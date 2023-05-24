ABC News Live: A look at Uvalde, Texas, 1 year after the horrific school shooting

Plus, South Carolina is the latest state to pass a near total abortion ban, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to kick off his presidential campaign in a Twitter event with Elon Musk.

May 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live