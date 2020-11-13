Transcript for ABC News Live Update: US battles 2nd COVID-19 wave

Good morning I'm Diana say no thanks for streaming with us in today's update as a pandemic surges across the country some Republican senators. Are now calling on the president to share intelligence with president elect Joseph Biden and their message of president trump as President Obama issues a warning of his own. And what the Department of Homeland Security is now saying about election security. Also ahead an eight strikes again the deadly tropical storm ripped across the southeast dumping more than ten inches of rain in some places. Rob Marciano is there with the latest search and rescue efforts. And the weekend is gearing up to take the world's biggest stage but things look. It's a little different from past Super Bowl half time shows. What we can expect from the Grammy winning star's performance and how the show will go on during the pandemic. But we begin with the corona virus pandemic California has now. Become the second state to surpass one million coal wood cases as more than 67000. People are currently hospitalized with Kobe in the US bush. And with less than two weeks ago until Thanksgiving the mayor of Chicago is now issuing a stay home advisory urging people not to gather for the holidays. Alex press is there. This morning corona virus infection says shattering records of more than 875000. People diagnosed in seven days a number of people hospitalized. Doubling in the past two weeks. In Illinois cases is skyrocketing Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot putting new restrictions in place. You must cancel the normal Thanksgiving plans. Particular to include. Guess it to not live in your immediate counsel but a new Gallup poll shows less than half of Americans say they'd stay home for another lockdown. So called Colvin fatigue of people tired of following restrictions. May be setting in you know it's really uncomfortable doing. When you're. But this morning new hope for patients Eli Lilly's FDA authorized antibody treatment called Hamlet needy man that it's the first ever developed specifically to battle cove it. At Clark memorial hospital in Indiana health care workers have just started using it to help patients have been shoals is a Doctor Who tested positive for the virus after treating Kobe patients now one of the first in the country to get the new treatment mushers dissidents are urged him this morning we're speaking with doctor Vincent mercy that co chair of the new Kobe nineteen task force and GMA on the next steps to getting the corona virus under control. So we're not in a place where we're saying shut the whole country down we got to be more targeted. If we don't do that when you're gonna find is that people will become even more sixty. High schools lumping it won't be open to children and do the economy will be hit harder. And Diane so all focus right now he's on that new treatment as you heard me say only certain patients are eligible for it now there's about 88000. Doses event being distributed across the country right now another 2121000. Doses available for. Can be used between now and the end of this year and authorities say they could. By as many as 600000. More doses as we enter the new year Diane so a lot of people will be looking at this new treatment. Fisher well as present Chicago forest thanks Alex. And Minnesota is now reporting a record number of daily Coby chase is a stay recorded more than 7200. New cases yesterday. A launch state and local leaders not trying to save their health care systems from being overwhelmed one of those leaders of mayor of Duluth Minnesota annaly Larson joins me live now from mark good morning mayor Larson thanks for being here. Diane thank you are being so when you see these record chase numbers what's your biggest concern. Arnold well you're trying to make our actually you know I'm. On shelter in it and I'm concerned about. I know Howell. Weariness in its core people who own businesses and there are only eighty. We have you double down did you bring the net and its control in. Until we see. And we got him in distance Lake Erie different theory could cope. That's. She ingredient and air. And so yesterday Duluth announced closing City Hall an indoor park and rec activities and have been all students. To distance learning what drove you to make all why now. Yeah so be tracking it actually really regret and census in making decisions. The city insured and let me Ers. Beds are starting to open at 14100. Youth. He which may not like a lie to some of your viewers. Yesterday we had over 300. Zealots like. That exponential growth over and over again and all we can do which you a little bit helpless as sister really Enders or. The risk what is at eight. It is you know under our and our residents need. And so while. Ago make decisions and not. This is asked what we do we do you mean we. Treat our needs. Gary differently. And want to celebrate my holidays next human ideally which means that I need to make a decision this year. Heart and big ice but you're in the midwest. Actually what we do we ended a period here each other and be good neighbors another sign Opel Hochul. I got this message on whip even greater urgency will. Let me right. And has the reaction bend his when you talk about things like not spending the holidays together even more silly talk about pulling kids out of schools should. That often gives a strong reaction people have a hard time with. Yeah. Mean nothing stirs us Lawrence earned an hour so. But it is difficult country actually as I. Many cities and communities like ours or we'll be learning from. Bars RO NN and other places or periods ethical decisions we bands economy with the social and emotional eases and education. All of which is really essential because we don't national and it really leaves eights and individual communities at her old position and being a wet years to be an interest against one another when really we're just arraigned a band aid. Me verbally. And protector mine workers and you keep everybody SA and its. And from the beginning of this pandemic we have heard about the need to flatten their curves and that we don't overwhelm the home health care system ash. How worried are you about the with hospitals. Yeah regional health care center actually in a while we are community of 86000. People we 40000 daily commuters who into the city or Biersch. Or education we six point seven million tourists so we're really beautiful city and so. We actually are are. It really trustees litmus. In a greater say a Minnesota we are greater Minnesota meaning you know we're we're Twin Cities are Starker between cities. So I didn't really pleased at the collaborations but there are institutions that occur. At this point I am deeply concerned we are seen as many cities and your dearest X Erie street. Decisions about elective surgeries about you know the between eating your regular and new you don't need it necessary medical care AM and I'd be mindful helping keeping distance I'm you know unnecessary risks but at this point we are an eight point. And considered bad its residents and our community needed it seemed immediate or where we're. Where it would be concerned that we would. We have to hospitals or are there are doing everything they and a multiple sites they moved. Services around. What we do that. Occurred I'd go. And I know you guys need all the more you can get like so many other cities around this country mayor annaly Larson we appreciate your time today thank you. You. And infectious disease specialist doctor Todd -- enjoys now for more on this doctor Allen and the US set records for new cases in the last three days in a row so is a virus spreading because. Precautions are working or because people aren't following them. Good morning Diane you know the issue is we know the right precautions but obviously we're on even and it's not working suspension after going the wrong direction we have to think about we are most of the cases are currently in the US and right now the maturity are -- in our homes we're used to mask in public now boat that can be uneven depending on what state you're from but we have to take advantage of knowing where this virus is so when we come back home we have people coming here and if we have kids that are going to school coming guy we have to be careful we have to make tough decisions just like we heard the mayor say both Porsche and masking in the home opening those windows. Being apart from the closest people that we love hearts on the steps we're gonna help the tank. As state and local officials are implementing new restrictions you're New York for example bars and restaurants now have to close at 10 PM show. And gatherings in private homes are limited to ten people. How weren't. Those limits how effective are they. So Massachusetts is doing the same as New York these are jury. Critical. Measures that are being taken but we don't know is are they enough this Colvin nineteen Shia. Is taken off and taken off with a vengeance it's unclear whether this is going to be getting out or whether we're gonna help to do more to get this bar is under control. Is it time thing to me that we talked to the mayor of Jersey City yesterday he's in a note in corona virus is not a bad after 10 PM so why wouldn't limiting the amount of time that restaurants for example can be open. Make a difference. Well you know again I think part of it helps to do with the informal social gatherings and and and they get togethers and we do know that this virus likes indoor transmissions we just heard some studies about more cases occurring in restaurants and Jim is Andy Andy and other places where people congregate and so I think the whole is what we're trying to do of course is balanced lives with lightly cards and soon. Finally Michelle to replace guidance between the hours and 10 PM and 5 AM you know the hope is that the guts enough to get this under control and that remains unclear he. You know we know all these decisions are really difficult to make for anybody in charge stash. Shield hospitals and overflowed tans are popping up as hospitals are overwhelmed in several states we heard the mayor to lose just saying she worries that may be coming soon for it and then parish. How does that affect quality of care when you get to that point. Right and this is really concerning you're releasing the military triage and crossed the country we were carried about guilt hospitals being popped up we're hearing about mobile or eggs in certain states. You know the stay at home guidance the current accuse we're not what we're doing things that we have. Have to do these extraordinary outburst what I will single these hospitals is. As long as we have Smart experienced people port dedicated to patients managing this and then you give them the right equipment. Our patients are really good hands. Now remember Whitfield hospitals sometimes they're not utilized especially the ones there were only dedicated to non colgan nineteen patients so not all field hospitals are set up the same way. And in the beginning of the pandemic priest navy medical ship stepped in to provide support in New York in LA when they were hot spots should. How do you offer that kind of support when hospitalizations are rising in every region. It's a great point I mean this is really so bring the number of cases I mean I'm just I had a had a dream that we're going to be having 200000 cases in 2000 deaths today and I'm afraid that's going to be your reality sooner than later but remember something to help states. When when you have a talented teen Princeton's take Doctors Without Borders international independent liberal leash organization. Because most challenging places in the world right now. They have come to the United States and by the way they're not just here for this wave they were here for sure the first wave as well it was long as we have people. Dedicated to taking cure patients. I think we are going to get through this but it's going to be our. True yeah I know here in New York when we were on me hot spot we saw doctors and medical professionals coming in from all over the country and in some cases the world suction. That is the one bright spot and all of this is when you seen the power of people coming together in all list. If I can keep your firm greet you. A few more minutes I just wanna that you have been a couple of your questions good idea again invited them on twittered opposed to my Twitter page of they had questions and it's not to that's got me one she. She is from actually asking about the safety of hugging outside wish if you're both wearing a mask and your outside he gives someone a hug. OK so. I think you can't end but you have to individual I think if you're the most vulnerable rich group. You may want to. Just sit out and I know that's so difficult because should you know especially with our parents and grandparents. The elderly we haven't been fighting them enough so we have. Have to be careful by high life that you sit outdoors and what does that one that the Diane how I don't think the hardy is the most dangerous part of this it's what you do both the workaholic coach and what you do. After the hugs to you if you within that six foot radius if you take your mascot. If you are talking more or talking a lot of boys schools are more dangerous than any instantaneous hot so you think about that. To bring blankets on a single in the hot but then you you carry on in conversation around a table as if parts okay wrench the other question was about this season what is it about winter. That makes it so dangerous when it comes to the virus is it just people getting together indoors or is there something more to it. There's a bunch of things Diane and and it's that it's a great question because remember in 1918 the great influenza it was the second wave that winter wave that really was the most definitely a lot of it does have to do with being indoors. Property indoors this virus loves you get your transmission where the ventilation is not as good as being outdoors you don't wait when you look at how to work Pope breaks they're few and far between that's not to say you can't. Clustered at the major super sprint events have been ignored also this virus likes dry cold air think about the hockey arena that's why hockey has been one of the sports where we've seen clusters. So you don't win when you when did you care lacks humidity. Then it's easier for the armed virus discredit also in the winter months are you colds when you go to the back of the nose and throat it's drier so art show the other thing that got away inspections don't work quite as well. All right doctor Todd Keller and we appreciate you letting us pester you with all of our questions this morning and every morning anyway thank you. Let's go to Washington now on the White House transition overnight we learned that president elect Joseph Biden is now projected to in the state of Arizona should bringing his total electoral blows to 290. This is president trump still refuses to concede. Senior national correspondent Terry -- and is in Washington with the latest. Has the corona virus surgeons the country's commander in chief has gone silent and gone to ground not a single word or tweet about the raging pandemic in the days since he lost his reelection bid declining to address the alarming rise in Kobe case is. And still refusing to concede instead presidential bid is taking to Twitter to push false allegations about voter fraud consistently rejected by every court reviews them and now the president's own Department of Homeland Security has released a statement calling last week's election. The most secure in American history saying. There is no evidence that any voting system was in any way compromised. A source tells ABC news the nation's top cyber security official who has publicly debunked claims of voter fraud contradicting the president. Now expects to be fired I'm confident that American voters are gonna decide between when he election most congressional Republicans still won't acknowledged Joseph Biden's victory and former President Obama is slamming them for falling in line with trump it is one Morse in. Not justly and current Bardner administration but democracy generally. And that's a dangerous but there are signs did support for the president with the in his own party is beginning to crack. At least ten Republican senators including one of the president's top allies Lindsey Graham are now calling on the tribe administration to stop block caving to transition. Had allowed Joseph Biden to receive the classified daily intelligence briefings every president elect receives I think at this point just is it a matter of protecting our nation's interest senator Marco Rubio saying in a statement when it comes to national security we should do everything possible to ensure that the next president is fully prepared warning. Our adversaries aren't going to wait for you to catch up to take action. And there could be even more at stake president trump is scheduled to receive an update on the operation warp speed vaccine initiative but if the incoming Biden administration is shut out. From planning for the roll out there are concerns that immunizations could be delayed. For millions of Americans. Diet. And time ran in Washington Forrest thanks Terry. Search and rescue missions are under way in the southeast following record it rained so I'll visit to tropical storm is second landfall in Florida. Rob Marciano is in Concord, North Carolina with more. Overnight a desperate search for those still missing swept up in flash flood waters not Piedmont of North Carolina. At least seven deaths now being blamed on whether they're by tropical storm Ada and another storm systems that struck the Carolinas. The combination responsible for dumping up to ten inches of rain in some areas. Three of the victims were to flooding campgrounds to still missing including a one year old child. Cars swallowed up by flash floods houses completely submerged. Many roads impassable. In one county alone dozens of roads damaged four bridges washed away. First responders and Charlotte fourteen to save those stranded. Across the state hundreds of rescues schools forced to evacuate students to safety. Virginia you can see rescuers in Roanoke pulling this vehicle from rushing waters this state not taking any chances closing flood walls to minimize the impact of rising rivers. Diana James River in Richmond is still rising and it's a first and they closer floodgates to air in over twenty years in the capital city of Virginia. Here are North Carolina the infrastructure tore apart if Chris especially in the Piedmont this is one of several Rosa got ripped apart by these rushing floodwaters of bridges as well of course as people. That are still missing AS thankfully. Out to sea. Transforming into a push tropical storm but not before making a notable market state longest living. November board named storm. Since 1912. Good riddance right now we got another one forming in the Caribbean that's likely to be arts thirtieth name storm in this. Record setting hurricane city for the season Tuesday politely go to Central America which get hit by eight just a week ago we will tracked him to see if it. Makes it turned to the north who knows it is 20/20. Record setting an all the worst ways rob Marciano in Concord, North Carolina thanks rob. Switching gears now to a lighter notes and that biggest Super Bowl announcement the weekend is set to take the world's biggest stage headlining the next half time show. But what really look like in a pandemic. Here's TJ Holmes. Perhaps the world's biggest stage. It's graced by music royalty. Including a clean. And one. Now the weekend we'll get his turn in the legs. The NFL officially announcing the Grammy winner is the Super Bowl 55 halftime headliner. These Super Bowl halftime performers a challenge no matter what could try one of his biggest challenges is actually very good com. What do you glad. Pays really. Known for kids dancing over the lines of or Indian rock the weekend has already had a chart topping years. Every song from his latest album after hours charted on billboard's top 100 list. He was named two of time magazine's most influential people Tony Tony. And already knows how to put on a show in a pandemic. Singing high above New York's skyline during the MTV Lyonnais. For the halftime show is the second collaboration between the NFL Pepsi and Jay z.'s roc nation and has already set to make history the first to be Helms by a black executive producer Jesse Collins back in February more than a 104 million people tuned in for this halftime first. Two Latina headliners 65000. Fans were there as. Fixing a message of diversity and unity into their show stopping set. But this year will look different because of a pandemic. The league telling ABC news is currently planning on filling at least 20% of Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium. Meaning about thirteen thousand fans could attend they're anticipating more however and will work with local and county officials to make a determination. The Super Bowl can also bring in hundreds of millions of dollars to the host city. Miami says it generated more than 572. Million dollars in new spending last year as fans partied in the city board days celebrating the big game. I'm Dan there's so much concern a bowel to what the impact could be on Tampa that economic impact sure you might only have thirteen thousand people. In the stadium five's. Go back to Tony nineteen in Atlanta they have numbers that show 500000. Visitors came to town. There were spending a lot of money at a hundred plus Super Bowl related event so there's concern about what the entire Super Bowl week could look like in a pandemic plan. So many things impacted here TJ Holmes thank you and a few more things to know before you go YouTube says it will not be producing its annual re wind video recapping the year's biggest highlights. The company treated a statement saying 20/20 has been difference and it doesn't feel right to carry on as if it weren't. Last year's rewind video showcase the most flights creators for music videos dance videos make editorials video game screens you name it. Now while there won't be re wind this year YouTube thanked its creators are making it hard year we'll genuinely better. A Japanese town has deployed some unlikely help to scare off her neighborhood bears. Wolves and robot. That when they're activated the robots move their heads they've collapsed their eyes and of course they Howell. So far they seem to be at six some city officials say there have been no recorded bear encounters Zune. And Pamela Harris made history becoming the first woman of color to be elected vice president. But while she won't take office until January fish reaction of a four year old girl is showing she's already having an impact. Or. Arnold yeah and they. Stay the night she's lady Mary nurse. Woman vice president like. So long. Yeah you. Who do you really. Yeah little wheels turning as she's saying wait does that mean I could one day do that's the girl's. Moms that it was a special moment when her daughter immediately saw herself in harassing me and just goes to show that representation. And that doesn't that is ABC news live update I'm Diane Macedo thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. We'll see you back here 11 AM eastern with your latest headlines.

