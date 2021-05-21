Transcript for ABC News Live Update: US may be turning corner on pandemic

Good morning I'm Diana status thanks for streaming with us in today's update Israel and Hamas have agreed to a cease fire after eleven days of nearly nonstop airstrikes and rocket attacks. Crowds in Gaza paraded through the streets overnight celebrating the agreement without any conditions. But both sides are claiming victory and tensions are still high. Israeli forces clashed with protesters at the allies Hamas again today which has become a flashpoint of the conflict. Reporters announcing the devastation in Gaza close up as the border reopens. More than 70000. People there have been made homeless by the bombings. President Biden is set to award the medal of honor to Korean War veteran Ralph Puckett junior today. Get your enemy fire an exposed himself in danger multiple times to allow strangers to fire and destroy on enemy positions. Leaving him gravely injured Jesus will be the first time president Biden bestows this on our past president. We'll also meet with South Korean president OJ in and hold a joint press conference at 5 PM eastern we'll bring that you live when it happens. Many USC turning a corner on a pandemic the seven day average of Kobe cases is now at the lowest level in nearly a year. An 18% drop last week. But now new mass mandates. And debates are growing across the country I was governor signed a law banning communities in schools are crying masks despite pushed back from the opposing lawmakers. They're also new questions about how long vaccine protection will last. This CEO of Madeira says the first groups who got vaccinated back in December might need booster shots as early as September. And Pfizer says boosters might be needed eight to twelve months after being fully vaccinated. Well the NBA NBA playoffs are officially under way and as many team tonight fans back to the arena's they're also promoting vaccinations there. The Brooklyn nets for example have vaccination sites set up across the street from the Barclays center on game days. With Johnson is at the Barclays center with more on that and how the team is welcoming back fans highway. Diane good morning the Brooklyn nets kick off the playoffs you're Barclays center tomorrow with more than 101000 fans. Expected in the stands this'll be the biggest crowd in this arena since the pandemic began. Fans can also get vaccinated here with a chance to win free playoff tickets it's another round of incentives and another step closer to normal. I want to put basketball aside for a moment what what does it mean to the team the people who work here in this community. To be able to put thousands of fans back in this arena. You know I'll play from my own perspectives talking our fans. Staff players everyone from many of us the this pandemic really became real when the NBA suspended their season back in March. And that's when we knew something really big is up so. I think in a similar way. The CDC and the State of New York announcing that we could reopen this building a full capacity and that as long as people were vaccinated. They didn't have the socially distance they did after where their masks. I think in many ways the return of basketball. It is a signal that there were coming up on the end of this crisis played as you mentioned there it was back in March were talking you know fourteen months ago Decker people who work here have been through a lot since then what about on an emotional level so it's not only gets in the playoffs but to say hey. This is a step closer to normal. Yeah it's a 100% step closer in normal you know and it's. Who are able Lou were able to Dolly bring our fans back freezing all the workers who are here you know people who work in the concession stands a ticket takers center. They're so excited to be back at work so yes this is one small step we believe but an important one a symbolic one for New York City getting back can end up on honesty. New York is also jumping on the bandwagon with its vax and scratch lottery announcing prizes at the five million dollars. And this morning the White House says that is partnering up with dating apps to encourage people to get their shots. In allowing users to showcase their vaccination status Diane. All right with Johnson thanks for that. And hurricane season is right around the corner and it's expected to be an act. Active won the first potential named storm of the year is already brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean. Chief meteorologist ginger zee is in seabright New Jersey with forecast good morning ginger. Diane thank you I cannot believe we are almost at hurricane season officially and we Marty got two areas and Chris I'm here along the Jersey Shore and seabright New Jersey because we just want to remind everybody was that this vulnerable East Coast but also Gulf Coast. And the official American forecast is coming Allen is not looking that is above average so we may see a lot of action this season. Still after we look at these beautiful shot of the beach I rarely get to be at the beach rents nice and usually hear only when it's storming. I do want to share with you those two areas won that way out in the Atlantic that could impact Bermuda and certainly gonna cause high surf here. But also the one is in the Gulf of Mexico that is increasing his chances of development but no matter what it becomes or doesn't become it's gonna drop a lot of rain. From southeast Texas rate through the coast of Louisiana says your Port Arthur Beaumont Texarkana and New Orleans Baton Rouge you're all looking for potentially. Three to six inches of rain falling really fast out areas that already had two when he inches this week. Not going to be good. So on top of all of this I wanted to also show you that actual numbers so we anticipate six to ten hurricanes this season are now what does and they Wear it saying that three to five of those could be major. Diana alleys like to remind people that no matter what the forecast is it's really about what makes landfall you can have a super busy season and they get all hang out. The fish storms as we call them where they're out in the ocean don't impact the land. He did have a slow season and have. One bad storm like Andrew bell the only land falling storm that season and we know how bad that was so it's good to keep that in mind as we get ready and have time to prepare. For this hurricane season starting. She and her expand. A fish storm I learn something is today ginger thank you. And Prince Harry is opening up with in any new series with Oprah about mental health are Robin Roberts sat down at them for candid conversation about the power of emotional well being. And the struggle so many are experiencing right now here's Robin Roberts. All over the world people are in some kind of mental psychological. And emotional pain Oprah's now teaming up with prince hairy. To pull back the curtain on mental health there is no shame and mess. And I she's but can use any part of my own experience that might assist to help other people proof. How similar. Issues some of Truman's creating care did an intimate conversations with celebrities have been through it and can only help and everyday people. Discussing the power of emotional well being the best that we didn't bull duke allegedly is GG hold insurance wasn't as early as well to some people around the world. Oprah storytelling it's true people. Feeling comfortable in this thing about you my friend. It's a comfort zone why is it so important for people to have this. This form to be able to share their stories to know that they're not alone. Well one of the things that. Prince Harry I wanted. Was to have people understand. Mental wellness mental fitness is a spectrum and then we're all on the spectrum in the United States specifically one out of five people admitted to some kind of mental health struggles and that means that everybody either east or knows somebody who is going through something so I know that. One of the lessons and 25 years of listening to people's stories is that everybody wants to be heard they want to be seen they want to know it didn't matter the duo deep telling their creative process I would have to say Harry was in every meeting she was there. Usually on zoo before I was entering who's noticed before 8000. She returned his own tolerate settled. I was on the nose cones of modeling and oh yeah. Maybe even a military every time Prince Harry who's been a champion of mental health for several years opening up about his own journey. Including the passing of his mother Princess Diana who were twelve years old. The time you didn't process it that others who didn't even know your mother. We were able to show our grief. And you because of the position then you are again we're not able to. As soon Madden people of all ages. The need to heal. Bundles sort of call for one reason or not. Unable choose you'll old baby I don't know whether they need to heal itself for years ago. Only after needing mag did Jews start. The process of trying to figure it out you hadn't tried before Matt. Art which established if this relationship was was gonna work Oregon how soon. Do you with might cost if we hormones increase your mom does is still owns and kids management laws. Other smaller loans from the spurs us. The trauma of losing a parent something Zack William's son of the late Robin Williams. Also shares in the project some stories atrocities on when the needs of the power little thread between what happened with him the day is a key. And what happens and some he. Mortgage it is remarkably similar limits Muslims and he says. I think. Lots of people. Had been through. Greedy particularly this year. Who lost parents some people lost both parents duty collision lost relatives lost friends fished and and have not been able to grieve properly so I think sharing someone like Harry talk about it or hearing other people share how. The air inability. Really. Stepped into the moment and do the grieving and waved. Could be helpful to them at the time. Allows other people to see themselves. Prince here can you talk a little bit book. A more about how the pandemic has had an effect. I think globally. Do we know how to machete Stearns whose. We've experienced something similar old being different. Prospects in different locations around the world we've all felt things dwindling number of total fool of Dobson he says that we should only talking about things we never talked. All. Right I thanks surrounding Roberts for that interview. I don't we come back it is bill and then Friday we're going to introduce you do that ten year old who just became one of the youngest American chess masters ever. He joins us live after the break. Welcome back it is time for me feel Good Friday were great we bring you a little good news heading into the weekend today it's all about ten year old. Connie I won't name before he and his family fled Nigeria and 2017. Developed an interest in chests and after only one year of learning how to play he won the 2019 New York State chess title for his age group. After that win his chest coach set up the go fun of me which allowed Chinese family to get out of a homeless shelter and into an apartment. And after now winning all four of his matches at the Fairfield County chess club championship tournament on May first. Connie has become one of the youngest people ever to reach chess master. And I'm so glad that Johnny join me live now added tells a little bit more about his story time thanks so much for being your first call. Huge congratulations hat isn't simply one of the youngest. Chess masters at just ten years old. It won't they're all really. I feel it is this much energy. Audience. And bullying. So yeah. This afternoon and children wonderful leaping into the condemning trying to get them out so any maps and I don't really don't. Well you heard. We are so happy right along with Vuitton and what you gravitate. Toward chess and senate seat Saatchi teenage went what did you love about it right up to start. So what started. I didn't really have seen how to do so why not. And so how did you help for a man might as well. It's something that you loved it's much. No how did you go from something that you figured I get up enough to do I might as well how did you go from that says something that you love this much in this good. And it's just god he did I don't like yeah do. Well for that game I did did this did this guy. Yet higher undergrad hard work and yeah. Well would you say is there's secret to becoming a good chess player do you have tips for others. Or. How many hours a day to you spend playing chess. Lululemon. Used you set up to eleven hours every day playing chess yes. They are now. So how does it feel knowing that all that hard work and all your success up until this point. Not only got you all the obvious actually is that you have but also helped your family to. Get Adam a homeless shelter and then put their lives together after coming to this country as refugees. Oh I don't say he got ready to sign and then we'll look and every. They're very happy this day and a great lead in. And very proud I'm assured to it now all you're not only at chess master but you're also an author at could tell me about your book. Also let me shoot here yes they will hire them. The book. You were there. To oh yeah are all home. Yeah Eric is all over. My time in Mexico and cedar lady liberty parents. And then get this Cynthia green through. A group neighborhood. Parents and kids for kids. Aren't you bloom. There are now in relation to the city is basically. A life and now I really started talents getting better. And an eagle at an eagle and tell us. Start. And the title of the book is my name is Connie and I believe in miracles why did you decide to call it that. Yeah I believe in miracles in my name is talking he. A lot of my news time and I believe in miracles because what happened to the numerical. And Sonny what message do you want people out their kids or adults who may be feeling unlucky in life. And our feeling leg they can accomplish their dreams what's what's your message to them today. Q and put a hard work could determination and not lose you'll learn because when you. You can stick salute when he looked at the game. And you next time. And annual and so basically you're learning salute and away you link for. Also how. Hard these compounds are barred birch strange and little or Burt. Your read about and finally tell you got to ask you lose your stylist is you're looking extra sharp today. And my mother and. Donny big thanks to you for being on the show big thanks to mom and dad for all they've done to help you get to this point. We so appreciate telling your story good luck and we can't wait to have you back and when your grand master which we know who. You thank you Johnny. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Macedo thanks for joining us. And remember ABC in his life easier for you all day with the latest news context and analysis stays saves. Have a great weekend everybody.

