 dollars and in some markets open crosses your car can be way more than your flight these days. And expect a hike in airfare soon to. Harper telling us there are expecting to see a 12% spike. In domestic ticket prices heading into the summer months flights to Long Beach, California already jumping 27%. To 310 dollars. 16%. To Bangor Maine to 268. Blocks. And because prices are going up so fast experts say that you should book your summer travel no later than the first week in May after that you really should expect. The pale. Diane kind Cuba need says thank you and a pair of earthquakes has hit California this morning a magnitude four point oh quake hit near Lennox just thirty minutes. After a 3.3 quake hit the same area so far no reports of damage or injuries here's came whitworth with more the day anti. Across Los Angeles word jolted awake in the early morning hours after a four point oh magnitude earthquake hit near Inglewood California. People are reporting small tremors and very significant shaking. Now this happened just after a 3.3 quake in that same area and it was followed by a 2.5. Aftershock now at this point there is new damage and no injuries reported but. According to the LA times has been very active in the last ten days there have been three earthquakes of a magnitude three point oh or greater nearby. They say on average. Five earthquakes with a magnitude of three point 04 point oh occur every year in Los Angeles. Diane and I can where were thank you don't. And it pounder may say April but March Madness is still in college basketball will break all the action down for you. When we come back. Welcome back it may be April not March Madness is still going strong Stanford won its first NCAA women's basketball championship in nearly thirty years. That title came down to the final shot an Arizona's Terri McDonald came this close the pulling off. K Lee Jones led the cardinal with seventeen points and championship game. And Inzaghi beat UCLA on a buzzer beater in overtime to earn their spot in the men's national championship. Freshman Jaron Suggs banked it in as the time expired. The final four matchup featuring nineteen lead changes we'll go down as one of the greatest gains in basketball history. In Zagat faces Baylor in the championship game tonight. And last night's sag awards when virtual as the final shell awards season before the Oscars star showed up their fears fashion from home. Adding very quick prerecorded ceremony Chris Connelly is in Los Angeles with more on the history making moments and what an all means for the Oscars. Well I think it's all bully I don't think she Aston released their debut. At last night's sag awards offer rest of the Oscars the new front runner. If the act Ted goes to the trial. But that test passed. The not sag nominated no man's land they now have a best picture rival. With final Oscar voting set to begin in ten days and a very different Academy Awards ceremony to follow April 25 Viola Davis in outstanding female actor Viola Davis earned the sixth. Sag award of her remarkable career in the years most competitive category. He's leading into world would doubt boost. Winning for my ring he's black bottom outstanding male act now going to David. Bahraini coast are polling showed with close. You may abandoning these directs his widow Simone leopard goes with accepting. Some of the world unbalanced. The crusader that she was early on he saw the mind. To quote my child doesn't. And supporting categories some more Oscar favorites winning a new clue yet his powerhouse work in humans some looked like the sign it. He wound and the actor goes to. The young unit in the evening our. I'm happy he's out and didn't let go by a list. Tennis I don't know and I think I 98 is not earth. That victory for young Jung Yoon of minorities at her emotional acceptance a big part of a historic night performers of color. Sweeping before film acting categories. The first time in the 27 year history of the sag awards go to now a virtual awards may now be back virtually over. Because the 93 Oscars has made its intention clear to have a live in person zoom averse ceremony in Los Angeles. Visual Lollapalooza. With strict safety precautions in place and as many nominees and winners inside the house as possible. And what do house LA's Union Station the city's gorgeous mission mode turned train station scene in such films as the dark Schneider arises where was courthouse. And blade runner where was a police station. Then comes the hope that the movies up for the Oscars. Capital lines and viewer interest stirred up by last night senate. Make dvds to street. What's remembered. We need peace and too much of my life. Just remember he. And truly historic year for the sag awards outside of the Oscars in the anticipation and excitement of a live event. Uniquely robots Diane Chris Connelly looking forward to that banked. And for a look at today's science and technology headlines here's outs for Shea. Today's tech bytes NASA Lance the first space helicopter on Mars ingenuity touchdown over the weekend are rechargeable battery will keep the spacecraft warming temperatures as low as negative 130 degrees. Next up its first flight which is scheduled for next Sunday. Experts say the exposure of more than 500 million FaceBook users' personal information online. Could make those people more vulnerable to fraud. The compromise debt includes names phone numbers and email addresses based book says it's old data that was previously reported on two years ago. An unopened copy of Nintendo's Super Mario Brothers from 1986 has sold at auction in Dallas for 660000. Dollars setting a new record for video games it was purchased as a Christmas present place and it doesn't war and forget and for 35 years was still in the sealed plastic. And goes your tech bytes back to you. Fred Allen thanks. And it just a little while a week two of testimony and Derek showman Trout will get started let's check in with Kenneth moaned. In Minneapolis Kenneth look we expect today. Diane that day six and the their children trial on this new week we'll get technical as prosecutors. Work to prove the former Minneapolis police officer murder George Floyd. Last week the state was focused on how that deadly encounter happened. Who saw a wide. It's what we her from so many emotional bystanders. This week prosecutors will focus on use of force in service training which means several witnesses and top brass from the police department. Are expected to be call including the Minneapolis police chief. Friday court wrapped up with the had a homicide testifying children's neo employees' medical longed after he stopped resisting. Was totally unnecessary. Later in the week jurors are expected to hear from the medical examiner and other medical experts and the trial turns toward Floyd's cause of death. Children's defense continues to hammer away at the State's witness says. Arguing that it was heart problems and drugs that caused George boy's death. Not sure with me. Diane. That seems communicated the defense so far Kenneth thank you and that doesn't have been as ABC news live update I'm Diana sale will have live coverage of the Derrick Jovan trial testimony is scheduled to resume. In just a short while we'll season stay safe.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.