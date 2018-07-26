Transcript for ABC News Live: Wildfires in Southern California, explosion in Beijing

And thank you so much for joining us here on ABC news live on GO but he does here at the ABC news headquarters in New York thanks so much for joining us we got up busy busy day of news here we're going to be covering those wildfires in California of course really causing a dangerous situation there. And that explosion at the American Embassy in Beijing but first here's a look at your headlines from ABC news. Some administration is in a race against time to reunify all 2500 migrant kids separated from their parents at the border. Today's court imposed deadline but officials say they will fall short stop. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo was grow by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee about president trumps meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin's. Did he ordered held the food and that I'll release or alternately relaxed sanctions. What you need to conduct your roll your program -- I won't provide you today to ask me about US policy with respect sanctions. And I can confirm do that new hope commitment has been made to change those policies in anyway. Iranian state run television quotes a top general is seeing is forces are ready if president compounds their and is warning of consequences if Tehran threatens the blacks. Facebook's. User base and revenue growth slows last quarter sending its stock tumbling in after hours trading. Shares dropped as much has 23%. Slight. Maker Mattel is cutting more than 2000 jobs from its payroll due largely to the closure of Toys 'R' Us. The producer of Barbie and hot wheels will trim office jobs in an effort to cut 650 million dollars in cost. Italian researchers say they've found a body of water on Mars about a mile under the planet's surface researchers believe the lake near the planet's southern ice cap Levy salt water which would keep it from freezing. And we are gonna start here with those wildfires in California really causing that dangerous situation towns have been evacuated there are wheel cars and head to California right now will. Good morning GO think about this all of this devastation could have been avoided the home behind me. Or into the ground and is still smoldering as I walk along acted duck under this cable that still dangling check out this charred washer and dryer on top of that we actually down. That's melted beer bottled up for glass to melt like this. It would have to burn around 12100 degrees. Fahrenheit in there's this truck parts of this community but more like a waste latest warning or talking about how hot. This fire brought I want you to check out the aluminum that melted all the wheels here and then this really stuck out to us what's left of this Hoge you can imagine a homeowner. Racing across his property trying to water down everything at those flames encroached but it just happened. Too quickly and you can see what's lap this morning authorities say. This all with started on purpose they suspect is behind bars witness to say. They saw this man driving around this area allegedly starting fire after buyer. He's facing five counts of arson. And looking for to the rest of the day they're still going to be bad fire conditions here on the ground as being a scorching. Triple digit heat hot temperatures. Throughout the rest of the day fire crew is here really going to be struggling with those conditions as they continued to truck up their containment numbers. Jia. Oh well just unbelievable destruction there thank you so much will car. The air in Hanna California from those fires in east and the west we're gonna turn out to the east and that extreme flooding rob Marciano is there in. Hubble's town Pennsylvania while rob you've got a lot of water. We deal only a deal we he gets some of this water over to some of those wildfires we'd be in business but as you know that's not the way weather works. We've got this big trough here they gave us five days of relentless rain and in response to that you got the heat out west so here's a rainy here it is here's the water. This is technically. A creek guess with Terry create it it does often flood not to this extreme today. It obviously a raging river coming around the side of his building in and really accelerating you've been in these things you know just how powerful even a few inches of rushing water today and this is a force just as just a walk through so. A number of roads have been closed some people have been swept away at least one thing Italian there's one person missing is well. And we talked to a the police department says the fire department made a number of rescues overnight because of people driving through. A water like it's getting stuck beyond me this is a road and that as a bridge in new bridge I should mention what a lot of debris around it did. Outside from the vegetation there was about dumpster that got carried away by the flood flipped over and is pinned up against that bridge right now. As is water continues to run high. Here just downstream from the Hershey park which is closed for now a third day this is the highest levels you know since 2011 which was the record set. As far as the floods go and that was an accommodation of two tropical systems no name system with this one but sure a lot of rain a record amount here. For the month of July GO you have rob those roads really look more like rapids right now behind you tolls or people evacuating I imagine so right. Yeah last night there were more evacuations that were held in place some low lying not a sub divisions they may or may not be allowed to go back home. Today off street from here the waters begin to recede a little bit more quickly here it's it's a it's a slow. Painful one you can kind of see on this building some the whip marks here in the last few hours is drying up now thankfully besides out today by the way will be the first dry day in. And several some plaques on his old building but won just real gist than that of revealed there that's 1975. Hurricane Halloween east high water mark Darren and way up there are 1972. Hurricane Agnes. That was a big one as well and the 2011 flood had to hit that mark as well so this is an area of floods but not to this extent and not very often so. The cleanest guy began for some but a lot of this water GO. Is heading downstream to the Susquehanna River which has yet to crest. Now will do so later on tonight and the populated town the capital. Of Pennsylvania Harrisburg so they're making preparations for higher water down there but today at least it won't rank tomorrow positive story GO. All right hopefully that water will start receiving very soon in just a reminder you're in there with the right equipment but people should not be. Getting into that water is the longer peoples of that water stays there the more bacteria and all of that so we want to be sure the people know them right. Yeah absolutely and I'm just dip my chosen to do it two. Illustrates is the force of what a little bit of water can do but you know Mora better than anybody Gaza. Affordable a flood waters could certainly have. A lot of things going on I should mention that there's a water treatment plant just upstream mad that. Is built up by higher ground and that death has not be compromised at all so the water here in town. It is good and denied not as catastrophic as it as it would have been some decades ago and there comes a son again a welcome sight certainly he has. Folks begin here at the cleanup across the Susquehanna valley. Hopefully drawing out thank you so much rob appreciate that from. Pennsylvania there we're gonna see what's happening now with the rest of the forecast are ginger C has that agent her. Dear thank you let's get straight into that the weather forecast because the northeast outings in dealing with that inundating rain these images out of Pennsylvania where some of the water rescues were ongoing welcome warm island for example had their wettest July out racket when and it dealt with July at Washington DC where these damage pictures are coming in. Nearly seven inches since Friday that spent almost a week of nonstop showers and even if you get a little break in parts mid Atlantic and northeast today. There's more where that came from that's why we still have the flood warnings and even some flash flood watch is still up the rivers will Kress his legal into the weekend. The saturated soil going to be there's someone at three inches is no good technical front but I there is this the damaging wind potential especially for New York City back to Scranton. Philadelphia this Friday afternoon evening anywhere they see in that highlighted yellow area. Have to watch out for the severe storms you could see some power lines come boundary entries. Speaking of hail you can also see hail but this was in Colorado. That act shoveling the hail out. Wanna bring you images from what's about to happen in a couple of different places look at that that inflatable pool. Blowing across when Andrea have a 5067. In out howling gusts with a severe storms you can easily have their outdoor furniture flies so something keep note up. Especially if you are in the plane's going into Friday night tilt because you had that low lifting up a totally different system. So eastern column about right after the the plains of Rapid City into Rapid City Scotts bluff and North Platte, Nebraska. Let me bring you then to the car fire this is in California new mandatory evacuations in place when it's 6600 acres burned. 10% contained and we see this image this is the marsh fire including California so they're so many wild card burning frightening images coming in a lot of us now we're finding. Reports that arson as the cause and know that when you've got temperatures like that the fires absolutely go wild ninety in Seattle would be the sixth. That has only happened a handful of times in the reported history we still have Irving and Palm Springs in this excessive heat warning. So that is a hot look at what public and the weak and even if they get a little bit GO we're gonna see those temperatures rise back up and the weekend early next week. All right ginger thank you so much we're gonna turn out to that explosion at the US embassy in Beijing. Now are Matt Gutman is there in Hong Kong following that no one was injured other than the suspect himself hey Matt. A good morning Judy can see it's nighttime here in Hong Kong. But earlier today right during the lunch hour rush outside of the embassy were. Dozens of people were lined up to try to get visas to come to the United States. A man slip through what is generally a very thick cordon of Chinese paramilitary police with. What US officials are calling it bombed Chinese officials describing it as a firecracker device. Detonating it Roy outside the gates now nobody was hurt aside from the bomber himself who was arrested and is being treated for injuries to his hand. But there were dozens of people around and you can see this video that the smoke is still clouding that intersection in. Just how many people were on hand to witness it. There was glass broken obviously a cause of next on the sidewalk but. It was cleaned up within minutes and then minutes after that people got right back in line now Chinese officials have not said. Whether this suspect is in any way affiliated with the terrorist group. And they have given us no word on motive yet but. This is a really sensitive part of Beijing. It is a well off section of town but it is also failed. With embassies and this kind of attack happening right there where there are so many. Paramilitary police on had generally definitely sent jitters through that community the Indian embassy the Israeli embassy are very nearby. So authorities boat from the United States and China are working to get to the bottom of this and figure out if this is a one off or if this person somehow was represented by. Other terrorists or other entities. Back to you GO. All right Matt Gutman there in Hong Kong for a following that explosion thank you so much Matt. We're gonna turn out to Washington because so much is happening there. Our Karen Travers is at the White House right now and Karen you know there was that sudden news conference yesterday with president trump and the president of the European Commission. It was apparent. Of that trade war what we know right now. Yet this is the president and the president and you're peeking commission agreeing to start negotiations. The president said it would begin immediately to try and moved back from the brink of this escalating trade war between US and European countries. What degree did you yesterday with start talking about how they can bring down trade barriers the president says the goal is to get to zero Terrence among these countries. At the very ambitious goal and that's certainly one that is not going to happen overnight. So that's the first part of it they're gonna agreed to start talking and move forward the big thing GO with that. They put on hold for now the threat of more terrorist Darryl lot of concerns on Wall Street and across European countries that president from the gonna follow through and put terrace new tariffs on imported European cars. The European said if that happens president goes through with that we're gonna have to take action. Retaliatory trade measures so that certainly had a lot of people on hedge investors in particular. Yesterday said we're gonna not do that for now hunt GO we've certainly seen the president. Issued threats declare success that they've walked back from the rain but it is not going the way he likes over the next couple of weeks and months when it comes to European trade issues. I wouldn't be surprised if we see that threat brought back out and put on the table remember it was just eleven days ago the president said the European Union was a well because of not trade deals. Yesterday we saw the president quite literally hugging the president the European commission and declaring I'm already getting along because now they're going to start negotiations. It's yeah the president actually tweeting that photo that that appear to show the president the European Commission actually kissing him yeah back. Back with our lives and our phones blow up yesterday because we got that'll work that some Republican lawmakers were actually moving. To impeach deputy attorney general brought Rosen sign he of course supervises the Russia investigation what we know about that right now is that the jet. It is certainly quite a political stunt and it sounds like the reports -- from Capitol Hill are that this is all put on hold right now that they're not gonna push for a vote on this but what they have back story is here GO that you got a group very conservative house Republicans who are not happy. That they're not getting the documents and information from the Justice Department that they'd been demanding so they decided to move forward. And eyes say that they should meets in the house consider in seeing the deputy attorney general rob Rosen Stein. This is certainly and very aggressive move not one that many were taking very seriously up on Capitol Hill but creates a lot of noise creates a lot of controversy. We are very smarts historically. Curious colleague Terry Murray and did a little bit of research and he found out that the last time. The house impeach somebody who wasn't a president or a federal judge. All the way back in 1876. AM to go way back in history books defining example of this actually going forward. It's that we sat around here for the last twelve or so hours and residents Knight is probably okay. Yeah Terry Moran for this morning that he could probably sleep easily after giving that after the giving that date Alyssa let's switch gears Karen to that CNN reporter who was apparently banned from the president's press conference yesterday. And now so many are critical and I want to read something that's a silly debate gets up this morning she of course covers the White House is sillier she said on GMA this is not supposed to happen in a country that values the First Amendment. Even Fox News is critical of the White House right now. You had yesterday this photo opportunity with the president and the European Commission sitting next to president found in the Oval Office they made very brief remarks to you had a tee up what they were gonna talk about their meeting. And then they pot and that's when reporters jumping as happens in every single photo out in the cabinet room in the Oval Office this out Juan Rose Garden wherever. And president do and very much indeed is with reporters more so than his predecessors. Say maybe 75% of the tiny shout a question of the president he answers it. It's very big departure from the a bombing administration. And even the Bush Administration both of which I covered here at the White House so that's why we asked these questions all the time because you have a very good chance of the president is going to answer. With Caitlin Collins did yesterday the CNN reporter in the Oval Office was not at all out of the ordinary she is asking. Questions about newsworthy events headlines of the day about Michael Collins about Vladimir Putin's invitation for him to come to Washington. Now whether the White House just didn't like the tone like the substance of the questions or the fact that she worked for CNN of course the president has. This very critical about. That's not clear but what we do you know from CNN side of things is that she was told she could not covered that open and then later in the Rose Garden. Certainly rallied White House reporters to say it's just not how it works here and continue asking tough questions and hope that the president answers. That's the job asking questions getting the answers Karen before you go the president off to Iowa accident. The president and the first avenue northeast Iowa and then later had to Illinois and give either to interesting places for him go today because they're both places that had been directly impacted. By the president's trade action. Northeast Ohio asked the weaning farmers pork producers are hurt right now by. The retaliatory trade measures that China and other countries had taken in response what the president has done so that's an area where people are hurting and looking for help from the administration. In Illinois he's going with steel mill which has been able to hire hundreds of employees. Open up new elements of their plan. Because of the presidents tariffs on steel and aluminum import so the president's trade measures there. Are helping that industry and that a tale of both sides of this story here for the president today trade once again that they have lined. As always Karen Travers thank you so much for joining us from the white house with all that information Karen thank you so much we're gonna turn now to. An incredible piece of video there was of rip current happening in North Carolina. And this group of strangers just form does human chain to rescue. The people in the water are Vick broke endo is in Miami right now. On the beach hey Victor. Kgo that was just an incredible scene if it really dangerous summer. For rip currents right now we're on Miami Beach into the beaches. Start to fill up this morning that's been pretty packed out there the water and thankfully. It's really called right now if you concede that that was just not the case. In emerald mile North Carolina yesterday that's where we saw this incredible feel much of strangers coming together. Linking all arms stretching from the beach well out into the water to rescue a group of swimmers. We're stuck in a rip current the fire department there says that it was a very active gay for those. Water rescues and unfortunately. One man a 41 year old who was in town actually died after getting pulled away from the short of one of these very dangerous rip currents so far this year. 36 people have died from rip currents hundreds more have been rescued. Last year we could ultimately about this human chain that we saw I was in Panama City Beach eighty people came together there. A terrific ten swimmers who were stuck. Well up to the ocean. Because of another rip current so if you find yourself if you buy yourself what if these situations and there is an. You know big group but good samaritans out there ready to help put forward a few decades or some things you can view it by yourself in a rip current number one. Sort swimming parallel to the short note from a fight that these are preferred the pole is very strong it's a battle you likely will not win. If you get too tired wasserman parallel to shore. You could simply float on your back if it easy movement. Eventually be pulled away from that Perry you just float in and swim on back to sort it easy thing to do though bottom line. Swim at a beach where there is a lifeguard Gordon I felt like part two hey are there any rip current south of water anything any to watch out for. Gee it's very simple tips but particulate. Yet Victor a couple years ago actually did a test and we went out into those waters and your right. You gotta swim parallel to the story got to get out of that recur as quickly as you can. And then you starts winning back to shore because I tell you I think got a pretty strong guy go to Jeff but it was a hard. Hard think just even get out of that rip current and and at some point. Even start to panic and that's what's really dangerous. Victor. GMA this morning that that you want to look for that flag. To make sure that the beach is safe that the lifeguards don't see in deeper. Do not ignore those red flag warning those are very theories you should not take them likely. You're going out there to the water always. Make sure that you can see the lifeguards because if you cannot utilized arcades is our. That they can't see you either the other thing to watch out for here it doesn't take that really rough weather passing hurricane to create the repaired. They can develop and you know 23 foot waves those brothels and come up quickly out of nowhere there are few ways to spot them by the way we can match in this. From the beach which want to do with Connecticut to an elevated positions is make your way up a little bit higher than looked out into the water look for almost a rake. In the tide coming in usually you'll be able to see some. Old Orson seaweed forming there as well that's another sign that there's a rip her right there will be a future watch out or. And yet GO we've all senior its agreement we don't know that you're strong we go up so while you may not be able to get out of every period. You know it's it's even more dangerous to but he hasn't worked out with you how practical. Thanks but that Arlen lifeguard of the throat and of their live on Miami Beach and hey listen looks like a good data ghost woman right now I don't see any recurrence later oh thanks so much for joining us meant. Appreciated as a way. All right and that is ABC news live thank you so much for joining us of course. Go to abcnews.com. Check out that ABC news app we're gonna be on all day long hair and as news warrants we will rake in. Right here on ABC news GO but he does here at the ABC news headquarters in New York. Take your.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.