Transcript for New ABC News poll shows Biden leading 2020 presidential field

All right guys we're gonna turn to Washington and get into this 20/20 race new ABC news in Washington Post cold. Poll numbers are out today and I want to bring in Mary burns to help us. Breaking down -- Mary thanks for joining us first want to start with Joseph Biden he's ahead now but wondering if he can sustain this lead. Yeah accurately is actually launch day here in Pittsburgh for Joseph Biden we're here is going to be having his first official campaign event and he starts. Big campaign season with a modest lead according to our latest ABC news Washington Post poll Joseph Biden is now the top of the pack he leans Bernie Sanders vice six points. And we break down the numbers it seems that Joseph Biden's lengthy political career his name recognition is giving him a boost to obviously is a well known figure. That that that gives him at leg up. One when it comes to voter recognition but the question is how Long Will that last especially as voters get to know some of these many other candidates who are also in the race and also an interesting thing on the polling. It seems that there is a bit of generational showdown that may be in the making here when you look. At what we're seeing this striking gap between the front runners between Joseph Biden and Bernie Sanders when it comes to voters. Fifty and older we're seeing them finally Evander is 27. Just 6% that that's a pretty big lead but when you look at the under thirty crowd Kimberly a very different story fighting there has just 3% support. First Bernie Sanders is 13%. That all that you're just at the beginning of this all these numbers are certainly going to change over the many months ago. Absolutely and it appears that there are also some new numbers on the current president president trump what were those. Yet president drugs approval leed rating is still historically weak he's below 40% hovering. Right around 39%. That's despite. The very strong economy and when you also look at 20/20 what's interesting here's that we're seeing. Some of the biggest vulnerabilities for the president water areas that that that meeting challenges for him as he heads into this campaign season top of that list is health care which of course was dean topped. Issue for voters in the mid terms it is likely to be a top issue again when you look at those numbers 40% of Americans. Stay the way that the president is handled health care makes them more likely to oppose it 43% say paneling and health care make them more likely to support him. And when it comes to immigration of course such a huge issue for this president continuously. His handling of that signature issue 44%. They make it make them more likely to oppose time for a second term vs 31% who are now more likely to support because of the way he handled immigration. And Mary and failure in Pittsburgh today ahead of Joseph Biden's first event since he launched his campaign what's the significance of him starting in Pennsylvania. Well this is his home state the native son returning here to kick things off he'll be at speaking here with. Workers at the chance for him to make his pitch to working class voters those key voters who have banded. The party back in funny sixteen Joseph Biden won't need to win them back. If he hopes to take the White House next year this is a must win state and you're gonna see Joseph Biden today outlined his plan for the middle class why he thinks that he will better be able to grow the economy bring back jobs but more money in the pockets of middle class Americans are just when you compare what he plans to do. I guess. Right mayberry is thank you so much and brawny guys watching we will be covering. This Biden and then live today at 330 right here on ABC news live in tomorrow. On Good Morning America make sugar to an end to Robin Roberts interview with Joseph Biden and his wife Jill.

