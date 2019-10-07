Transcript for New ABC News poll shows support for legal abortion is at its highest since 1995

We move on to an ABC news Washington Post poll that shows that 60% of Americans say abortion should be legal in almost all cases sixty. Percent this is the highest number. That this is the highest the number has been in these polls since 1990 five's I want to bring in our Devin Dwyer. In the DC bureau with more. Dead in 60% is pretty significant. Yes sure is Kimberly to sign that while many Americans may not like the idea of abortions the vast majority of people still think women. Should have access to the procedure in fact if you dig down and are no poor more than a quarter of Americans 47%. See abortions should be legal in all cases so a subset of that number you see there it is 27% that's up eleven points. From just a decade ago on the flip side of this 36% of people say. I abortion should be illegal in all cases that's down from 45% so. Support for abortion rights is opt opposition is down. Of course all of this is coming at a time when dozens of states are passing new restrictions on abortion rights in this country. Several of those as you know Kimberly banning abortion procedures are right. In so Devin what does this mean for the 20/20 race. Out well how does a big political implications. As we know Democrats see this new fight over abortion as a base Energizer they want to be talking about this. The of course we'll talk about the stakes at the Supreme Court a lot of those a restrictions we just mentioned will be headed that way Republicans on the other hand. At least nationally gonna want to downplay it in light of the numbers that are new poll they know many Americans. I support these rights but the interest in being to keep an eye on his independent power independent voters. Been a factor in this debate over abortion it's typically not the number one issue that people vote on but it certainly is factored in in our new poll 64%. I've independent CB support. Legal abortions. Are ready and so it's certainly a topic that's gonna come out in the debates and why you're here I just way to give us the info. On the upcoming debate that's going to be hosted by ABC news. Yeah that's exciting stuff we're headed to Texas Kimberly the third presidential democratic primary debate will be held. In Houston Texas coming up in September September 12 and thirteenth it's the first debate. After Labor Day so will be back to back nights in prime time on ABC can also catch it here. I ABC news live are doing this in partnership. With her friends at Univision so it will be translated in Spanish on that channel. Still working out the details don't have the moderator is yet or the format are exactly where it will be held. But Kimberly this could be a pivotal moment. In the democratic primary race because the threshold for making that staged are going to get a little bit tighter. Come September you happened to candidates will have to reach at least 2%. In four national polls that's up from 1% right now and also have to hit at least a 130000. Different donors that the double into the bar. That it is currently sits going to be a big moment in this race we'll see. How many of those 44 candidates right now can actually meet that bar and meet the stage in Texas for the ABC debate. Yes very crowded DeVon admired thanks for joining us today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.